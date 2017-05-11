Gjensidige's Q1 2017 Result: On Track To Higher Margins

To make a long story short, Gjensidige is on track to increase both revenues and margins, making it a good candidate to investors interested in purchasing a European insurer stock.

The earnings per share remained flat at NOK 2.22 ($0.25), and the dividend was paid on April.

However, it was the second-best first quarter underwriting result ever, even if the Baltics and the Nordics’ situation deteriorated slightly due to the increase in the claims frequency and severity.

Yes, the profit before tax was lower than last year, but Q1 2016 was positively affected by a one-off effect.

That week the Norwegian insurer published its Q1 2017 results. With a profit before tax of NOK 1,365 million ($157 million), the first quarter was excellent.

Notes for the readers

Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC:GJNSF) (OTCPK:GJNSY) is primarily traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker GJF:NO. I will be referring to the Norwegian symbol for the article. Note: Amounts are in NOK unless mentioned otherwise. NOK-USD 0.1151185. Price of 1 NOK in USD as of May 9, 2017. Furthermore, most of the figures are based on the financial reports of Gjensidige and of its main competitors.

Executive Summary

Last week, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA A/S shared its Q1 results on the market. Considered as one of the leaders in the Nordic insurance market, Gjensidige released strong results, which were appreciated by Mr. Market, in spite of a deterioration of the P&C profitability in the Nordics and the Baltics. The Norwegian non-life insurer remains undoubtedly a good investment choice even if there is currently no safety margin, regarding the current stock price.

A Still-Growing Nordic Insurer

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA A/S is a market leader in Norway and has a strong position in the Nordic/Baltic region. With NOK 22,441.9 million ($2,583 million) of earned premiums in 2016 (or a 5.5% increase compared to 2015), the Norwegian insurer has confirmed its leading position in the Nordic countries. Gjensidige was still in 2016 the market leader in the Norwegian commercial and private insurance markets, with respectively 24.5% and 27.7% of the market shares.

Source: Gjensidige's 2017 Q1 Report

In the Norwegian market, Gjensidige confirmed its status as market leader with an increase in the earned premiums of NOK 28 million ($3.2 million) to NOK 3,823 million ($440 million). The growth in the Norwegian market was driven by the private segment while the insurer suffered from intense competition in the commercial segment.

In the other Nordic countries, the earned premiums increased by NOK 66 million ($million) to NOK 1,487 million ($171 million). The growth in the Nordics was driven by the currency effect (NOK 77 million contribution) and the Vardia acquisition (NOK 144 million contribution) and was partially offset by the transfer of the Mondux product insurance to the Private segment (NOK 34.4 million reductions). The management is confident that the Vardia portfolio would realize synergies in the future, while it still contributed negatively to profitability. Furthermore, the acquisition of Mohlhom, the leading health insurer in Denmark was closed on 1 May 2017.

We could expect the Nordic segment to increase over the quarters, thanks to the various acquisitions. However, the management should also keep in mind to enhance the profitability of the portfolio (currently, the combined ratio is above 100%). We can be quite optimistic on the profitability improvement measures launched by the management but remain careful on the announcements regarding the would-be positive impacts of the acquisitions.

In the Baltic the earned premiums decreased to NOK 255.4 million ($29 million), mainly due to adverse currency effects amounting to NOK 13.7 million ($1.6 million).

The second-best first quarter underwriting result ever

The underwriting result in Q1 2017 decreased by around NOK 500 million ($58 million) to NOK 732 million ($84 million).

Source: Gjensidige's 2017 Q1 Report

However, Q1 2016 was positively impacted by a one-off effect of NOK 477 million ($55 million) related to the removal of a regulation clause regarding pension payments.

Source: Gjensidige's 2017 Q1 Report

Adjusted for this, the underwriting result was NOK 774.1 million ($89 million), corresponding to a combined ratio of 86%. With a combined ratio of 86.8% in Q1 2017, the operating performance of the non-life activities was again high. The positive underwriting result was mainly driven by the core markets (Private and Commercial segments) while the combined ratio in the Nordics and Baltics deteriorated by respectively 10.3 points and 2.7 points.

