Lenovo Group Is Turning A Corner

LNVGY's P/E is low compared to the computer hardware industry, which along with a dividend, offers a potentially strong return to investors.

Manufacturing has a new 'reduced' energy and low carbon process which could be applied to all their electronics.

Lenovo Group (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), is a Fortune 500 company, a leader in providing innovative consumer, commercial, and enterprise technology, and holding the 'number one' position for tablet sales worldwide.

In the US (like a number of foreign companies) Lenovo trades on the pink sheets. The primary listing is in Hongkong, and the company offers dividends, (with a 2016 yield of 5.35%). In an international market (which could end up being dominated by a handful of companies), one that already supplies most tablets, surely deserves some attention. Lenovo has been suffering from lackluster profits for some while, but still produced $98m net in their last fiscal quarter. According to their last conference call, and some investigation since, Lenovo could be turning a corner.

Although the Lenovo market CAP appears 'rich', a NY Times comparison with other companies offers some guidance. The market cap could double just based on current earnings, to compare to current Nasdaq multiples.

Mkt cap $7.15B P/E 11.59

Lenovo has a portfolio which includes PCs (the Think and multimode Yoga brands), workstations, servers, storage, smart TVs and a family of mobile products like Smartphones (including the Moto brand), tablets and apps.

Q3 (to December 31 2016) profits were lackluster, financial results include:

Quarterly revenue was US$12.2 billion, a six percent decrease year-over-year.

Third quarter pre-tax income was US$101 million, a 68 percent decline year-over-year.

Net income fell 67 percent year-over-year to US$98 million.

Lenovo's PC business outperformed the industry with revenue growth at 2 percent year-over-year

Record PC market share of 22.4 percent worldwide

Basic EPS of 0.90 US cents or 6.98 HK cents

USD Fixed-Rate Senior Bonds & Perpetual Preference Shares

In March, Lenovo reported new debt issues to refinance the promissory notes connected to their Motorola acquisition, which is due later this year. As reported by Bond Supermarket:

Management guided that they do not expect the Group's debt levels to rise materially from its current levels, with its gross debt-to-EBITDA reported at 2.1X as for FY15/16. Over the same period, the Group's interest cover remain healthy at 13.3X. It was also revealed that the reason for the issuance of preference shares is to ensure sufficient headroom to maintain within certain covenants (principally the debt/EBITDA ratio) in the Group's existing term loan agreements.

By answering questions in the earnings conference call, the company has highlighted some areas of potential improvement in coming quarters. They are:

Memory Chip Shortage And Price Increase

2 million more mobile units could have been shipped had more memory chips been available. They have organized supplies but the situation is likely to be tight for another couple of quarters, and with the higher prices. This situation can be confirmed, Reuters reported an international memory chip supply problem in January, which has involved delays in shipping, and price rises outside of contracts:

Samsung appears best placed to benefit from the market cycle given its early and heavy investment in new technology, particularly in 3D NAND chips, which are in demand from high-end storage products used in data servers. Samsung expects global NAND chip supply will grow by around 30 percent, while Nomura expects demand to rise by 42 percent." They (chipmakers) are now in the enviable position to choose what to make and who to sell to, and raise pricing levels even further," said Fusion Worldwide's Gonnerman. "They seem to have the luxury of choosing where to focus their production, and wherever they choose will result in growing the shortages on other product families".

Mobile Market in China

Management says their Mobile division could have broken even on the 2 million extra units had they been shipped, (despite higher prices, material costs are 20% of margin).

They're also saying that the mobile business (previously Motorola), is being transformed within a 4-5 year business strategy for China, which includes a management change, product rebranding, and a new model being launched locally, in what is an aggressive price competitive domestic market. Old inventory is being cleared down which should have been completed by the end of this closing fiscal year.

International Issues

Latin America had a double digit decline, and in EMEA Q3 was also poor for Lenovo, they are scaling back supply for profitability.

India as a market has suffered from 'demonetization', another issue raised in the earnings conference call. As described by Rabobank Economics in March, retail in India, has to a larger extent revolved around cash operations, what is considered to be part of the black economy which the Indian government is attempting to 'reign in'; basically to supplement state coffers.

