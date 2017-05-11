Cengage Learning's (CNGO) CEO Michael Hansen on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc. (OTC:CNGO) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Michael Hansen - Chief Executive Officer

John Leahy - Chief Financial Officer

Dan Sieger - Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

Analysts

David Farber - Credit Suisse

Nick Dempsey - Barclays

Mary Gilbert - Imperial Capital

Todd Moore - Jefferies

Patrick Wellington - Morgan Stanley

Sean Kelley - OFS Management

Mike Wartell - Venor Capital

Sami Kassab - Exane

Dan Sieger

Good morning and again welcome to Cengage's fiscal 2017 fourth quarter investor update. A copy of the slide presentation for today's call has been posted to the company's website at cengage.com.

The following discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future results and events and they are based on Cengage’s current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected and are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Risk Factors section of our fiscal 2016 annual report for the year ended March 31, 2016 and the special note regarding forward-looking statements section of the same report. The company disclaims any duty or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Our fiscal 2017 annual report will be publicly posted on the Cengage website later this month. This presentation, including the appendix, contains disclosures of adjusted revenue, adjusted cash revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less prepub, adjusted cash EBITDA less prepub, adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures on a 3 and 12-month basis and free cash flow on a 12-month basis, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted revenues and adjusted EBITDA measures are on a constant currency basis. Rationale for the use of these measures and reconciliations of each to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the appendix to today’s slide deck. We may also discuss digital product sales, which represents gross sales less actual returns of digital standalone products and bundled print and digital products.

And now, we can turn to Slide 3 for today’s agenda. Michael Hansen, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the business, followed by John Leahy, Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through the details of our financial results before we open up the call for questions.

Let me now introduce the Chief Executive Officer of Cengage Learning, Michael Hansen.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, Dan. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. Today, we will discuss our fourth quarter and full year results and provide you with an update on the key trends in our business. We will also lay out our priorities for fiscal year 2018. As you know, last year saw significant volatility in the higher Ed industry. And given that, we want to continue to provide you with a best possible transparency as to market trends and our business performance.

I will cover the full year results for each of our three segments: Learning, Gale and International. However, I would spend the major part of the update on the Learning segment, where the trends we talked about all year continue to play out largely as anticipated. In this context, I will update you on our progress to drive the digital transformation of our higher Ed business, which has been the focal point of our strategy since I joined the company 4.5 years ago.

Now, turning to Slide 5. As usual, I will be speaking to our performance based on adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA less prepub. The cash view is included in the appendix. For the full year, Cengage adjusted revenue was $1.5 billion, down 10% from the prior year and adjusted EBITDA less prepub was $353 million, a decline of 20% from the prior year. The revenue declines were driven by the higher Ed performance within our Learning business as the industry overall declined approximately 14% in 2016 partially offset by growth in international and stable performance by Gale. Accordingly, our profitability was impacted by the flow-through of our top line results partially offset by significant reductions in our corporate cost base.

The Learning segment reported adjusted revenue down 15% for the full year and adjusted EBITDA less prepub was $250 million, a year-over-year decline of 30%. The decline was exclusively driven by weakness in our print-related product offerings, which outweighed core digital growth of 7%. Core digital activations grew 14% in fiscal ‘17. The strong progress in our digital metrics affirmed our overall strategy of transitioning aggressively to digital, as I will discuss in more detail momentarily.

The key trends affecting our performance were largely consistent all year. First, enrollments continue to be down modestly in the fall of 2016. And going forward, we expect these declines to continue. Second, there are temporary impacts, such as channel ordering trends and our publishing cycle. These had negative effects in fiscal ‘17, but will diminish or reverse in fiscal ‘18. Finally, there are changes in faculty adoption and student purchasing behavior that affected the demand for learning materials. The aggressive actions we have taken over the past few years are primarily focused on this third category of trends. We implemented significant changes in our commercial models and go-to-market strategies to increase the affordability of our products and allow students a greater degree of choice between formats. I will share additional details a little later.

International grew 6% to $260 million, while EBITDA less prepub grew 55% to $39 million compared to the prior year. Gale reported strong EBITDA less prepub growth of 15% to $64 million or roughly flat year-over-year revenue. I am pleased to report that the cost reduction actions we started at the beginning of the fiscal year exceeded the targeted savings we shared with you previously. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, net costs were lower by $49 million compared to the prior year, $30 million of which are run-rate savings. This is well above our goal for gross savings before reinvestments of $34 million for the year. Our focus has been to continue to take out cost of the print-centric part of the portfolio and use a portion of the savings to drive investments in growth areas, including digital products, online skills training and international.

Moving to Slide 6. As I mentioned before, the performance in Learning was driven by trends that can be categorized into three types of drivers: enrollments, temporary impacts and user behavior changes. Higher Ed enrollments were down in total by 1.4% in the fall of ‘16, with a 2.6% decline at 2-year schools and a 15% decline at for-profit institutions. For-profit schools, which account for approximately 6% of Cengage sales, continue to be negatively impacted by regulatory changes in the sector. Based on current data, we anticipate enrollments and regulatory impacts to remain consistent with current trends in the next fiscal year.

The second group of drivers are temporary factors. Channel ordering shifts and publishing cycles had significant adverse impacts on our fiscal 2017 performance, but we believe they will abate or reverse in fiscal ‘18. To better anticipate channel ordering patterns, we are collaborating more closely than ever with our key channel partners, sharing aggregated data on student purchasing behavior and product sell-through. And based on our close collaboration, we expect ordering patterns by our channel partners to stabilize in fiscal ‘18.

