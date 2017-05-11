Caterpillar: Is Its Dividend Sustainable?

Caterpillar's (NYSE:CAT) shares have been on a tear over the last months, breaking above $100 after the company reported better than expected Q1 results and raised its guidance for the current year.

Caterpillar's shares are up more than 50% from the 52 week low, and up more than ten percent year to date. This comes despite fundamentals not being too rosy, as the adjusted numbers Caterpillar reports hide a lot of actual costs the company has to pay.

Caterpillar's adjusted earnings per share came in a lot higher than in the previous year's first quarter, and also higher than analysts had expected, but the GAAP earnings number looked abysmal in comparison -- the company's profit was just $0.32 per share, one fourth of the adjusted profit number and even lower than the already low GAAP earnings number from the first quarter of 2016.

Adjusting GAAP numbers makes sense in some cases, such as when a company has taken over another company and incurs some one time costs to incorporate the acquired company, or when some goodwill is written off. In these cases the costs occur only one time, and / or are non-cash costs, thus excluding them makes sense to give investors a better picture about the company's underlying profitability. In Caterpillar's case, the restructuring costs the company does not include in its adjusted results are not a one time item, they are more of a constant throughout the past years: Caterpillar incurred hundreds of millions of dollars of restructuring costs in each of the past years, and this trend will very likely persist. These are not non-cash costs either (such as goodwill adjustments etc.), but those costs do indeed hurt the company's cash generation.

When we look at the company's guidance for the current year, we see that adjusted EPS guidance was increased, but GAAP earnings will actually come in lower than previously thought:

Caterpillar's guidance for the current year has been increased in terms of revenues (midpoint of guidance was increased by $1 billion), and adjusted EPS are seen coming in higher as well, but GAAP earnings will come in even lower than previously thought: Management lowered expectations from $2.30 per share to $2.10 per share (midpoint of guidance, respectively). The reason is pretty simple: Management expects restructuring costs to come in about three times as high as previously thought. This shows that the company's restructuring charges are like a steady item that shows up in every one of Caterpillar's earnings reports for the foreseeable future.

If Caterpillar's GAAP earnings do come in at $2.10 per share this year, Caterpillar is trading at roughly 48 times forward earnings right now. For a company experiencing explosive growth such a valuation can be justified, but Caterpillar has reported declining revenues for years, and managed to grow its sales by just 3.8% in the first quarter.

Paying almost 50 times forward earnings for a company growing barely does not seem like a very good deal, even with the market trading at all time highs. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), for example, which grew revenues by 49% during the first quarter, trades at a much cheaper valuation (about 40 times trailing GAAP earnings), despite experiencing much more growth.

From a valuation standpoint Caterpillar thus is not really attractive right now, the company is not a bad investment for income seekers though:

For investors focused on generating a safe income stream, Caterpillar is not a bad choice: The company's dividend yield is more than one and a half times as high as the yield of the broad market, and well above what investors can get from treasuries as well. Caterpillar's dividend yield is also higher than it was 2012 - 2015, although the yield was much higher when Caterpillar was trading a lot lower than right now early 2016.

Despite Caterpillar's low earnings, the dividend looks secure for the foreseeable future, thanks to strong cash generation:

CAT Total Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Caterpillar's free cash flow has been dropping over the last five years, but has picked up again during the last quarter, and is more than twice as high as the company's annual dividend payments. With $4.0 billion in free cash flow over the last four quarters, Caterpillar could increase its dividend substantially from the current $1.8 billion a year level, without rising its dividend payout ratio too much.

The company's debt levels are not low at all, but thanks to high cash generation and a cash pile of almost $10 billion investors do not have to worry about Caterpillar's leverage. For the foreseeable future the company's cash generation is high enough to easily finance its dividend as well as any other cash needs the company has, including capital expenditures and debt repayment.

Takeaway

Caterpillar's first quarter EPS number looked good, but only when we exclude a lot of costs that are not really one time items. GAAP earnings once again were lower year on year, and the GAAP earnings guidance for the current year is not positive at all, which makes Caterpillar look overvalued at the current price.

For investors seeking safe income only, Caterpillar could be attractive nevertheless, thanks to a dividend yield that is a lot higher than what investors get elsewhere, while at the same time the dividend looks very secure for the foreseeable future.

