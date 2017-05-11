TIER REIT's (TIER) CEO Scott Fordham on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TIER REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIER)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call

May 11, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Telisa Schelin - CLO, EVP & Secretary

Scott Fordham - President and CES

Dallas Lucas - CFO

Bill Reister - CIO

Jim Sharp - Head of Capital Markets

Analysts

Tony Paolone - JPMorgan

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the TIER REIT First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A Question-and-Answer Session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Ms. Telisa Schelin, Chief Legal Officer, Executive Vice President and Secretary for TIER REIT. Thank you, you may begin.

Telisa Schelin

Welcome to the TIER REIT fourth quarter 2016 earnings call. I am Telisa Schelin, Chief Legal Officer for the Company.

Before we begin, please note that statements made during this call that are not historical maybe deemed forward-looking statements, that are subject to risks and uncertainties which are discussed at least in our annual and quarterly SEC filings. Future events and actual results, financial or otherwise may differ materially from these forward-looking statements, which we assume no obligation to update or revise as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additionally, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as FFO and Same-store NOI. You can find the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP numbers in our earnings release or quarterly supplemental package on the Investor Relations page of our website at tierriet.com

I will now turn the call over to Scott Fordham, the President and Chief Executive Officer of TIER REIT.

Scott Fordham

Thank you, Telisa. Good morning and welcome to our first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. In addition to Telisa, joined me in the room today are Dallas Lucas, our Chief Financial Officer; Bill Reister, our Chief Investment Officer; Jim Sharp, Head of Capital Markets and other members of our management team.

On today’s call, I will spend just a moment on Huston's macro environment and then summarize the progress we've made year-to-date with respect to our strategic plan and further steps we expect to take in 2017. I will then turn the call over to Dallas, who will provide our financial results for the first quarter and provide an update to our 2017 guidance as well as to review our first quarter operational results and provide additional details on Huston and an update on several of our other key markets. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the call to questions from sell-side analysts.

To begin, operating fundamentals in our market remains strong with the obvious succession of Huston, while we face continued headwinds in our Huston properties as a result of the soft market, which Dallas will discuss in more detail in his remarks. With that, recently reported the first quarter economic indicators were mostly positive for the city. Since bottoming out last June, Huston jobs have grown at an annualized rate of 1.4% with Huston unemployment at only 5.6% and jobs related to professional and business services which account for 16% of all jobs up on annualized 2.6%.

Further, the Huston business cycle index expanded at an annualized rate of 2.8% which represents seven consecutive months of gains. Nevertheless, while the Fed believes the status suggest a cautiously optimistically outlook for Huston overall, and we have seen a notable increase in tenant activity over the last 120 days. We've realized improvements to the Huston economy just an important first step to an improvement to the Huston office market, and we will continue to taking steps to ensure that we maintained our competitive advantage drive from having our high quality portfolio as the market recovers.

Regarding transactions, we've had an active start to 2017, disposing of over $300 million of properties located outside of our target growth margins. Acquiring our partners' interest in the Domain 2 and Domain 7 properties and commencing development of Third and Shoal our 345,000 square foot tower in downtown Austin after bringing in a strategic financial partner for 50% of our interest. So far this year, we have exited Philadelphia, Burbank, Tampa and Washington D.C., and with over 85% of our net operating income now derive from our target growth markets we are nearly complete with the strengthening phase of our strategic plan and our repositioning efforts.

As we have discussed on prior calls, our primary focus during the phase of our strategic plan was to solidify our balance sheet and sharpen our geographic focus. But we have also made select investments along the way, recycling capital into strategic property acquisitions and development sites in Austin and Dallas that we believe have positioned the Company for value creation through external growth and development. With the March delivery of 98% preleased Domain 8 development project, we are now seeing what we believe is simply the beginning of these value creation opportunities.

We are excited to be underway on the development of Third and Shoal and at time when downtown Austin is experiencing historically low vacancy rates, there is minimal near-term competitive development in the pipeline or perspective tenants is extensive. With respect to furthering our near-term build-to-core development program, our goal is to be positioned to accommodate tend of demand in both the Domain and Austin and Legacy Town Center in Dallas, where we are actively pursuing three leasing commitments prior to beginning any new construction.

Our efforts to create value through dividend in Austin are aided by city that continues to see significant population rent growth. With the activity that we continue to see in the market, it is no surprise that U.S. news in Austin, the number one city to live in for 2017. The major employers are facing increasing pressure to have other presence in either or both Austin’s new downtown where our Third and Shoal development is located or Austin second downtown, which is the term being use locally to describe the Domain. If you haven’t been to the Domain within the last 12 months, it’s a well worth a trip, a lot has changed. It is a special project.

