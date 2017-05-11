Erin Energy's (ERN) CEO Jean-Michel Malek on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Erin Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:ERN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lionel McBee - Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Jean-Michel Malek - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Ogbonna - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

John Hofmeister - Chairman

Carl Scharpf - Vice President In charge Of Exploration

Ojay Uzoh - Vice President In charge of Asset Development and Production

Analysts

Steven Green - Ordinance Capital

Ben Gecaj - GMS Partners Inc

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2017 First Quarter Results Conference Call for Erin Energy. My name is Andrea and I will be your operator for today. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded for replay and will be available shortly after the conclusion of today’s call.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Lionel McBee, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Lionel McBee

Thank you, Andrea, and thanks to everyone for joining the call today. On behalf of the management team, let me welcome you to today’s results conference call. Joining me on the call today are Jean-Michel Malek, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Daniel Ogbonna, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; the Chairman of our Board, John Hofmeister; Carl Scharpf, Vice President In charge Of Exploration and Ojay Uzoh, Vice President In charge of Asset Development and Production.

We will conduct the call today in the fire side chat format that we introduced on the last call and we will address some of our recent news items as well as hit on the key financial and operational highlights from the first quarter. As always, following the discussion, the guys will be available for your questions.

Just a couple of housekeeping items before we being. Today’s call is being webcast and the link is available on the investor page of our website at erinenergy.com. A replay of today's call will also be available shortly after the call. And link to re-webcast will be available on the Events section, shortly after the conference conclusion.

This conference call will include forward-looking statements, and the risks associated with forward-looking statements have been outlined in our new release announcement issued last evening and in our SEC filings. Following the remarks and discussion, we will turn the call over to conference coordinator and take questions for management.

And with that, I'll start by introducing Jean-Michel for some opening comments on recent developments in the Company.

Jean-Michel Malek

Thank you, Lionel, and good morning, everyone. In the first quarter of this year we have secured the necessary capital and a sixth generation deepwater drilling rig from Pacific Drilling for our planned Oyo field development well. The operational planning process has now reached an advanced stage with a spud date at the end of July of this year.

This development well the Oyo-9 well is projected at 6000 to 7000 barrels of oil to field production. In addition Oyo-7 is planned to brought back to production as far of this project by installing a gas lift line for well startup and continues lift assistance. Total field production is expected to increase about 12,000 to 13,500 barrels of oil per day with the successful execution of this development program.

As we have stated previously we also look to extend the contract with Pacific Drilling depending on availability of funds to drill one or two Miocene exploration wells on OML 120. We believe the greatest shareholder value creation opportunities are in our Miocene exploration prospects on OMLs 120 and 121.

In relation to this we are having discussions with our majority shareholder, who have indicated that they are ready and willing to support the Company for this Miocene drilling. Also during this quarter we entered into a farm-out agreement with FAR on our offshore blocks in the Gambia, Carl will discuss in more detail on today's call.

And now, I will turn it over to Daniel.

Daniel Ogbonna

Thank you, Jean-Michel. I would like to review the financial highlights of first quarter 2017.

For the first quarter, Erin Energy reported revenues of $31.3 million compared to $4.9 million during the first quarter of 2016. In the first quarter, the Company lifted and sold approximately 597,000 net barrels of oil at an average price of $52.41 per barrel, compared to approximately 106,100 net barrels of oil at an average price of $30.54 per barrel during the same period in 2016.

We reported a net loss in the first quarter of $26.5 million or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $32.4 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share for the first quarter 2016. Average daily production for the first quarter was approximately 5,500 net barrels of oil per day compared to 1,800 net barrels of oil per day for the comparative period in 2016.

We continues to explore various ways to reduce our operating expenditures including the rationalization of our assets and footprint across Africa. We are working with our vendors to negotiate reductions in our accounts payable, which is view as [indiscernible] in cleaning up our balance sheet.

Lastly in the first quarter we completed a $100 million debt financing for the development of Oyo field. And now we are focused on various avenues for new capital for exploration of drill ready prospect over now OML 120, 121. As you know, we believe our exploration prospects are key value drivers for the Company.

I will now turn it back to Lionel.

