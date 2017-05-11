Consumer Fears Challenge Investor Complacency

Personal loans rising as rates set to rise. Still a bull market. 30 year auction shows few alternatives to stocks.

Retail index loses nearly 3% early. The Fed watching fraud and tightening standards in auto loans.

The stock market is never obvious. It is designed to fool most of the people, most of the time. Jesse Livermore

Thesis:

Macy's weak earnings raised questions about the health of the consumer. Macy's has been weak for a while, but the deterioration in their results challenged recent complacency.

Fraud and tightening standards for auto loans are being watched by the fed. Analysis of a bull market where investors have few options other than stocks.

Macys: (NYSE:M)

Macy's has been struggling for a while, but the deterioration in the business is what has spooked the market today. Same store sales down nearly 5%.

Macy's reported a 39 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a decline in sales and higher inventory, which weighed on its margins. Net income fell to $71 million, from $116 million a year earlier.

in quarterly profit, hurt by a decline in sales and higher inventory, which weighed on its margins. Net income fell to $71 million, from $116 million a year earlier. same-store sales - fell 4.6 percent for the quarter, including sales in departments licensed to third parties.

for the quarter, including sales in departments licensed to third parties. The loss was deeper than analysts' estimates of a 2.7 percent decline, according to FactSet.

(NYSEARCA:SPY)

As we see, Macy's troubles should be well known by now. Especially, compared to other retailers (NYSEARCA:XRT).

However, the rise of fraud or "liar loans" in the auto sector is an important new development.

Recent reports show delinquencies are growing in the auto loan sector. Lenders concerned about the health of the consumer may need to tighten credit standards, a trend already being watched by the Federal Reserve.

Auto Loan Fraud: Losses

Delinquencies among subprime auto loan borrowers are jumping, and in the fourth quarter of 2016, there was over $1.1 billion of consumer car debt that lenders could not collect, Point Predictive said. In a Federal Reserve survey released Monday , banks said they had tightened their underwriting standards for car loans.

, banks said they had their underwriting standards for car loans. As many as 1 percent of U.S. car loan applications include some type of material misrepresentation, executives at data analytics firm Point Predictive estimated based on reports from banks, finance companies and others. Fraud rates are coming closer to the over-1-percent level for mortgages in 2009, when the financial crisis was boiling and more lenders started reporting incidents to one another, Frank McKenna, chief fraud strategist at the firm, said in an interview.

Credit Card Companies:

Signs of trouble for Credit Card Companies:

Capital One (NYSE:COF):

Capital One Financial Corp. reported a 20% drop in first quarter net income from a year earlier as losses jumped for U.S. credit cards and the bank took a bigger provision charge for credit losses. the first quarter marked the seventh consecutive one in which card loans industrywide are growing faster than household income.

Credit concerns Synchrony Financial (SFY)

loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.25% from 3.85% a year earlier.

from 3.85% a year earlier. Net charge-offs as a percent of total rose to 5.33% from 4.74%

Personal Loans: Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS)

Personal loans on the rise as we head into a tightening phase for interest rates.

Personal loans increased 20% from the prior year as we attracted strong customer engagement with our simplified application experience and check-your-rate feature. (Discover Conference Call)

Too Far Too Fast:

The market has had a strong run. It's logical to think the market may consolidate gains.

Still a Bull Market:

As we see buyers come to the rescue of the market at midday, we are reminded that this is still a strong market. It is normal to expect a couple of corrections per year, yet the market does not always do the expected.

Market Leaders Hold:

Market leader Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) held strong most of the day, even as the indexes were much lower. This was a very positive sign for bullish investors.

Dip Buyers:

Treasury Department auctions $15 billion of 30-year bonds at a high yield of 3.05%

Today's 30 Year Auction explains the rationale behind investors buying the dip. 3% yields for 30 years. Investors have few alternatives to stocks in this environment.

Conclusion:

It's still a bull market until we have some serious institutional selling. However, the return of liar loans in autos and credit delinquencies in credit cards plus weak sales at Macy's are developments that may challenge the recent complacency we've seen.

