Birner Dental Management Services (BDMS) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Birner Dental Management Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDMS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Mike Stees - Controller

Dennis Genty - CFO

Analysts

Zach Liggett - FIM Group

Juan Matienzo - Mercor

Kevin Wills - Fifth Third Bank

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Birner Dental Management First Quarter 2017 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time for opening remarks I'd to turn the conference over to Mike Stees, Controller. Please go ahead, sir.

Mike Stees

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and attending our call. Welcome to the Birner Dental Management Services conference call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, May 11, 2017. If I may, I would like to take a brief moment to read our Safe Harbor statement.

Pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements contained in this conference call that are not based on historical facts are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that actual results for the three months may differ from results currently reported, risks associated with implementation of adding incremental dentists, regulatory constraints, changes in laws or regulations concerning the practice of dentistry or dental practice management companies, the availability of suitable locations within its markets, changes in the Company's operating or expansion strategy, failure to consummate or successfully integrate proposed developments or acquisitions of dental offices.

The ability of the Company to manage effectively an increasing number of dental offices, the general economy of the United States and specific markets in which the Company's dental offices are located or proposed to be located, trends in the healthcare industry, dental care and managed care industries, as well as risk factors as maybe identified from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or in the Company's press releases.

At this time, the company will present a summation of the Company's financial performance for the period stated, followed by a question-and-answer session. Your speaker for today's call is Dennis Genty, CFO of the Company. Good morning, Dennis.

Dennis Genty

Good morning and thank you Mike. Our CEO Fred Birner is unable to join us this morning because of a personal family matter, but we will move forward. For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, our revenue declined 771,000 or 4.7% to 15.7 million from 16.4 million in the first quarter of 2016. Our adjusted EBITDA declined 22.7% or 227,000 to 777,000 in the first quarter of 2017 from approximately $1 million in the 2016 quarter. Net loss in the first quarter of 2017 increased $125,000 to 225,000 compared to $100,000 in the comparable 2016 quarter. Our net loss per share increased to $0.12 in the 2017 quarter compared to $0.05 in the first quarter of 2016.

As we've previously talked about the companies - the company's biggest challenge continues to be our shortfall in affiliated dentists. At March 31, 2017 we're down ten dentists from that same date in 2016. Despite this we are seeing signs of this short fall reversing. For those of you that have been following us for a while and in looking at the press releases, we were down to a low of 98 dentists at 12/31/16 and we had that same number at September 30 of 2016 as well. So we are encouraged by the hard work that we are all putting in with finishing the first quarter at 102 dentists. And hopefully we continue to see improvement in that. Other positive signs, dentist productivity as measured by daily revenue in the offices divided by the number of dentist during the quarter, up 8.3% in the first quarter of 2017 versus the same quarter of '16.

Patients flow continues to be strong. Our new patient visits are up 8.2% in the first quarter of 2017 versus 2016. During the quarter ended March 31, 2017, we incurred capital expenditures of about 156,000, paid down approximately $655,000 of outstanding bank debt. Importantly, we did achieve the required bank EBITDA covenant for the first quarter with as we stated in the press release some add backs - expense add backs as it related to the strategic assessment that we ceased at the end of the first quarter. We also believe significantly at the end of the first quarter is that we have reached a settlement with the shareholder group regarding the potential proxy contest. That settlement we've agreed to two new directors to our board from that group and we'll vote for the incumbent nominee, our Director Brooks O'Neil. We look forward to two new board members. We also look forward to putting these distractions behind us and focusing exclusively on improving the business and creating shareholder value. The shareholder group, a part of the settlement is that that shareholder group, the Digirad group has agreed to a standstill period.

With that I think I will open it up to questions if any of you have any.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Zach Liggett with the FIM Group.

Zach Liggett

Just curious if you guys had a debt reduction bogey for the full year.

Dennis Genty

There are - I'm not exactly sure what you mean by a bogey, but there are required principal reductions of $500,000 under the bank agreement for the reducing revolving part of that facility. There are also reductions, four of them through the year of $300,000 each on the revolving line of credit as well.

Zach Liggett

Right now as things stand, are you feeling like the internal cash flow can cover those?

Dennis Genty

We do, we do, Zach. I mean it's requiring some belt tightening and we're certainly scrambling and working as hard as we can to increase the dentist count so that we can increase the revenue and increase cash flow. But we've obviously looked at budgets very closely and projections, and believe that we can make it.

