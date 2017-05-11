Whole Foods: Flaws Mount

The rally has the stock far outpacing the reality of the current business environment.

The organic grocer is shaking up the board, but these moves only further highlight the flaws in the business.

The surprise over the last few weeks is that Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) surged to $37, not that the company reported weak Q1 results. The organic grocer is still struggling with a competitive environment causing margin pressure.

As my previous research highlighted, Whole Foods appeared poised for a rally as $28 held on multiple occasions. Now the question is whether the new initiatives make the stock attractive up over $37.

Whether due to pressure from activist Jana Partners or weak results, Whole Foods made significant changes to company plans going forward. The most notable changes were the announcement of a new Chairman and a drastic shift in the board structure.

Whole Foods made the following moves:

announced Gabrielle Sulzberger as the new Chair of the Board

appointed five new independent directors

implementing new $300 million cost savings plan

increased dividend 29% to $0.18 per quarter

authorized a new $1.25 billion share repurchase program

The moves just further highlight the flaws in the business. Whole Foods was one of the most successful companies in the world for years and the leadership team didn't suddenly forget how to build a business.

The biggest issue is that Whole Foods built a premium platform for organic foods that competitors can now undercut. In some cases, the premium prices were possibly not justified as the mystique surrounding organic foods has been lowered making consumers less willing to pay up for organic.

As well, the moves highlight that Whole Foods remains a highly profitable company. The cost savings though are a must to stay competitive and not necessarily one to grow earnings.

As the company discusses, Whole Foods has already reduced costs by $270 million with a goal of reaching $300 million by the end of this fiscal year. The company though expects to report quarterly EPS declines over the next few quarters despite share reductions.

The new $300 million cost savings plan is likely only to keep margins intact or possibly from imploding. The organic grocer already generates 34% gross margins that are high for the grocery industry. Other players like Kroger (NYSE:KR) will constantly see these as an attractive target with the grocery chain only generating gross margins of 22% in the last year.

Changing the board doesn't change the competitive landscape. The company needs to focus on new initiatives that get Whole Foods out of competitive pricing with the likes of Kroger. As well, the capital return plans are nice, but the large rally in the stock leaves the new dividend yield at only 1.9%.

The key investor takeaway is that these numbers don't provide any incentive for investors to own this stock at 28x forward EPS estimates. For the most part, Whole Foods is making moves to engage in the competitive landscape that the company can't win, instead of distinguishing the organic grocer as the premium leader in the category.

No reason to pay up for this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.