As we have mentioned before, in 2017, we had a smaller number of large franchise frontlist titles compared to fiscal ‘16 and fiscal ‘18. Frontlist titles tend to have a higher sell-through due to limited availability of alternative purchase options at launch. And importantly, they drive the willingness of faculty to consider adoption of a digital platform. Finally, Cengage and the whole industry continues to be impacted by changes in student behavior and purchasing preferences. Students continue to look for the most affordable solutions, moving away from purchasing new texts and towards the lowest cost option, which is often an eBook, print rental or used book. Unfortunately, a large and growing number of these cheaper options also contain counterfeit texts. As you know, the impact of used and rental has been a steady headwind in our business as affordability becomes more relevant to a larger number of students and by extension, their faculty. Based on our data, rental has grown at a steady pace of about 7% year-over-year. However, within the rental market, there is a shift away from current edition rentals to renting prior edition texts. This negatively impacts the sale of new textbooks to the rental providers.

Since I joined Cengage in 2012, we have focused our efforts on these user trends as unlike enrollment and temporary factors we can actively address them. Our north star has been to drive digital penetration into the classroom at scale. We have built a disciplined, data driven and repeatable process to develop and deploy new products and business practices that further our digital penetration role. We have acted decisively and earlier than anyone in the industry. For example, in the rental space, Cengage was the first publisher to enter into a partnership with the two largest rental providers in the business. We piloted the program in the fall of 2016, starting with our entire frontlist of 500 titles, not just a test with a handful of titles.

Under the revenue sharing model, Cengage provides inventory at nominal costs to the rental providers and receives a share of the revenue as the book is rented to students. By design, this leads to an adverse impact to revenue in the first year, moving to breakeven in the second year and providing a positive cumulative impact in the third year and onward. As a result, our fiscal 2017 results had a modest negative impact to revenue from our rental partnerships. Based on the success to-date of these partnerships, we are expanding them to our current frontlist, which of course we will still offer for sale as well. Our approach to rental allows us to participate in the larger portion of the learning material markets by proactively addressing changing demand for our products and ensuring that we are responding with appropriate offerings for our customers in whatever format they wish to consume Cengage materials.

While the sale of counterfeit print materials in the higher Ed markets is certainly not new to the publishing industry, recent distribution efficiency of counterfeit materials appears to have increased significantly. As we discussed last quarter, we led the industry with our aggressive approach to identifying titles with high counterfeit penetration. Armed with solid facts, we actively engaged our channel partners to align our economic interest and install best practices to meaningfully reduce these illegal activities for the next buying cycle. We are committed to fight piracy in all forms for the sake of our customers, authors, employees and shareholders. Counterfeiters and anybody who enables them ultimately profit at the expense of innovation, which students and faculty desperately need.

The pace of change within the industry is clearly increasing and our ability to develop and deploy new products and business practices will be a significant competitive advantage. Students and faculty seek products that improve learning and performance at affordable prices. Our investments are concentrated in large disciplines where we can scale to millions of students and increase our market share. A tangible example is our acquisition of WebAssign, which provides Cengage with a market leading and proven effective STEM solution, extending our presence in the key math, statistics and physics area.

Another example is MindTap ACE, which incorporates curated open educational resources or OER. As we shared before, we believe OER can provide a positive impact for both Cengage and students. Much like our rental partnerships, our OER strategy embraces market changes, rather than ignoring or fighting them. We see OER in certain use cases as a valuable complement or even replacement to traditional course materials, providing instructors with a good enough solution and students with greater affordability. While we support OER in the past by allowing integration in our platforms, we now have begun to curate OER in our MindTap ACE product. MindTap ACE provides manuals, test banks and tech support through our instructional design expertise, finds the best OER content aligned to the courses and delivers it alongside other Cengage content, affordably, with prices starting at $40 per student. MindTap ACE is already available as a pilot for five courses and we will continue to add more courses throughout the year.

Another example of scaling business models that drive digital penetration into the classroom is our inclusive access program. Inclusive access enables institutions to ensure that students have direct access to course materials on the first day of class and it integrates the cost of those course materials into registration fees at a substantially lower cost to the student. At the same time, inclusive access guarantees Cengage virtually 100% sell-through to all students in the class. To-date, Cengage has partnered with more than 125 institutions to offer inclusive access. Our clear objective, to drive deeper digital penetration of each classroom, led us to take a new approach to our marketing and sales function last year, including a new structure, changed incentives and enhanced data and analytics for every sales rep. We significantly increased our incentives across all sales roles towards digital growth and focused several management roles 100% of digital expansion. As a result, we are currently seeing core digital account for 54% of total gross sales in higher Ed, which is up from 36% in fiscal 2014.

Turning to Slide 7, core digital gross sales for the full year grew 7% with a strong standalone digital performance of 18%. As another measure to drive digital penetration, we introduced a lower priced bundle option, which combines the digital access codes with a loose leaf print product. As intended, this led to strong growth in this product format and declines of the bound book bundle. Most importantly, this move again drives digital penetration of the classroom by addressing the affordability concerns of faculty and students. As a result, courseware activations were up 14% for the full year, led by a strong growth in MindTap activations up 54%.

Turning to Slide 8 at Gale and international, our teams have successfully executed on region specific go to market strategies with a clear focus on the most attractive geographies. They have also consistently been improving profitability by reducing back office cost to allow for investments into new product offerings. Our focus, rather than global approach to international expansion has made both Gale and international important contributors to Cengage overall performance. For the full year, Gale’s results improved with adjusted revenue roughly flat year-over-year, driven by strong revenue growth in international markets, especially Middle East and Asia, offset by challenges in the U.S. print portion of the business.

