Macy's: Buy The Dip Or Stay Clear?

Macy's (NYSE:M) shares are off double digits today, as the retailer earnings season opened with a slew of poor 1Q17 results coming from some of the top players in the sector. M is back to trading at mid-1998 levels after missing on revenues and EPS this quarter.

Macy's reported the sharpest YOY top-line decline among retailers releasing earnings today: -5.2% on a same-store basis, against Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) -4% and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) -2.7%. By my estimates, the $130 million top-line miss to consensus, the largest gap since 1Q16, was responsible for nine cents of the large ten-cent EPS miss. A slight dip in gross margins and a higher tax rate likely accounts for the balance.

Despite the Street's negative reaction to the earnings release, management claims that results came in aligned with its own expectations. In fact, guidance for full-year 2017 remained intact, with EPS including real estate sales gains expected to reach $3.50 (vs. current consensus $3.47). The reiterated outlook suggests that the company expects the balance of 2017 to be significantly stronger than previously expected (allegedly due to strength from the roll out of pilot programs that performed well last year), a prediction that investors seem to be taking with a grain of salt.

Profitability took a mild hit, with the 100-bp decline in gross margin probably in line with management's previous expectations for a "decline for the year as a whole and in each quarter." I believe the gross margin headwinds are unlikely to subside soon, as a shift to digital should result in pricing pressures and increased costs from subsidized shipping. SG&A dipped in line with revenues, helping to keep op margin above the 4% level but unable to reverse the deteriorating trend observed over the past couple of years (see graph below).

M Operating Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Free cash flow improved YOY: $117 million vs -$145 million in 1Q16, barely enough to cover the $115 million in dividend payments this quarter. Cash flow generation might be the one brighter spot in Macy's results since the very rich dividend yield of 6% does not seem to be at imminent risk - unless the company's fundamentals deteriorate significantly or for a prolonged period of time.

M Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Buy the dip or stay clear?

Macy's struggles in the face of changing shopping behavior is nothing new. But in 1Q17, the negative impacts have been more pronounced.

The company's transformation is likely to cause further pain before Macy's can come out the other end a stronger, better positioned retailer (if it does). As a result, I would not rule out further stock price weakness, despite the 6% yield that I believe to be properly supported by resilient cash flow and a strong balance sheet ($1.5 billion in cash and lower debt YOY).

M PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Trading at only 8.2x forward earnings (see chart above), M might look appealing to bargain hunters. But for now, I do not mind waiting until the company shows signs that it can deliver better results amid the challenges, even if that means missing a potential upswing and paying a 10x or 11x multiple on the stock.

