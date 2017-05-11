Impac Mortgage Holdings: Brutal Earnings Report And Significant Market Headwinds Spell Trouble Ahead

You may have seen the commercials on TV or radio. "Make the Cash Call". Cash Call Mortgage and its parent company Impac Mortgage Holdings (NYSEMKT:IMH) are long time operators in the residential mortgage space. They originate both refinance and purchase mortgages, they have made a recent push into retaining servicing mortgages, and also serve as a business to business broker for smaller local mortgage shops.

Source: company website

Impac's share price had a magnificent three month run from January 2015 when they announced the acquisition of Cash Call but has been a very rocky road for shareholders since April of 2015. This stock has been all over the map since then but has generally trended downward. However, since early April 2017, the stock has had a blistering 44% run from a 52 week low of $12.04 to topping out around $17.37 after reporting earnings this week. So what can investors expect going forward? Is the recent run justified or is it too far too fast?

Impac's Trump Problem

Impac's bread and butter is residential mortgage refinancing. This is a true boom or bust business. When interest rates are falling and homeowners are hungry to save money, the industry booms. When rates start to rise in a hurry, there can be a violent hit to origination volume if the lender's business is highly levered to refinance activity.

Many non-bank mortgage lenders enjoyed a perfect storm of positive tailwinds since late 2013. Big Banks exited many areas of the mortgage market choosing to only originate loans for the safest of borrowers. If the loan does not fit neatly into new Qualified Mortgage guidelines, large banks saw making these loans as too much of a regulatory risk and many totally exited the FHA lending space that caters to borrowers with lower down payments and damaged credit reports. That left a large segment of the market open for non-bank lenders to come in and fill the void. Refinance activity also soared from late 2013 after the "Taper Tantrum" to the post-Brexit Vote low in mid 2016 as the 10 year US Treasury yield (which mortgage rates are based off of) trended downward for nearly three years.

The three year gold rush for refinance lenders came to a screeching halt in November 2016 after the election of Donald Trump the expectations for higher economic growth and less regulation sent interest rates soaring. Some argue that mortgage rates are still historically very low and they are correct. The problem is that so many of the eligible homeowners who would benefit from refinancing have already done so which leaves a much smaller pool of potential borrowers for lenders to fight over. The chart below illustrates this point nicely. While the average 30 year mortgage rate has only moved from 3.42% to 3.97%, the pool of refinance candidates has dropped a whopping 53% in the time since the election.

Source: Black Knight Financial

While the political arena has somewhat muddied up the outlook for growth coming from Washington, the world economy is still in growth mode. What happens if Trump can get a tax reform bill passed? What happens if Trump can get an infrastructure bill passed? Even if none of that happens, international growth still will continue to push rates higher. This is not an Impac-specific problem but it has an outsized effect on IMH because they are predominantly a refinance lender.

Management's Steps to Stem the Bleeding

Management has been quite proactive in its attempts to diversify the company's business. Three significant actions include building out the company's purchase loan origination business (which tends to be much less rate sensitive), retaining the mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), and offering new loan products outside of the Qualified Mortgage guidelines to borrowers who may not necessarily qualify for traditional mortgage financing. These are all solid initiatives but it may be too little too late.

With the housing market in boom mode, IMH's emphasis on expanding purchase originations makes sense. It also bodes well for the future if they can execute. The problem is management should have started this effort years ago knowing the refi market may eventually dry up or at least slow. Cash Call is at a natural disadvantage being an online lender in the purchase mortgage market. Many realtors have longstanding relationships with local lenders and tend to steer their clients to local banks and credit unions they have done business with in the past. This is a tough obstacle for Cash Call to overcome and will be an effort that will take years to build out.

Retaining mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) also is another solid effort to become less sensitive to the interest rate environment. MSR values increase as rates rise and the individual underlying mortgages are less likely to be refinanced and thus IMH's future revenue stream from servicing those mortgages eliminated. There are many nuances to MSR valuation but this is a very healthy step towards IMH diversifying its revenues. One concern is that the IMH has raised capital to keep these rights rather than just flipping them to other buyers. So while retaining MSRs is a good move for diversification, it doesn't come without a cost.