Adjusted EBITDA less prepub was $64 million for the full year, up 15% from last year. The international business segment reported adjusted revenue growth of 6% for the full year and adjusted EBITDA less prepub of $39 million, up 55% over prior year. This reflects strong growth in our focused geographies. Within international, we saw a strong higher Ed performance in EMEA, Australia and Canada and sustained growth of English language teaching in EMEA and Latin America. Gale and international are now strong and important pillars of the Cengage portfolio and their focused strategies are paying off.

Turning to Slide 9. I want to look forward and share our key priorities for fiscal 2018. The most important goal for our company is to continue to drive digital penetration into the classroom at scale. Within our higher Ed U.S. business, we have set the ambitious goal of becoming 90% digital by 2020. To do that, we will continue and repeat our disciplined data-driven process to develop and deploy new products and business practices that further our digital penetration goal. In addition, fiscal ‘18 will be helped by an enhanced product lineup, driven by a strong frontlist. While we still anticipate headwinds from enrollment declines, particularly at 2-year and for-profit schools and other ongoing challenges in the print business, we expect channel volatility to subside. Lastly, we will continue to evolve our cost structure and our product delivery mechanisms to drive more significant long-term growth as an education and technology company.

Our specific priorities for this fiscal year are first, that we will continue to execute on the changes we deployed last year, such as our go-to-market improvements, MindTap platform investments, our strong product lineup, rental partnerships, the anti-counterfeit campaign as well as the WebAssign acquisition. Second, that we are reinventing our product development process. We aim to transform our digital delivery capability by developing products largely independent of the physical book structure and framework. Third, that we will expand our re-branding efforts we started to implement last year to ensure that students, instructors and institutions recognize Cengage as a truly student-focused digital company providing value and affordability. Fourth, we plan to invest in our growth markets outside of the U.S. higher Ed business. International, school, skills and our institutional business all have detailed organic expansion plans. Lastly, to support our digital growth agenda, we are expanding our talent management, training and development capabilities. We have hired a new leader in this area and are already seeing success in highly competitive recruiting markets. I look forward to sharing more details about our progress on all of these fronts with you over the course of the fiscal year.

Now, John Leahy will take you through more detail on our financial performance.

John Leahy

Thank you, Michael and good morning everyone. Starting with Slide 11, I will review our top line results for the quarter and year. And just as a reminder, I will be talking about our performance based upon adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA less prepub. The cash view is included in the appendix.

In the fourth quarter, revenue of $291 million declined by $49 million or 14% compared to last year. For the full year, our revenue of $1.5 billion was down 10%. Michael discussed how the headwinds impacting Learning through the first three quarters of fiscal 2017 continued to affect Q4 results. In addition, fourth quarter results for Learning were further impacted by the timing of several large customer orders in Q4 of fiscal 2016 that did not repeat this year. I will speak in more detail about Learning’s results momentarily.

EBITDA less prepub declined $26 million for the quarter and 20% for the full year. This performance was driven by our top line revenue decline and partially offset by cost savings from the programs we implemented at the beginning of the year. Our restructuring programs focused on improving efficiencies in the print-centric portion of our portfolio exceeded the gross savings target of $34 million that we had shared with you previously, enabling reinvestment of a portion of these savings into digital growth initiatives. On a net basis, Cengage reduced its annual spend by approximately $49 million before acquisition-related spend. This includes $19 million of bonus savings and approximately $30 million of run-rate cost savings.

On Slide 12 is a summary of the Learning segment’s financial performance. In Q4, Learning revenue declined 27% compared to prior year. In Q4, three major drivers resulted in a $55 million revenue decline versus prior. Approximately half of the decline is related to print performance and the other half is the result of timing of returns in the month of February and a large order in prior year that did not repeat. The full year decline was 15%. Learning EBITDA less prepub declined 30% for the full year. Revenue flow-through drove the decline mitigated to some extent by cost savings.

Turning to Slide 13, I will take you through our estimated scoping of each primary driver behind Learning’s revenue decline for the full year with some commentary on the impact in the fourth quarter where that was noteworthy. The chart indicates the impact to our Learning revenue performance from each major driver. These are calculated based upon recent data and analysis of trends and are approximate impacts, highlighting the complexity of pinpointing the exact dollar amount of each impact as well as the interconnectivity between each driver of performance.

First, core digital performance contributed approximately 3 points of growth to the overall Learning business, driven by strong performance in MindTap and standalone digital sales. Given our significant investments in digital product and go-to-market strategies, we expect core digital to contribute even more strongly to our total revenue growth in fiscal ‘18. Second, macro impacts from enrollment trends, driven principally by declines in 2-year and for-profit institutions, contributed to approximately 3 points of this year’s full year decline. Next, several temporary factors impacted fiscal ‘17 performance, including the channel partner inventory destocking as well as one-time customer influences and frontlist impacts.

Starting with destocking, on a full year basis, we estimate that the inventory adjustment activity by major channel partners netted out to roughly zero impact for the year. As anticipated, lower gross sales resulted in lower returns as well as a better overall return rate. Actual returns declined more than 20% to $294 million in fiscal ‘17 with Q4 returns down 30%. This was a significant reduction from prior year, but the full year returns were still above the target level projected by our channel partners. We experienced higher-than-expected returns in February, but returns slowed considerably in March and returns remained relatively light in April. And we are encouraged by the current trends. We continue to work closely with our channel partners on improving ordering accuracy and understanding sell-through trends. And as a result, we do not anticipate a major shift in ordering patterns in fiscal ‘18.

The next temporary factor is the timing of certain large customer orders that occurred primarily in Q4 fiscal ‘16 but did not repeat this year. These one-time channel orders contributed approximately 3 points to the full year decline. As we have discussed in previous quarters, our frontlist varies from year to year in terms of the number of total titles and the number of large franchises that we are publishing. Fiscal ‘17 represented a smaller frontlist compared to fiscal ‘16, resulting in a reduction to revenue of about 2 points this year. In fiscal ‘18, we anticipate a benefit to our revenue on a year-over-year comparison from the larger frontlist.

