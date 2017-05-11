Will This Win Matter For Verizon?

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has won a key battle against AT&T (NYSE:T). The acquisition of Straight Path (NYSEMKT:STRP) is extremely important for Verizon's plans of 5G roll-out in the near future. This battle was going on for quite some time. AT&T made the first bid in an effort to take hold of Straight Path's spectrum licenses for 5G. However, as the news came out, Verizon decided to move in with a better offer and turned it into a bidding war.

Straight Path's spectrum licenses are equally important for both companies. AT&T has been trying to get ahead in the race to be the leading data services provider. However, Verizon certainly values Straight Path's assets more. The price that Verizon is paying for Straight Path shares doubles its valuation from what AT&T was willing to pay. AT&T offered $95.63 per share which valued the company at $1.25 billion in equity value. Straight Path agreed to be bought at this price but then Verizon came in with a better offer. Verizon's current offer of $184 per share takes Straight Path's equity value to $2.3 billion and its enterprise value to around $3.1 billion. Verizon will pay $38 million in termination fees to AT&T as Straight Path had agreed to an acquisition by AT&T.

There has been a lot of debate as to why these companies are willing to pay such high multiples for Straight Path. It has only generated positive EBITDA in 2012. Last year's EBITDA figure is negative $9 million. So, the valuation based on EV/EBITDA becomes meaningless. Straight Path only employed nine members and the company's valuation was just $400 million before AT&T bid for it. All this has been due to the strategic importance of Straight Path's assets. The company has 868 licenses for commercial fixed and mobile wireless spectrum. Its licenses for 28 GHz and 39 GHz millimeter wave spectrum are extremely important for 5G.

Barron's reported another strategic importance of Straight Path's assets. They quote Craig Moffett of Moffett-Nathanson on the issue. He highlights the FCC intends to auction millimeter wave frequencies and Straight Path already has some of these. He further said this:

But to do so, the FCC needs to do something called a "swap," or reassign frequencies because the bands of the spectrum in 39 gigahertz, including Straight Path's, are too narrow and they need to be combined to achieve more usable bandwidth.

According to him, this battle might be a way to gain some leverage with the FCC when the eventual auction takes place.

5G needs spectrum in three frequencies. Sub-1 GHz is needed to support urban coverage and Internet of Things (NYSEMKT:IOT). 1-6 Ghz frequency is needed for many basic 5G services and frequencies above 6 GHz are needed for ultra-high speed broadband. Bands above 24 GHz are essential for high-speed video streaming and downloading. These bands will be important for Verizon's on-demand video services and as the company rolls out 5G services, ultra-high speed broadband will certainly give a boost to this service due to the faster speed and better quality. Millimeter waves have the capability to transfer large data over short distances at a high speed.

Verizon has certainly gained an advantage through this acquisition. The company has leverage with the FCC if there needs to be a swap for frequencies as Moffett stated in the Barron's article. However, if there is no need for any swap, then Verizon will still be left with a key asset which will allow it to roll-out 5G services nationwide. These data services are going to be a high-margin product for the company and it will support its efforts to be a key video entertainment provider through mobile devices. This acquisition will allow Verizon to maintain or further strengthen its position in the market. The company has paid a steep price for these assets. However, the strategic importance of these licenses cannot be ignored and it will benefit the company in the long term. Verizon has not just won the battle but it has gained a long-term advantage.