Finally there is IMH's recent ventures into the non-QM space with its new loan products. While some of the offerings like its product for self-employed individuals that require no tax returns to be provided may immediately remind you of the crazy days of 2005-2008 with shoddy underwriting, that's really not entirely the case here. The company uses bank statements to get an estimate of the borrowers cash flow. Many self-employed borrowers have traditionally found it harder to qualify for a mortgage due to fluctuations in income from year to year and the number of deductions they may claim. This makes that borrower pool a higher risk for lenders. IMH is focusing this product on a small slice of that pool by aiming for borrowers with high FICO scores and low loan-to-value ratios which are generally safe loans.

I don't argue that this pool of borrowers doesn't present an opportunity. I believe IMH may be over estimating the impact that these additional loans will add to the company's bottom line despite their significantly higher margins. The pool of borrowers that do not qualify for a QM and have high FICO scores and high amounts of equity or cash for a down payment is relatively small. If a borrower qualifies for a conventional or FHA mortgage, they would surely choose it over IMH's offerings due to lower fees. So I do not expect the laser focus on quality borrowers who do not qualify for traditional financing to be the silver bullet management is expecting to help them overcome a rise in interest rates.

In the Q4 conference call, management provided good color on this new program:

"Secondarily, to give you an idea of what we have been originating, it's about 7.40 FICO, about 67% LTV, and the debt to income would be in the, for the once that had that income ratio because we have a program that's an investor loan that doesn't require a debt to income ratio, is in the higher 30%, 38%, 39% DTI. Most of those loans being originated are under a bank statement program where we would receive bank statements. We do not receive tax returns or W2s or paycheck stubs. We look at the bank statement, as Joe said, targeting mostly self-employed individuals."

The second problem with the non-QM program is the company is not securitizing the loans. It is servicing all of them. While this may be great for current revenue streams, this adds a liquidity risk. What happens if the company is ever financially constrained and needs to sell some of its servicing portfolio? The QM mortgages would surely find a buyer, but how many potential suitors would there be for mortgages originated under this new and relatively untested program operating outside of Dodd-Frank? Any potential buyer could likely demand large mark-downs in value in order to take a risky portfolio like this off IMH's hands.

Valuation Concerns and First Quarter ER Bomb

Given all of the concerns mentioned above, I find the 44% run for IMH's share price in roughly a month to be indefensible. The first quarter report was a disaster with the company missing non-GAAP EPS by 8 cents of an already extremely low 20 cent basis. For perspective, non-GAAP EPS in Q4 of 2016 was $1.37. That is a staggering drop and illustrates the effect that higher rates are having on the company. Some may point to the rise in book value as a reason to buy this stock but that argument doesn't hold water if the company's main business is crumbling.

The chart below compares IMH's share price to the US 10 year treasury yield. Investors should ignore this correlation at their own peril. It's plain to see that this stock by and large trades off of where bond yields are at. Yet that correlation has broken in the past month with IMH's share price moving up significantly and in tandem with a small move higher in the 10 year. I expect a reversion to the mean and IMH's share price to fall.

So where do investors go from here? What is a fair price to pay for IMH shares? While I applaud management's efforts to improve the company's business, I don't think it matters. The Fed is almost universally expected to raise rates at their next meeting in June. That will not help matters for IMH. Maybe Washington is bogged down until 2018 and can't get anything done. The US and world economy are still getting better and with that comes higher rates.

I do not think Impac is a bad company. I think they are extremely well positioned for times of falling interest rates but they are currently caught offsides with rates going higher. I think a fair value is around $10-12 (or basically a give back of the last month of gains). Any further below that and the book value argument starts to carry weight for me. But up here? North of $17? No way. This company's fate is too beholden to the 10 year yield and I see that as generally trending higher. That being said, if there is a sudden economic shock like Brexit, this stock becomes a buy instantly. But for right now, I think investors should skip the Cash Call and instead use their cash to buy IMH puts!

Disclosure: I am/we are short IMH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.