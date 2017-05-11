Peabody Q1 2017 Reporting: What Wasn't Said

Quarterly reporting by most companies is a straightforward affair, where one can see how the business has performed and where it is going. I've found Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) to be more focused on how it presents itself to the market, minimizing or leaving out stuff it would rather not face. Here I give my views about a couple of aspects of the missing story. I think it helps to get a clearer picture of investing in Peabody Energy.

Peabody Energy thinks of itself as the definitive pure coal play. It has a major portfolio of thermal and coking coal assets in the US and Australia. I've been focused on their Western Assets and was dismayed to find that they have "gone missing" in last week's summary of quarterly reporting. Here I comment further on the Western and Colorado mines, along with projections for the Powder River Basin. Given the state of the US coal industry, I have some concerns about the figures.

Western production

Navajo Generating Plant/Kayenta Mine

I've written recently in some detail about the intention of the operators and companies using power from Navajo. My conclusion was that the Navajo plant, and hence the Kayenta mine, is almost certain to close at the end of 2019. Indeed there is a lot of lobbying going on to keep it open, with the Trump Administration presumably involved. At this stage there needs to be agreement in place by July 1 or the plant will close in 2017. It does seem as if this agreement will be reached to keep operating through 2019, but it is not certain.

One possibility is that a solar PV facility will be constructed, perhaps even by the end of 2019, although the size of such a facility isn't yet clear.

In a report out yesterday from IEEFA ("End of an era: Navajo Generating Station is no longer economic"), it is suggested that to keep Navajo operating from mid 2017 through end of 2019 will require a subsidy of $414 million. A bailout plan to take the facility operations out to mid-2022 would cost $740 million - $1 billion, and to keep it operating until 2030 would require a bailout of $1.4-2.4 billion. These are very large numbers, which surely would have the Navajo Nation think hard about whether such a bailout is justified and whether better long term solutions can be worked out.

Sure, this is controversial and Peabody is lobbying President Trump, but the Kayenta mine needs to be visible in the figures so that investors can see what the facts are. When Navajo closes, so does Kayenta, and in 2016 this mine contributed 5.8 million tons to Peabody Energy's US production. I expected the situation would have been discussed and not ignored.

Two other operating mines in the West, El Segundo (4.9 million tons 2016) and Twentymile (2.6 million tons 2016), have a checkered history as they were part of a sale to Bowie Resources, which fell through. The fourth Western mine, Lee ranch produced 0.4 million tons in 2016.

This brings Western production to 13.7 million tons in 2016. What has happened in 2017? It looks like production is projected to be in the range 12-15 million tons from these 4 mines. It would help to get some detail about the West as production from this area is material.

2018 will be critical : what is happening with Peabody's projected US production?

In the Business plan for exiting bankruptcy produced in July/August 2016, Peabody gave projections for its US production out to 2021. Above I've considered Peabody's Western & Colorado mines. The figures for Peabody's other US mines, especially the Powder River Basin (NYSEARCA:PRB) mines, also seems ambitious, considering that almost anywhere one looks around the US, coal plants are closing and no new plants are being built.

Table 1. Peabody US production estimates Business Plan July/August 2016 (millions of tons)

Region 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 PRB 100 110 (115-120) 129 129 131 Midwest 18 18 (18-20) 19 20 20 West 14 15 (12-15)* 17 17 15 Total 132 143 (145-155) 165 166 166

Numbers in italics are from the Q1 2017 quarterly report

* Numbers in bold, my extrapolation as West not mentioned in Q1 2017 report summary

Table 1 shows that between 2017 and 2018, all three US regions project substantial increases in coal production. For PRB, this increase is from 110 to 129 million tons (17% increase in production year on year). This surely needs explanation as it stretches credibility unless there is going to be a major decrease in production by one of Peabody's major competitors.

I've looked at Cloud Peak Energy's (NYSE:CLD) latest investor presentation and I don't see any of the optimism that Peabody Energy has about the PRB. The only slightly odd thing in their presentation is that they project a big turnaround in coal exports in 2017 (from 0.4 million tons in 2016 to 5.0 million tons estimated for 2017). There seems some concern that President Trump may create some problems for this as the exports go out through Canada and Canada isn't happy about tariffs on its lumber. The scary bit is that clearly Cloud Peak is looking to place the coal it has earmarked for export locally if the Canadian situation worsens.

Inventory levels for PRB coal were still elevated at 82 million tons at the end of Q1 2017, although this is down from the 97 million tons at the end of Q1 2016.

