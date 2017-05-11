Key Energy Services' (KEG) CEO Robert Drummond on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

West Gotcher - Director, IR & Corporate Development

Robert Drummond - President and CEO

Marshall Dodson - CFO

Analysts

John Daniel - Simmons & Co.

Marshall Adkins - Raymond James

Mike Urban - Deutsche Bank

Mark Brown - Seaport Global

Operator

It’s now my pleasure to hand the conference over to Mr. West Gotcher, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

West Gotcher

Thank you, Nicole. And thank you all for joining Key Energy Services for our first quarter 2017 financial results conference call. This call includes forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this call, including risk factors discussed in our 2016 Form 10-K and other reports most recently filed with the SEC, which are available on our website.

This call may also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our previously posted earnings release, which can be found on our website for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures provided in this call to the comparable GAAP financial measures. For reference, our general investor presentation is available on Key's website at keyenergy.com under the Investor Relations tab.

I'm going to turn the call over to Robert Drummond, Key's President and CEO, who will provide some comments regarding Key and trends he's seeing in the business and in the market. Then, Marshall Dodson, our CFO, will review our financial results. I'll now turn the call over to Robert.

Robert Drummond

Thanks, West. Good morning, everyone. During the first quarter we made significant progress in our efforts to improve the financial performance of the reorganized company. Our focus to recover a portion of the deep discounts extended to our customers during the worst recent downturn has had mixed success to-date. Our fluid management, coiled tubing and fishing & rental businesses benefited from successful discount recovery efforts, especially from our lowest pricey arrangements.

For the first quarter though, the improvements in coiled tubing results were offset by the normal first quarter seasonal gas storage activity stoppage in the northeast. Excluding this seasonal disruption, our coal business improved 7% sequentially. The gas storage work in Northeast is expected to pick back up in the second quarter as usual and the coiled tubing business as a whole is expected to be up 15% to 20% sequentially with incremental margins greater than 100%.

The continued profitability improvement resulting partially from the discount reductions in our fluid management and fishing and rental businesses are apparent in the first quarter results from the business segments and we expect this trend to continue into the rest of the year. Broader market activity for work over rig services did not improve as we expected in the first quarter.

The unexpected oil price dip below $50 per barrel during the quarter was certainly a factor and the potential for sustained oil prices below $50 per barrel continues to weigh on customer sentiment and activity levels. In fact, we saw some customers that ramped up work over activity in Q4 slowed down again in Q1. Our analysis of the returns of our customers can generate from the services we provide shows a significant difference in the population of economic well maintenance candidates, within the $10 band of $40 to $50 oil.

With the economic well maintenance population growing 10% from $40 to $55 per barrel and another 14% from $45 to $50 per barrel. At $50 oil, approximately 65% of the nearly 0.5 million active oil wells in the US are economic for production maintenance work. Therefore, not only is the actual economic set of maintenance candidates materially lower when oil price was in the 40s versus the 50s, but the concern of further deterioration in oil prices can have a material impact on our customers willingness to outlay cash on something that's in the money today if they believe it could possibly be out of the money tomorrow.

The AESC total US work over rig count for the quarter averaged about 1,028, which was flat with the fourth quarter that averaged 1,115 working rigs. This level of rig activity represents approximately 60% of the rigs that would normally be working based on historical working levels at current commodity prices. As a reminder, the work over rig count in 2014 was above 2,000 in the United States.

The stagnant US land workover market during the first quarter somewhat delayed our rig services discount recovery efforts in some areas, but does not continue to add to the existing backlog of well maintenance activity that would drive increased opportunities in the future. As we move into Q2 despite the continued near-term uncertainty in all prices, we are seeing more positive indications of improving well maintenance activity. The overall US work over rig count did increase 3% in March versus February to the highest level since January of 2016. And over the past several weeks, we have received more customer inquiries regarding our rig availability and readiness for work in the second half of the year. In fact, we have just recently seeing customers begin to seek to lock in pricing arrangements for our rigs, which is typically an indicator that operators want to ensure the ability to execute on their plans or they sense tightness for service capacity.

We are now beginning to have more success with our discount recovery efforts in the rig business. The customer enquires I mentioned have come while oil prices took their most recent dip into the sub $50 per barrel range. We believe that unless there's an unexpected negative outcome from the upcoming May OPEC meeting that we will see continued revenue growth over the back half of 2017 as our customers increase their efforts to improve production from existing wells by returning to a normalized frequency of well maintenance work.