As a result of its well defined parameter, a distinctive part meets urban field and its live, work, play experience. It is clear the tenants, residents and consumers when they are inside the Domain or simply outside looking in. Our ownership of the majority of the existing office space within the Domain along with our exclusive ability to build all future office space within the heart of the amenity provides what we believe will be an opportunity to create significant additional value for our stockholders.

Meanwhile, in the Legacy submarket of Dallas, there is tremendous energy with over 4 million square feet of fully leased office space under development by an assortment of corporate consolidations and relocations, which are expected to add approximately 14,000 office employees to the submarket. JP Morgan is expected to begin moving into its new campus later this fall. Liberty Mutual is building a significant presence in the area and Toyota has begun hiring and relocating employees to its new North American headquarters.

With these companies planting significant flags in the area as well as being located in the middle of Legacy upscale amenity, we believe our Legacy district project is well positioned to benefit from continued strong tenant attraction to this vibrant part of Dallas along with the ability to office near these corporate giants. With respect to acquisitions, we continue to actively pursue a moderate level of highly selective opportunities that we believe will allow us to establish the key presence or provide a competitive hedge by increasing our influence and concentration within our Tier 1 submarket.

Any acquisition must therefore offer an obvious strategic rational and demonstrate a clear path to long-term value creation. On the disposition front, we have increased our disposition guidance by $100 million for a total of between $400 million and $500 million for 2017. Consistent with plan, overtime we will look to dispose of the few remaining assets located outside of our target growth markets with an expectation that we will successfully exit one or more additional non-target markets during the remainder of this year.

Lastly, we fully anticipate that the proceeds from the future dispositions will be utilized for the continued strengthening of the balance sheet to accommodate additional near-term value creation opportunities through development, along with highly selective acquisitions.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Dallas.

Dallas Lucas

Thanks, Scott, and good morning everyone. FFO attributable to common stockholders excluding certain items for the first quarter was $19.5 million or $0.41 per diluted share as compared to $21.3 million or $0.45 per diluted share compared to first quarter of 2016. The results were slightly ahead of expectations as a result of property disposition timing and modest outperformance across the portfolio.

First quarter same-store cash NOI increased by 5.8% compared to the same period in 2016 in line with expectations in principally due to higher portfolio occupancy as well as lower free rent. Further, as mentioned on our last call, we are on pace for continued improvements in dividend coverage during 2017. We have maintained full year FFO guidance with mainly defined FFO in a range of $1.51 to $1.61 per diluted share and FFO excluding certain items in a range of $1.38 to $1.48 per diluted share based on weighted average shares outstanding of $48.1 million.

Our guidance outlook included in last night's press release reflects management's view of current and future market conditions and certain assumptions. As Scott mentioned, due to the opportunities within our development pipeline, we are actively pursuing the dispositions of additional non-core properties and therefore have increased our range of property dispositions by $100 million.

Turning to our operational results, at quarter end, our portfolio was 90.2% occupied, which represents a 50 basis points decrease from the year-end in line with expectations and primarily due to first quarter dispositions. Outside of Huston, leasing fundamentals remain solid in our target markets.

Looking ahead, we have 385,000 square feet of space expiring across the portfolio for the remainder of 2017, which includes 178,000 square feet expiring in our Huston portfolio. As previously discussed, we expect substantially all of the Huston expiring space will be vacated in the second and third quarters of this year. Consequently, we continue to anticipate that our overall portfolio occupancy will decrease bottoming out in the third quarter as we absorbed these no tenants move outs and space contractions before rebounding in the fourth quarter of the year.

Now, I'd like to offer some additional color on the specific leasing environment within several of our target growth markets. Huston's overall Class A vacancy rate increased to 21.9% according to JLL at March 31, a slight uptick from the year end while Class A rental rates decreased 1%. Sublease inventory continue to decrease during the first quarter, although level still remain elevated at approximately 11.3 million square feet. Also, there is 2.3 million square feet under construction that is approximately 44% preleased.

As Scott mentioned, we continue to see increased perspective leasing activity across all of our Huston buildings and in particular at our BriarLake Plaza properties. During the quarter, we completed or have tending new leases at our Houston property totaling approximately 30,000 square feet that will commenced in the second and third quarter of this year. Although, perspective tenant activity is picked up, leases are taking longer to complete and continued volatility in oil prices may limit our occupancy recovery in the second half of the year. While I feel as if the worst maybe behind us, but still believe the full market recovery will be a multi-year process.

Finally, to the extent we continue seeing an influx of investment capital into the Houston market we may seek to opportunistically exit certain non-core properties. Turning to Dallas’s Class A vacancy rate decrease slightly during the quarter to 16.9%, while Class A rental rate have continued to increase rising 1.6% in the quarter. There is 9.7 million square feet under construction of which approximately 68% is preleased. In Charlotte, the CBD Class A vacancy rate at the end of the quarter increased to 9.8%. As a result of the 381,000 square foot new delivery, which is 80% leased while Class A rental rates continue to increase rising 1.5% in the quarter.

