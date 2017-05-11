The Gundlach Trade

I'm not going to copy it, but there are takeaways that are valuable anyway.

It makes sense to me given both the high level data and findings on the ground.

One of the interesting trades presented at the Ira Sohn conference is Jeffrey Gundlach's. He proposed to short the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and go long the Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) and levering that up 100%. The fact that I like it isn’t that surprising given there are certainly a number of signals that give me pause about U.S. stock market valuations like:

I’m very much one of the nuts who spends a lot of time picking stocks and deeply interested in ways to find as much really good ideas as I can. I write up my very best ideas for The Black Swan Portfolio, and recently, I’m finding it more difficult to come up with really great highly undervalued U.S. stocks, even among microcaps.



I am finding very, very interesting emerging market ideas. Gundlach’s high level macro idea, the various warning signals on the S&P 500, combined with a clear driver of overvaluation through indexation, makes sense to me.

They match what I'm encountering in the trenches. And, when I'm going outside of the realm of indexation, things are better even in the U.S.

When we look at aggregate valuations, Gundlach's idea makes a lot of sense as well:





The S&P 500 trades near record high CAPE ratios while the MSCI Emerging markets trades far below its record high.



U.S. firms also trade at dramatically higher price to book ratios. Higher price to book ratios are predictive of lower returns. The most well-known paper is by Fama and French (1993), but Quantpedia counts 23 backing it up:



The iShares Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets ETF has a market capitalization weighting, which skews the portfolio toward multinationals. It has a bit more technology and less consumer-defensive companies, compared to its benchmark. Financial services and tech both make up almost 20%.

Intuitively, the 100% leverage feels very iffy to me, but if you view it as some sort of market-neutral exposure (I guess at least a sliver of systemic risk gets removed by the long/short), it's understandable. On the other hand, it's obvious there are feasible scenarios where it completely blows up in your face. So, I'd say this falls in the category: don't try this at home people.

One of the reasons Gundlach probably likes it is the potential for really good returns. If you are right on the long and the short, your gains are multiplied by 4.

Even though I'm not going to copy it, it remains a valuable idea because it reaffirms the urgency to diversify outside the U.S. or at least outside the realm of indexation. According to Vanguard, U.S. investors have almost 80 percent of equity exposure through U.S. stocks. That's a shame when valuations are attractive outside of the U.S.

Even if you believe the U.S. economy is much superior, it still makes sense as essentially emerging markets are loaded with companies for which the U.S. is the primary or important secondary market. With some cynicism, you could call it the S&P 844.