We've also strengthened our team at Key over the past several months by adding veteran sales leadership and additional field service personnel. The new leadership accelerated multi-quarter trend of adding new customers to our portfolio and grew our presence with customers added over the past several quarters. This point we are very well prepared from a labor availability and an asset readiness perspective to take advantage of activity increases going forward.

So now let me go back to our Q1 results. I was pleased with the overall progress towards our efforts to return to EBITDA positive results. But I want to point out three abnormal issues that affected our quarter results and cost us about $3.5 million sequentially. The abnormal issues were extreme weather in California, a lightning strike induced explosion at one of our salt water disposal well occasions, and an unexpected activity deferral by one of our top customers in the Permian Basin, which was down 50% sequentially. A split in the California impact and a large customer in the Permian, our US rig services revenue was up 8% sequentially, with revenue from our top 25 rig customers actually up 11% excluding the after mentioned large customer.

Regionally, we've had very good results from our Gulf Coast and simple US business units, which enjoy sequential revenue growth of 18% and 9% respectively. These gains were offset through by seasonal slowdown in the northeast and three issues mentioned previously. As we look forward to the second quarter we are expecting to grow revenue 10% and deliver strong incremental margins with all four of our business lines EBITDA positive for the first time since the down term began.

Though some transitory items impacted the first quarter from both a topline and cost perspective, we believe demand growth is sufficient to eliminate the friction we experienced and that we have passed some cost to inefficiencies that weighed on margins last quarter. Growth is expected from the return of seasonal activity in the northeast and from all of our business lines way above activity, increases and discount recovery.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Marshall who review our results.

Marshall Dodson

Thanks Robert. Consolidated revenues fell 7.3 million or 7% quarter-over-quarter. Excluding our international segment, US revenues declined by about 2 million or 3% over that same period. Our US services segment experienced a sequential revenue decline driven by the impacts Robert discussed earlier, with a drop in California accounting for about 70% of the revenue decline quarter on quarter. In addition to the margin lost on the revenue decline, margins in rigs were also hit by the front loaded unemployment taxes of 1.1 million and the rig make ready cost of 1.1 million during the quarter. Looking forward, we do not expect these items to repeat in the second quarter and look for rig services EBITDA margins to recover to the low to mid teens next quarter.

Revenues in our fishing and rental segment grew about 6% sequentially and we expect revenue growth in this segment to outpace growth in our US rig business over the balance of the year. We posted strong incremental EBITDA margins of nearly 150% sequentially and we expect EBITDA margins to continue to recover next quarter given the inherent operating leverage in this business returning to the low to mid 20s. The pricing improvements in our fluids management segment kept revenues flat even as truck hours declined about 7% sequentially. This improvement fell to the bottom line where excluding the $900,000 impact of the costs associated with a SWD struck by lightning, $300,000 impact of front loaded employment taxes, margins improved by 2.4 million sequentially.

We expect further improvement next quarter and generate an EBITDA margin in the single digits and continued improvement as water volumes associated with new well completions increase in the back half of 2017. As Robert said, the recovering demand for coiled tubing and the associated activity of pricing in the first quarter was not able to offset the impact of the slowdown in the Northeast during the first quarter. But as we look to the second quarter, we expect revenue growth and margin recovery [indiscernible] and the contribution from our largest coal units continues to grow. Leading edge pricing in the Eagle Ford is around $30,000 a day, still far from 2014 levels, but a nice increase from the low to mid 20s were experienced in the fourth quarter. We expect these two factors to improve EBITDA margins to double digits next quarter.

In our international segment, activity in revenue fell in Russia as we were in between customer contracts. We did sign an LOI for the sale of our Russian business in the first quarter and hope to have the sale closed in the second quarter and receive a few million of proceeds. The other remaining component of our international segment is our frac controls business out of Canada. We also have a LOI in place to divest this and hope to have that transaction closed in late Q2 or early Q3. Turning to G&A expenses, for the first quarter of 2017, they were 31 million which included 1.8 million of professional fees associated with the company's financial restructuring 3.5 million of non-cash cost associated with the MIP equity comp, $700,000 of first quarter unemployment tax impact and about 100,000 of sales. Excluding these costs and international G&A of 1.4, US G&A in the quarter was 23.5 million.

