Keytruda Gets Hot And Propels Merck: Analysis

My conclusion is that MRK shares, trading near $65, are not attractive for new money seeking better than a bond substitute.

This article looks carefully (but concisely) at the earnings drivers and pipeline of MRK, including Keytruda but more comprehensively.

It has a mega-success going with the I-O asset Keytruda, though a patent settlement will hurt margins especially through 2023.

Background

The venerable Merck (NYSE:MRK) has turned into a hot mega-cap stock again, at least hot for a non-Internet stock, on the back of its immuno-oncology drug Keytruda. Here's a look at MRK's movement - up almost 70%, plus dividends, in five years:

MRK data by YCharts

This article explains my indifference to going long MRK shares. Given that MRK has positive price momentum, a reasonable yield for today's world, and the excitement of Keytruda, there's also no idea in my mind that this would be an interesting short candidate for traders. Thus, this is an analytic article written with the goal of providing information that some readers may find valuable in their buy-sell-hold (or, in some cases, short selling/put buying) decision-making. I will try to go light on the science and heavy on MRK as a stock, reflecting ongoing an old ongoing business.

MRK does business as a human health products company, with a veterinary health business that represents 8-9% of sales. Except for a very small device business, MRK's products are primarily drugs, mostly traditional small molecules, and vaccines. MRK's US drugs carry the Merck Sharp & Dohme mark. Outside of the US and Canada, the company is known as MSD, thus limiting confusion with the German Merck, Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY).

In November 2009, MRK merged with another Big Pharma company, Schering-Plough. In 2010, sales of the enlarged MRK were $46 B. Last year and this year, sales were/are below $40 B.

Patent expirations have hit the company hard and may continue to do so. So, the question for fundamental investors looking at MRK is not the uptrend it's been in, it's whether the odds favor a risk-reward by investing in MRK over other Big Pharma stocks, other large stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY), or simply bonds or even cash.

Here's my take on MRK, expressed as concisely as possible, with links. It's that Keytruda is great but more of a one-off and not enough to overcome upcoming patent expirations and a weak pipeline relative to MRK's size except for a growing number of indications for Keytruda. MRK has a market cap around $175 B at a stock price a bit below $65 as I write this Thursday late morning.

The rest of the article consists of five sections on:

Keytruda (introduction)

Keytruda's potential profit stream

the rest of the product line and profit stream

the pipeline

a wrap-up.

Keytruda - a rapidly-emerging I-O leader

As reported in the Q1 earnings release, the antibody pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has been picking up great sales momentum. Sales rose 134% yoy to $584 MM.

Keytruda is also picking up indications, trading up Thursday on news of a new FDA approval in front line lung cancer treatment (not a big surprise, but there was some doubt). Some adverse news on Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) I-O competitor Tecentriq in bladder cancer led IBD to publish this:

Why Roche's Cancer Failure Might Tank Bristol, Pfizer - But Not Merck ..."We now have a second cancer indication where Merck's Keytruda worked but a competitor PD-1 or PD-L1 didn't," he [an analyst] said. "This is one of those data points that makes you pause for a second."

Yes, it makes me pause for a second or two but only that long. This field is evolving rapidly but really slowly. It takes years to design a study and then execute and analyze it to directly compare one similar drug to another. The idea that Keytruda is superior to Opdivo from BMS (NYSE:BMY) or Tecentriq, or the other "PD" acting drugs from a growing number of competitors, including Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is theoretical. I am reminded of this headline from last November that suggested something similar for Tecentriq in lung cancer:

Notable Gains in Survival Achieved With Atezolizumab [Tecentriq] in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer ..."When you look at the comparators, a median overall survival in this unselected population of 13.8 months is an unprecedented benefit," he [an academic researcher] noted at a press briefing. "The benefit was seen regardless of PD-L1 expression levels and was consistent across all subgroups, including squamous and nonsquamous disease, smoking status, or presence of brain mets at baseline. Atezolizumab offers a new second-line therapeutic strategy for patients with advanced NSCLC, regardless of the PD-L1 status of the tumor."

The physician, Dr. Barlesi, speculated (this provides some background on the commercial prospects for Keytruda, as well; emphasis added by me):

When asked if, compared to anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) antibodies [such as Keytruda and Opdivo], the PD-L1 inhibitors [such as Tecentriq] as a class may be more active in a broader population of patients, Dr. Barlesi responded, "I think atezolizumab could be a drug that acts a little differently and may provide additional benefit, because the interaction is not exactly the same as with the PD-1 inhibitors…. With atezolizumab, you are also inhibiting B7-1 (also known as CD80). We are priming the immune system differently and activating the T cell differently. This may lead to differences in activity and also in the safety profile."

All of these drugs are going to get promoted, often by hired hands that may not announce they are being paid to do promotion, or may not announce it very prominently. So, I'd be cautious about proclaiming a winner. It may be that one drug will actually be superior in one type, or one subtype, of cancer and another be better for a different type or subtype of cancer. There's also the possibility that different drugs will have different effects with different I-O assets or with different forms of chemo. There's just so much not yet known, we can congratulate MRK, and MRK shareholders can hope for more such successes; but my view is that there's just so much to learn that few conclusions are yet valid.

