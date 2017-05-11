FS Investment's (FSIC) CEO Michael Forman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Chris Condelles - Head, Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Michael Forman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Brad Marshall - Senior Portfolio Manager, FSIC and Senior Managing Director, GSO/Blackstone

Gerald Stahlecker - President, FSIC

Analysts

Ryan Lynch - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

David Miyazaki - Confluence Investment Management LLC

Jonathan Bock - Wells Fargo Securities

Terry Ma - Barclays Capital

Arren Cyganovich - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Operator

Chris Condelles

Today's conference call is being recorded and an audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days.

Replay information is included in a press release at FSIC issued on May 10, 2017. In addition, FSIC has posted on its website a presentation containing supplemental financial information with respect to its portfolio and financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

A link to today's webcast and the presentation is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.fsinvestmentcorp.com, under Presentations and Reports.

Today’s conference call includes forward-looking statements. And we ask that you refer to FSIC’s most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from these statements. FSIC does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required to do so by law. In addition, this call includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. For such measures, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in FSIC’s first quarter earnings release that was filed with the SEC on May 10, 2017.

Non-GAAP information should be considered supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly named measures reported by other companies. To obtain copies of the Company’s latest SEC filings, please visit FSIC’s website.

Speaking on today’s call will be Michael Forman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FSIC; Brad Marshall, Senior Portfolio Manager of FSIC and a Senior Managing Director at GSO/Blackstone, FSIC’s Investment Sub-Adviser; and Jerry Stahlecker, President of FSIC. We will then open the call for questions.

I will now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Forman

Thank you, Chris, and welcome everyone to FS Investment Corporation’s first quarter earnings conference call. We appreciate your interest in FSIC. On today’s call, I will provide a summary of FSIC’s key highlights, after which Brad will provide an overview of our investment activity. Then Jerry will discuss our financial results in greater detail.

Net investment income for the first quarter of 2017 was $0.22 per share, compared to $0.21 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $0.21 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2016. Adjusted net investment income for the first quarter of 2017 was $0.22 per share, compared with $0.23 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $0.21 per share for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2016.

FSIC’s net asset value at the end of the first quarter was $9.45 per share, compared to $9.41 per share as of December 31, 2016, and $8.82 per share as of March 31, 2016. It is important to note that we along with our Board of Directors work with independent third-party valuation service providers to mark 100% of the investment portfolio market each quarter. We at FS recently celebrated our 10-year anniversary as a firm that milestone led me to reflect on the dramatically different investment environment we face today relative to when we launched our flagship fund FSIC in January 2009.

Over the past several years we've seen loose monetary policy help to support low default rate – low default and low yield environment, which has driven increased investor demand for credit oriented products especially leverage loans which provide investors with a natural hedge to rising interest rates. The increasing amount of capital which is flowed into direct lending strategies has led to the current issuer friendly environment and a tightening of credit spreads in the middle market. These dynamics has lead to increased competition for deals and more importantly increased risk taking within the areas in which we invest.

In light of – experienced an increased number of refinancing in the portfolio and expect that trend to continue in the near term. While these refinancings are expected to drive a short-term uptick in fee income received from prepayments and redeployment of capital into new direct originations. They create additional pressure to redeploy the funds capital in a persistent tight yield environment.

Although, the investing environment will continue to present new challenges of the next 10 years, our focus on ensuring that FSIC continues to be one of the top performing BDCs will remain the same. But we have delivered strong returns to investors since the inception of our fund, I believe that the current market warrants our focus on several key areas to ensure that we continue to deliver top performance in the coming years.

First and foremost, we need to remain disciplined in the current market. We have experienced investment team at FS and a strong sub-advisor in GSO to work with us to navigate the current investing environment and we must remain prudent investors, maintaining our focus on high quality direct origination with strong risk adjusted returns. To do that in the face of increasing competition need to redeploy capital from prepayments in a tight yield environment, we need to create more opportunities and then select the best risk adjusted investment.

