Gastar Exploration's (GST) CEO Russ Porter on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gastar Exploration Inc. (NYSEMKT:GST)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Lisa Elliott - IR, Dennard Lascar

Russ Porter - President and CEO

Mike Gerlich - CFO

Trent Determann - VP, Finance

Analysts

Mike Kelly - Seaport Global

Ron Mills - Johnson Rice

David Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors

Lisa Elliott

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the review of Gastar's first quarter 2017 operations and financial results.

Today’s call will contain forward-looking statements, although management believes these statements are based on reasonable expectations, they can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Company's Form 10-K for 2016 and in the first quarter of 2017 Form10-Q that was filed yesterday. These documents can be found in the Investor Relations section of Gastar's website. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially.

Today’s call may also include discussion of probable or possible reserves and use terms like reserve potential, upside or other descriptions of non-proved reserves, which are more speculative than estimates of proved reserves, and accordingly, are subject to greater risk. As a reminder, information recorded on this call only as of today, May 11, 2017. Thus any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of a replay.

A replay of today’s call will be available via webcast by going to the IR section of Gastar's website and also by telephone replay. And you can find the replay information in yesterday’s news release.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Russ Porter, Gastar's President and Chief Executive Officer. Russ?

Russ Porter

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Mike Gerlich, our CFO; and Trent Determann, our VP, Finance. After our opening remarks, we will open the call for questions.

We had a good first quarter of production exceeding the upper end of our guidance by almost 6%. Our average daily production was 5700 barrels of oil equivalent. Percentage of production from liquids is holding steady at 72% which was in line with our guidance and consistent with our fourth quarter. We saw a meaningful increase in revenue compared to a year ago due to the substantial improvement in realized prices for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

These improved industry conditions have allowed us to focus on our drilling program that has been designed to both delineate our STACK Play position and hold acreage by production. With 62,600 STACK surface acres that are highly prospective for multiple formations and potentially multiple benches within those formations, we have a large resource base develop.

Our efforts over the last several quarters enhanced our capital structure liquidity and improve our financial flexibility have positioned us to be able to achieve our objectives. The joint development agreement we established last October is allowing us to stretch our capital dollars while the Ares financing in March has taken the pressure off of our balance sheet and extended our debt maturities to 2022. As expected, our shareholders approved the Ares transactions at the recent special meeting.

We believe we now have the ability to execute our drilling plans and delineate our acreage position through the drillbit. Also with Ares backing, we have the ability to pursue strategic M&A opportunities to further enhance shareholder value. Our recent acquisition of additional working interest in our existing leasehold was first such acquisition opportunity we've executed upon with Ares.

We're currently operating three drilling rigs across our stack acreage with the third drilling rig added in March. Within the joint development area, we are currently drilling the 19th well, we have completed 16 wells and expect to have the first 20 well tranche program completed by July or August.

The majority of the wells in the first tranche have been targeting the Meramec formation. We have focused on drilling larger leasehold that were at risk of expiring, thus minimizing our future lease renewal costs to the drilling program. The second tranche of 20 wells are expected to be a blend of Meramec and Osage wells.

Outside our joint development area, we are focused on the Osage formation with seven wells spurred in 2017 of which four were just placed on flowback subsequent to its quarter end, and two are currently drilling. We expect to drill up to 14 gross Osage locations in 2017 outside of joint development area testing multiple Osage benches.

We provided a table on earnings releases that shows the status of operated STACK wells on our acreage. We are in the early stages of our STACK drilling but we are encouraged by the results as we continue to make improvements in our drilling, completion and production operations. As you will see a majority of those wells haven't yet reached peak production rates and some of them are in the earlier stages of initial flowback.

As a result we are able to provide post IP30 production results and make refinements type curves is just too soon to do so. Plus we believe that production focus should not be on peak rates but cumulative production and EURs. Finally a handful of wells may not be a sufficient sample size, so there is always going be some variability in well performance within these type reservoirs.

