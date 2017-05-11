How Deep Will Macy's Fall?

Macy's (NYSE:M) has reported first quarter earnings that missed estimates by a wide margin on Thursday morning, which sent shares tumbling by 14%. Macy's is still profitable, and the valuation looks cheap, although it is possible that the business continues to deteriorate.

Macy's trades at just above $25 per share right now, which is 43% below the 52 week high from November and 17% below the share price at the beginning of the current year.

This deep dive comes after Macy's reported revenues of $5.3 billion (down 7.5% yoy) and earnings per share of $0.24 (versus $0.40 in the prior year's quarter) as Q1 results. Let's look at the key items and Macy's new valuation:

Macy's steep revenue decline was based on two factors: A lower store count due to the closing of unprofitable stores in 2016, as well as on lower comparable store sales. The first isn't a big problem, as revenues that do not provide any earnings (i.e. revenues from unprofitable stores) do not help the company, but Macy's comp store decline is a big negative, as that means less operating leverage -- fixed costs have a bigger impact, which pushes Macy's margins lower. As comp sales declines were down 4.6%, unfortunately the second reason for Macy's lower sales was the more impactful one.

The effect is visible when we look at the company's operating margin, which dropped 70 base points to 4.1% of sales -- 70 base points doesn't sound like a lot, but due to Macy's already low margins this alone sent operating income down by 15%. Together with the impact of lower total sales, Macy's operating earnings dropped by a total 20% to $220 million.

When we look at the company's cash generation during the first quarter, we see a big improvement in comparison to the first quarter of 2016: Operating cash flows totaled $234 million, up from just $8 million in 2016. These cash flows are more than three times as high as the company's net income of $70 million, which is a positive: Thanks to its strong cash generation the company is able to finance shareholder returns and pay its debt without big troubles in the foreseeable future. Since Macy's is not keen on opening new stores, capital expenditures are rather low as well ($60 million in Q1).

This left $170 million available for other purposes. The company chose to pay out $115 million of that amount in dividends.

Over the last years Macy's has increased its dividend regularly (although the dividend growth rate was lower in 2016), and the dividend yield has increased over the same time as well, hitting 6.0% at today's share price of $25. This is an attractive yield, more than three times as high as the yield investors get from the S&P 500 index, but due to the continuous deterioration of Macy's business, it is not a safe bet that the company will be able to finance that dividend forever.

Looking forward we can get details from management's guidance, which implies things will get better throughout the year. The company expects over 2017 comp sales to decline by 2.5%; since the comp decline in the first quarter was much worse, this means that Q2 to Q4 will have to see much less severe comp declines in order to get to that number for the whole year. Management also expects earnings per share for the current year to come in at $3.50, which means two things:

- The company's EPS in each of the next three quarters should come in more than four times as high as in the first quarter ($0.24)

- The company's dividend of $1.51 per year is well covered by earnings on an annual basis (not so in the first quarter).

If the company really manages to get to earnings per share of $3.50 this year, this further means that the current valuation seems pretty low: At $25 per share Macy's would be trading at just 7.1 times forward earnings, which is a rather low price to pay in comparison to the broad market trading at all time highs.

We can summarize: Comp sales declines in the first quarter really hurt the company's revenues and especially margins, which sent earnings lower, but cash generation was strong. For the foreseeable future the dividend looks well covered by cash flows, and due to the fact that management expects things to get better in the coming quarters, Macy's could be attractive for investors who are seeking high income and / or potential for capital appreciation. With a dividend yield of 6.0% and trading at 7 times this year's earnings Macy's has some merit, but we have to look at the fact that the long term trend is not in favor of Macy's. If comp sales continue to drop for a couple of years, the company's earnings will drop further and at one point the company will have to cut its dividend.

Macy's thus is a speculative play at the current point: There's a lot of risk, but if the company's management can turn the comp sales declines around, there is ample room for share price increases. If Macy's share price would rise to the level seen last November, shareholders would get an 80% return, not including the dividend.

Takeaway

The weak comp sales number was responsible for Macy's sell-off, but management states that comps will improve in the coming months. With a low valuation and a high dividend yield Macy's could be interesting at $25 per share, but only for those investors who are not afraid of the risks that come with investing into mall stocks right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.