Assurant: Quality Insurer Not Waivering From The Path

It has been a little while since I covered Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), but I still remain comfortable on the long side. In fact, I took the opportunity to double down in the November 2016 sell off, and since then, the stock price has improved measurably, flirting with all-time highs. If Seeking Alpha makes for a good benchmark on sentiment (recent research by Aaron Zimmerman here and Greg Wajda here), the overall market remains intrigued - but cautious - on the transformation underway at this insurer. I've been a fan of recent events, particularly Q1 2017 results, but before we get into that, it is worth a reminder on why exactly I, and many other shareholders, got involved with Assurant in the first place:

Small relative size makes Assurant prime for growth or for a potential acquisition. Shift into niche fee-based, capital light businesses provide a chance for return expansion. Growing service contract business, mobile device businesses generate predictable cash flows Massive capital return program remains in place, substantial buybacks already through Q1 2017.

Quick Dive into Q1 2017

Looking to Q1 2017 results, nothing has really changed to impact that thesis. While the Global Housing segment did post a sizeable drop in operating income (more on that later), Lifestyle and Preneed remained strong. Net operating income of $105.9M, or $1.87/share, came in well ahead of expectations of $1.52/share (more than a $20M operating income beat). Annualized return on equity continued to post increases, up 30bps sequentially. While there were some one-time benefits in this quarter ($7.5M one-time benefit in Connected Living client recoverables), the overall quarter was a solid one, and the market reacted by sending Assurant equity back into the triple digits.

Starting with the bad news, Global Housing did have a bit of a rough quarter. In my original research piece, lender-placed insurance run-off was a major highlight. Run-off there is inevitable, just given the tight lending standards and improving economic results across America. Lower default rates and less need for lender-placed insurance are the simple ways to look at this - same story for the company's REO servicing businesses. The overall mortgage solutions business saw fee income collapse 20%, primarily due to declining origination volume and the aforementioned credit tightness. This reads poorly, but keep in mind that the results are in line with overall mortgage origination, which has, for the lack of a better word, collapsed in 2017 as expected. Steady home price appreciation, a volatile political environment, and rising interest rates have all combined to really put a damper on mortgage appetite. Management remains, at the moment, unphased by these events and does not mark it as a trend that upsets their long-term goals for the segment. I agree that housing will be volatile, and Assurant has insured that they have an extremely flexible cost structure so that they can wind up and down this business in response to market events.

The Lifestyle segment remains my focus point, and it is what makes Assurant truly unique in the insurance space. The focus point here for me continues to be on whether the company can execute on margin improvement, and that was proven in Q1. Despite relatively flat revenue (excluding the impact from a program structure change last year), pre-tax margins in the fee-based businesses in Lifestyle rose 360bps to 7.1% from 4.5% last year. While a large chunk of this expansion was driven by recoverables (which will fluctuate quarter/quarter), there was meaningful underlying expansion in margin from mix and better profit internationally. The expected weak part of this business, mobile, is likely to shift back positive. Assurant continues to expand relationships with current clients (T-Mobile, AppleCare deal), a measured shift away from premium business to fee-based, and the upcoming upgrade cycle (iPhone 8).

Shareholder Returns

The capital return program remains ongoing. Assurant bought back $863M in shares throughout 2016, a massive retirement that saw outstanding share count collapse by 12%. Such a massive retirement of shares won't occur in 2017, but Assurant remains committed to returning excess cash. At the end of Q1 2017, $605M in additional capital was available, so expect to see another $400M or so in share repurchases (removing another 5% of the float) by the end of Q2, plus the dividend (2% yield, ~$120M in annual obligations at current share count). Management initially committed to $1.5B in shareholder returns two years ago, but there is a little bit of excess capacity on the current authorization. Given the cash flow generation of this business, there is potential for a touch more allocation on the buyback heading into the end of the year.

Final Thoughts

The recent share price appreciation puts the company well within reach of my price target here of $109/share. I will say that I don't think investors need to run off to buy the company right now. After all, the market is hot, and there will likely be opportunities to re-buy at lower prices over the next year. Results have been good, but not strong enough to really change my view of long-term profitability, instead, just enough to improve the likelihood of hitting those targets.

At the very least, Assurant does deserve a spot on investor watchlists. Given the cheap trading multiples (14.2x next year's estimates earnings, 7.5x EBIT expectations), the company remains a clever way to play ancillary markets that you would not expect an insurer to be exposed to: mobile devices, homebuying, rental insurance. Most of the players in these markets are either characterized by steep valuations (technology) or leverage (housing), problems Assurant simply does not have. Keep an eye on this one, it might just surprise you.

For deep-dive research on asymmetric risk/reward plays in the Industrial and Basic Materials sectors (particularly small and mid-caps), consider investing alongside me and other subscribers within Industrial Insights. Get cutting-edge information with proven results.

This new offering doesn't mean I will be cutting down on quality or my allocated time towards my free offerings on Seeking Alpha. Follow me (by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name) to receive general stock market research and commentary, especially on under-followed small/mid-caps across a wide variety of sectors and industries.