We will do that by working to continue to expand our origination footprint and explore the structures through which we invest to ensure that FSIC has many choices as possible in making investment decisions. More choices in the form of greater deal flow should lead to more selectivity and in turn more selectivity issue resolved in better choices and ultimately better performance. We continue to make the necessary investments in our platform to ensure that result. All that being said, I believe we are well positioned and I am confident that these efforts will allow us to build upon the robust strength and large scale of our franchise.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Brad to discuss our investment and strategy during the quarter. Brad?

Brad Marshall

Thank you, Michael. Michael mentioned a lot of capital is coming into the market and competitors are cutting interest rates to deploy capital both of which are telltale signs of a market. We believe it's an environment where you need to be cautious with credit risk and structure, especially given our view that we are in the latter phases of a credit cycle. Fortunately, we can compete based on the value proposition that we bring to a middle market company including the GSO Advantage program and a long history GSO has with many sponsors, which in aggregate can help us better sustain our portfolio yield as we did in Q1 2017 and over the past year.

Total purchases for the quarter were $539.7 million, 62% of which were in first-lien senior secured loans. Exits of $364.3 million during the quarter were driven largely by the prepayment of our investment in Ascent Resources. Commitment to direct origination totaled $429.4 million in the first quarter compared to $322.1 million in exits. If you exclude the restructurings and refinancing of existing loans 82% of FSIC’s purchases during the quarter were made in first-lien securities.

We continue to use the size and scale of GSOs direct lending platform and FSIC’s capital base to identify source and structure investment with attractive return profile. As of March 31, 2017 the gross yield prior to leverage and excluding non-income producing assets was 10.2% up slightly from 10.1% for the prior quarter. The average leverage for our direct originations through the respective tranche, in which we invested, excluding equity and collateralized securities decreased to 4.5 times from 4.8 times in the prior quarter.

All of our directly originated portfolio companies have access to Blackstone’s group purchasing organization program, which leverages the collective buying power of Blackstone’s portfolio companies to reduce operating expenses. This potentially leads to improved EBITDA margins for the participants and ultimately better credit metrics for our portfolio companies and in turn stronger performance for FSIC. As of April 27, 2017, FSIC portfolio companies that participate in the program had an average saving on addressed spend of 20.1%, increasing EBITDA for those companies by an average of 4.3%.

As of March 31, 2017 we had two companies a non-accrual, which an aggregate represented 0% of the portfolio based on fair value and 0.7% of the portfolio based on amortized cost. Note that Paw Luxco II Sarl, one of our non-accrual company’s is also known as Jack Wolfskin, a German producer of outdoor functional clothing.

Since FSIC’s inception, where FSIC’s portfolio companies have defaulted on their debt, the fund's average recoveries had been in excess of their corresponding cost bases, which means FSIC has made money in aggregate when a company has defaulted. We work hard as an equity owner and as GSO is part of the Blackstone, many tools at our disposal in order to maximize our recoveries in the event of a default.

Equity comprised approximately 13% of the portfolio as of March 31, 2017, based on fair value, down from approximately 14% as of December 31, 2016. Looking forward, given strong market multiples, we would expect our equity positions to be monetized in whole or in part over the next few years.

Let me now turn to our energy portfolio. Given the size of our former Ascent Resources Holding, it is worth highlighting this particular energy investment. Confident in our underwriting we held and supported Ascent to the energy downturn and were rewarded for doing so. Ascent was paid down at 105.5 and we realized an IRR of approximately 16% for this investment.

We feel strongly about the quality of the remaining energy precisions especially our investment in FourPoint Energy. More broadly energy related investments as of March 31, 2017 comprise approximately 7% of FSIC’s investment portfolio based on fair value down from 12% based on fair value as of December 31, 2016 due primarily to the repayment our investment in Ascent Resources.

I will now turn the call over to Gerry to provide additional details on our results.