In light of all those cautious statements, there are some very encouraging Osage data points that are worth mentioning. For example, the Maro well, located in immediately to Southwest of our McKee Osage well in Garfield County is an Osage well that has produced its highest 797 BOE per day, 86% oil. Gastar has of 32% non-operated working interest in the Maro well.

Our Great Divide well against our operated Osage well located in the joint development area in Kingfisher County has produced a peak rate of 510 BOE per day 92% oil. These data points along with the upcoming results from our Osage drilling program and the continuing efforts of offsetting operator should result in significant production data in the second half of 2017 and rapidly de-risk this formation across a large area in Kingfisher and Garfield Counties.

I’ll now turn it over to Mike for an update on our financials for the quarter and I'll return with a few closing remarks before we take questions.

Mike Gerlich

Thanks Russ and good morning. Today I will detail a few items from yesterday's earnings release and provide some additional explanation on some matters.

Looking at Mid-Continent oil and gas pricing. Our average realized price per BOE before the impact of hedges in the first quarter was $34 compared to $31.63 in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $20.40 in the first quarter of 2016. Revenues from liquids as a percentage of total revenues in the first quarter excluding hedging were 85% consistent with the comparative periods, excluding revenues related to our Appalachian basin assets sold in April 2016.

As you can see our revenues are significantly weighted to oil and natural gas liquids. We continue to realize the premium to WTI posted price in Q1 2017. NGL realized pricing in Q1 was approximately 45% of WTI posted price reflecting an improvement from fourth quarter 2016 of 38%.

Natural gas price realized was basically flat to Henry Hub pricing. The gas pricing was an improvement to prior quarters and reflects renegotiations of some old expiring contracts in a movement away from percent of proceed contracts.

Moving to the bottom line and EBITDA for the total company. Adjusted net loss for the first quarter 2016 was $9.6 million or a loss of $0.06 per share beyond the typical adjustments that current quarter included an adjustment for $12.2 million of debt extinguishment expense of which $7 million was a penalty for early payoff of the old senior secured notes and 5.2 million write off of remaining deferred financing cost associated to debt retired during the quarter.

This compares to an adjusted net loss of $7.5 million or a loss of $0.06 per share in the fourth quarter 2016 and adjusted net loss of $17.7 million $0.22 per share in the first quarter of 2016. First quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA was $10.6 million and excludes the $12.2 million of debt extinguishment expense. This compares to adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $10.7 million a year ago.

Q1 2016 EBITDA benefited from approximately $3.2 million of accelerated future period hedge monetizations implemented to capture additional hedge upside during the low Q1 2016 pricing environment. The detail for these non-GAAP financial matters was included in yesterday's news release.

Quick look at liquidity and debt, regarding liquidity, post quarter end we received an additional $10.4 million of South STACK Play acreage sale proceeds. To-date we have received all but 1.9 million of the 71 million the South STACK property sales proceeds. We anticipate receiving the remaining proceeds by early third-quarter.

Current cash balance is approximately 59 million. And as discussed previously and enhancing the liquidity is that we should receive over the next two quarters payment of approximately 14 million of net joint interest billing cost that we deal to our partners once final pooling orders are granted. Gastar has paid the well costs on these forced pool operated wells but has been unable to bill our joint interest partners pending pooling order finalization.

Finally with the shareholder approval of the Ares financing last week, we converted 37.5 million of tack-on convertible notes to roughly 25.5 million common shares resulting in 162.5 million, a 6% convertible notes currently outstanding down from 200 million at quarter end. Post convertible note conversion our current common shares outstanding is approximately 212 million.

Now I’ll turn it back the call to Russ for final comments.

Russ Porter

Thanks Mike.

We expect to have additional Osage results over the next several quarters. As in most of these type place, it will take a number of wells to refine the combination of optimal landing target and associated completion recipe. It is encouraging that offset operators are experiencing good Osage well results and that nearby downspacing tests in both the Meramec and Osage formations are already underway.