There is 1 million square feet currently under construction in the CBD of which approximately 59% is preleased. At of BOA Plaza property, we have leased 58% of the new retail space being added as part of our $25 million redevelopment project and are seeing good activity for the remainder of the space. With little office vacancy available in our building, we will seek to capitalize on the strong rent growth achieved since announcing our renovation project at space comes available or to the extent we capture below market space early.

Finally, Houston’s Class A vacancy rate increased to 9.8% at March 31st, as a result of 892,000 square feet of new deliveries in the quarter, while Class A rental rates have continued to increase rising over 5% city wide in the quarter reflecting the tight market conditions. The deliveries in the first quarter which included our 90% leased Domain A property are currently 85% leased. So, we would expect vacancy rates to decline over the next couple of quarters as tenants take occupancy in this newly delivered building. New office space under development in Austin declined to 2.3 million square feet and is currently 63% preleased.

Turning to our balance sheet, during the quarter, we repay the $58.8 million loan secured by our 500 East Pratt property and the $14.6 million mezzanine loan secured by One BriarLake Plaza property. We now have very little debt maturing prior to 2019 and are focused upon making continued progress toward our goal of being an investment rate bar over the next couple of years. Finally, we filed an aftermarket equity program as a matter of course. We currently have near-term plans or intensions for raising equity under the program given significant price discount, which are share of our trading relative to estimate a net asset value.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Scott.

Scott Fordham

Thanks, Dallas. In summary, as we look forward, dispositions are winding down Huston expirations following the second quarter are minimal for 2018. Austin leasing remains robust with the potential for strong rent roll ups at both the Domain and the Terrace. And our development opportunities are ramping up such that we believe we are well positioned on a path towards growth and value creation for our stockholders.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we can take questions from sell side analysts.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Tony Paolone with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Tony Paolone

My first question is one Third and Shoal. You've all been pretty disciplined and consistent with talking about preleasing before starting projects, but also as you're going to move ahead there with that one. Can you give us a sense as to what got you comfortable about the leasing backdrop there? Or is it due to more specific about traffic and perhaps the types of tenants you might be talking to there?

Scott Fordham

First of all, as we thought about Third and Shoal, what we were looking to do is mitigate our risk and bringing in the financial partner, bringing in and invest into that deal. We thought like we did mitigate our risk such that our investment was closer to $75 million than $150 million. The pipeline of perspective tenants is very very strong. We're seeing tenants with a number of varieties.

As you can imagine in Austin, some of those are tech and strong names in the tech industry and others are with the different variety. So, I can tell you that the pipeline is very robust. We feel like that's going to be a very successful project, but we did want to mitigate our risk and also position ourselves for opportunities that we think can come potentially out in the Domain in Austin.

Tony Paolone

And do you think in the downtown market there, are there any large tenants like you take for instance in the entire building like Third and Shoal? Or do you think this will end up being smaller 10,000 to 20,000 square foot tenant like how do you think the building ends up shaping up?

Scott Fordham

I definitely think we have the potential to see bigger tenants, look at the building whether or not that's the full building leased or 40% of the building or what not. We're definitely seeing a variety of tenants and are in negotiations with a number of them.

Tony Paolone

And then with regards to upping the disposition pipeline, can you talk about some specifics in terms of either markets or assets that got added to that list?

Scott Fordham

I think that clearly, we're trying to exit the number of market and we've done that to start the year. So, we're really down to nine markets at this point in time, we're trying to get down to the seven markets we're targeting. As you know, we're only five of those markets today. So, as we think about the assets that remained on that list. You got these Louisville portfolio, you've got Baltimore, Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Those are three that are very specifically non-strategic located in non-target markets for us. In addition to that, we also have the Columbus assets that will eventually go -- really doesn’t have an impact on the Company, but will eventually go as well as some point.

Tony Paolone

And then you mentioned occupancy troughing in 3Q, any sense to -- but this where that ends up going?

Scott Fordham

Yes. I think as we look at it and we think about the space that we’re getting back in Houston that we certainly talk about for a while now. We see occupancy dipping in that 200 to 300 basis points over the next two quarters, and then we'd look to see some recovery in the fourth quarter. So, that we’d kind of rise within our guidance range that we get kind of the net 88% to 90% by year end.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of John Kim with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead with your question.

John Kim

On your disposition, you had four to five legal assets held for sale that was a carryover from last quarter. Do you still expect to sell those assets this year?

Scott Fordham

Yes, we are certainly in the market with those assets and we’re seeing pretty good attention to those assets. So, the hope would be that we would exit those this year, but as you know nothing is complete until [indiscernible]. So, we’re certainly working through that and would hope to sell those down this year.

