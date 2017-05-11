Delphi Energy's (DPGYF) CEO David Reid on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delphi Energy Corp. (OTCPK:DPGYF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 11:00 PM ET

David Reid

Thanks Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2017 conference call. As mentioned, I’m David Reid. I’m the President and CEO. And this morning I am joined by Mark Behrman, our CFO and together will conduct this conference call.

I will break the conference into really three components. I'll give you some overall comments on the results of the first quarter and then I'll turn it over to Mark and he'll spend some time on the financial highlights of the quarter. And then I will come back on and as usual spend some time talking about some operational highlights and the rest of 2017. And as usual at the end of the conference, will end with a question-and-answer period if there are any.

Firstly again please be advised that statements made in this call other than statements of historical fact may contain forward-looking information. And I refer you to the forward-looking statements disclaimer included in the MD&A of Delphi's first quarter results. To inform you that this disclaimer applies to any forward-looking information disclosed by myself or Mark in today’s call.

In general, with respect to the first quarter results, overall we view the quarter coming in as per our budgeted plan. Total production was about 5% ahead of what we had budgeted internally, while condensate volumes were ahead by about 10%.

So we're very pleased with how things went operationally out in the field. There was some noise in the cash costs that impacted cash flow and Mark will talk to that to some degree. But in general, we were happy with the overall results. Some of that noise is just one time cost, some of it is structural and Mark will talk to that.

The capital spending itself was in line with our budget and I think most importantly, we achieved everything we wanted to do out in the field in the first quarter. So really for us the quarter was pretty simple and uneventful. Weather didn't catch us with the early breakup we had pretty well got everything done. We had got set up to continue some operations through break up and we're ready to go as soon as spring break up conditions subside.

I think the main nugget in the Q1 results is the rate of change of the condensate production. And now the visibility of the April production average of about 10,000 BOE’s a day reflecting the true impact of the capital program we had in the first quarter. I am reminding, you that we've gone from 30% liquids in 2015 to 35% in 2016 and we're bumping into that 40% now and look for that to continue throughout the remainder of the year.

Our emphasis has been on margin growth, and I think that's starting to show through with the condensate production growth that we're seeing. And if you drill into the data, that we continue to provide on our well performance, you're going to see that you know as we provide longer and longer time periods for our data that these wells are performing extremely well over time. Looking to see lower and lower decline profiles in the months and years.

So before I get into some of the operational stuff, I'd like to turn it over to Mark for him to talk about some of the financial results and highlights of the quarter.

Mark Behrman

Thanks Dave and good morning to everyone. It's a pleasure to be joining my first quarterly results conference since joining Delphi in early April. It's clearly a very exciting time to be joining the Company and I look forward to participating in the accelerated growth of the Montney Deep Basin play at Bigstone.

The acceleration commenced with the addition of a second rig in December 2016. And was followed by a very active first quarter which as Dave mentioned included the drilling of four wells, three of which were completed along with the one well, which had been drilled in 2016.

The results of the increased activity have started to show themselves in the operating and financial results. As mentioned the production in the quarter averaged 8,198 BOEs a day, which is a 15% increase over the fourth quarter but more significantly the condensate production was 45% higher averaging 1,940 barrels a day. These higher condensate rates were a very important element in the significant increase of our operating netbacks, which moved to $17.07 before hedging.

The higher condensate rates are going to be a significant driver of improved margins and net backs for the Company as we move through 2017 and beyond. The capital invested in the first quarter was $30.3 million, a significant increase over the prior period in 2016. And 78% of that was spent on drilling completion and tie in of the four wells.

It's important to note that of this $30 million capital invested $9 million of it was funded with the remainder of the $20 million capital carry obligation that was assumed by our industry partner in the equalization transaction at Bigstone in December of 2016. And as Dave pointed out the capital spending was inline with our budgeting for the first quarter.