Gerald Stahlecker

Thanks Brad. Net investment income for the first quarter of 2017 was $0.22 per share compared to $0.21 per share for the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted net investment income for the first quarter of 2017 was $0.22 per share compared to $0.21 per share again for the quarter ended March 31, 2016. The rise in net investment income between the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 was largely attributable to increased fee income driven largely by the prepayment of our second reinvestment in Ascent Resources.

Fee and dividend income totaled $19.6 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $17.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $1.9 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2016. Subject to the timing of anticipated prepayment, the new direct originations, we expect fee income to be lower than average during the second quarter of 2017, which may result in a quarter-over-quarter decline in net investment income.

As of March 31, 2017 FSIC’s total accumulated undistributed net investment income on a tax basis was approximately $0.59 per share. Will use a portion of this accumulated undistributed net investment income, if there is a need to bridge any resulting shortfall between net investment income generated in the quarter and our second quarter distributions.

In the first quarter of 2017, we declared a regular quarterly distribution of approximately $0.22 per share, which is paid on April 4, 2017. For the second quarter of 2017, we declared a regular quarterly distribution of approximately $0.22 per share to be paid on our about July 5, 2017, the stock holders of record on June 21, 2017.

NAV was $9.45 per share as of March 31, 2017, compared to $9.41 per share as of December 31, 2016, and $8.82 per share as of March 31, 2016, resulting in a first quarter NAV return of approximately 2.8%. Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments during the first quarter of 2016 totaled approximately $112.4 million or $0.46 per share.

Net realized losses during the first quarter were $100.9 million or $0.41 per share, driven primarily by the restructuring of advanced lighting and the sale of Swiss Watch International. As of March 31, 2017 FSIC’s that equity ratio was 79.5% compared to 74.1% as of December 31, 2016.

This quarter-over-quarter rise with largely the result of short-term borrowings under our revolving credit facility in order to facilitate the timely purchase of what we believe to be attractive income producing investments, this ratio has already declined since quarter end and we estimated it 76.5% as of May 5, 2017.

I'll now turn the call back to Michael. Michael.

Michael Forman

Thanks Jerry. As the largest manager of BDCs, with more than $17 billion of BDC assets under management as of December 31, 2016, we at FS Investments believe our scale relationships and experience will continue to benefit FSIC shareholders. Given the strength of our portfolio and historical performance, we believe we are well-positioned to generate strong returns for our stockholders. We look forward to an exciting and rewarding 2017. Thank you for your trust and investment in FSIC.

With that, we will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Ryan Lynch

Good morning. First question you guys exited quite a few stressed investments in the quarter as indicated by $100 million of realize losses however you guys had very strong unrealized appreciation of over $110 million in the quarter to offset those realized losses. So can you just talk a little more about what drove the overall portfolio appreciation were you able to exit these stressed investment that better pricing versus your 12/31 fair value or what was something else driving the overall net appreciation your portfolios quarter?

Brad Marshall

Hey, Ryan, it’s Brad. The realized losses were result of restructuring advanced lighting and Swiss Watch. The appreciation came from a lot of our deposition, thermostat, NewStar Financial and some of common equity positions in PISA, which is auto visual, and MAYA which is – we have some Internet public company. So it's less about our stressed investments more continue performance in some of our core position.

Michael Forman

And Ryan as you know also when you realize a loss then you have an offsetting net change in unrealized appreciation. So those two typically balance each other out and the delta between the two where you see the real appreciation, otherwise certain accounting journal entry.

Ryan Lynch

Yes, okay. And then you mentioned fee income being a little bit lower in Q2 we could potentially a pressure NII lower and maybe even below the dividend you mention using the $0.59 of spillover income to bridge that gap.

I just I mean is that - how you guys I guess balance out that you guys have $0.59 of spillover income you guys do have to two pay out or get tax on it with the potential that that earnings could saw below the dividend not just next quarter, but in coming quarters in the back half of the year.

