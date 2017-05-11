Why Amazon's 3rd Major Revenue Stream Will Take Longer To Scale

Amazon has found its next huge revenue stream, and will dominate this one too.

source: Amazon

It's now obvious that the next big revenue stream for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Alexa and Echo speakers, and it isn't disappointing shareholders with the rapid taking of market share, based upon its superior product, marketing strategy, and execution.

It will dominate the voice-controlled speaker market in 2017, according to eMarketer, cited by TechCrunch, with its Echo speakers accounting for over 70 percent market share. Not only that, but Amazon is releasing its next generation speaker called Echo Show, which will include a touchscreen display that will allow homeowners to monitor security cameras via Wi-Fi, and will include video calling.

By 2020, all related revenue from Alexa is projected to come in at $10 billion. Echo speakers are the primary growth engine of the segment now, but that will change in the near future when Alexa is adopted more by third party vendors and developers.

This is all good for Amazon, but my view is it'll take longer to scale this business to its overall potential.

Echo the short-term catalyst

Although Echo speakers are an extremely important part of Amazon's development of Alexa's voice-assistant technology, it represents what will become only one piece of a much larger puzzle.

The value of Echo in the short term, by which I mean the next 24 to 30 months, is it's underwriting the overall unit by generating strong sales and growth. It's also a marketing and branding tool used to promote Alexa, the software behind the speakers. That will be where the company maximizes the potential of the unit in the long term.

That isn't to say Echo won't generate significant revenue for Amazon, only that it's playing a much larger roll in the short term, which will help accelerate the growth potential for Alexa as it increasingly becomes more ubiquitous, exceeding the limitations imposed upon it by the physical Echo speakers.

That short-term limitation, which is already starting to be gradually broken, is why I see it taking longer for Amazon to scale Alexa out to its fullest potential. It won't have any problem scaling Echo, as that has already happened substantially. That will only grow as it embeds itself in more homes around the globe.

For now Echo is the revenue giant in this segment of the company. That will change as Alexa is adopted by those outside of the company and included in a growing number of gadgets and appliances.

How far it'll go beyond the home and into all areas of life is yet to be seen. If it gains share in transportation and businesses, the potential of the segment could be larger than even its e-commerce business.

What is more important than Alexa and Echo

There is increasing visibility concerning the potential of Alexa and Echo, but there is something else in play that, when added together, makes the whole larger than the parts; that is the integration of e-commerce, AWS and Alexa, which complement one another and boost sales across each one.

This doesn't include the unknown potential at this time platform revenue represents. That is where companies will be charged to have their apps or skills placed in superior positions to attract more usage and sales. That's similar to how Google sales premium spots in its search results. Amazon will eventually create a marketplace for this.

To get the full benefit of that Amazon will have to have a significant amount of devices with Alexa embedded in them, but that is only a matter of when, not if it happens.

On the e-commerce side of Amazon's business, a survey from RBC of 228 customers, found that 17 percent use Alexa to order products from the company. With an estimated boost in spending as a result of Alexa use being in a range of 5 to 15 percent, that could bring another $40 per e-commerce customer for Amazon.

With an estimate of 128 Alexa devices embedded by 2020 by RBC, that would generate another $5 billion in e-commerce revenue for the company.

Even better, a significant portion of that could come from non-Prime members. If Amazon has found another way to become more sticky with consumers, which it certainly has, it means there will be customers not overlapping with Prime subscribers that will be increasing spending with Amazon.

Since it will be hard to dislodge Echo and Alexa from the home and some smartphones once they're in place, this is a strong revenue stream that will increase for many years.

As for Amazon Web Services (AWS), that unit should benefit from the need for developers to "create apps, capture data and perform analysis." That in turn will boost revenues. I don't see that having an immediate impact on AWS, but as the segment grows, it will become significant. More importantly, it ties everything together in a way that will make it hard for competitors to take market share from Amazon once the market starts to mature.

Conclusion

I'm very bullish on Alexa and Echo over the long term, with Echo being more significant as a revenue stream at this time. By itself it would be a nice business, but when including the expansion of Alexa outside of Amazon's own eco-system, the potential is enormous.

When integrated with its other businesses, Amazon is offering something no one else can offer or compete with.

That doesn't mean it won't lose some market share. That will happen because I don't think Echo can maintain a 70 percent market share. Even so, as this market grows in general, a future 60 percent share could be larger than what 70 percent represents now.

Alexa is far ahead of competitors in the number of skills or apps that can be used with it, with over 10,000 already available, and the number growing daily. This is another competitive advantage that will be hard to overcome, and once it is considered part of the home experience by its customers, will remain so indefinitely.

What will hold it back from growing even faster than it is will be the lack of third-party gadgets available for Alexa to be used in. The number are expanding, but this is where it'll take time for the overall voice market to grow to its full potential. For that reason, I see Amazon enjoying a strong performance from Alexa and Echo over the next two to three years, but Alexa in particular will really take off when numerous products are created to be used with it.

As it stands, this is a solid revenue stream even if none of that were to happen. Where it will become the third revenue stream that adds as much to the company as e-commerce and AWS will, is with the adoption of Alexa in a variety of products that aren't even developed yet, but are coming down the pipeline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.