Depreciation and amortization was 21 million and interest expense was 8 million. We expect our run rate in these costs to be can consistent with this for 2017. Cash flow used in operations was 13 million for the first quarter as compared to 35 million in the fourth quarter. Capital expenditures for the first quarter were 2 million. For 2017, as we mentioned before, we remain focused on maintaining liquidity and to the extent we generated proceeds from asset sales, we may increase our CapEx spending with CapEx reaching around 20 million, but we're still targeting to maintain the net impact of liquidity of around $10 million. On our balance sheet and liquidity, we ended the quarter with 83 million in unrestricted cash and 26 million available under our credit facility for 109 million in total available liquidity. Our asset coverage ratio at the end of March stood at 2.13 times versus a debt covenant minimum of 1.35 times.

With that I'll turn back over to Robert.

Robert Drummond

Thanks Marshall. We continue to have a high degree of conviction that our production services driven strategy is the optimal path for Key. We expect our customers to return to the highly return accretive well maintenance activities as the year progresses consistent with historical activity patterns. Our industry leading Class 4 rigs rig fleet is very well positioned to help our customers meet their production targets and we expect the work over rig count to increase from the current historic lows as the year unfolds. Our exit from Latin America gave us the opportunity to repatriate 38 Class 4 rigs to the US land market, but we now have 365 of these Class 4 rigs in the US capable of addressing well maintenance and completion needs in the horizontal wellbore which is - and this is the largest fleet in the United States.

This improvement to our fleet is enabled us to keep CapEx expenditures in 2016 and in 2017 to a minimum without limiting our ability to address the wave of aging horizontal wells and the new well completions in the US. Even though we are currently very well positioned to address growth in the work over rig activity, we still believe that consolidation within this subsector of oilfield services will provide meaningful cost and capital synergies. So I'll close by thanking our customers for their support and their continued business and our employees for the dedication as we pull out of this historic downturn.

With that this concludes our prepared remarks, and Nicole, will now turn the call over to you for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of John Daniel with Simmons & Co.

John Daniel

I was trying to write fast as I could and I missed some things, so on the segment guidance, Marshall, could you just, I know you didn’t give specific numbers on EBITDA margins but could you just quickly go through the four segments and sort of that range, whether it was single digits, mid-teens what --

Marshall Dodson

US rigs low to mid teens next quarter, fishing and rental low to mid 20s, fluid management single digits and coiled tubing moving into the double digits next quarter.

John Daniel

And then on the EBITDA guidance, the consolidated hopefully positive, when you guys do that, are you including equity-based comp or excluding it.

Robert Drummond

So we're excluding given the unusually large size of it, the accounting rule have us taking half of full-year non-cash cost in your one, so next year it's going to drop by half and it'll drop by half again the following year.

John Daniel

[indiscernible] the customer deferral, I’m assuming that's an intentional use of the word deferral as opposed to the lost customer because it's that a fair statement or you do see that work coming back with that customer?

Robert Drummond

That is a fair statement John, and yes that was purposely used word. They just deferred activity in one of the regions and we took the brunt of that unexpectedly.

John Daniel

And then the last one from me, I'll turn it over to others. So just big picture thoughts on the coil market, I know that some of your smaller units are used in places like, I'm not thinking up in the Northeast and California. Can you just describe the demand for two-inch versus [indiscernible] and then just your views on the medium to long term outlook for that 2-inch type coil? I’ll turn it over.

Robert Drummond

Thanks, John. Look, so for Coiled, we took the strategy a few quarters ago to kind of consolidate ourselves into the regions where we had the most opportunity to be successful. Bottom line, Texas and we’ve retained our small coil work business in the Northeast related to gas storage wells and some coil like work in California. And as the quarter, as this year is beginning to unfold along with the increasing frac activity, the plug drilling activity that coil serves with 2.375 coil, 2.625 coil, has grown nicely.

And that includes for us, well and we're off to a very, very good start in Q2 as well with our coil business as it relates to the big coil. Recovering already in the northeast as we would have expected after the -- every year seasonal downturn of course in Q1. So we're pretty excited about what we see, 15% to 20% growth in revenue in Q2 with coil with incrementals over 100% and the ability, we have more employees come and we do have a large fleet of coil that’s stacked and that we're bringing out slowly as we enable to cruise those assets.

So if you think about what’s happening with us are worse historically, say last four, five quarters, our worst performing segments, coiled tubing and fluids, both improving dramatically from pretty darn lows granted, but improvement dramatically in Q1 and again I think we'll see that in Q2.

Marshall Dodson

And since we’re talking big coil completions, I’ll add one other bit of color around our rig business with that. We did see our completion hours drop fourth quarter to first quarter. So Q4 four was about 13%, Q1, it fell to about 11%. But in April, it’s back up to 17% for activity. So we continue to see growth in demand for our large rigs to do completion work. We had a little bit of -- a lot of, so it's been kind of fits and starts over the first quarter as we follow around to do the completions, but that ticked back up very nicely in April as compared to what we saw in the first couple of months of the year.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Marshall Adkins with Raymond James.