So how do you guys thinking about the dividend as far as maybe earnings falling below the dividend for a persistent time period as well as though having a significant amount of spillover over income that you guys are required to pay out or be taxed on.

Brad Marshall

We talked about on the year end call that an issue that will have to address when we get in the fourth quarter that spillover essentially fund the distributions from the first three quarters of the year. And as we get into the third quarter and we look at the environment in which we're invested and we look at our run rate net investment income and the supportable level of distributions. Then we'll make a recommendation the Board will make an evaluation at that time of what the appropriate distribution is going forward. So part of it will be a function of what the market looks like at that point in time where the portfolio looks like.

Ryan Lynch

Okay. And then Michael maybe one for you I mean corporate governance is very important in the BDCs particularly in light of some of things you've seen recently and so with GSO being mission critical to both your origination investment process? Can you just explain how not having a member of the GSO or the sub-advisor on the Board make sense given the thoughts that that they have on FSICs investment process and if you do think that they could add value to the Board why not add a member of GSO to the Board?

Michael Forman

Thank you for the question. We think we've had a terrific collaborative relationship with GSO from launch. We've discussed this issue with the Board and the Board's position as they decided not in the best interests for the investors at this point, so it something really happy to reconsider, but the Board’s considered it and felt that we adhere to best practices under the current arrangement.

Ryan Lynch

Okay. Thank you for Mike answering the questions.

Michael Forman

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of David Miyazaki with Confluence Investment Management.

David Miyazaki

Hi. Thank you for taking the questions and congratulations. And this is really good to hear the outcome for Ascent I think that we've heard in the past that you had confidence in your energy investments and the outcomes that could come about, so this is very nice to see that come to fruition. Just a little bit of a follow-up to what Ryan was asking about, you guys are pretty unique in your structure and having this relationship between an advisor and a sub-advisor and most of the BDCs don't have that. There's only one advisor right? So as I listen to you talk about, I think Michael you said that refinancing is going to be rising in that – you've seen an uptick in fee income.

And then on the other side, we're hearing from Brad that there's telltale signs that there's a market type top in the later stages – and we're in the later stage of the credit cycle. So there could be some challenges for you in managing this portfolio. And I'm just kind of wondering between the advisor and the sub-advisor I'm going to presume that you don't always agree on everything with regard to underwriting and how to position the Company and how to move through capital allocation decisions. So it's been collaborative, but can you kind of walk us through how the dynamic works when you don't agree on policy?

Michael Forman

Yes. We've been doing this for a long time. We launched the fund in 2009 and there's others who are for a various reasons have got only with an advisor others have adopted the advisor, the sub-advisor model particularly those who raise capital in the IBD space. So we certainly always strive for consensus. We always strive for collaboration. We recognized the role that we have as advisor which is to make final decisions and we recognized the role that GSO as sub-advisor and we think it's really been the strength. We think it's one of the reasons we've delivered terrific performance across all of our funds and we think it has worked very well to date.

David Miyazaki

I mean that's great to hear and I think as a shareholders we certainly benefit by having the perspective of two different organizations and how you are making underwriting and capital allocation decisions. So I'm glad to hear that it is something that we're going to be mindful of is that the benefit in owning a shares is having collaboration between two parties that may not always agree on things and so some of the questions that Ryan raise around how the board is formed and you – foreign policies going together, I think are going to be very important as we go forward.

Michael Forman

Yes. We agree. I mean we think healthy attention is probably a positive and it brings out the best in both parties, but we've been doing this for a long time together. I think we both take our roles and our jobs very seriously. And I think at the end of the day it's all about delivering performance for our investors and we are singularly focused on that.

David Miyazaki

Great. Well thank you very much for taking my questions.

Michael Forman

Thank you. Appreciate it.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Jonathan Bock with Wells Fargo Securities.

Jonathan Bock

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. Starting first with the equity that currently sits on the book and just churn in redeployment, Brad, Michael can you guys walk through what you would believe to be churnable equity in this environment right that's perhaps a little bit more subjected to decision that you might make and/or me and perhaps visibility into the potential churn there because that is a good offsetting pressure for earnings as it allows you to expand NOI in this environment. Can you give us a sense of where that's headed today?

