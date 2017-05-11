Tesla's Solar Roof Pricing Is Out, And It's Competitive

Tesla solar glass roof orders open this afternoon. I think it will be great. More in about 10 hours ... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Elon Musk on Twitter" - May 10, 2017

With a simple tweet Tuesday night, Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk confirmed that the company's solar roof pricing was finally going to be unveiled. Wednesday afternoon, the company posted a new blog post, announcing the availability of the solar roof, and highlighting its durability and potential cost savings versus traditional roofs.

Source: Tesla 5/10/2017 blog post

The company also launched an online calculator to estimate the cost and energy savings of a solar roof installation. After playing around with the calculator for a solid hour, here are some key conclusions:

1. Even though Telsa's would like to have consumers believe that their solar roof can be a better deal than asphalt, the economics simply don't make sense there, given that the additional cost is taken on upfront, while the savings occur over 30 years.

2. Tesla's solar roof also will have a challenging time making economic sense in states with low electricity costs.

3. On the positive side, if Telsa's cost estimates are accurate, the solar roof will be very competitive in high-cost states, and I expect demand in those states will be very high.

4. The solar tiles will generate about half as much power per square foot as a traditional solar panel. This makes sense given that only about half of each tile has the cell underneath.

Solar Roof Pricing

Through testing, I was able to discover Telsa's projected installed cost per square foot for the solar roof: $11/sqft for the non-solar tiles and $42/sqft for the solar tiles. At $11/sqft, the company's regular tiles price out competitively with traditional tiles, metal, and slate roofs.

The solar tiles are clearly much more expensive, but their energy savings and tax credits can make up the cost over time. Telsa projects that most households would install between 20%-50% of the roof with solar tiles.

As seen from the calculator, Tesla projects that a new 3,000-square-foot roof in Oakland, CA using 50% solar tiles and a Powerwall battery, would spend about $65,500 after taking into account the 30% Federal Tax Credit. They then project the energy generated over 30 years would save the customer almost $114,000.

These numbers sound great at first glance, given that a same-sized traditional tile roof would typically range anywhere from $25,000-$50,000. However, it's important to remember that the extra cost occurs up front, and that the savings will come over 30 years. The projections also assume 2% annual electricity cost inflation, which is extremely hard to imagine given the continuing declines in the cost of renewable energy and energy storage.

Tile Roof Low Tile Roof High Solar Roof no inflation Solar Roof 2% inflation Net Cost of 3000 sqft roof $25,000 $50,000 $65,500 $65,500 Initial cost saving $40,500 $15,500 $0 $0 30 Year Savings $0 $0 $85,000 $113,900 IRR on savings 5.8%-19% 7.5%-21%

Clearly, there is a wide range for the final return on investment for the solar roof, much of which depends on the assumptions used for the cost of the alternative. However, the key is that even if we assume low cost of alternatives and no future electricity inflation, a solar roof buyer could still expect a reasonable, low-risk rate of return on their initial outlay if they live in a high electricity cost state.

In contrast, when I ran the numbers on my home here in Iowa, the numbers didn't make sense due to lower production and electricity cost.

Investor Takeaway

Given these numbers, which should only improve over time, I believe that Tesla will have a lot of demand for their solar roof from customers in high-cost states. Elon Musk noted in his presentation in October that there are around 5-10 million new roofs installed annually. If Tesla were able to win even 1% of that market, it would equate to 50,000 annual installations. At an average install cost of $60,000, that would generate another $3 billion in revenue. It also would be roughly equivalent to 500MW of conventional solar panel installations in terms of power generation.

Of course the real questions are: How quickly can the company ramp up production and installations, and what will be the profit margin. I believe this will have a positive impact on the financials within a couple years, but at current prices the stock is pricing in perfection so I'm not a buyer or holder. On the other hand, selling short also is a dangerous proposition.