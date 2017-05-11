Exxon: Why It Could Take A Swing At ConocoPhillips

As a result, Exxon could make a move on Conoco and pick up some choice assets in the Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, Alaska, and the Middle East.

Yet the stock is trading below where it was at the beginning of the year.

Most energy analysts predicted a massive round of consolidation during the commodity price downturn the energy industry is still trying to crawl its way out of. Many companies simply bought additional acreage - especially in the Permian Basin - even after prices skyrocketed. But the truth is, there just weren't a lot of good target-rich options out there for companies with strong balance sheets like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Until now. After a couple of very large asset sales, the "new" ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will likely be very attractive to both of the larger integrated oil companies, but especially for Exxon. Here's why.

Metrics

First, let's take a look at some relative valuation metrics of the two companies as of the Q1 EPS reports and current stock prices:

HES vs. COP - Relative Metrics

Exxon ConocoPhillips (pre asset sales) Share Price $81.91 $47.61 Market Cap. $347 Billion $59 Billion Debt $43.6 Billion $26.4 Billion Cash $4.9 Billion $3.1 Billion Net Debt $38.7 Billion $23.3 Billion Net Debt-to-Mkt Cap 11% 49% Enterprise Value $386 Billion $71 Billion Production 4.2 million boe/d 1.6 million boe/d % Production Liquids 55%* 60%* Dividend (Yield) $3.08 (3.7%) $1.06 (2.2%) Proved Reserves 20 Billion boe 8.2 Billion boe Proved Reserves/share 4.74 boe/share 6.6 boe/share Shares Outstanding 4.22 billion 1.25 billion

Source: Yahoo Finance - XOM, COP; Q1 EPS reports - XOM, COP; Q1 presentations - XOM, COP; Latest Reserves Report (XOM, COP). *Crude+Bitumen

The first thing, of course, that jumps out when comparing the two companies is the relative weight of debt in the two companies' enterprise value ("EV") and the fact that Exxon's EV is more than 5x that of COP. At the same time, Exxon's proved reserves are only 2.4x that of COP and production is 2.6x that of COP.

To show the extent of the market's disregard for Conoco at the moment, COP's current market cap of $59 billion is only slightly higher than that of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG). Yet with a market cap of $55 billion, EOG produced only 570,700 boe/d in Q1 - roughly a third of the production of the much more diversified ConocoPhillips. In addition, at year-end 2016 EOG had only 2.1 billion boe of proved reserves. Again, about 1/3 that of COP.

Overlapping Non-performing Assets: GONE

Prior to COP's recent asset sales, both Exxon and Conoco had a big presence in Canadian oil sands production. That will no longer be the case after Conoco closes the Cenovus deal as COP will be left with primarily its Surmont operations, which are expected to ramp up to ~60,000 bpd by the end of this year. Post the asset sale, COP's bitumen production will have be only 5% of total production - down from 15% prior to the sale.

Both Exxon and Conoco are currently top-10 producers of U.S. natural gas. That too will no longer be the case after COP completes the sale of its San Juan assets (~100,000 boe/d of dry gas). After both asset sales, COP's North American natural gas production will drop from 20% of total production to just 10%. Already the #1 natural gas producer in America, Exxon likely did not find Conoco's large dry gas production profile attractive. That will soon no longer be the case.

Source: NGSA

So not only did COP jettison two large assets that Exxon (or Chevron) would likely have had no interest in owning, COP is going to be able to reduce the debt-load to ~$20 billion by year-end and reduce interest expense by ~25%:

Source: COP Investor Update

Yet despite the two very positive asset sales announced so far this year, COP's stock is actually trading below where it was on January 1 ($50.61):

I believe this is due to a combination of factors:

COP is seen as neither a production growth story (ala the Permian shale players) nor an income producer (yield 2.2%). It is stuck in between. Investors lost faith in management after the dividend-cut drama. Earnings reports have continually been disappointing.

Not only did the Q1 EPS report come in $0.04 lower than expectations, a Q1 EPS update issued two-days later (and largely under-reported) announced an additional $242 million in dry-hole expense related to the Shenandoah prospect. COP's deep-water dry-hole expenses over the past couple years have been simply staggering - $432 million last year. In addition, note that the Q1 report contained a $200 million loss related to a currency hedge. From the conference call this was explained as:

... we had a hedged cross currency swap contract from British pounds to Canadian dollars that was put in place pre-Brexit, but matured this March. So at the termination of the contract, we realized about a $200 million currency loss due to the sterling devaluation over that period, which adversely impacted cash flow.