Brad Marshall

Jonathan, its Brad. I’ll take this one. Our top 10 equity positions make up about 75% of our equity exposure. I would say that of those 10, nine are add or exceeding our expectation from a performance standpoint which is the good news. I would say seven of those were working on – GSO employees are working on a very actively on a daily or weekly basis.

And I would say three of them are in process of exploring monetization events. So just to give you kind of rough numbers of what the equity portfolio looks like, not all of those we control obviously. As you point out, but there's a handful on which we do and a handful which are in process to be monetized.

Jonathan Bock

Appreciate that and then also just on the new investment environment, can you walk through the opportunity set where you see redeployment yield and clearly we saw some fairly yielding deals this quarter right credit to the reach of the organization. But where are we settling on a true first lien senior secured deal and what you'd consider the reasonable attachment point that one might be willing to lend that, so for example looking at a sizable loan funding this quarter, JSS.

I want to just trying to get a sense don't have to use that one specifically, but a fairly healthy yield of nine plus, a fairly sizeable amount deployed in a $100 million rate, what types of that would seem outsized in this environment when we're seeing folks put up sixes and eights? Walk us through a little bit of a differentiation there in the origination and sourcing items and really where you could expect to be deploying capital in today's environment?

Brad Marshall

Sure, I’ll take that one again. I think both Michael and my comments were centered around at the market and as you point out very strong. Exits at a 20-year low right now. So complacency is clearly set in a lot of capital in the space and so we're deploying our kind of pipeline and our resources across GSO to find those situations are a little bit unique, maybe outside of a process in order to maintain spreads that are in line with our historical spreads or first lien securities.

Not every deals obviously connects given that there's a lot of capital, but we're trying to again sell our historical relationships, the platform, the GSO advantage anything that will distinguish our capital from other pockets of available capital for these sponsors to try and maintain our yield for the portfolio.

To answer your question, I think exactly – I think that the range of deals we're looking at right now is somewhere between 8% to 10% for first lien, if it’s 10% can be fairly unique to a standard first lien unit tranche deals are be more on the mid range of what I highlighted.

Jonathan Bock

Got it.

Brad Marshall

And probably just worth mentioning to Jonathan, it wasn’t more than a year-ago that we’re in the exact opposite position, where we didn't have enough capital to fund our deals where the market was very volatile and spreads were a lot wider. So the markets do move and we do appreciate that given how long we’re dealing this.

Jonathan Bock

And Jerry, when origination comes in the door, we've also found some BDCs have the ability to classify something as OID or classify something as a structuring fee and given the long-term rate dividend rate is unfortunately above what can be the effectively originated in a credit environment today on a safe basis, which we respect folks that protect NAV?

And can you talk to us about the temptation to classify something as a structuring fee versus OID, one provide a short-term alleviation of an earning shortfall of the dividend, the other wouldn't but it's a very important item I’d imagine you've considered so. How do you kind of fall out on the accounting of what you would choose to call structuring fee versus originals you discount for the times folks look at them the same way?

Gerald Stahlecker

Well, the structuring fee is obviously the fee-for-services whereas the OID is the yielding answer and historically from the inception of the fund, if on average we're getting about 3% in fees, roughly breaks down 50/50 between the two. In some cases, it might be a 1% structuring fee, 2% OID, 1.5% and I think that that continued to be consistent even in today's environment. There's no temptation really to try to move things around to make one quarters worth of dividend coverage.

Jonathan Bock

And respect that and understand and also great kind of looking back, and then just as the small wrap and Michael, the corporate governance environment is important sadly due to, we think in some BDC talking about. Externalization and of course for dividend policy leading to dividend reductions and dividend policy set by the Board all items that have just kind of pounded BDC investors this quarter. If I look at just on a data driven basis right the arrangement that you have effectively allows FS to collect 50% of the fee and GSO the other 50%.

