Shortify Shopify - Part 2

Continued from my first article, Shortify Shopify - Part 1

I discuss another reconstruction of value for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).

Competitive Landscape



The top five e-commerce platforms command 53% of share of the top 1 million websites. This fragmentation in the marketplace leaves room for the top to consolidate market share, however, this also illustrates the inexistent barriers-to-entry on the low end. For example, WooCommerce and Magento Community provide a significant competitive e-com platform that are free. These competitive forces will hurt profitability and adoption for fee-based platforms.

In the enterprise space, it is no surprise that Oracle Commerce (NYSE:ORCL), Demandware (now Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)), Magento Commerce (the old eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) enterprise), and IBM (NYSE:IBM) dominate market share. The competition for enterprise will be fierce and would require substantial amounts of investment by Shopify to break-through.

Short Thesis

Shopify's valuation has been painted in one broad stroke. When deconstructed and properly examined, my research illustrates that today's nosebleed valuation is not supported by M&A comps either.

M&A comps assist investors by revealing what an industry "insider" would pay to acquire a company outright or a controlling stake. Based on the valuation below, shareholders should consider taking some profits while the enterprising speculator has been given a solid entry point for a short.

M&A Comps

In the past couple of years, there has been M&A activity to help assist in the private market value of a company like Shopify. We are fortunate to have acquisitions by both types of plays: private equity buyout and synergistic acquisitions by public companies. Acquisition multiples ranged between 5x to 10x revenue.

Valuation is reconstructed by business type, Subscriptions Solutions (core-business) and Merchant Solutions (complimentary-business).

Subscription Solutions M&A Comps

Salesforce acquires Demandware



In 2016, Salesforce acquired Demandware for $2.8 billion. Demandware is a cloud-based provider of e-commerce services to businesses big and small. Salesforce renamed the business Salesforce Commerce Cloud. According to figures provided by Salesforce, Gartner estimates digital commerce platform spending will grow 14 percent annually, reaching $8.54 billion by 2020.

Average P/S peaked in 2014 at 13x at $60 per share.

Oracle acquires ATG



In November of 2010, Oracle acquired ATG for $1 billion. ATG was a growing enterprise e-commerce platform solutions provider that had over 1,000 global enterprise clients and revenues forecasted at $200 million in 2010.

eBay Enterprise Goes Private

In 2015, eBay's Enterprise was sold for $925 million to Permira Funds and Sterling Partners. This segment generated $1.2 billion in revenue and included some very lucrative businesses that were divided into the following: Enterprise Services, Magento Commerce, Marketing Solutions, and CRM. Their "Enterprise Services" business was formerly known as GSI Commerce and acquired by eBay for $2.4 billion in 2011.

Magento Commerce is the other significant division that eBay also acquired in 2011 for $180 million. According to filings, Permira Funds bought Magento for only $200 million (source, Permira Funds 2015 annual review page 5).

Magento Commerce is a direct competitor to Shopify that has had an impressive business tucked away in eBay. Small to mid-size independent brands and retailers utilize its open-source platforms which has 300 partners and 70,000 developers supporting it. It is estimated that over $50 billion GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) is moving across the Magento platform annually, making it only second to Amazon in size and three times larger than Shopify.

In 2015, it looks like Permira acquired Magento for an absolute bargain compared to the M&A comps and market valuations of similar companies.

This comparison illustrates the opposite end of the valuation spectrum. On one side, you have the power of "promoters" on new issues like Shopify, and irrational exuberance by investors. On the other end, a forgotten asset scooped up by an opportunistic PE firm during eBay's massive spinoff of PayPal.

Merchant Solutions M&A Comps

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) acquires Heartland in 2015 for $4.3 billion. This equates to a sales multiple of 4.8x net revenue.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) acquires Mercury Payment Systems in 2014, before Mercury IPOs for $1.65 billion. This equates to a sales multiple of 7x net revenue.

Private Market Valuation Reconstruction

SHOP's estimated 2017 Subscription Solutions Revenue ($300 million)

X Acquisition P/S Multiple (9.3x to 11.8x) = $2.8 to $3.54 billion

SHOP's estimated 2017 Merchant Solutions Revenue* ($160 million)

x Acquisition P/S Multiple (7x) = $1.12 billion

Private Market Total Valuation Range = $3.9 to $4.7 billion

Private Market Price Target range: $44 to $52 per share

*Merchant Solutions adjusted to Net Revenue

Conclusion:

Based on private market M&A activity, Shopify looks extremely rich to an acquirer.