In the short run, however, the cash crunch should have sizeable negative effects. First of all, India has a substantial informal economy, contributing 46% to non-agricultural Indian GDP and encompassing 84% of the non-agriculture jobs (see ILO, 2013). The informal sector is very cash-dependent and the liquidity squeeze should have put a brake on transactions, especially in sectors such as retail, agricultural and commodities. Many entrepreneurs in the agricultural and retail sector do not have bank accounts, do not pay taxes and run their daily business solely based on cash transactions. During the note ban, these parties were not able to pay their workers in cash, buy intermediate goods in cash and sell their products and services for cash...Many analysts have revised their growth expectations for the fiscal 2016/2017 (April 2016-March 2017) downwards.

So far analysts have reported no change in India, but Rabobank are sticking with their expected GDP cut, presumably because of the implications for tax on business. Businesses dependent on cash based financial liquidity, may have just suffered a temporary blip, with phone sales numbers moving from one quarter to another. Mobile phones 'branded for business', and with business contracts, may have suffered temporarily worse sales compared to those 'branded for personal use'. IDC competitive numbers for India, may show a slightly different story for smart phone sales.

India's smart phone sales for Q4 2016 (fiscal Q3), published by IDC, show that the market in India is split between Chinese providers. They also show that the market has grown for two of these providers, while two have lost out, Lenovo and Samsung. India's mobile phone market could be a reflection of Lenovo mobile phone sales in China, hampered because of branding and model competitiveness among Chinese companies, coupled with chip supply constraints, and cost issues.

Lenovo holds the number three position in India, and close to number two. If they intend to have cleared their mobile phone inventory by the end of Q4, that suggests the new phone model (with competitive price branding), that's due to launch soon in China, could also have improved growth repercussions in India.

IT Market Consolidation

Management say that the increasing competition in the IT market, means some suppliers have been gaining because others are slowing, not because the market is expanding. Are PC sales becoming saturated? IDC reported a year on year decline in international sales:

Worldwide shipments of traditional PCs (Desktop, Notebook, and Workstation) totaled 70.2 million units in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16), posting a year-on-year decline of 1.5%, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker

Manufacturers who (by selling direct) can position themselves in the early 'ramp up' stage of new technology sales in the tech hype 'Bell Curve', find themselves in a more profitable position than those chasing old models for continually lower prices. Technology has to be continually reinvented either from software or hardware, to reposition products against the climbing part of the hype curve. With technology moving towards ever decreasing size, with expanding features and utilities, the number one sales position for tablets, is a strong position to be in, and especially to expand in price sensitive Asia.

Source: supply-chain-visibility.com

Indirect vs direct sales models, have 80% of 'enterprise business' being sold direct, with a modern strategic merger of what used to be distinct differences between Servers, PCs and networking. Lenovo has achieved positive revenue growth from increasing their 'direct' sales force, which also potentially creates strategic product position advantage. It isn't clear what their current or intended sales mix is, but server-pc sales (or a consolidation of network products), would certainly suggest a more direct approach.

Manufacturing for Improved Reliability and Reduced Energy

As announced in February, Lenovo has also updated their manufacturing facilities into a 'low carbon emission' process, which uses existing materials so cheap to implement, but improves reliability, and requires a lot less energy for soldering, which applies across the board to all electronics, (so presumably reducing costs).

Stock Information

Low volume US pink sheet trading

No US institution investment interest (other than through bonds and preferred shares)

Ordinary shares outstanding as of Dec 31, 2016: 11,108,654,724 shares

Market capitalization as of Dec 31, 2016: HK$52.21 billion (approx. US$6.69 billion)

LNVGYs Dividend Yield % is ranked higher than

87% of the 1793 Companies in the Global Computer Systems industry. (Industry Median: 2.04 vs. LNVGY: 5.35) source: Gurufocus



Stock Charts

Short term the share price appears to be heading lower, (based on the RSI) which needs to break the current support level to confirm that. It may find support on the lower support level, but on the longer term weekly chart, notice that LNVGY is trading in a 'bowl' shape, which is characteristic of higher lows, and may develop into a 'large cup and handle' pattern longer term.

Although longer term swing trading might be possible on higher volume (as is the case in Hongkong), US pink sheet volume has currently fairly low daily liquidity. Interest would come from those interested in dividends issued by a large international corporation, coupled with potential growth in capital, or interest in corporate bonds.

Next quarters (Q4) financial results, will probably reflect the mobile phone inventory situation in China, and possibly still India; however the next fiscal should show improvement. Especially following news of the rebranding of their mobile phones, and launch of a new product. Q1 of the new fiscal year may still show some product supply issues if chips are still constrained. However the chart indicates that the potential for a Lenovo investment at this level offers a significant potential return on capital, as well as an industry leading dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.