And so if I look at that correctly just on the 60 numbers it's about $61 million that goes to FS to effectively be the final decision maker. Though I noticed something is showing in your comments you had mentioned that did you know different from being a final decision maker you were looking to expand your investment team or investment opportunity set slash origination footprint. I'm curious is that a final decision maker move to expand your origination footprint because it sounds more like a an opportunity to be a net originator as opposed to the final arbiter.

Michael Forman

Thank you, Jon. The relationship between advisors, sub advisors being the same relationship we've had since 2009 across all the funds we manage with GSO all of it is disclosed and assume digested by the marketplace. I'm sitting here in a room for this conference call with 14 people, 13 of them are FS folks and Brad we all know Brad does a great job. But we handle all of the management and operations of the funds which is an awful lot of work and we think we do a great job add it.

We focus on best practices and transparency and work across the platform. We've always taken our role seriously Jon we only serve one master, this is our master we look to deliver performance to our investors. I think we've done a good job at that. And we'll continue to build our platform so we can continue to deliver the best results possible. And that's the way we started in 2007 the way we launched this fund in 2009 and the same way we look at the marketplace today.

Jonathan Bock

Got it. And appreciate that that makes sense then I guess discuss we're looking at a data driven number of $60 million to handle administration agreements that's one thing particularly when you're already able to charge BDC investors in a fees for doing that, but then the other question is the role is final decision maker is an important one right and I know you've talked about double underwriting and that process in the past and you've mentioned that you start an off and work with GSO at the very beginning or and then make a decision at the very end. So I guess the question would be to judge that $60 million going to FS could you at least give us a data point on how many deals you’ve turned down from the GSO at any point in the process.

Brad Marshall

We certainly would not want to BDC at finish line turning deals down as I said before it's a collaborative process. We've been doing this for a long time and our engaged in every deal in the structuring underwriting of the deal on the monitoring the deals and think we've got a good partnership with GSO and something that's worked to deliver terrific results.

Jonathan Bock

Totally agree, but I often get pinch my investors that ask for numbers do you actually have a number of how many you do because many underwriters if it's their job to be the early decision maker or a late decision maker at any point a process one way to judge whether or not they're doing the job is how many deals are rejected. Do you actually have a statistic.

Michael Forman

Yes. We try not to keep score that way John, as I said before we try to make it a collaborative process. If you want us to go back and count, we’ll try to count, but I've been involved in every deal since inception and we look at every deal and there is deals we like, deals we don’t like, we like the risk-adjusted awards deals that we don’t – that’s kind of jobs oversee to process.

Jonathan Bock

That statistic would be so helpful and largely because of this I mean if I'm going through a 15C process as many BDCs are this quarter. The fundamental point of how many deals are turned down to judge whether $60 million should flow to the advisor who listen to that final authority that be a statistic, I'd be very, very interested in. So thank you for your time. Thank you for taking my questions.

Michael Forman

Thank you, John.

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Terry Ma with Barclays.

Terry Ma

Hey, guys. I just wanted to follow-up on the equity positions for a bit. The equity markets remain around an all time high, so given where valuations are and does that actually make it easier or harder for you to monetize your equity investments?

Brad Marshall

Thanks, Terry. It’s Brad. Again majority of the equity positions that we have exposure to – we don't control the process. There is a handful in which we do and we are exploring exits for those names given the robust equity environment and M&A environment.

Terry Ma

Okay. So you mentioned the timeframe of up to several years that it could take months always all your equity. I think that's actually shifted and elongated since I’ve asked you the last time, so what's the risk around just to pullback in the equity market around you guys realizing your marks? How do you guys are – balance that?

Brad Marshall

Yes. Sure, so I think last time we spoke there are five deals that we are considering or the sponsor or the primary owner of the asset was considering exiting or selling. That number is down to three and so the number has come down a little bit. And the offset to that, the good news is that as I said nine of the 10 primary equity positions are meeting or exceeding our expectations. So we obviously want to get the best results for our shareholders, so I think the sponsors and where we control the process we're being patience on finding the best exit.

