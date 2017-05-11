Foresight Energy's (FELP) CEO Rob Moore on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 11:30 ET

Executives

Jim Murphy - Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Rob Moore - President and Chief Executive Officer

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Foresight Energy First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s conference is being recorded. And I would now like to turn the conference over to the Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Jim Murphy. Please go ahead, sir.

Jim Murphy

Thank you and welcome to Foresight Energy’s earnings call for the first quarter 2017. With me today is Foresight’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Moore. Today, we will discuss Foresight Energy’s operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2017 and update you on the current operations at our coal mines.

Please note that this call contains forward-looking statements that are based upon our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effect on us and there can be no assurance that the future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Our business and our financial results involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. For additional information regarding such risks, please see our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and posted on our website.

During the call today, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including guidance with respect to expected EBITDA. Please refer to our earnings release for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures and to information that will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website for required disclosure related to the EBITDA guidance.

Also this call includes only information that is available to us at this time. To the extent you are listening to this call at a later date via a replay, please note that the information maybe outdated or incomplete. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

And now I would like to turn the call over to Rob Moore. Rob?

Rob Moore

Thank you, Jim. Good morning, everyone and thank you for being with us today. This morning, Foresight Energy announced its first quarter financial results, which included total revenues of $230 million on sales volumes of 5.3 million tons, which resulted in adjusted EBITDA of approximately $64 million for the quarter.

Our first quarter results represent a significant improvement over the prior year’s first quarter, with a 40% increase in coal sales and a 27% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Most significantly was the ability to access the export markets due to the substantial improvement in the API2 prices compared to the prior year quarter. During the first quarter, we safely produced 5.3 million tons, a nearly 1 million ton increase compared to the first quarter of 2016. Once again, our operating mines maintained their position among the most productive in the country as measured on a clean ton per man hour work basis. Of the large underground mines reporting to MSHA during the first quarter, our Sugar Camp and Williamson operations ranked as the two most productive mines in the country.

On a combined basis, the Foresight mines produced over 13 tons per man hour worked, significantly higher than the national average of 5.1 tons per man hour. This productivity allowed us to achieve quarterly cost per ton of $22.80, which we believe to be the lowest cost among producers in the Eastern United States. Furthermore, this production efficiency and industry leading low cost structure demonstrates our operational discipline and our ability to effectively respond to market conditions in the current environment. With respect to the domestic market, despite the abnormally warm winter, natural gas prices have remained in excess of $3 per MMBtu and we are beginning to see stockpiles in many of our customers return to normal historical levels. We expect this will continue over the course of this summer.

Regarding the export market, prices as measured by API2 have remained resilient for the last several months as demand for Chinese imports and transportation disruptions in Australia have full supply from other global basins out of Europe and into Southeast Asia. To that end, we continue to see opportunities to move Illinois coal into the export market at favorable cash margins and we are spending a lot of time in a lot of different markets trying to push this product and we are having great success in that regard.

In terms of guidance for the remainder of 2017, we currently have 18.6 million tons contracted for delivery in 2017. And based on current market conditions, we anticipate an active spot market in the second half of the year. The 18.6 million tons represents between 84% to 91% of our projected production of 20.5 million to 22 million tons for 2017. At these production levels, we expect EBITDA of $285 million to $315 million and capital expenditures to total between $68 million and $73 million. As we have continued to demonstrate quarter-after-quarter, our current cost structure is sustainable and we anticipate cost improving over the remainder of the year.

As mentioned on each of our last quarterly calls, we continue to work with the Mine Safety and Health Administration to assess the status of the Hillsboro mine. Recently, MSHA accepted our plan to send personnel underground to evaluate and explore underground workings. The approved plan does not allow us to inspect the long-wall system or return their shafts at this time, but it is a step in evaluating the conditions of the mine. Pursuant to the terms of the approved plan sometime in the coming weeks, we plan to breach the sales that are currently restricting airflow into the mine and we will then permit personnel to proceed underground.

Relating to the ongoing discussions with our insurers regarding insurance plans resulting from the March 2015 combustion related event at the Hillsboro mine, we were notified on May 2 that they are in agreement on the third payment under the policy. This payment is anticipated to be received sometime during the second quarter. Lastly, during the quarter, we completed the process of refinancing our debt that we announced in February. The refinancing, which was completed on March 28 replaced substantially all of our outstanding first and second lien debt with new facilities comprised of a $170 million revolving line of credit, an $825 million first lien term loan and a $425 million second lien note. The March transaction simplifies our capital structure, provides greater operational and financial flexibility and addresses the constraints contained in the various debt instruments and other documents that were tied to the 2016 out-of-court restructuring.

Specifically, as a result of the March 28 transaction, the following was accomplished. The second lien exchange will pick notes previously due October 2017 were redeemed, thus avoiding substantial dilution for existing public common unitholders. The maturity profile of our debt was extended, providing us with adequate runway before our first significant maturity when the new revolver becomes due in 2021. Total debt and total annual interest expense were reduced.

Murray Energy backstopped $61 million of common equity issuance. Financial covenants were reset, providing for more operational flexibility. The ability to resume distribution to common unitholders was reinstated subject to the terms and our new credit documents. Relative to distributions, it is our desire to resume distributions in the near future and we continue to evaluate our distribution strategy and intend to provide related guidance on the next quarterly call.