Lionel McBee

Thank you Daniel. With that I'll bring John into the discussion. John obviously a big thing on investors' minds is that after seven years of service on our Board you have chosen along with [Wayne and Bill] (Ph) to step down. Perhaps you can give a little color and insight into this decision. And then it would be great if you could hit on what you think we might see in the coming year for the industry.

John Hofmeister

Well thank you Lionel. And yes I’m happy to address what maybe a question on some investors minds about why the turnover on the Board. And I would put it simply as it’s a diverse set of reasons why it happens to come together. But it comes together, because in my view the most orderly transition that the Board can make is to make changes at the shareholders meeting, so that there is time to think about read about and contemplate the new proposed Board members who will represent the shareholders.

And there is time at the shareholder meeting for people who attend to ask questions and be informed, because I think that turnover is a normal part of business and for me it's quite simple. I have been at this for a very long time, I’m in my 70th year, seven is different than six when you put that number in front of your name and I can feel the difference, tell the difference and I think I look the difference as well.

I didn’t used to have certain wrinkles and I actually had black hair at once upon a time. I’m fortunate to still have hair, so I’m grateful for some things. But it's my time to go. And so I discussed it with the major shareholder, majority shareholder and other shareholders along the way. And I felt that 2016 early 2017 was a significant time for the Company in terms of it sharing the new debt financing that would take us to the next level of our growth strategy.

And that having been completed, thanks to the good work of our senior leaders and people all over the Company, in Africa as well as in here in Huston. That was a major accomplishment and better to leave on a high note where we have people gainfully employed in the next phase of growth than to leave in a period of perhaps more significant uncertainty. and so I agreed with the major shareholder, majority shareholders that I would depart at the AGM. And so in my case its part of my phasing out of Board service as part of my carrier change overtime.

With respect to Wayne McConnell and Wayne has authorized me to speak on his behalf, his business as you know he is a public accountant. He is doing very, very well and he has been on a growth trajectory for some years and he has several years of working experience left in which he wants to grow the Company even further. And so he said to me several months ago that he really feels the need to commit himself to the growth of his own Company and that that’s going to take an extraordinary amount of time and he thinks it's better to find a replacement for him on the Board.

And in the case Bill, Bill has been on the Board a very long time, he has been through the turmoil and his own private business with respect to the conditions of the industry as an independent driller and he feels the need to really move on, so he can focus on his success in what is a very different operating environment in which he really needs to concentrate.

So the three of us are for different reasons, came to a similar conclusion, all of which has been discussed with the majority of shareholder and frankly, we set to work on looking for new Board members and I think we are proud to present shareholders, new individuals, ready to go, committed and signed up for what are the next steps along the way and I think to prevail on behalf of shareholders over the coming months as we go through what I think will be a very exciting growth period.

The idea of actually talking in real terms about penetrating the Miocene has been something that we been looking forward to certainly for all seven years that I have been on the Board. And now we're right on the precipice, and we can fund ourselves in a short-term with the Oyo-7, Oyo-8 and Oyo-9. Which all three together should enable us to bring our payables to much a better position than they currently are and to look after our cash flow as we need to spend money in the future.

We are still going to be looking for more capital, the new Board will be looking for more capital that’s an essential requirement of any upstream Company, but with our asset base which hasn’t changed a bit as a consequence of any departing Board member, our asset base remains first class, I would call it world class. And I feel very good about, what is in store for shareholders down the road. And so it’s with that confidence that I feel it’s a good time to step away and start to shift to my next decade of what I intend to do.

So I would like to say thanks to you the investor community, for your patience, your forbearance, your perseverance, your commitment, because I know that sometimes we are a difficult Company to like and I've been working for other companies that are sometimes difficult to like, because of various [indiscernible] circumstances of which we share in some of those like any upstream company.

The oil price uncertainty, the volatility of operating conditions, whatever it may be, and the geopolitics of the energy business, all of these things we face and it's not like we are producing loafs of bread every morning off the assembly line. We have lots of vagaries in our business and thank you for your awareness of that and your sustained commitment.

I would also like to thank the management of this Company, who I think are doing a fine job, satisfying the expectations of the Board, there is always more we could do, there is never enough, but they are committed dedicated people and I think executing well. And all the people of this organization, I think we own a debt of gratitude to them, because they live with the uncertainty that we all live with and that’s not always easy. And I would like to thank my fellow Board members those who are remaining and those who are just joining, assuming the shareholders approve next week.

