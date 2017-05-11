AMD Is Better Off Without ARM

It's in the best interest of AMD and its shareholders to terminate the project and save at least $25 million in expenses over the next two years.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has become widely known in investment and technology circles following the launch of its popular Vega and Ryzen chips. But the chipmaker also runs a lesser known ARM-based server chip project, that has been nothing but a drag on its financial resources since its inception in 2013. In this article, I will explain why it's in the best interest for AMD and its shareholders to chop off this experimental ARM project and save at least $25 million in costs over the course of next two years. Let's take a closer look.

The new landscape

When AMD first announced its plan to introduce ARM-based server chips back in 2013, its CPU division wasn't doing so well. The ARM-project, also known as "Seattle", was to act as a safety-net so that if AMD failed to turn things around with its x86 offerings in the server segment, it could at least pivot to ARM-based chips. It was a smart hedge by AMD, considering its state of affairs at the time. But things have drastically changed since then.

Fast forward to 2017 and AMD's x86-based Ryzen chips have been receiving critical acclaim from the tech-community. In fact, results of a survey published this week suggest that AMD's Ryzen 5 is the best received CPU-line-up launched over the past 7 years. Technology analysts are now expecting AMD's upcoming Naples server SKUs to recreate Ryzen's success and fiercely compete with Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) similarly positioned server offerings in terms of performance-per dollar metrics in the x86 segment.

"We expect AMD to offer a strong attack on the 1 Processor/ 2 Processor server markets, which is where 99% of the enterprise is focused, particularly where high-performance virtualization is needed, or storage." - AnandTech

(AMD Naples vs Intel Xeon; Source: AnandTech)

With the market looking up to AMD for its x86-based desktop and server variants, and its counterparts struggling to sell the ARM story, I really don't see the point of AMD keeping its ARM hedge anymore.

Just to give you an idea about how tough the ARM server segment is:

Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced this week that it has given up efforts to chase the ARM server market.

MACOM (NASDAQ:MTSI) closed the acquisition of Applied Micro earlier this year and the former is already looking to get rid of Applied Micro's ARM server division by way of divestment.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) quietly shut down its ARM server project a few months ago.

If competitors are closing shop, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is the only industry major left to advocate the adoption of ARM servers, then AMD has no reason to bet against the trend. Its ARM project has costs attached to it (which we will discuss in the next segment) and AMD would rather be better off if it deployed its capital in areas where its already starting to taste success, than splurge its cash in unproven market segments that offer no sight of near-term profitability.

ARM Dream is expensive

There are a number of costs involved in supporting AMD's ARM project. First, it's Opteron A1100 (Seattle, ARM-based server chip) comes packed with Cortex A57 cores. The microarchitecture was first released back in 2012 and has become dated by today's standards. If AMD intends to have any sort of competitiveness in the ARM server scene, it would have to license the newer Cortex A72 microarchitecture. ARM doesn't publish an exact dollar figure for its upfront licensing fee as it varies by projected sales volume, but going by deals struck in the past, AMD might have to shell out anywhere between $5-$10 million just to get the license.

Even if AMD doesn't go with the Cortex A72 microarchitecture, I suspect it would still have to re-license its existing A57 designs over the next 18-24 months. Fact of the matter is ARM licenses generally come with a 3 year term. Once the term expires, chipmakers are expected to either license newer microarchitectures or re-license their existing platforms. Since AMD's Opteron A1100 kit was released during 2014, it makes sense to say that its license would expire sometime this year and AMD would have to shell out hard cash for a licensing payout.

Also, so far, AMD's efforts in the field of ARM servers have largely been experimental in nature. But if the chipmaker intends to create a solid footing in the microprocessor sub-segment, it would have to hire (in addition to retaining its existing) VLSI designers. I suspect a team of 30-odd designers, employed for a period of 2 years, at a package of around $150,000 per head, should be sufficient. This leads to a $9-$10 million unavoidable expense. Key thing to note here is that these designers won't necessarily be able to work on AMD's x86-based platforms, which actually bring revenue for the company, but would rather be limited to an experimental ARM project.

Lastly, AMD would need to book its manufacturing lines with GlobalFoundries well in advance. Fabs across the globe need to tool their factories, create masks, secure tapeouts and plan their production ahead of schedule to keep their factories running efficiently. All this generally costs somewhere around $1 million for a dated 28nm manufacturing process but the cost shoots up to $3-$5 for an up-to-date 14/16nm FinFET process.

Of course, final prices could fluctuate depending upon the volume, but altogether AMD would have to spend at least $25 million over the next two years to retain its ARM project. Regardless of whether AMD makes any money off of its ARM servers, this money will be gone. The whole premise of ARM servers is to provide competitive CPUs at affordable prices, so making any money and recovering costs out of them would require a sizable sales volume. This could prove to be incredibly difficult for AMD as the industry is mostly unproven yet.

Investors takeaway

If AMD were a large and hugely profitable enterprise, expenses relating to its ARM-project wouldn't have been much of an issue. But that's clearly not the case here; AMD booked a $497 million loss during the last fiscal year. The chipmaker also registered only $90 million in operating cash during FY16 so a $25 million worth of non-revenue generating expense would reduce the figure by a significant 25-30%.

I believe the ARM project is a totally unnecessary and avoidable expense here. Nobody in the industry has managed to make money out of the ARM server field. Hence, rather than playing a gamble here, AMD would rather be better off if it deployed its resources towards ventures in established industries.

If the chipmaker wants to snatch a piece of the server market from Intel, it should rather deploy its limited resources towards ensuring a successful launch of x86-based Naples, and then start working on its succeeding architecture in a timely manner. Otherwise splurging cash on gambles (ARM server) is just value destruction for shareholders.

Author's note: If you liked the article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page. It's what keeps us going. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.