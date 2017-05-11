Adidas: Why It's Declining And Why I Am Shorting

My initial skepticism

Adidas' (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) growth in the last few years has been exceptional. Revenue has grown at a 10.75% CAGR in the last three years, while EPS have grown at a 9.97% CAGR. Nonetheless, I have been a bit skeptical on Adidas' valuation lately and I shared my thoughts in a few articles. My skepticism is based on a series of factors:

From a valuation standpoint, a P/E of 36 is a growth multiple. In Adidas' case, it implies ongoing revenue growth followed by a significant expansion in margins. That's the first problem - margins. Adidas' margins outside North America are not bad, and almost in line with those reported by Nike. The problem remains North America, where Adidas' small scale and Nike's dominant position have constantly pressured Adidas' profitability.

The second problem is that Adidas was lucky to be on the right side of emerging fashion trends that helped it gain market share at the expense of competitors. It's not easy to understand how much of the growth is sustainable. I estimate that about 40% of revenue growth in the last 3 years was driven by the expansion of the superstar line, which helped sales of other lines as well. There is some concentration risk in revenue growth. If customers are not equally interested in the new models, revenue growth may suffer.

What's happening

First quarter results were rather positive, but there were some mixed signals. Growth was exceptional, with revenue rising 18.9% yoy, a record growth rate. EPS at $2.23 beat estimates of 2.05 and were 30% higher than in the corresponding period of 2016. Margin expansion was nice as well. Gross margin actually declined 20 basis points, but operating margin rose 90 basis points, to 11.1%, still far from Nike's (NYSE:NKE) standard, but a very nice accomplishment. North America, in particular, delivered strong numbers, with revenues up 31% due to strong double-digit growth, with adidas brand's revenues up 36% against a 31% increase in Q1 2016. Gross margin in the region increased 40 basis points to 38.1%, while some leverage in marketing investments and operating overhead pushed operating margin up 7.2 percentage points to 9.8%.

The stock jumped on the news but soon started to decline. I think the market is now uncertain about the company's growth prospects in the short-term, and was disappointed by guidance. During the last earnings call, Adidas' management confirmed it expects revenue to grow 11%-13% in 2017, which is much lower than the 18.9% growth rate recently reported. Adidas is in growth mode and the stock price is closely mirroring revenue growth. Considering the sharp rise in Q1, when the company posted a 18.9% growth, management expects a significant decline in revenue growth in the coming quarters. To make the math work, in some of the following three quarters the growth rate will have to be below the 11%-13% annual target. In 2016, when Adidas' revenue was growing at these rates, the stock traded in a price to sales range between 1.45 and 1.75, against the current level of 1.825.

ADDDF PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Management is expecting a 11%-13% growth, which implies a fall behind that level during the year. The result is that this level of growth can unlock up to 20% downside, if the market doesn't believe the company can compensate the lower growth with higher margins.

The management's tone during the earnings call was conservative. Margins outside North America are already good and there is no room for a significant expansion. The opportunity to generate higher margins is in North America. At this regard, Deutsche Bank's analyst Adrian Rott asked something about margins in North America:

So as you explained, operating margin was up a couple of points, but gross margin only up a few bps. And I would just like to confirm that this is the sort of leverage that you can get, despite being in investment mode, or have investments in North America temporarily been muted, for example, also a marketing shift or marketing being skewed towards upcoming quarters. Because the EUR 100 million segmental operating profit this quarter is smaller than you've earned in North America in all of 2015.

The CEO Rorsted offered an answer with the message that in the short term we should not expect any particular push on the margins side.

It's clear that North America, with the size of the U.S. market, represents long term a huge opportunity for us. And it's also clear that we need to look for long-term sustainable development and not go for short-term profit optimization in the U.S. So you are seeing a jump in profitability in the first quarter. I would caution you when I say this, because right now, we are not optimizing the short-term profitability. We'll continue to see leverage in our infrastructure, which Robin was correctly saying, but we are looking upon it and saying we need to get the size and the market share correct in the U.S. because that is what long-term drives the highest value for our company. So if you were to look upon the 2 right now, it is of course we're trying to improve the margin. But we've got to continue to have a high growth rate to generate market share and customer loyalty that will allow for the long term to take place. So, yes, we are seeing it. But we're in for the long term. And we said we wanted a EUR 5 billion adidas business by 2020, and that's what we're looking for. And of course, you will see a different contribution by then. But if we believe it's appropriate to invest more, we will invest more to make certain that we don't optimize in the short term.

The message is clear. Revenue growth is going to be lower and margins may not expand in the short-term, as the main focus is on market share growth. The company will continue to invest to grow sales, with the obvious result of limiting the upside for margins.

Revenue is not the only thing experiencing a decline in the growth rate. Looking at Google Trends gives us some important information about the brand's current momentum. As we can see in the chart below, the growth in search interest is showing a substantial decline. The black line is the global search interest for Adidas, while the blue line is the search interest in the US. The dashed lines are 13-weeks moving averages of the change in the search interest from the previous year - yellow for the world, red for the US. Growth in search interest is falling sharply.

The market is reacting to the lower growth rates and the uncertainty on the margin side. I see a mispricing in Adidas stock and I think the stock is at a critical point. I decided to go short with a 1-2 quarters time horizon and a €153 target.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section.

