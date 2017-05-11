Fossil: Buy The Dip

The stock is down 90% over the past 3 years while sales are down just 15% in that same time-frame.

FOSL stock fell about 20% after dismal Q1 earnings, and is down another 5% after poor reports from M and KSS.

Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) reported Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, 5/9, and they missed just about every key metric investors were looking for. The stock, which had rallied into the earnings report on optimism surrounding the company's wearable business, fell more than 20% on Wednesday, 5/10.

The stock is down further on Thursday, 5/11, after Macy's (NYSE:M) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reported disappointing numbers. The whole retail sector is reeling, and FOSL stock is down another near 4.5%.

We think these consecutive sell-off days create a buying opportunity for the contrarian investor. We believe shares are significantly undervalued on a cash flow basis and see strong upside over the next 12 months.

By most metrics, the quarter was pretty horrid. Net sales fell 12%. Every geography saw declines of 5% or more, led by a 17% decline in the Americas market. Every product category also saw sales decline year-over-year, with Leathers performing worst (down 21% YoY). Gross profit compressed 300 basis points to 49.8%, while opex dollars remained relatively flat YoY on a 12% smaller sales base. That led to significant opex deleveraging to the tune of 690 basis points. The 300 basis point gross profit compression plus 690 basis points of opex deleveraging were enough to turn a $14.4 million operating profit in the same quarter one year ago into a $45.3 million operating loss this quarter. Earnings flipped from a 12 cent per share gain to a buck loss.

Those are some pretty bad results, but we think investors should take a deep breath here. FOSL stock is down about 90% from where it traded 3 years ago, but sales are only down about 15% on a trailing twelve month basis in that same time frame. A 90% stock drop on a 15% sales drop seems overdone.

It's pretty clear that the stuff FOSL sells (traditional watches, leathered goods, and signature jewelry) are not in fashion right now, but we don't think that means they are out of fashion forever. On the watch side, we are seeing a paramount shift towards wearables, and FOSL is making huge moves in that space to successfully position itself as a leader in the growing market. We have faith that the Watch segment will bounce back with time.

On the leathers and jewelry side, these are goods with secular appeal. The popularity of that appeal will cycle over time, and right now we appear to be in demand trough, but we fully expect demand to cycle back up and for both segments to likewise rebound with time.

Overall, results should normalize in the long-term, and that makes this sell-off look like capitulation. Just 3 years ago, FOSL was earning $7 per share on an annualized basis. That is more than 50% of the current market-cap.

In the mean time, the company is generating a whole bunch of cash which the market seems to be ignoring. Fossil generated $51 million in operating cash flow in the quarter and invested only $4 million in capex. For the year, management is focused on limiting capex and restructuring investments to drive near-term cash returns. That means the company is targeting free cash flow for the year on par with last year's $144 million. If the company can get to that level this year, that is about $3 per share in free cash flow. That is an extremely attractive 4.6x free cash flow multiple.

At 4.6x target free cash flow, FOSL stock is dirt-cheap. The stock is down about 90% on a 15% sales drop, and the market seems to be ignoring the potential for FOSL financial results to normalize given the secular appeal of the company's product pipeline.

We are buyers of FOSL stock here and lower, all else equal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOSL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.