Take Note Of BP

BP (NYSE:BP), despite having a tough time generating sufficient cash flow, keeps meeting its liabilities and getting through the elongated low-priced crude oil environment. After going through this company's earnings report, I can say that they're in a much better position YOY and there were great strides made even on a QOQ basis that position this company to complete major projects this year and boost cash flow. The prospects are definitely looking up for BP, and investors should take note.

Source: BP

Earnings Show Relative Strength

BP's outlook for crude oil prices is for them to "remain uncertain and volatile"

Significant cost restructuring should help to offset any losses incurred due to lower realizations in the coming quarters

New projects should help boost cash flow later this year

The upstream segment saw a fair amount of strength in Q1 2017, as did the downstream, but the segment "other businesses & corporate" continued to lag

It's always good to hear a company's macroeconomic outlook, and BP gave its view on oil prices on the recent Q1 2017 earnings press release. There was a focus on the build in U.S. inventories, seen below, and how that has hindered pricing strength over the past couple of months. However, the company is optimistic about a rebalancing that could occur as soon as this year. They're expecting higher demand to offset the large increases in supply that we've seen. This is quite interesting as many companies and investors are not nearly this optimistic. If BP is correct, then they'll be well positioned to return value to shareholders. If they're wrong, it's more of the sideways to slightly negative trading we've seen in the LTM.

Source: Bloomberg

The volatility in crude oil prices has raised significant concern with this business. I, personally, thought for a long time that the company was going to have to cut its dividend, but it seems as though this is one of the few companies in the energy space over the past couple of years to do everything to prevent cutting the dividend. Also, had it cut, they would've been the only major to do so. Thus, that brings us to cash flow and obligations for the past quarter.

The company generated $4.4 billion OCF and remains on track with its guidance to spend $15-17 billion in capex this year. Capex spend in Q1 2017 was only $3.5 billion, which means FCF comes in positive at $900 million. However, the OCF figure excludes the GoM spill payments, which totaled $2.3 billion during the quarter. Some of this can be partially offset by divestment proceeds of $300 million, but even so, it puts the company net cash flow negative at -$1.1 billion, before looking at dividend expense.

So this company still isn't out of the woods yet, but if they were going to cut the dividend, it would've been done already. Cash flow significantly improved YOY, but divestment proceeds do need to pick up in order to help offset some of the damage being done by GoM spill payments. One interesting thing to consider is that the company expects $4.5-5.5 billion in divestment proceeds this year and only about $2 billion in payments for GoM for the rest of the year, so this company will have a much stronger cash flow statement in the coming quarters.

New projects continue to be the exciting part of this business. The goal that the company has set forth is to generate 800 kboe/d in additional production over the next four years. This is a large goal, but if it is met, the company will have significantly robust cash flow and concerns that have been in place about their dividend, free cash flow, and repayment of other obligations, will largely disappear until the next downcycle in crude oil. There are seven large projects slated to come online this year and one, the Trinidad onshore compression project, went online in April. Three more should be completed during Q2 - the West Nile Delta project, the Quad 204, and the Juniper project - for which we should see preliminary impacts on earnings from these projects on the Q2 2017 report.

For the downstream segment, the new project focus shifts to Mexico, where the company is really trying to expand its footprint to capitalize on rapidly growing demand there. The goal is to expand to up to 1,500 retail fuel sites by 2021, which will also be highly accretive to the bottom line when this goal is met.

Transitioning to segment earnings, we can see the upstream performed well on both a QOQ basis and a YOY basis. Earnings improved from -$700 million in Q1 2016 to $1.4 billion this quarter. The upstream's earnings, too, were $1 billion higher than Q4 2016, which really highlights the value of cost cutting because crude oil prices only changed by a dollar per barrel on the average realization QOQ. Downstream, while not improving on a YOY basis due to weaker crack spreads, did improve earnings by nearly double QOQ, so that's a positive development. Thus, we come to the segment "other businesses & corporate," which continues to be a drag on this company's bottom line. The company noted that some of the positive were offset by "lower contribution from oil supply and trading," on a YOY basis, and "higher DD&A and exploration write-offs." It seems as though this segment also suffered due to a large pre-tax replacement charge, which is caused by FX swings.

Source: Investor Presentation

Stock Was Troubled, Seems Solid Now

BP stock is about 6.34% YTD, which may indicate that there is a buy on the dip opportunity. However, as soon as that opportunity formed in early February, investors took note and have been sending shares higher. The stock was down 11.5% at one point, seen below, but when momentum indicators flashed an oversold reading, investors entered a period of consolidation with the stock before buying it up. The stock is in an interesting spot right now, trading just above its 200 DMA, but with crude up for the second day in a row, we should see this stock maintain some strength above this level. Downside risk in the short-term looks to be $33, while the upside could be as high as $37 or $38.

Source: Bloomberg

BP has been trading around this $35 level for the better part of the last twelve months, and there's still a large opportunity for prospective investors here. My view with the major O&G companies is that I like to spread the risk and have positions in multiple majors, rather than have all my eggs in one basket. There's a lot of exciting things happening with major O&G companies, as many of them have large projects being realized out of the backlog this year, BP included, so it's a good time to be looking at companies like this one as long-term investments. This is especially true when we consider how low BP is trading relative to historical pricing, as evident by the chart below.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Despite frontloaded obligations, this company performed quite well during the first quarter. The company is cash flow negative for another quarter, due to GoM spill payments, but as these become lesser in size during both this quarter and the second half of the year, the company has a real shot at breaking even on free cash flow, given the numerous projects coming online. It could be an exciting 2017 for this company, and the first quarter report lends support to investors being cautiously bullish here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.