So that’s kind of a response line on to your first point. I would also make just a brief comment on the CEO and thank Jean-Michel for his ongoing superb leadership of the organization in this interim period. We don’t have anything new to report on the next CEO, but when we are ready we will pass along what information we have, but in the meantime I’m very confident that we are well led and will continue to be well led. So let me stop there and people have questions later about how we see the oil price environment or other factors relative to the board more than happy to take those questions.

Lionel McBee

Okay thanks John. Now I would like bring Carl into the discussion to talk about some of our recent developments and the work he and his team have doing on the exploration side of the business. Carl, there are a couple of things I would like you to talk about. One, it would be great if you could give a little color on our recent farm-out of the Gambia assets to FAR and what it means for the Company? And two, we recently added the Oyo Northwest prospect to our presentation, I think touching on the significance of that as well as the exploration potential as a whole on the Nigerian assets would be good.

Carl Scharpf

Thank you Lionel. To the rational performing our position in Gambia is that it provides us with a secured funding base on exploration of well planned for late 2018. It additionally allows us to recoup much of our investment. FAR also brings its technological experience in the Senegal. we entered into two definitive farm-out agreement with FAR, where about FAR will require 80% interest and operatorship of our two blocks in the Gambia. And we will retain 20% working interest in both blocks.

Under the terms of farm-out agreement, which is subject to government approval or the Republic of the Gambia, upon receive of their approval FAR will pay Erin Energy a purchase price of $5.18 million and a carry of up to $8 million the company share of planned exploration well to be drill in late 2018. FAR and Erin expect to undertake 3D seismic reprocessing and interpretation project during 2017, in order to mature our prospects for drilling in late 2018.

Fortunately FAR recognize the value of this project and the time where lower offshore exploration funding worldwide has been seen. This allows us to focus our resources on other areas like Nigeria exploration. They bring their technical experience in adjacent block to the north and it discovered SNE field which they report having [indiscernible] resources of 641 million barrel of oil on 100% basis un-risked, recoverable. FAR has participated in eight wells drilling offshore, Senegal ago on a 100% expense rate to-date. Their experience could lead to reduced cost and shorter cycle time first production in the Gambia.

With current expirations potential of our blocks in the Gambia, Erin Energy’s block are rapidly emerging offshore [indiscernible] basin in west Africa are adjacent and on trends with FAR as world-class discovery in offshore at Senegal. We have mapped our new 3D seismic data and identified a large undrilled expiration prospect on trends of these discoveries in Senegal, is its in similar shelf edge play that’s an identified in targeted in Senegal.

Considering the exploration potential in Nigeria, our blocks fit within the highly Prolific Nigeria delta where over 40 billion barrels of oil have been discovered. We are flat by giant fields like Bonga, Era and Bozi. We have put together a deep high value exploration portfolio in the offshore of Nigeria blocks. Years and years technical work has been refining their interpretation. Four prospects are drilled already with permits and the fifth will be added soon.

We have high graded three prospects for [indiscernible] Oyo northwest that [indiscernible] mentioned, it's just nine kilometers of our existing Oyo field which is currently producing. We have existing infrastructure on our blocks which significantly shortens the time to first production upon discovery. Upon success, we have the ability to tie back the initial wells to our existing FPSO which has fair capacity. This will rise with valuable information, while we appraise the fields for full development.

In March of this year, we announced execution of a drilling service contract with Pacific Drilling for use of their Pacific bore drilling rig, we plan to use this rig to drill the Oyo-9 well in Oyo field. Under the contract the Company has the option to drill up to two additional planned exploration wells. So we see this significant exploration potential sitting beneath our blocks in offshore in Nigeria.

I would like to turn it back to you Lionel.

Lionel McBee

Thanks Carl, it's very helpful. And now we will open the lines for your questions. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Steven Green of Ordinance Capital. Please go ahead.

Steven Green

You mentioned on your script remarks that the parent Company was willing to step in and fund the Miocene or additional commitment from a parent Company, can you just explain that a little further?