They realized prices were generally as expected up along with general commodity prices, our realized price for natural gas in the quarter was [$4.18] per mcf before hedging. And the condensate price before hedging was $60.85 per barrel. The change over the prior period was somewhat muted by the fact that we had a very significant gain in the prior period of $7.80 per BOE versus a slight loss in this quarter of $0.62 per BOE due to hedging.

As you are likely aware Delphi's hedging philosophy is to protect cash flow from new drills through simple payout of the wells and the Company currently has a very strong hedge book in place with approximately 65% of expected gas production hedged through out the remainder of 2017 at a price of $4.20 per mmbtu. And 42% of expected condensate volume's hedged through Canadian dollar WTI hedges at a price of $66.67.

In the first quarter, our transportation expense was slightly lower and a lot of that had to do with the fact that the majority of our production is sold on Alliance in Chicago. That of course has our transportation cost looking relatively high but that's mitigated by the increased revenue that we see by selling in the Chicago market. The slight reduction in our transportation costs in the quarter was due to gains that we realized by allocating our unused firm service on the Alliance pipeline to other producers.

One of the important elements of our first quarter was the production costs and we saw an increase in our production costs to $8.20 per BOE, which was 22% higher than in the first quarter of 2016. There's a number of facts that led to this result, some of them non-reoccurring and some of them structural that will be with us as we move forward.

And in particular there was a $600,000 decrease in the Company's processing equipment due to that 35% decrease in our working interest through the equalization transaction specifically related to the lower working interest in the 7-11 facility and the 16 of 34 water disposal well. These processing incomes in our accounting are netted against our costs to lower the overall production costs at those facilities. That obviously, is a increase that is going to continue forward with us in the future.

The other factor was that high activity levels along with the quick tie in of our newly completed wells lead to higher operating costs at the 7-11 facility due to handling produced frac water. Effectively shifting some of the expenditure from capital to operating costs.

Also in the operating costs in the first quarter, we've got an accrual of about $100,000 per month increase in the capital fee at SemCAMS relating to the upcoming turn around of K3 and then we also have a 13 month adjustment from SemCAMS relating to 2015, which increased their operating costs by about $257,000.

As Dave has mentioned some of these costs will continue to move the absolute operating cost up in 2017 however with increased volumes, we do expect the dollar per BOE to remain in line with our budgeting and to see it flat or reducing throughout the rest of the year. Also of note in our financial statements, where the general administrative costs which were up by about $470,000. Due to employment terminations payments and recruitment costs of about $800,000 offset by higher overhead recoveries of a result of the increased capital program.

And in summary, I’d like to say that at Delphi we are pleased with the first quarter. We see it as in line with our guidance, and we feel the operational and financial results have confirmed our belief in the growth to profitability of the Bigstone Montney asset. We are going to see a reduced production volume in the second quarter due to the impact of the previously discussed turnaround of the SemCAMS K3 plant in May and June.

However we see production growth recommencing in the third quarter through the completion of the five drilled and uncompleted wells that we will have in our inventory coming out of spring break up. And also due to the additional five wells we’ll be drilling before the end of the year.

We are currently working with our senior bankers, who are in the process of completing their semi annual review of our credit facility. That appears to be going well and we expect to have that finalized by the end of May. So with that I'll turn the conference call back over to Dave.

David Reid

Thanks Mark. Just to talk a little bit about operations that are ongoing and then looking through to the rest of 2017. I think that we continue to do a very good job both out in the field operationally. The results that we released a week or so ago are meeting or exceeding our expectations. With overall capital costs coming in at\or under budget, we continue to find ways to drill faster and cheaper out there.

I think through the first part of this year, our drilling completion costs are slightly ahead of our 2016 average costs. So I give credit to our team of field guys that are continuing to innovate out there and our frac innovations are generating excellent results and we continue to work to further enhance the results that we get out of these very large frac programs that we pump.

Geography certainly plays a part in the variability of our well results specifically conde rates and yields but that is why we have two type curves that we work with. Leaner to the east and richer to the west. And we have included both of those type curves in our budgeting and modeling just to take into account some of the variability we do expect to see out in the field.

