Kinder Morgan Pulls A Rabbit Out Of Its Hat

In the following article, we provide an alternative view of the current state of affairs for concerned dividend growth and income investors' perusal.

It sounds like a sweet deal for current shareholders. Several positive articles have been written regarding the news. Nonetheless, significant hurdles still remain.

What Happened?

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) just announced its plans to IPO basically all its Canadian assets including the Trans Mountain pipeline system (including related terminals assets), the Puget Sound pipeline, the Jet Fuel pipeline system, the Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, the Vancouver Wharves Terminal and the North 40 Terminal, as well as three jointly controlled investments: the Edmonton Rail Terminal, the Alberta Crude Terminal and the Base Line Terminal. You can see the full list on the related 8-K here.

In the following two sections, I will list off the positives and then the negatives I see regarding the recent IPO offering news.

IPO Positives

Kinder Morgan states there are multiple positives to an IPO rather than JV of the assets making the IPO a "superior path" for financing the project. Kinder Morgan lists the reason as follows:

Favorable governance

More certainty around timing

Greater retained interest by KMI

No dilution of current shareholders

Kinder Morgan expects the IPO could be completed prior to the end of the month. However, management left plenty of wiggle room for itself and states the IPO may not happen at all potentially based on circumstances. Another positive pointed out by a fellow author is the fact the IPO shares are priced at a premium.

In an updated prospectus filed Wednesday, the company said it's looking to sell 79.5 million to 92.1 million of shares at between $19 and $22. The author states regarding the IPO price:

"The 'expensiveness' of the IPO is good for Kinder Morgan shareholders since it means that the management would be able to monetize the assets at a low cost of capital."

Contributor Scott Anderson adds a salient point regarding the expensiveness of the IPO by stating:

If Kinder Morgan can get three times book and 28 times EBDA, I submit this would be akin to pulling a rabbit out of its hat for the following reasons.

IPO negatives

Was KMI's back against the wall?

Kinder Morgan lists several positives making the IPO a superior path than a JV for the Canadian assets. The question I have is… Why didn't it just do an IPO from the start? Why even spend all the time shopping the deal around as a JV if the IPO was superior? I don't know. It just doesn't seem to jive for me. Could it be Kinder Morgan was not able to get the price it wanted regarding a JV? Just a few days ago, it was reported that:

"ArcLight Capital Partners and Brookfield Asset Management are among the final bidders to partner with Kinder Morgan on its C$7.4B Trans Mountain expansion project, Bloomberg reports."

In my opinion, the more logical conclusion is the JV deal fell through so now Kinder Morgan is going to IPO the assets. I appreciate the fact management is doing its best to put a positive spin on the situation, but it just doesn't add up for me, and that bothers me. The next negative is the premium pricing of the IPO.

IPO priced at a premium

It is true this will be a huge positive for current shareholders based on the fact the shares are price at a steep premium. The only problem with this is the fact this is not a done deal yet. Kinder Morgan states it believes there will be sufficient demand for the shares at this price, but that remains to be seen. If it couldn't get the price it wanted on a JV deal, what makes the company think it can get a premium on the IPO? Time will tell; yet, I see this as a huge assumption on management's part. Furthermore, the political situation has taken a turn for the worse.

British Columbian election results

In a previous article, I stated things could get ugly for Kinder Morgan if the Liberal Party led by Christy Clark failed to hold onto power. Well, Clark did win the most ridings with 43, but needed 44 to hold a majority. Liberal leader Christy Clark approved the Trans Mountain expansion project (TMEP) after it met her five conditions, which included a revenue-sharing deal worth up to $1 billion over 20 years. This was an unprecedented concession by Kinder Morgan, Inc. Nevertheless, Clark will now have to deal with the NDP and Green Party in order to form a majority government and they both vehemently oppose the project. When asked how the NDP plans to block the project, Jen Holmwood, BC NDP media relations director, said in a statement:

"The federal government would be hard-pressed to force this pipeline through with a B.C. government that is firmly against it. There are still unresolved legal questions and we will explore all legal options at our disposal to stop the project moving forward."

According to the report, NDP leader Horgan was just as baffling when asked to explain his "tools" on the campaign trail this week:

"The Squamish Nation and the Tsleil-Waututh Nation in southwest B.C. have filed legal challenges against the federal government, and there's a whole host of other legal remedies available to us and we'll be laying that out."

So it seems there is still a lot of questions to be answered prior to the project being completed. In fact, the final routes are not even set as of yet.

The Bottom Line

Many state I always take a negative slant on any news regarding the company. This is simply not the case. I call balls and strikes as I see them. Furthermore, I don't pull any punches. The fact the company was first working on getting a JV partner and then switched to an IPO due to the fact it was a "superior path" doesn't make sense to me. Why didn't it do an IPO in the first place? If the company can sell the shares at such a steep premium remains to be seen. What's more, the company will still need to spend 7.4 billion CAD in capital expenditures over the next couple years to get the TMEP completed and cash flowing. I don't see the risk worth the reward at this point. On the other hand, one of my favorite quotes by Templeton is "buy at the point of maximum pessimism." I do not think we are there yet, but further downside in the stock may present a buying opportunity at some point for interested investors. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