Zach Liggett

And then, can you provide any color on what drove the new patient visits in the quarter, was there anything new you guys have done on the marketing front to drive that or any color there?

Dennis Genty

We believe that it is largely a result of our increased efforts that really kind of began in the middle of last year in the whole social media arena and specifically getting reviews for the offices. A year ago, first quarter of '16, I think we averaged about 40 reviews a month and I think about 85% of them were positive. We're currently averaging about 190 a month and with 93% of them positive. And obviously, what comes with that is a customer service focus, more of a customer service focus and that's been talked about in the offices and the reviews are coming and I think that's huge in today's world.

Zach Liggett

Okay. Great. And last one for me, on the, I guess, any color you can provide on the pipeline for the dentist recruitment, how that's shaping up and kind of the approach you're taking to try to accelerate that?

Dennis Genty

Well, I know we've got about six - in the pipeline and it's really even towards the end of the pipeline, we've got, I think, six agreements out to dentists and our dental recruiter is talking to them about those, trying to get them to sign those agreements, it's between now and June, it's a little bit tight, but we get into the summer and our dentist recruiter has identified in his beginning conversations with a lot of dentists. Now, many of these are new grads or dentists coming out of a residency program. But I think as we get into the summer, that pipeline looks pretty good.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Juan Matienzo with Mercor.

Juan Matienzo

So this agreement that you reached with the shareholder group. So you are going to keep the board, that's 5, and then 2 of the board members that you propose would be their people?

Dennis Genty

Yeah. The board of directors is going to be increased from 5 to 7. And two of the members from the Digirad group will join the board.

Juan Matienzo

Okay. The group had to propose more members for members for 2018?

Dennis Genty

I'm sorry, Juan. I missed that.

Juan Matienzo

Yeah. So now that the 2 out of 7 and then they do get propose new board members for the next year, for 2018?

Dennis Genty

That is correct. That is correct, Juan.

Juan Matienzo

Okay. It is going to be interesting, because they made it clear what they want and it's going to be interesting to have two board members of the seven who don't agree at all with the current board members.

Dennis Genty

Well, as I said, we look forward to them joining us, and look forward to their insights and hopefully, we'll learn something from them.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question from Rimmy Malhotra, private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Zach asked the question I was most interested in, which was regarding just debt reduction and liquidity profile, but one, well, first off, I think I'm delighted that you guys seem very close to bringing the visiting group matter to a close. I think that's good for everybody involved and I'm anxious to see it finalized. In terms of operating questions, how - any commentary you can give on the de novos that were for the lack of better terminology, mature or sort of carrying negatively the EBITDA, because you guys are subsidizing them and ramping, how are those going and are they meeting your expectation or any commentary?

Dennis Genty

Yeah. Some are, some are not. Okay. I would say overall Rimmy, the first quarter of '17, if you add, we've always talked about these eight de novos that we've opened since the fourth quarter of 2012. Overall, the first quarter of '17 EBITDA wise was much better than the first quarter of '16. We've done a few things and a couple of them sharing with dentists, we've kind of been in this position with the lack of dentists too where one dentist and a hygienist and the team rotates between two different offices.

We have one of those scenarios going on in the northern part of Colorado around our Erie, which was one of the eight de novos. We also are working that strategy down in Albuquerque around the Coors and central office and that's working very, very well. And I think Fred made the comment at the last conference call that Erie office that's been a money loser forever and I think we opened that.

That was one of the earlier ones, if not in December of '12, certainly early '13, we achieved positive EBITDA in the first quarter in that office. So that's working well. As I said overall, better, there are still a couple of them that are dragging us down a fair amount. But we continue to work on them and we think we'll get there.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question from Kevin Wills, Fifth Third Bank.

Kevin Wills

Quick question. I know you mentioned new patient visits were up 8.2% for the quarter, which is fantastic news. In terms of overall patient count, do you guys have a measurement on what happened in first quarter?

Dennis Genty

I don't have that number handy here. I think it was flat to up very slightly, Kevin. Okay. It wasn't up like the new patients were.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] It appears we have no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back to your speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

Dennis Genty

I just want to thank you all for your support and we look forward to speaking to all of you again at the next quarterly earnings call. Thank you all again.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. We appreciate your participation.

