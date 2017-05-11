Tesla Mania: This Time Ain't Different

History, it is said, doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme. So it is with investors' cult-like attraction toward Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which is on the verge of returning to the costly rhythm of the past. To understand why, recall the late 1990s dot-com craze. Profitless internet companies (many of which had ".com" in their name) were going public left and right. Investors were so eager to snap-up shares in these "new economy" firms, as they were called then, that their stock prices often doubled or more the first day they began trading. Everyone was making a killing.

Analysts, however, were faced with a problem. These new stocks, which they had to write rosy reports on, were absurdly overvalued on traditional metrics. They had to find some clever way to value them that would, as the boom and then euphoria progressed, justify the market's valuations and show the prices paid by investors were reasonable. The solution was simple. Rather than using boring "old economy" measures like earnings, cash flows, and revenues, analysts invented fancy non-financial metrics such as "eyeballs per click" and "eyeballs per share."

Anyone who questioned the irrational assumptions and expectations implicit in the pricing of dot-coms was laughably dismissed by the greed-blinded herd. Among the critics was a fellow called Warren Buffett, a name I'm sure most readers will recognize. He was mocked and called a "washed-up has-been" and an "emblem of the past." On the eve of the millennium, Barron's, at that time a weekly must-read on Wall Street, even published a piece entitled, "What's Wrong, Warren?" which suggested that he "may be losing his magic touch."

But he wasn't. In fact, as irony would have it, Barron's and the bulls were losing their magic touch. The Dow Jones Internet Index had risen more than 600% in the 18 months from October 1st 1998, when it was launched, to March 9th 2000, when it peaked. The index then halved by mid-April and by the first anniversary of its peak was down by 85%. After the crash dot-coms found it hard to continue raising money to prop up their operations. As a result, most went bust. Many of their investors were wiped out along with them.

Fast forward some two decades and the situation is eerily familiar. The bulls, whose irrationality only grows with each rise in Tesla's share price, deem Tesla to be a new type of company where traditional earnings and cash flow driven valuation methods don't apply. Comments like "shorts don't know how to value a unique business like Tesla" and "Tesla is an innovation platform for scaling new energy paradigms in a post-valuation world" and "Is Tesla overpriced? Maybe, but who cares?" have become commonplace.

Moreover, CEO Elon Musk is now regularly being called a "super-genius," "the next Steve Jobs," and even "savior of the planet." Again, nothing new here. Similar things were said about dot-com CEOs, like Netscape founder Marc Andreessen. For those too young to remember, Netscape was at one time the de facto web browser. Two weeks after its highly anticipated August 1995 IPO, which launched the dot-com boom, Forbes anointed Andreessen as the new Bill Gates and claimed that Netscape would help "displace" (sound familiar?) both the telephone and the television in five years. It was one of the worst predictions of all time, because the only thing that got displaced within this timeframe was Netscape.

While it might be hard to imagine now, Tesla's own fate could very well go the way of Netscape, AOL, AltaVista, and other once-dominant tech companies, as green technology evolves in unpredictable ways and competition continues to intensify. Who will come out on top when all said and done is anyone's guess. Just like it was impossible to predict, out of the thousands of "disruptive" dot-coms that came and went in the 1990s and early 2000s, which few would emerge to dominate the online consumer market. Nobody expected, say, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to one day have a monopoly on web searches. Not even its two founders, who tried to sell their startup for a measly $1.6 million. Luckily for their bank accounts, no one in Silicon Valley was interested.

Adding to the uncertainty is the fiercely competitive, capital-intensive, and cyclical nature of Tesla's business - a perfect recipe for perpetual debt accumulation and erratic earnings and cash flows. This is especially true of car manufacturing, which accounts for over 80% of Tesla's revenue. That explains why out of some 2,000 U.S. car companies started since the late 1800s, all but Ford (NYSE:F) have eventually gone bankrupt. In fact, even Ford has faced multiple near-death experiences. This statistic is roughly the same for Tesla's other ventures. For example, most solar companies have gone under since the solar bubble burst a few years ago. And the same would've happened to struggling SolarCity had Tesla not bailed it out via merger.

Notes: For trailing 12 month free cash flow (i.e., FCF), I linearly interpolated quarterly free cash flow to obtain a monthly series. This was then lagged two months, because market cap data are available sooner than free cash flow data.

Sources: A North Investments, company reports

Let's not forget that Tesla also is struggling. As shown above, the company is burning through billions in cash annually - nearly $2 billion over the last 12 months alone. These gargantuan deficits have been financed with high interest rate debt, which now sits at a record $8.2 billion, as well as dilutive billion-dollar-plus share sales, the proceeds of which are largely being used to pay off this mounting debt. The problem with this strategy, as now defunct dot-coms and solar companies can attest to, is that it only works when a stock's valuation is in bubble territory. Once the inevitable burst occurs, share-based cash infusions quickly dry up.

In short, Tesla is a financially bust business operating in brutal industries that have, on the whole, made negative returns for their investors. Given these factors, it's highly unlikely that Tesla's risk-adjusted future cash flows will ever come close to justifying today's $50-plus billion valuation, let alone a trillion-dollar valuation that many bulls expect the company to reach in the coming years. Mr. Market will eventually come to his senses and reprice the stock accordingly. Bulls are advised to bring an umbrella, as the weather in Longville is going to get very stormy going forward.