So, what's Keytruda worth to MRK stock?

No one knows, not even MRK's CEO Ken Frazier, MRK's CFO, or the head scientists. How the different competitors will prove out, how non-PD-acting I-O and other cancer treatments will evolve, pricing, etc., are unknown.

We do know one thing that may matter in the real world:

Keytruda has one advantage shared with Tecentriq, namely dosing every three rather two weeks, as the competitors have. All else equal, seemingly small differences such as that can make a big difference in clinic, physician, and patient/caregiver preference. For that reason, in addition to the successful clinical trial program, I'm going to go above consensus to a peak sales guess (just a guess that could be way off) of $12 B in annual sales.

The 10-K lists patent expirations on p. 9 (= slide 11 on the PDF) and shows Keytruda as susceptible to biosimilar competition in 2028. That date makes a lot of sense to me for technical reasons, so I'll go with an 11-year product life in the US before biosimilars threaten. If current sales this year will be $3 B+ and will peak globally in 11 years at $12 B, then total sales could be $80 B.

Accounting for royalties at 6.5% into December 2023 and at 2.5% for three more years, margins will be harmed a bit. With very heavy R&D expenses and likely intensive marketing, even as a stand-alone one-product company, I would have trouble seeing this product having net after-tax profit margins of 50%. So, ignoring any discounting for present value, at best, that would suggest $40 B in future profits from this drug under those assumptions, possibly less. Then, add some in for profits after biosimilars hit, and one still has the fact (as I see the numbers) that the great majority of MRK's valuation is coming from other than Keytruda.

MRK's product challenges are continuing

The product list that MRK shows near the end of its Q1 press release looks a lot like PFEs in that most products are elderly and declining.

Of the major ones, Zetia/Vytorin for high cholesterol are still annualizing at $2.3 B. They go generic in the EU and Japan by 2019. So, poor, those revenues drop by 90% or so, so call it $2 B revenue needing replacement. Then, Emend IV goes generic in the US, EU, and Japan by 2020. There goes another $0.5 B in sales. Follistim and NuvaRing lose patent protection in 2019; sales of each are already declining but are annualizing near $1 B.

There are some other losses of exclusivity in this time frame. Adding them up and I'm guessing that MRK has to replace roughly $3-3.5 B of sales within about three years.

Assuming that the vaccine RotaTeq is indeed susceptible to generics in 2019 as its patent protection ends, that's another nearly $1 B at risk.

There's every reason to expect Keytruda to make up for that, and perhaps a little more than that, but firstly, we're looking at minimal growth unless Keytruda grows sales much faster than expected, or of course, if patent expiries do not occur as MRK projects in its 10-K.

Now, here's the other big problem. The Big Dog for MRK is Januvia, a first-in-class oral antidiabetic, alone and with metformin. These are losing sales already. Januvia sales dropped 7% yoy from $906 MM to $839 MM. Janumet dropped 2% to $496 MM. These sales total $1.335 B, which annualizes to $5.34 B. As the number of choices of drugs to treat diabetes increases, and cardiovascular outcomes trials, or CVOTs proliferate, Januvia may shrink some more (in addition to price pressures). A recent review article suggested this, with Januvia (sitagliptin bolded):

Nonetheless, the available evidences from seven CVOTs, it can be proposed that the following drugs may be preferable in decreasing order of preference, to reduce CV outcomes in type 2 diabetes patients with known CVD: 3P-MACE: Semaglutide >> liraglutide = empagliflozin >> lixisenatide = sitagliptin = alogliptin = saxagliptin CV-death, all-cause death, HHF: Empagliflozin >> liraglutide >> lixisenatide = sitagliptin = alogliptin = semaglutide = saxagliptin Nonfatal stroke: Semaglutide >> liraglutide > alogliptin = sitagliptin = saxagliptin = lixisenatide = empagliflozin.

The winners in this review (not necessarily authoritative!) were Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) with semaglutide (pending approval) and liraglutide (Victoza) and Lilly (NYSE:LLY) with empagliflozin (Jardiance).

It may be that even as Keytruda sales surge, the combination of patent expiries and declining Januvia/Janumet sales could keep MRK a no-growth or very slow growth company into the 2021-22 time frame in conjunction with the additional problems discussed just below, in this section. Further, Keytruda is an antibody, and 6.5% royalties through 2023 are significant. Antibodies typically have 88% gross margins (that varies by several percent to my knowledge depending on competition), whereas a branded small molecule oral drug such as Januvia normally would have 98-99% gross margins.

So, while not everything losing exclusivity up to 2020 is a small molecule drug, my expectation is that MRK's margins are likely to decline as Keytruda makes up a progressively larger share of its sales. That's a profit threat even if sales hold up or rise a little.