The most significant factors affecting Cengage’s results and those of everyone in the industry are the changes in student behavior and purchasing preferences. Students continue to look for the most affordable solution to their needs, moving away from purchasing new texts and towards the lowest cost option. As a result, we have seen growth in the rental market, increased interest in OER products, more counterfeit products in the market and students increasingly seeking alternatives to purchasing new print books. The impact from the rental growth and print attrition trends contributed roughly 7 points to the full year revenue decline.

Michael updated you on several strategies and tactics that we are employing in order to derive benefit from rental trends and drive sell-through of Cengage products to students. One such strategy includes the revenue share program we initiated with two major rental partners. As a result of these partnerships, for the full year, we experienced roughly 1 point negative impact to revenue, in line with our expectations. The program leads to higher revenue over the life cycle of a text, but lower sales in the first year of the rental. We anticipate that we will see greater benefit from the rental revenue share program going forward as we capture revenue that otherwise would have been lost to the whitespace.

Turning next to the impact from pirated text, which contributed an additional 3 points decline to our full year performance, we have ramped up our anti-piracy efforts both independently and together with other publishers. And we are committed to aggressively fighting counterfeits to ensure the full value of our authentic products to authors as well as to students and instructors.

Turning to Slide 14, we are very encouraged by digital activations growth of 20% for the quarter and 14% for the full year. Core digital sales grew 20% in Q4, with strong growth in MindTap and standalone products. As Michael mentioned, we also introduced a lower priced bundle option this year. The net impact softened bundle growth this year, but it is a key element in addressing affordability concerns and driving digital penetration of the classroom, our overall company goal.

Moving to Slide 15, we are pleased with the performance from our Gale and international businesses as both continue to successfully execute their region specific go to market strategies and expand product offerings. Gale’s adjusted revenue was about flat for the year. International Gale continued to post strong results, with revenue higher by 3% for the quarter and 21% for the full year. These gains were partially offset by the performance of print product and the domestic business. Notably, Gale EBITDA less prepub was up 15% for the full year to $64 million.

Turning to Slide 16, our international business once again performed very well as revenue grew 6% for the year. The strong revenue performance was driven by higher Ed growth, principally in EMEA and Australia. Favorable revenue flow-through and continued strict cost management in international led to EBITDA less prepub that improved by 55% for the full year to $39 million.

On Slide 17 is a summary of cash flow. We generated operating cash flow of $317 million for the year despite the unfavorable revenue flow-through and higher cash restructuring payments. We continue to be in a very strong liquidity position. As of March 31, we had cash on hand of $352 million and borrowing capacity available under our revolver of $140 million with total liquidity of $492 million. In closing, our learning business has been impacted over the past year by several challenging factors, including declining enrollments and continued pressure on print, but we remain encouraged by the solid 7% full year growth of our core digital products and the improvement we are seeing in returns volume compared to last year. We expect that the more positive returns trends will continue into the first few quarters of fiscal ‘18. We also expect that the purchasing patterns of our key partners will normalize in fiscal ‘18, providing us with greater stability and visibility. Finally, we anticipate that we will continue to benefit from ongoing cost savings programs most of those already implemented and others underway in the New Year.

Now I would like to turn the call back to Michael.

Michael Hansen

Thank you, John. This past year has clearly seen several trends combined to exert a substantial adverse impact on the higher Ed industry. However, most of these trends were clearly identifiable and well known for a number of years. They are driven by the fact that the industry has overstayed its welcome in the high priced print textbook business model and students found cheaper ways to access the same product. Since the beginning of my tenure at Cengage, we have set a clear goal to recapture lost students through the penetration of the classroom with a digital product that offers both value and an attractive price point. We have executed on this goal by developing a series of innovative products, platforms and business approaches, combined with a data driven discipline and a clear focus on the student experience. While we did not expect the magnitude of the market forces coming together in 1 year, we are more encouraged than ever that we are on the right path and that our actions will have a strong, positive impact in fiscal ‘18.

With that, I will turn the call over to the operators for the Q&A session.

Our first question comes from the line of David Farber with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

David Farber

Good morning guys, how are you?

Michael Hansen

Good morning David, how are you?

David Farber

Good. Thank you. I had a number of questions. I guess just first, the print declines are continuing to mask some of the digital growth as you discussed and I guess my question is, how do you think we should think about the timeframe when digital become a large-enough part of the business that the company can show some overall growth? Then I had a number of follow-ups. Thanks.

Michael Hansen

Okay. Well, I mean I think roughly David, the way – I think first of all, you are stating a very correct fact that the print decline is overshadowing the digital growth underlying. And there is obviously a diminishing – every year, a diminishing base of print revenues. So solely by virtue of that diminishing base, the impact will decline year-over-year. We also believe that the actions that I have referenced before will somewhat mitigate that decline. For example, our participation in rental will mitigate that decline as well. The timeframe to think about I think is really sort of an 18-month to 24-month timeframe where we will see the print decline not overpowering the digital growth roughly in terms of timeframe.

John Leahy

And David, I think what you are seeing this year is somewhat just accentuated with the heavy decline that we have had in print. For the full year, print is down about 32%, so that just overwhelms the very strong growth we had in digital.

David Farber

That’s helpful. I guess my other two questions were just on operating leverage, specifically learning was a little bit worse than we would have expected, I guess – albeit I understand the seasonality in the business, being a light quarter perhaps, but my question is, what are your expectations for margin and operating costs in the learning segment, perhaps for the year, given some of the things you have discussed in your prepared remarks? And then I had a quick balance sheet question and that’s it for me. Thanks.