As I have reported before (see: COP: Management's Attitude Toward Hedging Is Baffling) Conoco doesn't hedge lower-48 shale oil production like many of the other leading shale oil producers. So I find it quite disturbing that the company is making currency hedges on the U.K. versus Canadian currencies, and doing so quite poorly. $200 million is a big chunk of change to COP - in fact, the $0.16/share it represents was the difference between soundly beating EPS estimates, and coming in significantly below them.

Add it all up and investors have seemingly lost faith in the company and its ability to become a leading independent O&G company. Yet this ignores the very positive steps the company has taken to right-the-ship. One of those is that, post the asset sales, the company predicts it can generate a 30% return with Brent at $50/bbl:

Synergies Abound

So after the asset sales, what's left at COP that Exxon would find attractive enough to make a bid? For one, Exxon has been criticized for being somewhat slow to embrace the shale oil renaissance. Buying COP would give Exxon a top-tier presence in the Eagle Ford play to compliment its Permian and Bakken holdings, where COP is also a substantial leaseholder.

COP's Eagle Ford acreage would be especially valuable to Exxon given its proximity to the recently approved Golden Pass LNG export terminal on the Texas Gulf Coast at Sabine Pass. Golden Pass is a joint-venture between Qatar (70%), Exxon (17.6%), and ConocoPhillips (12.4%). Buying COP would give Exxon a 30% stake in Golden Pass - which will have an export capacity of 2 Bcf/d through its dual berth ship docks. No doubt Exxon would, in effect, be supplying much of the gas to the facility. In addition, NGL production out of the Eagle Ford would give Exxon low-cost feedstock supply for its large-scale Gulf Coast petrochemical operations.

Similarly, COP has extensive operations in Alaska, where it is the #1 oil producer. COP's Alaskan production has been profitable throughout the commodity price downturn. Last year, COP produced an average of 163,000 bpd in Alaska and recorded $319 million in earnings in FY2016. COP has recently made several excellent discoveries in Alaska that bode very well for the future and could add up to 100,000 bpd of production by 2023. And of course Exxon is part of the "big-3" in Alaska along with COP and BP. The three companies are the primary owners of the Alyeska Pipeline:

TAPS owners & percentages*:

BP: 48.441%

ConocoPhillips: 29.2086%

Exxon Mobil: 20.9943%

Unocal (Chevron): 1.3561%

COP's APME Segment (Asia Pacific Middle East) is also highly profitable. In Q1, COP's APME segment posted earnings of $238 million. Exxon would likely find this segment very attractive. And of course Conoco also has a large presence in Europe (natural gas) and Australia ("LNG").

So there are many areas where Exxon and Conoco have nicely complimentary operations. This would present cost-cutting opportunities in addition to those at the management level (i.e. duplication of human resources, investor relations, accounting, etc. etc).

Regulatory Hurdles

Since Conoco spun off its downstream assets into Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), the regulatory hurdles of purchasing the company by either Exxon or Chevron are relatively low. For instance, there would be no monopolistic areas in refining, retail gasoline station sales, or chemical company operations to worry about. And in an age where there are a number of large shale oil producers, it would be hard for regulators to make a case that Exxon's purchase of Conoco is going to enable the company to exert enough influence to control oil prices. Perhaps the only asset that would raise an eyebrow would be Exxon's resulting majority interest in the Alyeska Pipeline. However, the state of Alaska and U.S. government have been concerned that falling pipeline volumes may someday lead to that pipeline's closure. Exxon's stronger balance sheet would - perhaps - enable it to exploit Conoco's recent exploratory success at a slightly quicker pace (assuming regulatory permits are forthcoming) and keep the pipeline from, potentially, closing.

Summary & Conclusion

ConocoPhillips remains an unloved independent O&G producer. Despite having engineered two large asset sales that will - once consummated - reshape the company's production and debt profiles, and make the company a much more attractive investment, the "new" COP is trading below where it was at the start of the year. As a result, once the asset sales are completed a company like Exxon - or even Chevron - could quite easily swoop in and make a bid to buy Conoco. If so, it would acquire a very low-cost of supply producer and billions of barrels of high quality reserves - particularly in the Lower-48 shale plays. And that includes the Delaware Basin in the Permian, where Conoco has 75,000 net acres in the core and a 1.8 billion boe resource. Note both the China Draw and Red Hills plays are both adjacent to Exxon's recent Permian acquisition along the Texas / New Mexico border:

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP CVX XOM PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.