John Kim

And then next is the Forum Office Park is not more in those assets held for sale. Is that an indication that you’re likely to keep that asset?

Scott Fordham

The Forum Office Park just didn’t meet the criteria for held for sale when we put the other assets in held for sale category. And that was primarily due to some significant tenants that were coming out for renewal. Now that we're beyond those renewals and didn't renew those tenants, that asset is lined up for our sell as well.

John Kim

Okay. Dallas mentioned potentially opportunistically selling asset in Houston. And I’m just wondering which asset those would be -- would it be the entire portfolio or just certain assets [indiscernible]?

Dallas Lucas

I think that we would like to decrease our position in Houston. Obviously, it represents a bigger portion of our NOI than we like it. When we think about the portfolio overall, we think that we’re going to see some significant recovery in value in our higher quality projects in Houston and as BriarLake in the Eldridge Place project out in the Q4. So, we think we have some real upside in those assets and today we’re not be the time to look to sell those assets. The Loop Central Project is a nice asset, but it’s a lot closure to be in position for sale at this point in time. So, we’re paying close attention to the market, the investment appetite in Houston. I think we saw the opportunity to move those assets we would.

John Kim

In Charlotte with the Bank of America Plaza, you had an occupancy increased of 240 basis points this quarter, but your average effective rental rate in the building had come down. Was this a reflection of the retail lease that you signed and some of the redevelopment you’ve been doing or is it suffered from that?

Dallas Lucas

We had a one-forth tenant that, we had backfilled one of the four -- temporary for the Bank of America had occupied. And so, there was some free rentals as part of that reduced the effective rentals. So that’s why our occupancy went up, but effective rents were down slightly.

Scott Fordham

Yes, the one thing I would add to that John as if and I think you're referring to Page 10 in our supplemental. We do within our average effective rent, we exclude the free rent portions of our numbers are lower, if there is free rent within property. And so if you way to the bottom of the rent and you are looking at our average effective rent which I believe was right about 28 50, that number without the free rent would be $30 unchanged $30.30 roughly.

John Kim

Okay. And then the leases that are expiring in the second quarter in building that are having expiring rent of $33. Do you expect to get an increase on lease signed at that space?

Dallas Lucas

Yes, you're talking the Charlotte asset?

John Kim

Yes.

Dallas Lucas

Yes, the types of rents we're seeing Charlotte right now are about $32 to $33 gross, so, obviously each deal is different and each space in the building is different. But on average, the market rent is roughly $32.50 to $33 gross.

John Kim

Okay. And then final question is on the potential use of your ATM. I realized you don't want raise below NAV, but one can argue that you're trending below NAV because of your high leverage and limited liquidity. So, how do you balance that and would you raise opportunistically to address those concerns?

Dallas Lucas

I think a better source of capital for us is to continue to sell the properties that are located outside of our target markets. There seems to be good appetite and in fact I would say, we fit for a while where we saw the buyer pulled in a little bit. We've seen it get better over the last 60 to 90 days. So, I think the opportunity for us to continue to work the balance sheet is through sale of our non-strategic assets.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Mitch Germain with JMP Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Mitch Germain

Are there any special dividend or 1031 considerations that you have to manage when you're considering these asset sales?

Dallas Lucas

No. No, there is not. We have some operating loss carry forwards that we're able to cover those are well as capital loss carry forward. So, we're in good shape and no considerations there at all.

Mitch Germain

And if you look at your portfolio in totality today, I think maybe a better way for me to ask the question versus kind what has been asked already. How much do you characterize like what percentage do you characterize to be non-core in your mind?

Dallas Lucas

For the most part at this point, we're really centering in on the properties that are located in our target growth markets. And so now 85% of our NOI comes from our target growth markets we would expect that to continue to grow for over 90%. Now, you're always going to had an asset or two within your portfolio that's located in the cities that you like that you might think has reached the optimal value. So, you might rollout of that particular project, but at this point in time, once we exit those three remaining projects the Cherry Hill, New Jersey project; Baltimore, Maryland, and Louisville. We're in pretty good shape and we feel really good about the portfolio, the quality of portfolio and how we're positioned to move the company forward.

Mitch Germain

Last for me. Can you maybe just address the profile of the buyers or maybe the bidding tool that you’re chatting with? Is it institutional capital that’s really looking for yield? Is it opportunistic capital? That would be grateful.

Dallas Lucas

Yes, I think in the most part, we’re seeing the local and regional buyers for the assets that we’re targeting to sell at this point in time.

Operator

Thank you. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, we have come to the end of our time of outlook. I’ll now turn the floor back to Mr. Fordham for any final remarks.

Scott Fordham

Thanks again for joining us this morning. We look forward to connecting with many of you again at NAREIT next month. So, thank you and we’ll talk soon.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.