John Leahy

Yes. I think David, in terms of this year in domestic, although we did take significant costs out of the business and much of that was in the domestic learning business, particularly with the restructuring we did in sales, as Michael mentioned, the revenue decline there was just so large that it overwhelmed the cost takeout and the cost containment and weighed heavily on the margins. We do expect over time that the domestic business should have operating margins in line with the rest of the business. And in years past, we have been EBITDA minus prepub plus 30% in terms of operating margins. And so we would expect in time to get back to those levels.

Michael Hansen

And let me just add one thing, David, to your comment about the Q4 relatively light. I think that the reality is on Q4 is, number one that there is – there was a large order that slipped into the next year, which was one factor and it is a relatively smaller quarter as you said. And the other thing is what John alluded to before. The returns pattern of the industry really play out through the month of March and April primarily for the spring season returns. And as John mentioned before, we saw very positive developments in March in terms of the returns getting lighter and we see that continuing into April. So I think that both affected the Q4 performance.

David Farber

Okay, very good. Just real quick, you discussed in prior quarters about potential bond buybacks and it seems the bonds have been trading relatively actively even this morning. I guess my question is could you just update us there on any high level or specific thoughts on use of cash that you have and would that be something you’d be interested in? And then that’s it for me. Thanks for taking the questions.

Michael Hansen

Yes. Thanks David for the questions. We are actively – the board and us, are actively reviewing all the options that we have. We have a significant amount of dry powder to do both equity as well as debt buybacks and we are – we will continue to monitor the situation and do it at the right time.

Our next question comes from the line of Nick Dempsey with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Dempsey

Yes. Good morning, guys. I have got two questions. So first of all, if you compare your stack of what happened in your Learning business in terms of the different impact on growth with what Pearson say, the concerning thing is that there will be difference, so, Pearson talking about 12 to 13 points of their 18% decline last year relating to channel effects. You guys point to 3 points. And they don’t mention counterfeit at all. They say attrition rental is more at 4 points, you say 7 points. So my question there is you are very direct competitors in the same markets. How can you give such different answers? Does it make it – should we question whether it’s possible to understand exactly why the industry declined so heavily last year on a granular basis? And just second question, along that path to being 90% digital in 2020, what gives you confidence that you can do it by that date? Because I remember, 6, 7 years ago, people were pretty confident that we’ll be all-digital long before now. So what’s going to really accelerate it?

Michael Hansen

Yes. Thanks Nick. Let me take the first question. Look, I don’t know what math Pearson is doing. I really don’t. The only thing I can tell you is that we have very close relationships with our channel partners and we have a lot of collaboration and data exchanges, which might be different than some other competitors in the market who have taken a bit more of an adversarial stance towards channel partners and drive their own channels. But that said, I believe – while you are correct that you can’t get pinpoint accuracy, we feel pretty good about the level of insight that we have into the market and the root causes that drove the attrition. The second point that I want to make is on counterfeit, we are actually working very actively with Pearson and McGraw-Hill and others on really addressing this problem in the market. And there is no doubt in my mind that we all are greatly concerned about this and are very aggressively pursuing it with all of the channel partners that we have. And in terms of your last question around the 90 20 goal, I do think that the thing that gives us confidence is that we actually derive that number based on a very thorough analysis of the track record discipline by discipline and course by course and what I feel is ambitious, but at the same time achievable penetration of the classroom. So, this is based on the track record, where I would argue – I mean, I wasn’t here where I would argue that, a few years ago, it was more based on the hope that all of a sudden a digital product would be a silver bullet that the whole industry or all faculty and all students would actually magically migrate to, more like sort of a new iPhone type of thing. The reality in education is it is a hard slog to convince faculty by faculty, department by department, institution by institution of the benefit. And you have to do this with data and you have to do this with a very strong and well-educated sales force and we are at this point now. That’s why we feel confident that, that is an achievable target for us.

Our next question comes from the line of Mary Gilbert with Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your questions.

Mary Gilbert

Yes. I wanted to follow-up on the 13 points of industry impact. So, 13 of the 16 points of the revenue decline, how do you envision that impact in 2018 and how much of it can you mitigate with the initiatives that you have as we look out to fiscal ‘18? And also, what kind of benefit, if any, do we get in the first quarter associated with lower returns? So in other words, last year, it looked like you took some from April the effect of lower orders and I think you took it into the quarter, but it didn’t sound like there was any of that this year in terms of the reduction in returns? And then finally on the balance sheet kind of going back to the choice of either making a bond or an equity repurchase. Last year, you were very focused on reducing debt and that buying back bonds was a priority. So, is that still the case that has really going to be more focused more on getting your debt leverage in order? Thank you.

John Leahy

Mary, let me start with the returns since we have talked – all of us have talked so much about returns this year. So just let me lay out some data. The return decline or the return benefit that we were expecting within the year ended up being slightly less, but we still had very meaningful reductions. And so for the full year, returns were down 20% or about $74 million and that was worth about 0.8 point in terms of reduction in our accrual rate. In Q4, which we were all waiting anxiously to see what happened, because that’s the big returns quarter, our returns were down significantly, down about 30% or about $35 million. But based upon the conversations we had had with the channel partners, we were expecting that number to be about $50 million. So returns, we expected about $15 million less in returns in the quarter. And as Michael said earlier, that flows right into the revenue performance of the domestic business. However, the good news is that we have seen in the first 5 or 6 weeks of this year a very meaningful reduction again in April and early May. And so it looks like the overall returns benefit that we were expecting and banking on last year has in effect happened, but got pushed out by 5 or 6 weeks. And so we do expect that that will benefit us in ‘18. It won’t necessarily benefit us right in the first quarter, because as you recall, we booked to an overall rate across the year and then adjust up or down as necessary.

