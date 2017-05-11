Gold Miners Appear To Be Signaling An Upcoming Surge In Gold And Silver Again

Gold miners are in rally mode once again, while gold and silver lag behind, however, historical evidence suggests that gold/silver could be on the verge of major surge higher.

The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), and VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), two of the most popular gold mining ETFs both hit what appear to be tradeable, short term, bottoms one week ago, following steep declines. As of May 11th, 2017, GDXJ was still down by approximately 27% from the highs reached 3 months ago and GDX was down by roughly 13% over the same time period.

However, the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) and SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), the leading gold and silver tracking ETFs, didn't bottom until a few days ago. This is an interesting phenomenon as numerous past examples of similar price actions moves have led to significant rallies in gold, silver, as well as gold mining ETFs such as GDX and GDXJ.

We believe that given this technical pattern along with positive fundamental factors surrounding gold and the gold mining sector investors could see a significant rally materialize in the days and weeks going forward concerning GDXJ, GDX, GLD, SLV and other gold related trading instruments.

GDXJ at a Glance

The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF aims to imitate the price and yield performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJTR), which is intended to track the overall functioning of small-cap companies that operate in the mining sector for gold and/or silver.

The fund has total net assets of roughly $3.8 billion and each share in the ETF represents a part ownership stake in the fund for investors. The fund has a total of 57 holdings which include 4.99% stake in GDX, 4.75% stake in Alamos Gold (AGI), 4.5% stake in IAMGOLD Corp. (IAG), 3.91% stake in BTG, 3.66% stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR), and other smaller cap gold and silver related companies.

Many of the stocks that comprise GDXJ have positive fundamentals such as relatively low P/E ratios considering the somewhat small market cap they have, and most importantly are showing strong revenue growth potential now with gold prices firmly above $1,200. AGI, IAG, B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG), OR, and other companies in this ETF should continue to do extremely well, given that gold continues its projected uptrend. As gold and silver prices rise these companies should also be able to drastically improve margins which will lead to higher earnings and higher stock prices.

Previous Selloffs and What Followed

If we observe similar selloffs as the one we have just witnessed in precious metals and the related trading vehicles pertaining to gold and silver, it becomes evident that mining stocks consistently appear to bottom out before the underlying commodities. Furthermore, in every such instance going back at least one year these short-term bottoms presented amazing opportunities for market participants to take advantage of.

GDXJ 6 Month Chart



GDX 6 Month Chart

GLD 6 Month Chart

SLV 6 Month Chart

The full Stochastic, RSI, and CCI are illustrating improved momentum more so concerning GDXJ and GDX than GLD and SLV. However, as is indicated by past performance this is typical and indicates that gold and silver should enter rally mode shortly, as they often follow gold mining ETFs, according to the charts presented. This would in turn add more fuel to the rally in GDXJ and GDX.

Inflation Ticks Up in April Report

The PPI increased by 0.5% from the prior month, much higher than the expected increase of 0.2%. Furthermore, recent CPI yoy (2.55% three-month average), and wage growth, up (2.7%) yoy all indicate that inflation is heating up which is incredibly favorable for gold, silver, gold miners and other gold related derivatives.

These are incredibly favorable indicators for the precious metals sector. Stock markets are near all-time highs, and are trading at extreme valuations, many bonds and treasuries are providing returns lower than inflation, therefore, precious metals may create an ideal asset class to invest in, given the current economic atmosphere.

Even if the FED chooses to raise rates in June the effect on gold related assets should be limited and transitory in nature as gold and silver tend to do particularly well in a raising rate environment so long as inflation is present.

What if the FED Fails to Raise Rates in June

In addition, it is not a fact that the fed will even raise rates in June, right now the CME Group indicates that there as an 83% chance, but that is not a given, considering the slew of economic data still to come that could skew these odds and prevent the rate hike from occurring. In such a scenario gold miners, and gold related trading vehicles could skyrocket, as they would have the backing of an easy FED, coupled with a rising inflationary environment.

Tax Reform Uncertainty

Tax reform has been a crucial factor in propelling markets higher while reducing volatility, thus, muting the prices of gold miners and gold related assets. Many market indexes, along with numerous equities, have surged over the past six months. Much of the move has been due to the expected implementation of President Trump's tax cuts. According to the administration, the corporate tax rate could be lowered from 35% to 15%.

However, it is unclear what will fill the huge deficit gap if this tax reform gets implemented, considering increases in defense and infrastructure spending. Many democrats and some republican factions could be skeptical and might not vote for a program that will introduce huge increases to deficits. In fact, many political analysts believe the chances of Trump's tax reform bill passing is slim to none.

If the tax bill doesn't pass, this will undoubtedly create a volatility storm which will likely drive investors towards gold and gold related ETFs such as GDX, and GDXJ, as well as other gold related trading vehicles as a safe haven play.

Geopolitical Risks

Geopolitical risks do exist and are very real as was illustrated by the recent altercations involving Syria, which caused relations to worsen concerning major regional powers such as Russia and Iran. Also, there is the unresolved North Korea situation to which Trump himself mentioned that "We could have a major, major conflict with North Korea". Undoubtedly any such future rhetoric and moreover, action would create turmoil in markets and would drive investors to rotate into "safe haven" assets such as gold and silver which would benefit GDX and GDXJ greatly.

The Takeaway and Price Targets

Recent history has indicated that miners bottom slightly before the actual underlying commodities, gold and silver, thus, this provides investors with the opportunity to invest in such products such as GLD, SLV, gold and silver futures as well as other derivatives pertaining to these commodities. In addition, GDXJ and GDX could continue to perform well from current levels given the favorable backdrop for gold due to inflation, political, geopolitical, and potential volatility factors.

Our 12 Month Price Targets:

GDXJ: $50

GDX: $35

SLV: $25

GLD: $135

