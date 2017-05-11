Amazon's Q1: I'm Sticking With The Stock

Amazon is perhaps a risk as the bears say, but I continue to hold the stock and believe the company will succeed with its various investments, especially Amazon Studios.

Interestingly, AWS is almost like ESPN right now in terms of that focus and the concern for the asset's future growth prospects.

Many focus on the AWS asset; they are right to do so, as it is a significant driver of value.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported earnings for the first quarter late last month. Here is the press release. At the top of this page, you will see a summary of revenue and earnings per share in terms of whether they beat projections or not.

They did beat projections. The company made $1.48 per share, which came in ahead of the estimate by $0.35. The top line, at $35.7 billion, was ahead by $400 million.

The revenue number represented an increase of over 22%. Comparing the $1.48 earnings number to last year's $1.07 per share stat is likewise impressive.

The cash flow for the quarter was, however, disappointing. Cash was used for operations during the three-month period to the tune of about $1.6 billion. A saving grace is the rolling twelve-month free cash flow, which was promoted in the first paragraph of the earnings release. That stat, which is defined as free cash flow with deductions for finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases, was $3.3 billion versus $1.9 billion for the comparable twelve-month period a year ago.

I know some will criticize any sort of highlight for the use of cash during one three-month period (especially Q1), but I will say it would help the company's case to investors if it focuses on cash generation as much as it can and keeps usage to a minimum. Unrealistic, perhaps, but this is Amazon we are talking about, and the bears are out in full force. (Believe me, it is good to read the bearish arguments because it is valuable; there are a lot of solid points out there, and I always appreciate the perspective.)

Let's look now at one of the significant points of argument: Amazon Web Services. This asset is basically to Amazon what ESPN is to Disney (NYSE:DIS). It is important on a mathematical basis, it is controversial, and both the bears and the bulls want to claim it for their own. As for myself, at this time, you can call me a bull.

I see AWS as an asset, along with the core retail operations, that allows the company to invest in its little internal start-up experiments that will hopefully add tremendous value to the overall business model in the future, thus justifying the critics' charge of the perhaps current irrational valuation of the stock.

On valuation: yes, Amazon is expensive. It is one of the more speculative blue-chip-type techs out there (some would admonish me to drop the association with the terms blue and chip altogether). I won't argue that, as the risk attached to the stock must be known and disclosed. Buying Amazon stock is sort of like being an armchair VC without all the personal wealth to back you up - it can be daunting, scary.

I obviously consult other Seeking Alpha articles for research and I would like to gather some bearish articles here. Standard Investment Company Inc. talks about Amazon declining in all aspects of its business. Celeritas Investments takes the company to task for its questionable profitability. Robert Honeywill isn't necessarily impressed by the AWS thesis.

I am not the type of investor that ignores the other side. I just won't do that. I won't pretend that Amazon doesn't have a lot to prove. However, I own the stock and will continue to own it. I'd even be pro adding on dips (barring any development that, in my mind, would make such a move inadvisable).

Amazon has always been a financially complex company. The question is, will the cash flows in the future be enough to validate today's prices? I am betting they will be for a few reasons.

This will be the most annoying argument to many out there, but I honestly believe in it: brand equity. Yes, I just went the simplistic route, but there it is. Amazon, very simply put, is an iconic brand important not only to the pop technical culture, and not only to the pop culture; it is important to the overall culture. Domestically speaking, certainly, and arguably globally speaking as well. The name Amazon connotes great business/consumer/customer interactions and a wide portfolio of products/services. That equity is intangible, but it is valuable.

Amazon's size cannot be ignored. It has leveraged its name and investments in such a way so as to turn itself into a massive operation. It is disrupting retail and the culture of the mall shopping center. This also makes the stock one for investigation as an investment idea.

The aforementioned core retail services help to drive value, as does the aforementioned AWS. I have to come back to them, in particular AWS. Like ESPN, analysts will dissect AWS thoroughly. They should. But I am comfortable owning the stock because of AWS. It obviously is an asset that management feels is key to Amazon's future. One need only to look at all the mentions of AWS in the press release. I believe AWS, as well as retail, will help the company expand and seed other businesses and maybe, in the future, assets might be spun off or tracking stocks issued.

Also, here's a Business Insider article that, for whatever it is worth to the reader, mentions something positive for AWS: The division had revenue growth of over 40%, and its revenue of $3.66 billion beat expectations - it was a very, very slight beat since expectations were for $3.65 billion, but I'm going to take it.

No situation is perfect, so let me identify two things that I will watch. First, competition for the whole secular conversion to the cloud is going to be intense. Moves in this area from companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) obviously are of legitimate concern. Second, sometimes the company does something that makes me wonder about when exactly a paradigm of unambiguous profitability on all fronts will be pursued.

I have to agree, therefore, with the thesis of the following article from Celeritas Investments concerning making the shipping threshold more consumer-friendly. I get why that is being done - Amazon may be a retail giant, but part of the reason for that is its willingness to do what it can to ease the burden on the consumer's wallet. (In fact, remember the famous article from Matthew Yglesias in which he compared Amazon to a charity? CEO Jeff Bezos eventually pushed back on that point. I certainly don't want Amazon to be a charity for consumers.)

It's also a response to increased competition from Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). I myself wouldn't have panicked just yet, but I'm not the CEO; he presumably has better information, I guess. One thing to keep in mind (and yes, I know this will be a costly investment over time): it seems as if Amazon wants to reduce shipping costs with its own logistical enterprise solution. Tall order, certainly; we'll see what happens.

Let me talk briefly about my favorite part of the company, a very speculative part - original content via Amazon Studios. There isn't much disclosed financial information to go on here, but I am hoping the company can use storytelling to create an asset that will eventually seriously compete with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bezos certainly has no problem throwing money at Hollywood; in that way, he is similar to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. Perhaps Bezos will succeed since he has his huge Amazon platform to push storytelling franchises. I'm not fond of some of the current strategy for the studio division, but again, Amazon is doing what it feels is best.

I'm sticking with the stock. We can argue about the numbers - about margins, about deferred revenue, etc. I look at Amazon as a big-brand name in its space that will eventually catch up to the critics and surpass their expectations. Do your own due diligence, because maybe I'll turn out to be wrong.

Maybe I own the stock for fear of missing out (that is probably a component of my thesis as well, and it isn't always the best argument); maybe I'm trusting the wisdom of the market crowd. I'm just not ready to sell; I am in fact the opposite - I see the stock as a buy, at least on dips, and maybe even at current levels (again, though, do your own valuation).