Marshall Adkins

Robert, you talked about how sensitive this industry is to oil prices and obviously I get that in the math there. But you also kind of worked in that I believe I heard you say that you're increasing to be up at least recently, which is I guess a big contradictory in the face of oil [indiscernible] in the last two or three weeks. So help walk me through that? I mean is it -- are you seeing increase because we're getting into more daylight hours or is it maybe this backlog of stuff that's out there that hasn't been done or what's driving the increase in increase?

Robert Drummond

So, March 1, I would say that we gave the greatest discounts at the lowest point of the oil price cycle back last year. So even though oil prices were low today, it’s a little bit more than it was when we got to the worst part of our pricing. And we began working on that effort with our customer partners early in Q1 and we will recognize some of that benefit as we get into those becoming effective, some of that occurring in Q2. But the bottom line is --

Marshall Adkins

So you’re saying pricing has already started to move up, fair?

Robert Drummond

That is correct, but in a, call it, low to mid-single digit range. But you were asking about pricing or activity Marshall?

Marshall Adkins

Well, activity and the increase. I think you'd mentioned that the level of increases bumped up recently. Did I hear that right?

Robert Drummond

The level of inquiry, absolutely and I think that the customers -- if you take -- the absence of this downturn into $40 oil again, I think we have already begun to see an increase in overall market workover rig count. Now I think, a number of customers are planning, but they're waiting to pull the trigger until -- to see what happens on May 25. And I personally expect that if that meeting is a positive, shortly thereafter, we'll begin to see some of these plans go into place as we go in to Q2, I mean H2.

Marshall Adkins

All right. That makes a lot more sense that they're actually just getting the plans done, assuming oil goes up and if it does and they hit the go button, all right, that makes perfect. Can you help us understand those inquiries or the customer bidding activity, however you want to phrase it, is it in the larger size rigs or is there a specific application they're looking for, is it just across the board all types of rigs and services.

Robert Drummond

Marshall, I’d say it’s a little bit across the board, even some inquiries about using the smaller rigs to do 24 hour type repair and maintenance work, which is not that common typically, it’s usually daylight hours. A little bit of that, but more so towards the class 4 bigger rig horizontal type well. But I personally expect it to be across the board as it evolves a bit more.

Marshall Adkins

With a slight tilt to the higher end workover rigs?

Robert Drummond

That's right because those wells are more valuable to our customers than the ones that the class 4 work on.

Marshall Adkins

Right. Last question for me, you had a little over 1 million of reactivation costs going on to get the fleet go on. I assume those costs will continue for the next few quarters or is that kind of more upfront and that fades over time?

Robert Drummond

So let me describe it like this. I would say that our activity growth forecasts, we were ahead of the market a bit. And correspondingly, our planning was as well and those reactivation costs put a number of rigs ready to work that that cost is already soft and does not have to be repeated as we go into this quarter and perhaps even into Q3 as anticipated rig count occurs. So no, I mean, we are a little bit ahead of it and I think you can see that in our rig results this quarter, I mean all three of our other business lines progressed very nicely, albeit from low points, but our rig business, we were a little bit ahead of the game I think. And that had not only maintenance costs, but the labor associated with that maintenance built into that.

Marshall Dodson

Yeah. We don't expect that to repeat again in the second quarter. We’re ready to go.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mike Urban with Deutsche Bank.

Mike Urban

West was kind enough to walk us through the market analysis that it didn’t make a whole lot of sense in terms of some of the backlog of work out there and just returning to some of the historical norms in the well service business. Is there anything structurally that has changed that might preclude you from kind of realizing that kind of market improvement, for instance, to get US back to the same levels of production that we were a few years back, we need maybe half the number of drilling rigs because of efficiencies. Is there anything like that that would again preclude you from kind of realizing those historical norms or do you think it's just a matter of the passage of time and logical progression cycle, some of the things you've addressed on the call here?

Robert Drummond

Mike, look, we don't believe there's any fundamental change to the fact, let’s do maintenance on well that’s maybe underperforming because it’s got mechanical problem or whether the well needs cleaning up. I think that nothing has changed really about that. I think from the operators’ perspective, it's about the economics of $40, $50 oil, what kind of return you get on doing that maintenance work versus drilling new horizontal wells. I personally have been surprised that we haven’t seen a little bit of already beginning to see a little bit of increase in the total market workover rig court. But I believe it makes me more convicted that it’s

Coming. So I do not think anything's changed.

