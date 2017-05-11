IAMGOLD Stock Is Surging: Is It A Good Time To Buy?

This could be the start of a major turnaround for IAMGOLD, as I explain below.

This was certainly a strong quarter, with higher production and lower cash costs leading to a jump in earnings.

IAMGOLD: Time to Buy?

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) is one mid-tier gold producer that is really starting to turn things around. The company's gross profit increased by 438% in the first quarter, driven by higher production and lower cash costs. The stock is up more than 10% post earnings, but this could be the start of a major turnaround for the miner. Also, with $1+ billion in available funds, the miner is well-positioned to grow organically or get active in M&A.

For some background, I previously commented on the miner's Q4 2016 results and said it was a pretty decent quarter. I also pointed towards strong 2017 production guidance and lower all-in sustaining cost guidance as positives for the stock. I felt the company was making progress on several fronts, but still recommended other miners ahead of it as I wanted to see further progress.

Q1 Results Impress

Well, IAMGOLD continued its strong momentum in Q1 as its results showed stronger production and lower cash costs. Overall, its gold production rose by 12% to 214,000 ounces, while its all-in sustaining costs fell by 8% to $992 per ounce (this is below annual guidance of between $1,000 to $1,080). This led to net cash from operating activities of $68.3 million, up $16.9 million from Q1 2016, and gross profit of $35.0 million, up $28.5 million from Q1 2016.

Notable achievements include a doubling of production out of its Westwood mine in Canada, with gold production totaling 30,000 ounces at $965 AISC, and stronger results out of Essakane (93,000 ounces produced at $973 AISC) and the Rosebel mine (74,000 ounces produced at $886 AISC). Costs at Essakane could fall even further once the company implements a solar power plant at the mine.

At Westwood, the company says it now has approval from regulators to resume mining activities at the 104 block area, which had previously been affected by a seismic event in 2015. However, one negative item I'll point out is a fatality occurred at the mine in Q1, and an investigation has been launched by authorities to determine the cause of death. It's something to keep an eye on.

IAMGOLD's Warchest of Cash Grows

As for its balance sheet, it continues to strengthen. It recently refinanced some debt due in 2020. On March 16, 2017, the company completed a $400 million senior notes offering bearing interest at 7.00% due in 2025, refinancing its 6.75% senior unsecured notes due on April 3, 2017. Also, the company got a credit rating boost from S&P Global Ratings, as it assigned a rating of "B+" to the notes while upgrading the company's corporate credit rating to "B+" from "B".

As of the end of the quarter, the miner held $1.184 billion in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (this sum includes the $393.6 million received from issuing senior unsecured notes). So, its net cash position is approximately $791 million. It also has $247.1 million available under its credit facility, given it available capacity of over $1 billion.

Solid Exploration Results

IAMGOLD's exploration results are also very encouraging.

At its Saramacca property located near the Rosebel mine, infill drilling highlights released on March 29 included: 40.91 g/t gold over 60.5 meters, including 75.91 g/t gold over 19.5 meters, and 5.33 g/t gold over 52.6 meters. An initial resource for the deposit is due in Q3 2017.

The company recently released some exciting drill results at its Monster Lake 50% joint-venture with TomaGold in Quebec, Canada. These results are from the first eleven drill holes from a total of 24 drill holes completed this past winter.

The miner says drill highlights at Monster Lake include 1.8 meters of 85.27 g/t gold, 3.1 meters of 121.67 g/t gold (including 1.1 meters of 316.89 g/t) and 1.9 meters of 9.82 g/t gold. I find these results quite encouraging given the high grades and the fact that some of these drills were on a new zone along the main deposit at Monster Lake.

Are Shares a Buy?

IAMGOLD is firing on all cylinders to start the year and the positive momentum should continue. I'm a fan of its exploration and development projects and the company certainly has the funds to advance them. The stock is now up 9.61% year-to-date, compared to a 7.17% rise in the VanEck gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX), and the stock has also outperformed peers Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) and Barrick (NYSE:ABX). I would look to buy shares on future pullbacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.