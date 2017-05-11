CoStar Group Acquires LandWatch For Land Listing Network

The deal will provide critical mass for CoStar's ambitions in the rural and land real estate listing space.

LandWatch is one of the largest listings site of its kind in the United States.

Real estate data firm CoStar Group has added LandWatch to its network of land and rural property listings.

Real estate data company CoStar Group (CSGP) has announced the acquisition of LandWatch.com for an undisclosed sum.

LandWatch is one of the largest land-dedicated real estate marketplace sites in the United States.

The acquisition will add valuable critical mass to CoStar’s existing land and rural property network, enabling it to justify further investments in improving marketplace functionality and visibility.

Bellevue, Washington-based LandWatch was founded to provide land real estate agents with the ability to list land for sale and consumers to search for land matching their interest.

Below is a brief sample video on how LandWatch is used by real estate brokers:

(Source: LandWatchVideos)

LandWatch was a subsidiary of DataSphere, which is a hyperlocal-focused company that helps small businesses market and differentiate themselves online.

DataSphere was founded in 2006 and raised over $35 million from Washington state-based venture capital firms Ignition Partners (John Connors), OVP Venture Partners (Gerry Langeler) and others.

Neither CoStar or LandWatch disclosed the value or terms of the transaction.

Given LandWatch parent company DataSphere’s focus on hyperlocal online marketing, the LandWatch subsidiary was probably not a core component of its operating plan.

CoStar did not file an 8-K with the SEC on the deal nor did it state any effect on its earnings or balance sheet, so I presume the deal did not materially alter its financials and was likely a sub-$50 million transaction.

As a provider of real estate data, CoStar already operates a family of commercial, residential and land data sources throughout the United States.

It currently operates two other land and rural data services, Lands of America and Land And Farm.

With the addition of LandWatch, CoStar believes it will cement its number one online network of rural real estate marketplace options for buyers and sellers.

The combined group will feature 2.8 million listings, with LandWatch contributing 1.4 million listings along with 3.3 million average monthly visits.

CoStar will tally more than 7 million monthly visits from the three sites, according to a company forecast.

The company also has plans in process to build out the network, stating,

CoStar is already investing in improving the experience for sellers of land. Recent enhancements include adding a custom mapping tool to make property listings more dynamic and consolidating listing management for Lands of America and Land And Farm into a single property admin area – leveraging top SEO visibility and high-quality traffic to connect millions of active buyers with thousands of sellers.

Also, CoStar wants to ‘transform the land buying experience,’ according to CEO Andrew Florance.

By achieving critical mass over its three properties, investments across the network can make more sense due to their greater leverage, further distancing CoStar from any smaller, local competitors or local MLS destinations.

If CoStar can streamline and improve both buyer and seller experience, it will be able to add value on top of the value of its three network components.