I think what's impressing us is the production profiles, we are seeing over time, and it's going to be very interesting to watch the performance of these new wells with the most recent frac design changes, to get a true sense of the potentially shallower decline profiles compared to some of the older vintage frac designs that we’ve pumped over the last few years. So we're patiently watching these results with a lot of optimism.

As I’ve said we have five wells ready for completion as spring break up conditions subside. Well number four was rig released today, it was drilled to TD in record time. That rig will be rocked and will be preparing to frac as weather conditions permit. And well number five should be done in the next ten days or so. And again that brings the total to five wells ready to complete.

We have our frac dates booked of course, that is somewhat dependent on weather and ground conditions but we do have access to the services that we need to drill and complete our well. So that is not an issue, it's really more about ground and weather conditions. In terms of expectations, on the latest wells we've drilled, of course three of them are drilled between the recently reported IP30 15-8 and the 16-9 that both of those are over on the west side of the field.

We have lots of data over there to bracket our expectations and have great confidence on overall rates and conde yields. The two wells in the south offsetting the 2013 drill at our 12-17 and just west is the XTO well that was brought on production in April. Both of those new wells that we’ll be fracking over the next month or two will be very interesting to watch given the frac design changes, we have made since the 12-17 well was completed back in 2013.

So very excited about, seeing the overall productivity and condensate yields change down in that part of the field. From a drilling perspective, we have another five wells to drill in the second half of the year. The overall plan for 2017 was to drill 13 gross, works out to nine net for the full year. So we are ahead of schedule given the successful drilling we've been able to do through spring break up on the two pads that we have set up.

We have budgeted a bit of a low in the drilling activity, starting up again in July after finishing these latest wells. But that will be weather dependent, if the weather cooperates we may get an earlier start. An earlier start of course means that there may be room in the fourth quarter at the end of the year to expand the drilling program should that make sense. But that decision doesn't need to be made till we're well into the fall. So but again ahead of schedule and results have been meeting expectations.

From an infrastructure, perspective we're working right now to expand the five of eight facility in the south to handle the two new wells that have been drilled and will be completed here later in the quarter. And any future activity in the south, we also continue to work on the regulatory approvals for our $20 million a day Amine facility that will go in beside our existing seven of eleven compression and dehyd facility.

We're scheduling that to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2018 to coincide with the increased processing needs that we see as we continue to grow, and as we've said before we have both the Amine plant and the required compression in hand, for getting the regulatory approvals and then getting out into the field and actually doing the construction.

Talking about production, with April coming in, I had a forecast of 10,000 BOE's a day weighted, approximately 40% to liquids. Again that gives a better perspective of the success of the winter program. I think more importantly, we're very pleased with our current capability of around 9,500 BOEs a day. Having had those new wells come on in March, and very early in April.

So productivity has been, very solid over the last four to six weeks. And we're now heading into the plant turnarounds. And the upcoming as well as the upcoming completions on the next five wells. As Mark had mentioned we are heading into the SemCAMS K3 schedule plant turnaround that's going to start next week and go for approximately five weeks.

We will partially mitigate that downtime with the ability to produce the Montney to the SemCAMS K8 plant, but we're not sure yet to what degree that mitigation will look like as it will depend on the pipeline hydraulics and capacity to get Montney gas up to the K8 plant. So that will be a day by day thing throughout the downtime.

But we do expect to see a significant ramp-up in average production rates through the summer as we complete this next round of five wells. That compares to a fairly flat forecasted first half of the year. When we look at the activity in the completions, that will be done our forecast has us exciting in the third quarter at close to 11,000 BOE’s a day and that's supported by the wells that are sitting there waiting to be completed.

And then the remaining five wells that we have planned to drill through the second half of the year will support the continued growth profile through Q4 exiting the year around that 11,500 to 12,000 BOE’s a day and supporting growth into the first quarter of 2018 where we'd be continuing drilling. So we're very comfortable with the current guidance we have out there right now. We're supported by a strong edge book the operations are going well and we look forward to communicating more success, as we get back out in the field here and complete some more wells.