Also encouraging is the fact that well-known STACK operators like Newfield are now leasing in the areas where the Osage is the primary STACK target. Gastar has the assets and financial structure to allow us to go forward and create significant net asset value from all of our shareholders. We are in the process of making some exciting additions to our operating team and should have news on that front over the coming weeks.

We appreciate the support of our shareholders and approving the Ares financing structure and ask for patience as we embark on the early stages of delineating a very valuable resource base.

That concludes our prepared remarks. At this time we will open it up for questions-and-answers.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mike Kelly with Seaport Global. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Kelly

Russ wanted to address well cost, and it looks like - just the way two wells both the Osage and Merrimack, went a little bit higher than what you type curve economics are based off. Just wanted to really get your thoughts on that and if there is continued potential upward pressure there. Thank you.

Russ Porter

Mike we have seen some service cost inflation more so on the completion side then the drilling side. We've seen our typical completion in the Merrimack of about 1.3 million where it was sort at the trough to about 2.1 million today.

In addition we had some cost overruns on the drilling side as we dealt with some sort of typical drilling issues in these type reservoirs but we're working every day to try to eliminate those and drive the cost back down some.

So I would say there is going to be some continuing slight upward pressure from service cost but I think that’s going to be also depended on whether the commodity price is and where activities levels are overall.

Mike Kelly

And follow-up, you mentioned that this is early time development in the new play of the Osage and there's going to be number of things you have to really iron out and just wanted to get your thoughts on kind of what that list is. What do you really still have to get dialed in your opinion what are kind of the big critical factors that you need to still sort out here before you move more into development mode in your opinion? Thank you.

Russ Porter

It’s a bit of wide ranging question, but basically what we're working on right now is identifying in upper, middle and lower Osage what the optimal landing zone is for each one of those, what the lithologies look like, what the drilling approach season look like for that. And then what the associated completion recipe needs to be in each of those different benches of the Osage.

We're a handful of wells into it. If you look at operators around us, automation's has done a very, very good job in the Osage. There are 170 wells into it. I am not saying it’s going to take us 170 wells to figure it out but it’s probably going to take us more than 10 or 11 wells to figure it out.

So our goal is to have to figure out with the next well always, but there are a number of factors that we've got just collect data on and experiment with and figure out what the right optimal combinations are.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Ron Mills with Johnson Rice. Please proceed with your question.

Ron Mills

Question just on the well results, you updated, you provided I guess three new Meramec wells and Osage well. Can you comment a little bit on the oil cut at those wells, how the oil cut is holding up in the wells you have a little bit more production history and any comments on the decline in the profile, are they a little bit shallower than what you may have originally thought in the early days?

Russ Porter

Overall the way I respond to that is that we’re seeing higher oil cuts than we originally had modeled, lower gas cuts naturally. We’re seeing slightly lower decline rates than what we originally modeled. So overall EURs are probably just a little bit below what we originally modeled, but the returns are still looking very attractive because the higher oil percentages.

Ron Mills

Okay. And as you go through and continue to evaluate the Meramec versus the Osage - if you put you're thinking that's on for 2018, any thoughts whether it’s you or your offset operators in terms of capital allocation between Osage and Meramec or what will be the determining factor between when you start to think about that later this year?

Russ Porter

That's good question Ron but you have to remember that the primary goal right now is to get this acreage held by production. And so in the areas where we would got both the Meramec and the Osage we’ll be evaluating those and it will just what we think the optimal target is within that section at that time.

On the acreage where you've got Osage, Oswego, Hunton, Woodford potential targets will probably be focused on the Osage as we feel like delineating it gives us the most additional net asset value. So the capital allocation is not that difficult a process because we have a good feeling for what the optimal target is in each section we're just trying to get those sections held.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Ron Mills with Johnson Rice. Please proceed with your question.

Ron Mills

In capital program, I noticed in the first quarter, you spent a little bit more on leasing than I had modeled in relative to your full-year guidance. Any commentary on that leasing? Just want to make sure that the rest of your drilling capital et cetera budget remains unchanged.

