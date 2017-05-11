Disney: Mixed Quarter, Buy The Dip

Disney (NYSE:DIS) reported mixed 2nd quarter earnings for the 2017 fiscal year this Tuesday. Disney reported an EPS of $1.50 exceeding analyst expectations of $1.41 per share. Revenue for the quarter was reported to be $13.34 billion dollars falling short of analyst expectations of $13.45 billions dollars. This revenue miss was driven by ESPN, which has lost more subscribers and faced higher programming costs. There was a 3 percent decline in operating income for their cable segment year over year.

We need to look at Disney's individual segments to get a good idea about what went wrong this quarter. Overall, it seems like the quarter was not too bad actually. Operating income from Disney's parks and resorts segment was reported to be roughly $750 million dollars exceeding consensus expectations of $726.4 million dollars. Disney's studio segment also smashed expectations; analysts were expecting $528 million dollars this quarter for operating income and Disney reported an operating income of $656 million dollars. This is a 21 percent increase in operating income year over year. Their consumer products and interactive media segment reported a 3 percent increase in operating income; operating income was reported to be $367 million dollars, which exceeded analyst expectations of 365.7 million dollars slightly. However, these good numbers were overshadowed by their media networks segment, which underperformed analyst expectations.

Their media networks segment reported 1.8 billion dollars in operating income; this is a 3 percent decrease in operating income year over year. Their media networks segment includes ESPN, the major anchor currently for Disney's growth. This was due to higher programming costs and a shrinking subscriber base this quarter. This downtrend has stayed consistent for quite some time now with no end in sight; ESPN has lost over 12 million subscribers in the past 6 years.

Fortunately for Disney shareholders, the numbers from their other segments were great and exceeded analyst expectations; they helped offset the losses from ESPN. A new park, which reported faster then projected visitors in Shanghai, helped Disney's parks and resorts segment. There studio segment was also bolstered by the blockbuster film Beauty and The Beast. The remake of the original film which came out in 1991 recently became the highest grossing PG movie of all time in the United States.

The ESPN numbers can not be ignored though. ESPN has been consistently making Disney miss quarterly expectations. In my earlier article, I wrote about how the fears about ESPN are really not overblown at all. The reaction to this quarter is a perfect example of this: Disney is down over 2 percent since reporting earnings on Tuesday. However, while ESPN is still an anchor on Disney long term, I believe that the strong performance of Disney's other segments outweighs the problems at ESPN. I believe other investors will also realize this as the stock price corrects back to pre-earnings levels.

The earnings were not bad at all. Other then ESPN, all other segments were either in line with expectations or exceeded them. Disney is currently trading at a low P/E ratio of 19. I believe that there can be a good amount of money by buying the dip caused by earnings and then selling when the price recovers. Holding through the next quarter I would not advise, though - it makes no sense to risk your money through a catalyst dependent on the success of ESPN.

Image Source- Simply Wall Street

Conclusion

ESPN has been a nightmare for Disney. It is an anchor on the company and holding the stock price down. However, their other segments are all doing wonderfully. I think that Disney right now is a strong buy and a strong sell before 3rd quarter earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.