I think finally I'd just like to comment on the land we acquired, we spent approximately just over $2 million acquiring the land that we've released in earlier this month, very happy to continue to pursue on expansion of our drilling inventory in the area where we can access the existing infrastructure and all the ground work that we've laid out for the primary part of the field.

So the land that we acquired is really an extension of what we've been already doing so very pleased to have accomplished that as well.

So with that. I would welcome any questions you may have for myself or Mark.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Kurt Molnar with Raymond James.

Kurt Molnar

Good morning, David I was just wondering if you could share any kind of broad based detail on the new lands in terms of, do you see a perspective for one or two layers of the Montney as you're seeing interpretation so far. And then what kind of well densities you might be thinking about it as you look at it in early days.

David Reid

We have some pretty good well log data on to the new lands and we would characterize the rock as looking very similar to what we have drilled in East Bigstone. So we’re from a productivity perspective we expect it to be very similar to what we've been drilling to-date.

There does appear to be a second layer there that ultimately we could pursue over time but we think for now four laterals per section, four lateral will be adequate given our evaluation of the rock quality there. I think a little bit of the wild card is just what is the liquids yield that is something we can't get from well log data. But we would think it's in the in the bracketed range of our two type curves would be our expectations.

Kurt Molnar

Thanks very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Scott Taylor who is a private investor.

Scott Taylor

Good morning Dave

David Reid

Good morning

Scott Taylor

I just wondered if there is much variation coming in these five wells that are going to be completed here in terms of the way you're going about completing them or whether it's a for the time being at least a fairly homogeneous.

David Reid

In terms of frac recipe, the variability in the frac design has ranged from about 90 tons per stage up to the maximum we pumped so far at 15-8 of 150 tons. I expect that the three wells in the west there – will be fraced in the context of 90 to 100 tons. We think that will be adequate given the well results we've seen. As we continue to move closer to15 of 8 and actually leapfrog over it to the west. I think you'll see us going back up to the 150 or larger.

So that's the west side. The two wells to the south will likely also be in the context of that 90 to 100 ton. In the layer, we have drilled which is actually largely drilled in the sea which, is the zone below what we drill normally up in Bigstone proper.

We think will be adequate with the well spacing there again to go into that 90 to 100 ton. The changes we've made kind of in the frac design the 90 to 100 ton frac is probably much more efficient than we've pumped in the past, largely because we've kind of changed the ramp. The ramp up of the sand concentrations, so effectively we're using less water to pump the same amount of sand. So we think we're getting better fracture complexity and better propping of the fractures having gone with a higher sand concentration over the course of the frac.

Scott Taylor

Good okay. So there is no radical changes for sure.

David Reid

No big radical changes I mean within the frac design there's all kinds of very technical subtleties and our secret source that we have used and again to keep pretty close to our chest largely because of some of the competition around us.

Scott Taylor

In speaking of your neighbor to the north, you think they’ve been doing it differently or similarly.

David Reid

I think there's two main differences on well design between us and our neighbor to the northwest. One is they're largely drilling from the north to the south, so most of their wells are toe down. So from a plumbing perspective, they've got to lift all that fluid from the toe to the heal to get it out of the ground. It's certainly something we have learned not to do.

I think the other is that they're pumping similar sand sizes but they're sand concentrations are generally much lower than ours. So they're actually going the other way pumping a lot more water with their same tonnage of sand. Almost looks more like a Duvernay style frac than a higher rock quality Montney frac.

Scott Taylor

Well thanks very much for the color on this.

David Reid

You're welcome.

Operator

And I'm not showing any further questions at this time.

David Reid

Okay, well I'd like to thank everybody for joining us this morning. I know everybody has other priorities and appreciate you taking the time to listen in. Should you have further questions or want to talk to either Mark or I offline please feel free to drop us an email or give us a call. We'd be happy to spend some time with you. So again, thank you and have a great day.