Michael Hansen

And Mary, let me go to the first part of your question where you asked sort of given the performance in ‘17 and given our understanding of the drivers of the performance, how do we think about the performance in ‘18, if I am paraphrasing your question correctly. So, let me take you through the individual components. On digital growth, we continue to believe that we are going to see strong digital growth. And the reason that we continue to believe that is that we have both the track record of achieving it, coupled with a strong frontlist in 2018 and with the changes that I alluded to before in terms of the sales force being very much incentivized on digital and having more and more resources that are 100% dedicated to that. Second, with regard to the channel effects that we – that had a negative impact on us on ‘17, we as stated before, I believe those to subside in ‘18 and have no further negative impact on us. And I think the comments that John just made in terms of the April and May return performance speak to that. In terms of attrition and the impact on rental, we believe that it will have a continued negative drag on our performance. I think anything else would be naïve to assume. That it’s not going to go away. However, we believe that it’s going to be improving, albeit slightly improving, based on the commercial models that we have put in place, the fact that the print base is lower. And we have – as we stated before, we are also assuming continued – a continued positive trajectory on returns, particularly since we have now introduced other formats that are not susceptible to returns, like the loose leaf bundle that we have put in the market this year. And that doesn’t see any kind of significant return rates to the same extent that a bound book or a bound bundle does. In terms of enrollment, we have said over and over again, we don’t see any reversal in trends there. So we continue – we believe that it will continue to have a negative impact roughly with the same order of magnitude. On piracy we believe that we will have an impact but that is probably the area where it hardest to estimate what the impact and what the timing of the impact is. We are working at an extremely high sense of urgency with all our tech channel partners to impact the ordering season which starts around the beginning of June and really make sure that we have best practices installed across all of those channel partners. And we are leaving no stone unturned to make that happen. So we expect an improvement on the piracy side. At the same time, we don’t want to be naïve about the fact that piracy can be completely eradicated within a few months, so some improvement there. On frontlist and rental, we believe that – as we stated before, based on the strong lineup of frontlist, we believe that this is going to have a positive impact. Rental is going to be – the rental partnership is going to be neutral and the de-stocking is going to be neutral. And then finally, we have a – the schools and our skills business will have a continued positive trajectory, particularly in ‘18, as we have a very strong lineup in our school products as well. And that is something that we feel very confident about. So sorry for the lengthy answer to your question, but I wanted to give you sort of an outlook driver by driver and why we believe it is a realistic assumption.

Mary Gilbert

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Todd Moore with Jefferies. Please go ahead with your question.

Todd Moore

Thank you. Good morning. I wanted to – first of all, thank you guys for putting in the learning revenue drivers. It’s obviously sparked a lot of discussion, but I think it’s very helpful in trying to frame the drivers and so I appreciate you trying to estimate all that. That being said, I did have a question about it and if you look at the sort of the return rates and so on that you are seeing here, my understanding is that the contra revenue reserve rate that’s hitting the income, is hitting the revenue line, is reflecting really kind of a backward looking expectation of those returns, how close is that return contra revenue to the kind of actual or projected experienced, in other words, is there going to be kind of a benefit as that – those two actual historical kind of get synced up with the lower returns you expect?

John Leahy

The way we work the accounting for our returns, it actually is intended to be a prospective look because you are trying to project the returns that will occur from today’s sales. But obviously, we use history as a key indicator across different channel partners, across different products. As we go into the New Year, what we try to do is to match that provision with the actual returns that come in through the year. And so therefore, as I said earlier, we do expect in 2018 that we will have benefit to our overall level of returns. And so that would affect the provision, which would have a positive impact on revenue in the year.

Todd Moore

Great. And just as a follow-up, I know that the prepub expense this year was down a little bit – preparing for big frontlist in the coming year, is it fair to think that that number is going to sort of trend lower given that you are probably spending a lot this year to get ready for next year? Thanks.

John Leahy

Yes, somewhat, but the – for the fiscal ‘18 frontlist, the heaviest level of the prepub spend would have been actually 2 years ago, 12 months to 18 months out, less so in fiscal ‘17. But as we have been – as we have been doing over the last several years, we continue to look very aggressively at our level of prepub spend and really set priorities across different disciplines. So you can – you can expect that we will continue to manage prepub very aggressively. On the other hand, as we have said consistently, we plowed a lot of the savings that we – from our restructuring actions back into digital investments and that hits both OpEx and CapEx. So you should expect that we will be continuing to invest aggressively in technology and so that will impact the CapEx line.

Our next question is from the line of Patrick Wellington with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Patrick Wellington

Yes. Good morning everybody. I had a question comparing your learning revenue drivers with the ones that you produced in the last quarter and if you look at the nine-month stage, what’s notable is that you think attrition and rental was responsible for 2% to 3% of the decline in the market and that figure has shifted to 7% and I am just trying to sort of work out whether you feel that rental has become a bigger factor or whether it’s that attrition factor in the final quarter, at the same time if we look back at that commentary, you seem to think that April would be the peak level of returns and that that picture is very much changed as well, so maybe you could just talk around that a little bit?

Michael Hansen

Yes. Patrick, let me talk to first of all, the point around attrition and rental that you made in comparison to what we said at the end of the third quarter. You are absolutely right, I think that the – our analysis of what has happened with attrition and rental has worsened in terms of the impact of rental and non-consumption. We do – every season, we do a very detailed consumer and particularly student behavior and purchasing studies and compare that with our channel partners and there were clearly higher than expected rates of both rental as well as non-consumption relative to what we believe in – at the end of the third quarter. I will let John talk to the returns question that you embedded there.