Cloud Peak plans to produce 55-60 million tons of PRB coal in 2017. At this time they have 29 million tons committed for 2018 and no estimate is given for 2018 production other than to indicate for the rest of 2017 that "many of our customers are indicating that they will continue to take their contracted tons and will buy more coal for in-year delivery, if summer demand is elevated". This sounds like relief that things won't get worse, rather than anticipating a 17% increase in production as Peabody Energy is claiming for 2018.

Note also that Cloud Peak Energy is projecting a 10 million ton increase for the PRB overall in 2017 over 2016 production, which if it happens will mean that Peabody Energy takes all of that increase and then some (see Table 1, Peabody project an increase in the PRB in 2017 over 2016 of 15-20 million tons). And the Cloud Peak Q&A made clear that there is an overcapacity issue in the PRB.

I've just focused on production in two key areas for Peabody Energy's US operations, but these regions leave lots to ponder.

The questions that don't get asked

None of the discussion, or indeed the Q&A session, even mentioned the elephant in the room, the Paris Agreement and the need to decarbonise, which has coal as the target of the oil and gas industry. And this is at a time when Peabody is on the public record as a supporter of the Paris Agreement.

Surely some discussion of this issue is relevant to the future of the industry and Peabody Energy? I fail to understand how investors can just ignore it as if it isn't a real and present threat.

What do analysts say

You don't need to look far to see optimistic views about Peabody Energy with consensus being a "buy" rating and price target of $35.43. Another view involves 4 analysts, 3 giving a strong buy recommendation, with consensus being $32.5.

Why I think aggressive price targets won't be achieved

i) US production increases in 2018 and beyond : It is hard to see US production increases in Peabody Energy's projections being achieved. My take on this is that next year is when reality will bite for Peabody, as in 2018 Peabody is expecting substantial increases in its US production (17% PRB, 13% West and 5% Mid-West). I can't see how this will be achieved.

ii) Australian thermal coal projections

Australian thermal coal exports have been significantly helped by China recalibrating its internal production. However, China seems to be addressing its coal imports again and India has decreased its coal imports substantially so far this year. China and India account for 40% of global seaborne thermal coal imports and this figure is trending downwards as a result of greenhouse gas reduction plans in India and China.

IEEFA projects that Japan will decrease its coal imports by 2-3% annually for the coming decade. This means that Japanese thermal power generation is likely to decline to 40% below 2015 levels by 2030. There seems some uncertainty about the current Japanese thermal coal market. While a respectable price of $A84.97/mt FOB Newcastle for Australian 6.322 kcal/kg GAR thermal coal was achieved in the recent Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) - Tohoku Electric negotiations, it seems that the quantity was much smaller than is usual for these negotiations.

New President Moon in South Korea (which imports 10% of the worlds thermal coal and is Australia's second largest export destination for its thermal coal) had an election platform that planned to increase renewable energy from 2% to 20% by 2030. Currently more than 50 coal plants produce 40% of South Korea's energy. 22 new coal plants were proposed for completion by 2022. These plans seem in doubt with a new President.

The above information paints a pretty tough picture for thermal coal sales from Australia. Peabody Energy's projections are for thermal coal to be constant at 21 million tons through 2021. With India and China scaling back imports and other markets (including Japan and South Korea) looking soft, 2018 could be a year when reality might bite.

Conclusion

It is very clear that the coal industry is in a tight spot and anyone considering investment in this space has to be brave. I think this makes it pretty important to get the best factual information on which to base investment.

A quarterly report is a factual document not a marketing document. Peabody Energy has new branding on its website and a positive take on the world. That's fine, but investors need the facts to make their own decisions about investment in the company. Removing mention of their Western region mines in their summary information does not help one's understanding of what is going on. Given the very high profile of the Navajo Generating Plant/Kayenta mine situation, to act as if it didn't exist isn't helpful. This is a company which has just disenfranchised its former shareholders through bankruptcy, whose CEO has just received a $15 million bonus and whose workers' pay rates have languished.

If you are leaning towards investing in Peabody I suggest you look carefully beyond the gloss for the real story. Of course you'll still find enthusiastic articles to balance my caution.

I'm not a financial investor. I am very focused on trying to understand the complexity of the transition from fossil fuels to a low carbon economy. If my commentary convinces you to look deeper at the Peabody Energy story before choosing to invest (or not), then please consider following me.