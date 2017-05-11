Oil Prices Moved Higher Offering Another Selling Opportunity

Oil prices have moved higher. But, I see this as temporary and am looking for another opportunity to sell. I had been short oil about four weeks ago and got out the other day. I am still very bearish on oil for a few reasons: Too much supply amid dwindling demand and increasing costs. But, for this week, oil has gotten a bid tone off of comments from Saudi Arabia that OPEC is finally, once-and-for-all, this time is for sure, going to stick to production decline levels. I have almost zero faith in that. I am looking for another entry level to sell oil.

There are competing interests with production levels. First, neither Canada nor the United States are part of OPEC. These two countries account for about 16% of total production of world oil. And, their production levels are increasing. OPEC accounts for the lion's share of oil production world-wide. But, the production increases in Canada and the U.S. will partly offset the declines that OPEC is instilling. As this chart shows, oil production in the United States is heading back up:

Then there is the fact that OPEC always cheats. In a CNBC article, the commentator stated that OPEC production cuts were expected to hit a target of removing 1.2 million barrels of oil per day. The premise was that if all the oil producing countries stuck together and agreed upon these production cuts then price would head higher. As it is, OPEC only hit about 90% of that production cut. That was a record target achievement, by the way. OPEC was unable to meet their total objective, albeit, 90% is laudable.

However, the article also goes on to say that there is another variable at play. As long as price remained higher than the production cuts were working and those cuts would be extended. The comments the other day that sent oil prices upward were that OPEC was going to agree upon keeping the production cuts in place. However, as the article mentioned, if oil prices dropped, then "all bet are off". Countries would increase production levels simply to maintain government revenue.

Which begs to question, what happened to the price of oil during this period of time:

Despite production cuts, however, price dropped. In January, the price of oil was roughly $53.00. We have since dropped back down to $44.00 per barrel, the recent bounce notwithstanding. That would mean we are in a technical area of oil price where "all bets are off". Governments will boost productivity. These governments need that revenue. The summer driving season is just a couple of weeks away and getting product to market to sell is the highest priority.

OPEC will cheat. They always do. They hit the 90% cut levels and that was a record, meaning, 10% of production levels were cheated. If the United States and Canada continue to increase their production levels then there is begins to balance out the cuts by OPEC. Granted, OPEC achieved a cut of 1.08 million barrels per day. The United States and Canada increased oil production by 200k and 125k per day since January. This helps to offset the production declines.

But, demand is the other half of the equation. There are two parts to the second half of the equation: aggregate demand and interest rates. The former is declining whereas the later is heading higher.

Demand is dwindling with lower manufacturing and economic output. Just look at China. The world's #2 largest economy is beginning an contraction. I have been covering this extensively. China's economic problems are going to become a major threat to worldwide growth as the country deleverages the zombie loans on its books. The Bank of China has implemented policies restricting access to capital. This has sent interest rates upward in China sharply. This will continue to weigh on other companies seeking financing in an economic environment where their currency is falling, capital is scarce and economic activity is contracting.

The United States' economy is not fairing much better with economic activity only growing at 0.7% GDP annually. Interest rates are very likely to head higher in the U.S. with the Federal Reserve intent on raising rates two more times this year as well as beginning the steps to shrink their balance sheet. In other words, around the world, interest rates are heading higher. Translation: Carrying costs are heading higher. This will ensure that OPEC cheaters are going to do what they do best, cheat and push up their country's revenues to offset these costs.

The recent move higher on an elated market may be very short lived. I do not see a return to the $53.00 level we had just a couple of weeks ago. Instead, I see some bouncing around over the next couple of weeks until the next meeting takes place where the agreed upon production cuts get extended. Then, the reality of production levels, along with aggregate demand and carrying costs will set in: Oil prices will head back downward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in OIL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.