John Leahy

Right. And just to add to what Michael said, another reason why that shifted somewhat is the print performance in Q4 declined from where we had been in Q3 year-to-date and so that skewed that number as well. And then the other factor, as you pointed out, is returns. And so returns certainly have a seasonality factor. And we knew going into Q4, the February-March timeframe are usually the heaviest returns of the year. Last year, meaning the end of fiscal ‘16, we actually saw heavy returns all the way into April and even May. We have talked about that in the past. And it’s always difficult to project which month specifically the returns will come in. I don’t think the channel partners are even quite sure in terms of their flow of shipments back. But this year, in fact the returns were higher in February than we would have expected, but then much lower in March and as I mentioned earlier, much lower again in April and the first part of May. So unfortunately, these – the returns can occur over a period of 2, 3 even 4 months and it’s difficult to pinpoint it by month and therefore by quarter, but that’s where we sit today and we feel good about the fact that returns were down dramatically last year and we are seeing that to continue at the first part of fiscal ‘18.

Patrick Wellington

And just following up on that in two ways. Firstly, I think one of the early questioners was asking about how accurate one can be in this sort of drawing this picture. Your answer on rental suggests to me that you are using survey data rather than anything you can get back from the channel. And therefore that is always going to be a difficult thing to measure. And then secondly on returns and gross sales, if you like in the March quarter. I mean, I think again making that comparison with Pearson was made earlier. I think Pearson said they had better-than-expected gross sales but also higher returns than they expected. Would you say you had a similar experience? You certainly appear to have had higher returns than you expected. Did you get better gross sales than you expected in the March quarter?

John Leahy

I would say the returns – the gross sales were lower, but that was, as Michael mentioned, that was heavily impacted by the fact that in Q4 of last year, we had several large orders from major distributors, which did not occur this year and that will stretch out across the course of the year. One of the primary reasons why that likely did not occur is one or two – certainly one of those major distributors has now been acquired by a major channel partner and so their ordering patterns have likely been changed and will smooth out across the course of the year.

Michael Hansen

Yes. And Patrick on the question of sort of, how do you assess rental? As I mentioned, survey data is one data that we use as a data point. But as we said before, we have now struck rental agreements with the two largest providers of rental in the marketplace. And as a result of that partnership, we are actually getting the actual data about rental of our products in the market. So in that respect, we have the ability to verify what we are getting through survey data with actual sales data for our products.

Our next question is from the line of Sean Kelley of OFS Management. Please go ahead with your question.

Sean Kelley

Thanks, guys. Can you give me how much revenue and post-plate EBITDA is attributed to the print products alone in the current fiscal year and where that compares to it was in the prior year? And then same question for how much revenue in post-plate EBITDA is attributed to digital-only product, not the bundles, but digital-only and how does that compare to a year ago? And then lastly, you went over the economics for these new rental partnerships broadly, but could you ascribe some numbers to how that would look first year, you will be down somewhat breakeven, second year, improvements, third year. Can you help quantify that a little better for me?

John Leahy

Sean, in the first part of your question. In terms of total print revenue and this is for the domestic business, our gross revenue for 2017 was about $500 million and that was down about 32% year-over-year. And as I mentioned earlier, in Q4, it was down more than that. It was down about 38%. We don’t break out externally the prepub and the CapEx associated with print or digital, but you can be assured that our investments in terms of both prepub CapEx are heavily skewed towards digital as opposed to print. And in terms of total core digital revenue…

Michael Hansen

Standalone.

John Leahy

Was it standalone?

Michael Hansen

It was standalone. You wanted to know which one as standalone, which is not bundled with the print product, correct. Sean?

John Leahy

Okay, he may be gone. Yes. So, our standalone core digital standalone revenue grew 18% year-over-year. It was up about 23% in the fourth quarter. So the fourth quarter was very strong from a digital standpoint and our total revenue for digital standalone in ‘17 was about $185 million, up again about 18%.

Michael Hansen

And what was – since you added, what was the bundle of the total core?

John Leahy

The loose leaf bundle, which we are now using the terminology of loose leaf bundle as opposed to the bound bundle, the loose leaf bundle was about $150 million in revenue, up about 30%, whereas the bound bundle, which is about $160 million was down about 18%. As Michael mentioned earlier, as we work to provide more affordable products, we are pushing towards that loose leaf bundle where we can offer more attractive price points. So therefore, the bound bundle is declining as expected.

Michael Hansen

And on rental – just last point on rental, the rough impact that we described is what we feel comfortable disclosing and obviously we have agreements with our rental partners not to disclose any specific terms on that, but the overall trend that we said is we feel very comfortable in.

Our next question is from the line of Ashwin Reddy with Venor Capital.

Mike Wartell

Hey, guys. It’s Mike Wartell.

Michael Hansen

Hey, Mike. You are posing as Ashwin. That’s good.

Mike Wartell

He is here, too. I just figured that. No disrespect on this question, but I guess I want to ask, considering the companies where they are in digital and that like we, as shareholders of Cengage clearly feel that we are ahead of Pearson, how do we kind of reconcile that Pearson stock is only down 30% this year. We are down 50% and that we trade at over a 2x multiple discount to Pearson?

Michael Hansen

Yes. Look Mike, first of all, I think we all know that our stock – our stock price is highly questionable in terms of validity and doesn’t really reflect an actively traded stock, which is very different from Pearson. Secondly, I feel very comfortable as I look at the year-over-year performance of the business that we are – Pearson is down roughly 18%. We are down roughly 9% in terms of apples-to-apples comparison. So, I think the customers are very much voting with their wallets in terms of which product and which company they prefer to do business with. So I am very comfortable in our competitive – in our competitive position and I think the results will follow.