At this point, I will turn the call back over to Jim for further discussion of our first quarter financial results.

Jim Murphy

Thank you, Rob. During the first quarter of 2017, we generated coal sales revenue of $227.8 million on sales volumes of 5.3 million tons leading to adjusted EBITDA of $64 million. This compares to coal sales revenue of $163.1 million to sales volumes of 3.8 million tons and adjusted EBITDA of $50.3 million during the prior year period. The increase in our coal sales was primarily driven by a 40% increase in sales volume driven largely by our stronger export market in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016. In fact, during the quarter, we shipped 24% of our volumes into the export market compared to 40% during the prior year period, a difference of over 700,000 tons.

As Rob mentioned earlier, our operating mines continued to be among the most productive underground mines in the country. This high productivity, once again, led to cash costs in the low 20s. For the first quarter ‘17, our cash costs per ton sold was $22.80, an improvement of $1.06 per ton compared to our first quarter 2016 cash cost per ton of $23.86. The improvement in our cash cost per ton sold was driven by increased production at our Williamson operation, which was impacted during the first quarter of 2016 by higher longwall related costs. Also benefiting our cost per ton during the ‘17 quarter were lower direct and indirect costs related to the Hillsboro combustion event compared to the prior year quarter as the mine was not temporarily sealed until April 2016. The impact of these costs were $0.37 per ton in the current quarter compared to $1.03 in the year ago period.

Transportation costs during the first quarter 2017 increased by $11.9 million to $37.7 million compared to $25.8 million for the first quarter 2016, with a per ton cost increasing slightly to $7.14 per ton. The increase in total dollars was a result of the increased sales volumes while the per ton increase was a result of an increase in export shipments as API 2 pricing improved substantially compared to the first quarter of 2016. Relating to the debt refinancing completed in March of this year, we have recognized a $95.5 million loss on the early extinguishment of debt, which includes the Macoupin premium on the retirement of the 2021 second lien notes and the write-off of discounts associated with those same instruments. Also as part of the restructuring completed last August, warrants were issued to certain holders of the now retired second lien 2020 exchangeable PIK notes. For the first quarter 2017, a gain of $9.3 million was recorded to fair value these warrants.

As previously disclosed, in conjunction with the March refinancing transaction, Murray Energy exercised their GPE option for $15 million increasing their voting interest of the General Board to 80%. As a result of this, management elected to apply pushdown accounting to our standalone financial statements and our consolidated statements have been adjusted to reflect these preliminary pushdown accounting entries. Our financials are now presented in two distinct periods to indicate the application of two basis of accounting. Predecessor period includes all days prior to the acquisition date and the period after the acquisition date is identified as the successor period. For accounting purposes, we have designated the acquisition date as March 31, 2017. Given this process is not yet complete, the value of certain assets and liabilities are preliminary in nature and maybe adjusted as additional analyses are performed. As a result, material adjustments may occur as a related pushdown accounting is finalized.

Finally, from a cash flow perspective, during the first quarter, we generated over $22 million of cash from operations and ended the quarter with an unrestricted cash balance of $4 million and total liquidity of nearly $163 million. The decline in our cash balance from the end of last year is entirely attributed to the debt refinancing completed at the end of March. Our capital expenditures were $19.9 million for the first quarter compared to $5 million for the year ago period. The increase in capital spending primarily related to a heavier proportion of projects in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Rob for concluding remarks.

Rob Moore

Thanks Jim. We are pleased with our first quarter operating and financial results, which provide us a solid foundation for the remainder of 2017. Building off exceptional operating performance, we were able to recapitalize the business on terms that are more favorable for the partnership than the August restructuring, which benefits our common unitholders. As Jim previously mentioned, as part of the March transaction, Murray Energy Corporation exercised its option to become the majority owner of Foresight’s general partner. The completion of this transaction with Murray Energy enables Foresight to continue to receive the benefits of the synergies delivered through the Murray Energy-Foresight combination. We believe that these synergies are extremely beneficial to partnership, especially in the current coal market environment.

Lastly, we have gained some regulatory relief as a result of the very positive actions taken by President Trump’s administration to support United States coal industry. These actions to-date include the repeal of the Stream Protection Rule on February 16, the resending of the clean power plant and other regulations on March 28, the resending and revision to the rule that redefine waters of the United States under the Clean Water Act, the postponement of certain compliance date for effluent limitation guidelines and standards for coal fired power plants and the directing of the Department of Energy staff to review various aspects and reliability of the base load power in the United States. While there remains much to be address relative to the reversal of regulations implemented by the prior administration for the purposes of rendering coal on competitive, we are thankful for this administration’s actions to-date. Although coal markets remain challenging, we believe Foresight is best positioned to withstand these challenges and capture opportunities in the markets as they occur. With current gas prices at levels above $3 per million Btu and the forecast of a recently hot summer, we are positioned to see improved domestic coal demand over the remainder of 2017 and into 2018. Should that occur, we are situated to capitalize on that opportunity.

Before we leave you today, we wanted to inform you that later this afternoon, we will be posting an investor presentation to our Investor Relations site. We appreciate your continued interest in Foresight Energy and hope that you find the posted information useful. We will speak to you again next quarter. Thank you for joining us today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Jim Murphy

We want to thank everybody for their participation and I look forward to future calls. Thank you.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude your conference for today. Thank you for your participation and for using the AT&T executive teleconference service. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.