There are two other points that jump out from looking at the product sales list in the earnings report.

One is that giant leap up in Zepatier sales yoy, to $378 MM in Q1 from very low levels the prior year. Zepatier is a combo for hepatitis C but only types 1 and 4. I anticipate that with greater competition in HCV drugs expected to come soon from AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) G/P pangenotypic combo and with both Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and ABBV motivated to make this a duopoly as much as possible, Zepatier's sales are likely to drop, possibly quite sharply, by 2020.

So, there's perhaps another $1 B in high-margin sales likely to be gone by then.

The other thing to remember is that just as with PFE, MRK has loads of drugs introduced years ago that are now shadows of their former selves but bring in nice sales and profits either from residual brand sales in developed countries or from sales in China, Mexico, Brazil, etc. These are listed as "diversified brands" and include Singulair, Cozaar, and other great products from MRK's glory days in the 1980s and 1990s. Sales of these were $683 MM in Q1. The rate of decline varied and cannot be predicted by yours truly, but this is another $2.7 B of revenues that could erode/crash by 20% per year (a guess). If so, in 3-4 years, these products might have lost $1.5 B in annual sales.

Finally, after all these challenges, MRK has one more:

Januvia/Janumet (plus Janumet XR) lose exclusivity in the US in 2022 and in the EU in 2022-3.

So, my opinion is that assuming that Januvia et al go generic in July 2022, as MRK's 10-K indicates it expects, the weight of all the above problems requires a big contribution from the pipeline even assuming Keytruda surges to and perhaps above $10 B in sales by then. We are looking at more than $10 B in lost sales by then from Januvia's lost income, other losses of exclusivity, and the inexorably loss of, by 2022-3, almost all of the nearly $2.7 B sales from old drugs discussed above in "diversified revenues."

The pipeline is weak except for vaccines

MRK has a nice vaccine business, which is reflected in its pipeline, and a nice antibiotic business, the late stage versions of which can also be seen here, but the rest of it is disappointing. Last year, there were more than $3 B in write-offs of in-process R&D, mostly from an HCV drug.

On the above list, which for an unknown reason is from February, there is one full and one partial drop-out mentioned in the 10-K. One is MK-8237, for dust mite allergy, which has been returned to the partner company. Another is the Alzheimer's candidate, a BACE inhibitor called verubecestat. This failed in Phase 3 for mild-moderate Alzheimer's but continues on for milder, earlier cases.

A very risky Phase 3 drug for high cholesterol, anacetrapib, is listed and is in Phase 3; but several others of the class have failed, and there's little reason to expect a success here (but you never know). Finally, a partnered heart failure drug that is also in Phase 3, vericiguat, is partnered with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY). This compound failed its primary endpoint in Phase 2. Yet, the partners agreed that there was hope for the highest of the three doses. Thus, I view this drug as a very high risk Phase 3 product. Maybe it will be successful and blockbuster, but it's no sure thing.

That really leaves a Jardiance competitor, ertugliflozin, which, assuming approval by year-end, would make it at best the fourth to the US market in this SGLT class of diabetes drugs. I just don't see this moving the needle enough to put MRK on a net growth path, both on its own expected merits and because it's partnered with PFE, not an MRK-only drug.

Conclusion - Keytruda may just not be enough

How to value MRK?

A note on GAAP and non-GAAP EPS at MRK. I'd rather not get into these points here. The large R&D write-offs last year, the large Q1 payment for the patent dispute involving Keytruda, and other factors have skewed GAAP. However, many aspects of MRK's non-GAAP exclusions are exclusions of real costs. My view is that MRK's "real" P/E is high enough that if its growth is challenged for many years to come, it is mostly attractive for:

a momentum stock (though a slow-moving one)

a bond substitute

mega-bulls on Keytruda (or the rest of the pipeline)

or for extremely patient investors.

As usual, this is not being written for, say, someone who has owned MRK for 25 or more years, has a sizable long-term gain, and has good reasons not to realize the gain. Rather, this is written from the standpoint of new money looking for alpha in a large cap/mega cap solid name.

And of course, views differ, and that makes good markets.

Basically, MRK has had pipeline failures. Its pipeline, aside from Keytruda, has not been very productive. That's why the above discussion was tilted to the negative. MRK has been living off of old products, and its sales are going to drop to near zero.

My opinion is that with good R&D in antibiotics/antivirals and vaccines but little else beyond Keytruda as a meaningful growth vehicle and with acquisitions and other deals expensive, I see MRK's lack of a platform technology in biotech/immuno-oncology as a problem. It's also too big to be a credible takeover target. MRK's pipeline looks OK to me if its sales base were smaller.

It would be nice to see MRK erase the harm the Vioxx scandal did to it, and an enhanced R&D program and booming Keytruda sales might do the trick. I'll be watching with interest as it tries to overcome competitive conditions in diabetes and various patent expirations to return to strong growth.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY,RHHBY,ABBV,GILD,NVO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.