At the total level, the loss ratio deteriorated by 0.6 points to 71.3%.

Source: Gjensidige's 2017 Q1 Report

It was positively impacted by a lower level of a large loss than expected, especially in the Commercial segment. However, the Nordic segment was harshly affected by large losses (a NOK 47 million increase).

Source: Gjensidige's 2017 Q1 Report

However, the claims situation deteriorated in Denmark and the frequency claims in the Baltics increased slightly. Furthermore, the net run-off was slightly lower than the expected level to NOK 240 million ($28 million). The slight deterioration of the net run-off compared to the same period last year was driven by the less favorable claims development in the Nordic and was partially offset by the strong underwriting performance in Norway, in which Gjensidige remains the largest P&C insurer.

Source: Gjensidige's 2017 Q1 Report

Regarding the cost development, the cost ratio increased by 8.9 points to 15.5%. As mentioned before, the one-off effect related to the removal of a regulation clause regarding pension payments impacted the cost level in Q1 2016 significantly. Furthermore, the Vardia acquisition also boosted the expense ratio.

Source: Gjensidige's 2017 Q1 Report

In our view, the cost level will indeed stabilize during the next quarters. Furthermore, the loss ratio will also be closely monitored by the management to reduce the losses in the Nordics and the Baltics.

In the Pension and Savings segment, the profit before tax increased by 9.5% to NOK 31.1 million ($3.6 million) mainly driven by the increase in the operating margin and slightly offset by the drop in the net financial income. Regarding the operating performance of the pension segment, administration fees and insurance profits both increased driven by growth in the customer portfolio. Mechanically, the management income also increased to NOK 28.7 million ($3.3 million).

The operating expenses were NOK 56.4 million (NOK 45.8 million in Q1 2016). In spite of the operating expense increase, the operating margin increased by 0.84 points to 26.89%. In our view, the profit before tax should at least reach the level of 2016. The net operating income should reach around NOK 110 million ($13 million) and the net financial income should amount to around NOK 30 million ($3 million).

In the Bank segment, the profit before tax increased by 25% to NOK 102.8 million ($12 million), resulting in higher income driven by portfolio growth and partly offset by an increase in write-downs and loss. Both lending and deposits increased compared to last year, even if the deposits increased lower than in the same period last year.

Source: Gjensidige's 2017 Q1 Report

Furthermore, the operating performance continued to improve with a cost/income ratio of 43.9% or a 9.8-point decrease compared to Q1 2016. With an enhanced annualized interest margin, a more efficient operating performance and a growth of the portfolio, we could expect the net income from Gjensidige's bank segment to increase by 30% to around NOK 550 million ($63 million) as it was assessed after the Q4 2016 result release.

On an overall basis, we could expect the company to maintain a combined ratio of 84%-86% and to increase its profitability in the bank segment. The increase in the interest rates could also boost the profitability of both the Pension segment and the Bank segment significantly. In our view, we assume that the range of FY 2017 Gjensidige's total profit would be NOK 6.8 billion ($780 million)-NOK 7.0 billion ($800 million).

Dividend Already Paid On April

As mentioned in the previous articles related to the Norwegian insurance, Gjensidige is not interested in repurchasing its shares. However, the number of shares is stable at the time (500 million of outstanding shares). As the company is not interested in repurchasing its shares, it is entirely focused on increasing the dividend payout and has tried to increase the dividend payout amount year after year.

The 2016 dividend has been paid on 20 April 2017. Regarding a would-be exceptional dividend, it would depend on the Solvency II capital position. As Gjensidige remains concerned about Solvency II guarantee scheme rules, an exceptional dividend may not be on the 2017 agenda.

Conclusion

Gjensidige seems to be fairly valued at the current status (around 130 NOK per share). The management will continue in 2017 to maintain the high operating performance of the company and develop bank and pension activities. The increase in the proposed dividend will make any investor happy who is looking for having a European insurer in their portfolio. However, the concerns regarding the Baltics and Nordics' profitability should be followed up even if the situation will certainly improve, at least in Denmark and Sweden.

