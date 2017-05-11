The Post IPO Short Case For Mota Group

Elevator Pitch

Though traditionally a company's Initial Public Offering prospectus is vague and difficult to sort, Mota Group's (Pending:MOTA) prospectus clearly shows a troubled organization, with troubled leadership and a flawed business plan. The company's drones will likely fly higher than the post-IPO stock price, and I would avoid or short.

Company Description (from the company's prospectus)

MOTA Group ("the company") designs, manufactures and markets consumer products - including recreational and commercial drones, smart wearables and innovative mobile accessories for smartphone and camera users. The company tries to identify opportunities where users can benefit from new technology, identifies the gaps and areas that can be simplified and enhanced, and develops these opportunities into products. Since 2012, MOTA has sold and shipped over 1.7 million units worldwide. Mota Group has two principal divisions: MOTA - Develops, manufactures and markets recreational and commercial drones and other unmanned aerial systems, also known as unmanned aircraft systems or UASs. The company has two lines of drones: recreational (consumer) drones (under our JETJAT brand) and UAS platforms for commercial applications (under our Pro Live and GIGA brands). Many MOTA drones are capable of delivering real-time video, automatic control, tracking and geographic data, which increases flexibility in planning and execution. TAMO - Designs, manufactures and markets stylish wearables, including smartwear, virtual reality products, portable power products and mobile accessories.

Thesis and Catalyst For Mota Group (MOTA pending)

The company's leadership has spent more time chasing financing to plug cash flow issues rather than develop their business operations and product development, and in the meantime they've gone from running out of cash to being upside down in nearly every way. Their debt situation is unhealthy, and the company's IPO won't be the cure this company's need.

Leadership chose to move away from high-volume, low-cost consumer products (children's toys) to enter the emerging drone and virtual reality markets, and seems to have not accurately predicted the cost to this strategic business decision.

The company has been attempting to finance marketing, research and development costs for the past two years, and in the meantime, they haven't had much success with any of these company functions with the cash they have committed to them. It seems that in MOTA's failings, the company's story will become the drone industry's classic study of what not to do. Just as with most products, underfunding the design, development, manufacture and distribution of product will only resolve current issues, while creating long-term issues that will either plague or even destroy a company.

A clear example is found in a quick google search of "MOTA" paired with "Kickstarter" or "IndieGoGo." The "smart ring debacle" is hard to explain away, and is likely due to fulfillment issues, which can easily be explained by poor leadership and lack of company working capital. This consumer-complaint issue is far from being resolved, and includes thousands of individual consumers.

As reported by Wearable, "Missing in Action: The Wearables We Loved That We're Still Waiting For."

Picking holes in the Mota smart ring is so easy it's not even fun. Mota DOI (which now surely stands for Dead on Investment) went live on Indiegogo back in 2014. We actually spotted Mota behind glass at IFA 2015, looking dramatically different to the prototype and suspiciously like it was made out of clay. The project has now been canned, taking with it 2,178 backers and $160,000 in funding. The best bit? Mota operates a store of various knick-knacks and the company is offering backers store credit rather than cash money. We'll see how that goes. Original estimated delivery: May 2015 Friday, August 26, 2016 by James Stables @stablesjames

From the company's IPO prospectus (lastupdated May 9, 2017):

Beginning in 2015, we have focused on the rapidly growing markets for consumer drones and commercial UASs. These products have higher margins than our legacy products, but also have higher upfront development costs. From 2015 to date in 2017, cash constraints have limited our transition to a focus on drones and related development programs. Although we were able to successfully introduce our first suite of drone products in the second half of fiscal 2016 and first half of 2017, and were able to expand our customer relationships in both domestic and international markets, including selling our products in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, UAE, Europe and Canada, we have been unable to take full advantage of the market opportunity primarily due to insufficient inventory and lack of marketing funds. We believe that the proceeds of this offering will enable our growth plans by accelerating our ability to create innovative drone features, as well as increase our selling channels. These funds will also allow us to expand into worldwide markets such as Canada, Mexico and Europe by giving us additional funds for licensing, export and import, warehousing, product certifications, packaging, marketing and local support for our products in each region. For instance, retailers in Mexico require all radio frequency-operated devices, including drones, to be governmentally certified, in order to be mass marketed. Obtaining such certification, especially for the range of products we offer, is a significant expense. In addition, attending local tradeshows and funding marketing and promotional budgets with European, Canadian and Mexican distributors is essential to penetrate and gain market share in these markets. As our growth strategy is implemented, we will phase out our low-margin, low-cost products that are volume based, such as plastic phone cases, low priced-toys, and most of the portable power accessories. Our legacy products that we intend to continue to sell are our high volume toys such as our train series (Holiday Train Set with Smoke and Sound). We believe that we have demonstrated our growth potential by our ability, even though cash constrained, to continually introduce new products to market while keeping their ease-of-use and ''fun'' aspects as core attributes, along with low cost.