Jean-Michel Malek

Hi Steven this is Jean-Michel. We are in discussions with them, as we all are here and management and the Board really strongly believe in the exploration prospects in Nigeria and the Miocene and we have been discussing with them how they can support us for that. I mean the discussions are ongoing and so the nature of that is still to be worked out. It could be funding, it could be some sort of guarantee, that there is a number of different ways to approach that.

So we are not that far down the road, but we know they want to support us and they have indicated their willingness, their readiness to do that. In the meantime, we are also explained other avenues for funding that. So we are not totally locked into the major shareholder, but we do think that we are optimistic.

Steven Green

Right, can you just talk about the discussions, I know there are ongoing discussions, but about the FPSO and the accounts payable refunding or renegotiations.

Daniel Ogbonna

Right this is Daniel. As I mentioned earlier we are in current discussions with various vendors in terms of trying to reduce our accounts payable, because we believe that that’s a vital process in trying to clean up our balance sheets. The conversations with the FPSO owner's is still ongoing, but we are confident that we are going to reach an eventual conclusion with them shortly.

Steven Green

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Ben Gecaj of GMS Partners. Please go ahead.

Ben Gecaj

This question is for John Hofmeister. Just wanted to see what his outlook is now with current events for oil prices?

John Hofmeister

I’m going to reach down and get my crystal ball Ben. Actually I'll be back right with you, but here is my take. As some of you who have heard me speak publicly on this issue this whole man made debacle of the oil price collapse at the end of 2014 has everything to do with the geopolitical relationships between Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iran, with the absence of the United States in that period as a real player. And the only weapon or the only tool in the Saudi tool kit to try to impress Iran and Russia with its outlook on the future was the production of oil.

And Saudis could see the surplus, they understand the surplus and they decided to pile on the surplus trying to teach some economics to the Russians and to the Iranians and they spent nearly $600 billion of sovereign capital to try to make the point. It frankly it didn’t work very well. While the Saudis were degrading their own financial stability the Russians and Iranians they allowed theirs to deteriorate simultaneously. So it all proved pretty much nothing.

But what it did is it set an appetite around the world to get as much cash as you can for as long as you can by producing and continuing to produce other than the shale folks particularly in the United States, and the global players who look for three to five year outlooks on their capital spend.

So what we have seen is a dramatic collapse on the shale activities in the United States which are slowly clawing their way back and I say slowly, because we are still under 900 rigs and we were once at 1600 rigs in the U.S. That’s a big, big difference. Yes the rigs are more productive now and yes there are new technologies a foot which enables more production sooner. But still we are still a fraction of the industry we were in the United States.

Meanwhile the global players the big guys and the international crowd have really differed enormous hundreds of billions of dollars of capital spending, which is setting up what I consider to be the conditions for a shortage of oil, once we have worked off the surplus. So we are in the midst of working off the surplus that’s why we are seeing oil between let's say $45 and $55 barrel up from $26 at the low point.

Working off the surplus is the most important thing that the industry can do right now, in order to get a more stable and even higher price, because frankly as I talked to independent operators in this country and the U.S. and as I talk to some of my former peers and the majors, $45, $47 is not a good oil price for the world in which we operate. All those so called productivity gains that everybody has been bragging about are evaporating, because as the oil drilling returns and as the price rises, guess what the supply chain is putting their prices back to where they used to be.\

And they were surrendering price faster than each other, they were racing to the bottom frankly, just to keep some volume in their factors or in there service commitments and that’s not a sustainable business. And even as recently as last week, I read an article about the amount of negative cash flow that some of the independents are experiencing in there financials currently at the low 50 price level. So I don’t believe this that people can make money of $50, I if they can make money of $50 if they are not counting there capital expenditures and that’s just a personal point view.

And the prices are going to continue to rise in the independent world of the Permian basin and elsewhere as the shale oil folks try to get back into production. Meanwhile, globally I think prices will rise also as the surplus shrinks and as the demand of the world continues to slowly increase. There is always a formula out there for when does demand, supply, equilibrium actually arrive. And nobody can guess the day on which it happens or the week or the months, but it's a process that overtime we know inevitably will.