Mike Wartell

Yes. And I totally appreciate your comments on the stock. But the stock does trade and the stock does get quoted and the fact is it is down 50%. So our view is that – I did not hear anything other than a, I guess, an answer to a question about how the company is going to enhance shareholder value in anyway, shape or form. I was wondering if there is a way you guys can comment a little bit more thoroughly right now.

Michael Hansen

Well, I think the first way, Mike that we are going to enhance shareholder value is really to drive the digital penetration of the classroom, which I think we are very well setup to do and we have not only the actions, but we have also the results to show for it, number one. Number two, in response to a previous question, we have had – and you know this, we continue to have very active discussions with the board as to all the tools that are available for us to drive additional shareholder value and we will trigger them at the right time. Sorry to be so somewhat unspecific about it, but obviously, this is an ongoing discussion with the board. And I don’t want to be premature before we had a final word on this.

Our next question is from the line of Sami Kassab with Exane. Please go ahead with your question.

Sami Kassab

Good morning, everyone. I have two questions, please. You ended up the year with a $30 million run-rate in terms of cost savings. How much more carrying cost savings are you targeting for fiscal ‘18, please? And secondly, can you – you mentioned increased investments in school, can you elaborate a bit on your K-12 courseware strategy, your view of the K-12 courseware market, any potential interest of allocating more resources in that segment? Thank you.

Michael Hansen

Yes, happy to do this, Sam. And let me take the second question first. This is Michael. In terms of our school business, we have – as you probably recall, we bought the National Geographic publishing business from the National Geographic Foundation many years ago. We are pursuing a very different strategy than the large Basel adoption companies in the sense that we are participating in very clear focused niche markets in school. For instance, the AP, the advanced placement courses, that we have, the relevant content for and we have a substantial distribution capability into those markets. We find that there is significant opportunity to expand that niche strategy for ourselves with other companies that are interested in getting our distribution capabilities. And we are in very active and frankly very close to conclusion discussion with a number of those. And we will make announcements around this in the very near future. So we believe that we have the right strategy for the school business. We have a very strong brand there. And as a result, we believe that we are very well setup to continue to rise meaningful improvement in that business for us.

John Leahy

And Sam, in terms of cost savings, you may recall that the programs that drove those cost savings were largely started in Q4 of fiscal ‘16 and were well underway and executed by Q1 of ‘17. So therefore, the $30 million that we are referring to that we realized in ‘17, there is not much carryover from that, not much incremental to that. That said, as you all know from our track record, every year, we are aggressive in terms of spend and looking at ways to effectively take costs out of the business. And you can expect that we will again do that in fiscal ‘18.

We have time for one final question this morning and that will be from Mary Gilbert of Imperial Capital. Please go ahead with your question.

Mary Gilbert

Yes, sorry. I just wanted to follow-up on a couple of things, one is you were giving us some of the metrics on the digital side of the business, so for digital core standalone, revenue grew 18% and that was $188 million and then we have loose leaf bundle of $150 million and bound bundle of $160 million, so is that where we sort of add those three components together. And just to sort of make it easy for us, could you give us the last year what percent of higher Ed revenue was digital and what percent represents the bundled, whether it’s loose leaf or bound bundle and then what portion represents MindTap. And then also, if you could kind of revisit that question I asked before regarding bond repurchases and that priority of reducing debt and how you think about that?

Michael Hansen

Yes. Mary, let me take the second one first. As I have said, we are – we clearly are actively engaged with the Board around discussions about the balance sheet and how we want to reduce debt and take advantage of the various opportunities that will present itself. And we feel we are in a strong position from a cash perspective as John outlined before. So I am sorry that I can’t be any more definitive, but these are ongoing and active discussions that we are having with the Board at this point. And as soon as we have reached a decision, we will obviously share that with all of you. With regard to the breakdown of digital, I will ask John to give you the breakdown for the U.S. higher Ed business that you have asked for.

John Leahy

Yes. So Mary, just to run you quickly through the metrics as you asked, so the loose leaf bundle, about $147 million in gross revenue, up 30%, standalone about $185 million, up 18%, the bound bundle, $161 million, down about 19%. And then there are some miscellaneous that brings the total core digital to $500 million or up 7% that we had talked about earlier. In terms of the mix, as I have mentioned earlier, we are purposely shifting those bundles from the bound bundle to loose leaf, although as we discussed during the year, the bound bundle was also impacted somewhat by the channel ordering patterns. But the mix now in terms of revenue is the loose leaf is about 16%. I am sorry, that’s for the quarter. For the full year, about 29% loose leaf, about 37% standalone, about 32% from bound bundle. And as we have talked about in the past Mary, that’s down quite a bit as a percentage of our mix from previous years. So those are the three components. And finally, just in terms of the mix of digital versus print, the way we have historically presented this is on a trailing 12 months basis. And so that’s the 53% or 54% that we provide for the domestic business. And then as we have mentioned in the past Gale, which is heavily skewed digital, somewhere around 80% digital, brings our overall digital as a company up to around 57%, 58% on a trailing 12 months. If we just looked at the fourth quarter that would be higher because of the very strong digital performance we had.

Michael Hansen

Thanks John and thank you, Mary for the questions. And I want to thank everybody for participating on the call today and for all the questions that were asked. In a difficult environment, I am confident that Cengage is on the right track. And we are building on the actions that we took last year and our plan and strategies for fiscal ‘18 are in place and being executed as we speak. As I said at the outset, we want to provide you with as much transparency into our performance as we can and we hope that this call has contributed to that. And we would be happy to address any additional questions you might have as – if you want to contact us. So thank you all for participating and have a great day

Thank you. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