Mike Gerlich

Ron, this is Mike. In regards to the land aspect of that, the land department is just more successful on some of the lease renewals. We originally thought they’d be spread out a little more over all four quarters. Fortunately for us, they were successful in getting some of those renewals done early which we were quite pleased with.

We really don't see that land aspect changing. As you saw, we have not changed our overall budget. As far as the drilling, we're still evaluating it but again, we're not seeing any real changes at this point in time. I think we’ll have a better feel when we come to the second quarter to see exactly where the final pooling orders wind up and what are working interest percentages will be to see if that will have any impact on our capital budget as we move forward.

Russ Porter

And the likelihood is there is a slight bias upwards because we’re probably where we are picking up more working interest in each one of these wells than we originally had modeled.

Ron Mills

And that just be pooling?

Russ Porter

Yes.

Ron Mills

And then just in terms of HBP, in terms of your acreage position, what’s the percentage that HBP currently as we - trying to get a sense as to, when you shift less to drilling by lease maintenance versus drilling by targeted locations.

Trent Determann

This is Trent Determann. The current HBP percentage, as you look at our STACK asset, it is 52%. On the joint planning, we are not drilling sections with our current HBP. So that will continue to increase over time. I can’t give any exact guidance on where we’re going to end the year at this point in time.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Kelly with Seaport Global. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Kelly

Wanted to hold in a little bit on that Great Divide Osage well. The IP rate looked pretty good. The subsequent last five day rate, looked like it had fallen off a decent amount though, just wanted to get any color there. I think that was what you previously characterize as saying that it could derisk about 13,000 acres in your opinion. And just really wanted to get your thoughts on if that really has been established and thoughts on that well in general. Thanks.

Russ Porter

As you noted, the wells, I think it’s in the 280 range and about 80% of oil. We did some work on the well, cleaned out the lateral, made sure the gas lift was in good shape. It's possible that well is going to get a little bit better than five day average that you’re seeing there now, but what we’re really focused on is trying to shallow that decline rate as much as possible.

As far as derisk in the additional acreage, I guess the jury is still out on that. If this was a golf game, that was a miss. It was a miss of still in the first cut of the rough. So the volume misses around the first cut of the rough, you're in pretty good shape.

So the way I look at it, the wells of net positive overall, we’ve got some refinements to do like

I talked about it earlier. But it certainly is making that area that we plan on derisking for the years it look much more perspective than before we drill the well.

Thank you. Our next question from the line of David Heikkinen with Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

David Heikkinen

Really just thinking through Ron's question and your comment Russ, on kind of where working emphasis going, do you think by midyear you’ll be able to give a good idea of growth in that well and kind of when do you get to kind of stabilize net acres on this kind of force pooling as you're developing the acreage just trying to get an idea of where the stabilize working and just actually ends up?

Russ Porter

As Mike mentioned, we’re working on all that. Probably by the middle of the year we’ll have a pretty much better feel for it as far as this year's activity. But you never - in Oklahoma with the force pooling until we get all the acreage held by production, you never reach static point where you going to know exactly what you're working interest are on future wells until you got essentially that first unit space, the first drilling spacing unit done.

So, as we see additional success what we’ll probably see is that their working interest will start trending down some because some of the people that are not participating in the early wells would probably participate in subsequent wells because it's been derisked. So because of the dynamics of the force pooling and the acreage ownership in this area, I don't have a good answer for you when that would be static or more predictable dynamic.

David Heikkinen

I guess sort of thinking through like 2018/2019 development plan so your HBP acreage primarily this year actually a decent amount of next year possibly as well. So you kind of get into a development of each one of the unit 20 play 18 into 19 is that kind of your schedule.

Russ Porter

That's correct. And look once we get to the point where the acreage is held, we will know the answer to that working interest question.

David Heikkinen

Yes exactly which is year plus from that. Okay, good luck.

Thank you. Mr. Porter, there are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Russ Porter

As usual we appreciate everyone's attention this morning and we’ll look forward to updating you on our next couple of quarters when will have a meaningful number of additional data points. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's call conference. You may disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