Mike Urban

Got you. And then to the extent you do see some more significant improvement here, even when you kind of were running at much higher levels of rig count, or some workover rig count in 2014, you really weren't, even back then, thrilled with the pricing dynamic, certainly than it is today, again if you begin to see that significant improvement, do you think the pricing will come through, has there been much attrition in the fleet or do you need some consolidation to kind of achieve better pricing and returns. I know your largest competitor was kind of musing on that point within the last week or so here?

Marshall Dodson

So I think on the one hand, we’re believers that this space needs consolidation. There are significant synergies that can be captured in doing that and consolidation rather would be helpful for the space. In terms, at this point of the cycle, we would be thrilled with 2014 pricing and I think that as we approach that, we'll see how the market dynamics play out relative to demand for larger rigs and also the growth in demand of course on those, which we believe will pull more demand and it will pull on a different class of rig, which there just aren't that many of those. There's a lot of the smaller rig out there, but when you're talking a big class 4 capable of working in these horizontals, we believe that that tightness will allow for a pricing recovery.

Robert Drummond

And I would also add that when you look at our new cost structure and you put that into what the pricing needs to be, we have a lot of different profitability prospects on a lot lower price relative to 2014. And to Marshall’s point, the percentage of the wells out there that need a class 4 rig as a percent of total continues to increase and that plays right into our strengths. So consolidation would be great, but we are doing what we have to do to make ourselves profitable at a lower price point as the activity levels begin to pick back up. And when you think about where do we really get the kind of pricing power, I better use the term discount recovery power, it is at the inflection point of when activity begins to moving, you can see it already in FMS, coil and in FRS a bit. Because we’ve had inflection upward inactivity as a market as a whole, but when workover rigs as a whole has been flat for a couple of quarters, that makes it more difficult.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Mark Brown with Seaport Global.

Mark Brown

Just wanted to ask, maybe if you could help just boil it down in terms of the working well service count relatively flat at around 1100 rigs, just why has that lagged the rig count, the drilling rig count and at what rig -- working rig count would you need to see in order to have conditions established for some pricing power?

Robert Drummond

So, good question. I would say that why has a rig count been flat is a good question. I think it has more to do that almost every time the operators start to get ready to increase their spend in workover and maintenance work, we get a kind of a rollover in oil price into the 40, creating a little bit of uncertainty. I think that's caused a bit of a lag in the increase and I would also say that they're always going to be running the math on, with what oil price does doing this maintenance work to make the best sense and they’re balancing that with their CapEx drilling and completion budgets. So I mean I've asked that question a number of times, I get a lot of different answers, but also gotten from some of our customers that said, look, we get it, we need to do that and we're working towards it we're just in the process of putting a plan together, priorities and getting our staffing sorted out to be able to get our work plans put together.

To your point about what rig count really changes the pricing dynamics, obviously like any other things, it’s supply and demand driven. But what I would say is that, as you start to see an inflection upward or downward for that matter, but upward is when you have the opportunity to start to move price, because that is what gets things moving when it comes to discount recovery. But the mix between the 1100 rigs at our -- the 2000 rigs that we’re working in 2014 and before and the rig count of the future is going to be more class 4 as a percent of total and I think that dynamic will also impact the size of the pricing or discount recovery.

Mark Brown

Okay. Thank you. That's hopeful. And just the analysis that you've published in your presentation on the various factors that would drive improving activity in well servicing, where do you see the first phase of that improvement more on the vertical wells or more on the horizontal wells?

Robert Drummond

I think we called it demand normalization, when you're -- you've got economic wells out there that typically we’ve been doing about 90 plus percent of those versus our model. And now we're down in to the high 60 or 70s percent of them. I think that’s one that is very easy to go, do for a lot of different operators have a lot of those wells and just not necessarily hailed by a small number of operators. I think that one moves and I also think that anybody who has any kind of horizontal well that's down that his wells obviously have more production than your typical vertical well, so I think that would be a priority for our customers as well.

Operator

And with no further questions showing, Mr. Gotcher, I hand it back to you for closing remarks.

West Gotcher

Thank you, Nicole. This concludes our call. A replay of this call can be accessed on our website at keyenergy.com under the Investor Relations tab. Also under the Investor Relations tab, we’ve posted a schedule of our quarterly rig and truck hours. Thanks for joining us today.

Operator

This does conclude today's conference call. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines.

