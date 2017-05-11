Pacific Drilling: Earnings Remain Weak

On Thursday, May 4, 2017, ultra-deepwater drilling specialist Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) announced its first quarter 2017 results. Admittedly, few expected these results to be especially good. Pacific Drilling has struggled in the current drilling environment and still has a significant portion of its fleet unemployed. Indeed, that is exactly what we see here as the company's reported headline numbers are worse than what the company reported both in the previous quarter and in the year-ago quarter. Nonetheless, there were a few positive signs here and this could result in earnings improvement going forward.

As my long-time readers are undoubtedly well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of said report. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pacific Drilling's first quarter 2017 earnings report:

Pacific Drilling reported total first quarter revenues of $105.5 million. This compares rather unfavorably to the $178.0 million that the company brought in during the fourth quarter of 2016.

The company reported total operating expenses of $60.4 million in the quarter. This represents approximately a 10% decrease compared to the previous quarter.

Pacific Drilling reported an operating cash flow of $28.7 million in the quarter. This is a significant decline over the $40.7 million that the company generated in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The company achieved a revenue efficiency of 98.0% in the quarter, relatively in line with its long-term average.

The company reported a first quarter loss of $99.8 million, which works out to $4.69 per diluted share. This is significantly worse than the $43 million that the company lost in the fourth quarter of 2016.

As the first highlight mentioned, Pacific Drilling's revenues declined significantly quarter-over-quarter. This is partly due to the fact that one of the company's ultra-deepwater drillships, the 2011-built Pacific Santa Ana, completed work on its previous contract in January. This was one of Pacific Drilling's most valuable contracts, with this rig commanding a dayrate of $481,000. When the rig completed that contract, Pacific Drilling ceased to receive this money. Unfortunately, Pacific Drilling does not yet have a new contract for this rig so, at least for now, the company has no way to offset even a portion of this lost revenue going forward. A second portion of the revenue decline was caused by the 2011-built Pacific Scirocco ultra-deepwater drillship. This rig completed its work under the previous contract during the fourth quarter. Thus, it still generated some revenue during that quarter. This was not the case during the first quarter as the rig was unemployed during the entire quarter and thus generated fewer revenues for the company quarter-over-quarter. Fortunately for Pacific Drilling, one of its rigs, the 2010-built Pacific Bora ultra-deepwater drillship, began work on a new contract in February. As the rig will be employed during the entire second quarter, this contract will boost the company's revenue slightly going forward. However, considering that this contract only has a dayrate of $195,000, the impact will be slight.

As I have mentioned numerous times in previous articles, offshore drilling rigs are only compensated for time that they actually spend in operation. A rig is not compensated for time that it spends out of operation such as for repairs or maintenance. For this reason, it is important that offshore drilling contractors minimize the amount of time that their rigs spend out of service undergoing this work in order to maximize revenues. The industry uses a metric known as revenue efficiency to measure the amount of money that a rig actually brought in compared to what it would have brought in had it experienced no downtime. Historically, this is one area where Pacific Drilling has always excelled. Due largely to the company's highly modern fleet, Pacific Drilling typically boasts some of the highest revenue efficiency figures in the industry and the latest quarter was no exception. As already mentioned, Pacific Drilling achieved a revenue efficiency of 98.0% in the first quarter of 2017. Here is how that figured has varied over the past four quarters:

Source: Pacific Drilling

As the table shows, Pacific Drilling achieved an average revenue efficiency of 98.3% over the past four quarters. In fact, not once did the company have a revenue efficiency below 97.0%. These are among the numbers that are possible to achieve as an offshore drilling rig will always have some amount of maintenance downtime just like any technically sophisticated piece of equipment. What this tells us is that Pacific Drilling has been doing an excellent job of maximizing its revenues based on the contracts that it has and this is something that should please any investor.

Unfortunately, it is unlikely that Pacific Drilling will see a significant improvement in its earnings within the next few quarters. As most investors that follow either the company or industry are no doubt well aware, the offshore drilling industry has suffered from significant weakness over the past few years. There are few contracts available for drilling rigs and those that are available tend to have dayrates that are barely above a contractor's cash flow breakeven level. Pacific Drilling has been more affected by this than some other drilling companies (although all have been affected to some degree). This is at least partly due to the fact that a large proportion of Pacific Drilling's fleet came off of their previous contracts after the downturn began or were still under construction at the time. The company has since struggled to find new contracts for these rigs. Here is Pacific Drilling's current fleet and all of its current contracts:

Source: Pacific Drilling

As this chart shows, Pacific Drilling currently has only the Pacific Bora and the Pacific Sharav employed, although the Pacific Scirocco is scheduled to begin work on a short-term contract at the end of this month. This is a relatively low utilization rate for a seven-rig fleet. This illustrates the difficulty that the company has had securing new contracts in the current environment. Unfortunately, the company's revenues and cash flows will continue to be strained until it manages to correct this problem.

In a previous article, I stated that there are some signs of increasing demand for offshore rigs, although demand still remains at a low level. Pacific Drilling noted this as well in its earnings announcement, with CEO Chris Beckett stating,

"Market conditions are still challenging, although we have experienced an untick in tenders and inquiries versus 2016. This supports our previously stated expectation of demand improvement through 2017 partially offsetting increased supply from rigs rolling off contract, which we believe will eventually lead to improving utilization in 2018."

Thus, Mr. Beckett appears to not expect any improvements in the market this year, as the slight increase in tenders will be offset by an increase in the number of rigs competing to secure those tenders. However, should companies such as Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) be correct in their expectations that the offshore drilling industry will see an uptick in the pace of rig scrapping over the next year or two then we certainly could see the industry begin to turn around heading into the latter part of this decade. In the case of Pacific Drilling, the company will likely struggle until that time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDRL, NADL, PACD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.