Michael Forman

Terry, I think you find there is some portfolio companies, one portfolio company in particular that then I sit on the board. I know that management what they've told me is that they're looking at – looking for an exit probably three years out. They think that there's increase value that they can drive between now and then in terms of continuing to build the company and putting the company in position to maximize the value, while the public equity markets maybe frothy now when you're looking at private companies where the sponsors and management are continue to build the company and position the company for what they think is the ultimate value creation event. They're looking at it somewhat independently of where the public equity markets are and more relation to where their businesses are in relation to where they ultimately hope to build them.

Terry Ma

Okay. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Arren Cyganovich with D.A. Davidson.

Arren Cyganovich

Thanks. Michael in your comments you talked about expanding the origination footprint and exploring structures that would help increase the opportunities, can you talk a little bit more about what you mean by origination footprint and also what structures you are currently looking at to increase your opportunities?

Michael Forman

Sure. Thank you, Arren. We’re always looking collectively how to deliver the best risk adjusted returns to the investors, particularly in the tight market that we live in today. I was talking with some investment bankers yesterday and there's 82 different firms trying to raise money in the direct origination space right now.

So it's going to be a more and more competitive market. So we think that requires covering a large universe looking to see where we can find the best risk adjusted returns whether it's in first lien assets, other assets, so we explore that all the time and we'll continue to look to see how we can deliver the best returns to the investors.

Arren Cyganovich

And what type of structures were you considering?

Michael Forman

Yes, we look at JV structures. We look at syndication operations. I think JVs done right. There's a way that you can deliver a good risk adjusted return to the investors. We're not there with anything yet. We're trying to kind of socializing the issue. So we look at ways to enhance performance and I think in this tight market place, it's even more critical to look for where you might want to take the capital, where there's not a huge amount of competition.

Arren Cyganovich

Okay. And in terms of the repayment expectations starting to rise a little bit with refinancing, I believe you indicated the prepayment fees may start rising that the second quarter I guess on the structuring side are can be lower, so can you – is the discussion more about longer-term over the next few quarter or is 2Q just higher prepayment fees with lower restructuring fees and [strength as well as] the fee discussion?

Gerald Stahlecker

Hey Arren, it’s Gerald. In terms of the prepayments in your origination fees, I think what we meant to highlight was that fee income was higher in the first quarter because of the pace to repayments and the redeployment in the new assets would generate additional fees.

Second quarter activity, we don't – always have certain visibility into the timing of repayments and therefore then the timing of redeployments, but given the somewhat frenzied pace of the first quarter, we’re expecting to slow down a little bit in the second quarter and therefore for – fee income in the second quarter to be lower than that in the first.

But the market is always have to change and timelines get moved up and timelines get pushed back and so there is not perfect visibility into a deal you think may close in the second quarter gets moved into the third or gets move from the third into the second, but – which is more a general statement of we don't expect second quarter numbers on the fee side to be quite as robust as they were in the first quarter.

Brad Marshall

And Arren, this is Brad. Ascent accounted for a large portion of the fees that were generated in the first quarter, so that moves quite a bit.

Arren Cyganovich

Okay and then with a heavier amount of repayments expected with a tight environment, are you anticipating that you give it reinvest those repayments or would you expect the portfolio to shrink a little bit over the next few quarters?

Brad Marshall

Sure. It's Brad again here. And I think the pipeline is pretty strong. I think we got pretty good visibility a given that were already midway through the quarter that will be able to redeploy a repayments into new app proprietary transactions.

Arren Cyganovich

Great, thank you.

Thank you. At this time, there are no further questions. I’ll hand it back over to you for closing remarks.

Michael Forman

Great. Well, thank you everybody. We appreciate your time and attention today and look forward to talking to you next quarter.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

