GE: Financial Wherewithal, Flattening Yield Curves And Portfolio Allocation

Its cash flows are not problematic, but it must manage expectations in the upcoming quarters.

GE confirmed this week that it finds it easy to raise billions of new capital.

The bond market didn't get the memo" ran the headline in a Marketwatch's opinion piece this week, which outlined why investors should be more worried about a drop in bond yields than a sharp rise.

Equity investors usually tend to overlook action in the bond markets, but recent events there were pretty important not only for General Electric (NYSE: GE), one the largest corporations in the US, but also for broader portfolio allocation strategies.

€8bn

The industrial behemoth wrapped up a refinancing deal worth €8bn that allows it to take out more expensive debt at cheaper rates, thanks to its vast geographical reach. In the process, its gross debt position rose.

This says a lot about the amount of confidence that executives have in their industrial plan. Although execution risk remains, and certain numbers recently fell short of expectations in some divisions, GE is pulling out all the stops to position itself as a true long-term value play.

In a world where regionalization of services and production captures the imagination of many executives in the supply chain, its debt deal is an important achievement.

This is a company whose stock has been battered due to a corporate strategy that seldom seems to reassure investors -- the bulls have lost patience, while the bears often criticize executives because they don't seem to be able to deliver on their promises. But should management be given more time to deliver?

Headline figures in the first quarter were not bad, and quarterly volatility in cash flows is something any business has to deal with, yet not all businesses I have come across in recent years can raise €8bn paying low rates and launching a deal almost overnight, as it turned out, as soon as the window of opportunity opened.

This is something the bears, in particular, ought to keep in mind.

Bond

Half of the proceeds from the fundraising will be used to refinance a $4bn bond maturing later this year, which currently trades close to par and has a 5.25% coupon. (Source: Morningstar)

These bonds were originally raised at the end of 2007, and yes, you read it right -- the annual coupon is 5.25%, which almost equates its current yield, given where the debt trades. A much smaller group of banks participated than in its latest deal announced this week, and that is not only due to a smaller size, but also goes down to changing market dynamics characterizing the relationships between lenders and borrowers these days.

Meanwhile, the table below shows how the new four-tranche bond package, which is denominated in euros, is structured, and the coupons associated to each tranche, which range between 0.375% and 2.125%, depending on duration.

The allure is obvious.

The deal was priced against the German bund yield curve rather than the US Treasury yield curve, which means that the blended yield of its new debt package-- all the tranches go free to trade slightly below par -- implies a significant bargain at a time when borrowing domestically would have forced it to pay at least 50/60 basis points more than it actually did to raise new money.

That's about half a billion dollars in savings over a 10-year period, assuming a constant exchange rate.

Arbitrage

Consider that some credit rating arbitrage exists between GE and the US Treasury, which favors the latter of course -- but the 10-year and 30-year yields the US government pays to borrow nowadays stand at 2.4% and 3%, respectively, while GE got away paying 2.1%, at these prices, for 20-year money.

That is impressive.

It goes without saying perhaps, I have added its bonds to my watchlist, as I doubt the European Central Bank will follow the Fed down the rate-hike path anytime soon; and there could be some short-term opportunity on those securities in terms of currency arbitrage -- I fund my purchases in British pounds -- as well as capital appreciation.

Even the Fed, I reckon, will unlikely surprise me by pushing up benchmark rates more than three times through to 2018, although the inversion of the yield curve still remains a very real risk worth taking into account over the next 18 months or so.

Friends

This funding round also proves that GE maintains strong relationships with a growing group of banks, although several analysts are bearish on its stock based estimates for fair value.

On top of nine underwriters, 12 investment banks joined the syndicate.

These lenders committed a lower amount of money to the deal, but also received lower fees as a percentage of the amount they lent to GE. All of them, of course, secure a slice of GE's ancillary business, which usually materializes in the form of advisory in mergers and situations, or M&A.

Rates & Portfolio

GE is only mildly leveraged based on its projected cash flows, so it's profiting from benign conditions in the credit markets thanks to a diverse assets base that allows it to borrow in certain jurisdictions where it might be more convenient to raise new funds. Perhaps in doing so it is also betting on the appreciation of the US dollar, but I wouldn't speculate on this element, also because hedging costs could offset the benefit of lower foreign rates against the US dollar in future.

News this week also pointed to a stock that is under pressure as engine problems forced Boeing to halt test flights of its 737 MAX jets, but the bigger picture is reassuring.

So, shareholders should sleep well at night, although I reiterate the view that there's better value elsewhere, particularly for investors looking to position their portfolios according to a trading environment where fast-rising interest rates should be ruled out, but downwards pressure will likely persist at the long end of the yield curve in the US.

Under a bear-case scenario for the global economy, a senior executive told me this week "GE would become a more appealing corporate story because its depressed equity valuation could attract investors fleeing risk."