The company will spend most of the $6 million raised in this IPO to clean up its debt - especially the debt that is personally guaranteed by its two main shareholders.

The company also discloses approximately $5 million of debt to its suppliers, beyond the above stated debentures. Furthermore, there is some question whether all company debt has been disclosed in the company's IPO prospectus, including possible payables to suppliers, UPS and FedEx.

As disclosed in the company's prospectus, the two main shareholders that have personally guaranteed company debt are President and CEO Michael Faro and Chief Product Officer Lily Ju, as outlined by the company's Corporate Leadership page and prospectus. They are willing to cancel much of their company ownership through this IPO event while also refinancing the debt they personally guarantee, while maintaining full control (voting rights) in the company. The prospectus discloses that the voting shareholders may not always be aligned with the nonvoting shareholders, and this action is a clear example of this risk.

The company will likely end up with about $5 million in shareholder equity and cash, per their proforma, enough to sustain operations for a year or two after this IPO with some trajectory of revenue growth and good expense management. No doubt, the company's IPO event will allow company insiders to breath easier for awhile, even though this is likely not aligned with growing their new shareholders' value.

The sheer competition in the drone market also is extremely concerning in light of the company's leadership and lack of post-IPO capital. The company has not proven it can create high-quality units and distribute them, two key requirements for any company that wants a competitive edge in an industry providing accolades to well-capitalized companies such as 3DR (private), Parrot (PARRO.FR - France, Paris), and GoPro (ticker: GPRO). In an industry that has taken collectively hundreds of millions of dollars to develop, it will be nearly insurmountable for a small capital-challenged company like MOTA to find sustainable success.

To be sure, though currently MOTA is selling drones, it isn't making a dent where it often matters most - the experts. Plenty of competition is highlighted in current articles like Drone Globe's, "10 Drones for GoPro," Best Reviews' "5 Best Drones - May 2017," and PCMag's "Best Drones of 2017." But nowhere is MOTA. With barely any positives, MOTA products making "best" lists would go along way to provide fodder to spark speculation in its shares.

Furthermore, the company has acknowledged their drone products have occasionally malfunctioned - and they list future liabilities from potential future lawsuits over product malfunctions as a key risk for this company. Realization of this risk, without any significant industry competitive advantage, would likely sink MOTA.

Valuation

The company's decision to base its future success on the potential sales success in the drone industry is a consideration worthy of investment, but not for a company that has the capital limitations and past failures of MOTA Group. To balance the potential we have to recognize the industry's risk of competition, regulation and liability.

The company's prospectus spells MOTA's situation out clearly - this IPO event is the last breath for a company that's deficient of cash and overextended in debt. Furthermore, the company acknowledges it hasn't thus far been able to create and maintain the financial controls necessary to be a compliant and financially-solvent company.

This side of a takeover, I can't see the upside potential that outweights the possibility that shares in this company will be devalued as the company quickly heads toward insolvency.

I don't believe the company's leadership will be able to make the case for significant financing events in the future, and thus will fall to insolvency due to one, or a variety, of the potential risks it has identified, including competition, regulation, the lack of leadership to create and maintain financial controls, or potential liability from product malfunction.

The biggest beneficiaries to the company's IPO event are the key stakeholders that are eliminating their personal guarantees on the company's debt.

Variant View

Because of the growth of the drone market niche, many players will enter and attempt to garner significant profit.

MOTA shareholders could profit through a potential merger or acquisition, and the company's current leadership may find success in finding a potential suitor. After the IPO, this company may make my Pearly Pig "Takeover Targets" portfolio.

MOTA could make a merger or acquisition much more probable with the award of significant patents or significant contracts. For example, their prospectus describes one use of funds will be to pursue significant Department of Defense contracts, and just a single multi-year contract could increase company value or potential for a merger or acquisition.

Conclusion

To be sure, this little drone manufacturer is going to have a significant battle becoming an airborne high flyer; and the ride along the way will only be for the strongest of stomachs.