Because nothing prevents wells from declining, once they are being produced and nothing slows down the demand requirement of consumers once they are into the mobility and have the means by which they can afford their own mobility and that’s mobility in the air, on the sea and certainly on the highway. And for natural gas, we are going to continue to see natural gas continue to grow with all the concerns about Co2 and so the consequence will be sustained demand, healthy demand in my view.

But the question of is it, mid 2017, is it late 2017, is it early 2018, mid 2018 on when we reach that equilibrium point. And I don’t think we know, but when we reach equilibrium and the surpluses turn into first equilibrium and shortages, because the capital has not been spent for two, three may be even four years to increase production, I think then we will see prices reach the $70 and $80 level, which then puts everybody in a better position and we will have confidence to put more capital into the future production in particularly offshore.

But it's still a time of uncertainty, I don’t get too scared when I see $47,$ 46, $45, because all that does is it just sells more volume and it moves the equilibrium forward faster as I see it. And I think we get to the $53, $54, $55 that builds a little bit of confidence, people start to dust off their plants, but I think we will all be better off when we get pass to $60 numbers and into the $70's, and $80's.

And whether that’s this year, I don’t know, but hopefully it’s not later than next year, because that prices affects us as well. For our amount of production we are a whole lot healthier at $60, $70, $80 than we are at $40 and $50 in terms of our own production. So we pay close attention to that. I hope that response to your question.

Ben Gecaj

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And next we have a follow-up question from Steven Green of Ordinance Capital. Please go ahead.

Steven Green

I wondering this is I guess Lionel or Jean-Michel, when are you ready to start telling your story. It seems like we are in the precipice of drilling a Miocene field which has over two billion barrels of oil hopefully and we are going to have another production well in the next three to four months. Is it time to start telling you story or you have to wait till the balance sheet gets cleaned up?

Lionel McBee

We believe that we are getting to that time now. We have actually just this week been sitting down and starting to plan out the calendar for the rest of the year. I do think that the balance sheet is key component, but getting out there and ahead of that and getting in front of people, I means we have a good story to tell and we are making progress on those things that need to be cleaned up in order to get out in front and [indiscernible].

Daniel Ogbonna

Steve this is Daniel, behalf to what Lionel mentioned. If you look at the expense that we put in place as we begin to tell our story. One was first of all, rates and money for the Oyo-9 development. And then the second is then having Oyo-9 development started the cleaning up the balance sheet and again raising capital for the exploration.

I think that story telling has already started, the planning stages have already begun, and we are now in the execution stage. So I think within the next few quarters you are going to be seeing more of us on the road telling that story, because we believe now that we can say as we check off some of that playbook items that the story is now being solidified in terms of showing the investors and potential investors that we have a plan and we are developing and executing on those plans.

Steven Green

Alright. Is there enough float or activity to get institutions involved in the stock I mean?

Jean-Michel Malek

I mean that will come. Right now to be honest, no. the volume is low, but as we get out on the road more and as the activity picks up that will come.

Daniel Ogbonna

So again this is Daniel. so one of the things that we are going obviously as you know that our float is only about 14%. One of the goals that we have in terms of our financial outlook is to increase the floats and that would eventually increase the volume that will attract institutional investors into the mix. So the plan is obviously and definitely to bring in institutional investors in the longer term.

But as you mentioned, this is done step-by-step. First, we have to deliver on region the $100 million and now we are in the process of delivering the Oyo-9 development well. And once we bring it online, I think that begins to solidify and again points to our education ability and that makes the story more interesting. And then you have this overhang of us, the exploration prospect that as you also stated over two billion barrels of resource equivalent that we want to go after.

So that’s the value driver for the company, but we have to go through this stage to get to this point to be able to make that story more believable. And we believe now we are ready to start telling to that story.

Steven Green

Alright. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. You mentioned you hope to start drilling in late July. Is that a pretty firm date or is that drilling rig needs some work to become active again or how confident are you in that day?

Jean-Michel Malek

Ojay do you want to take that?

Ojay Uzoh

Yes. Hi Mike, I think we have a spot window between mid June and July, I think we got into a point where we think that spot is likely going to be between mid and end July. So I think that’s it, I don’t think we are going to exit in July, because that’s actually the window. So we are definitely going to be able to [indiscernible] all that time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. The conference has also concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.