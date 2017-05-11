Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

Trouble in retail is not a new story, but news out of Macy's and Kohl's mean clouds continue to gather over the sector.

Uber becomes a transportation company in Europe, losing some of its tech-glam sparkle and gaining new regulatory obligations.

John Hempton and Glenn Chan have a look at Trex, which makes outdoor deck components out of recycled materials. They're not impressed.

Idea Alert: Trex

(Trex inspiration gallery)

How many decks could a Trex deck trek if a Trex deck could trek decks?

That was not the question John Hempton of Bronte Capital posed last weekend about the faux-wood decking manufacturer. Instead, he wondered aloud about TREX's high margins, noting they compare favorably with those of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) despite a far less differentiated product. He's short Trex.

Today, Glenn Chan provided a detailed look at the wood-plastic decking industry. While many of the observations are unflattering, he hasn't taken a position. Anyway, something to keep an eye on.

DowDuPont: To Get Together, You Gotta Learn To Break Up

One great thing about observing financial markets and their heavy-hitting participants is the ebb and flow of enthusiasm for mergers and spinoffs. Some investors spend a lot of time decrying asset growth and "empire building" while others wax optimistic about cost synergies and consolidation of fragmented market.

Such factors are now simultaneously at play between Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) and DuPont (NYSE:DD) as they and their shareholders try to figure out what combinations of assets will produce the most appetizing financial fruit salads for investors. The Wall Street Journal describes the situation:

Andrew Liveris, currently Dow’s chief executive and chairman, will serve as executive chairman of the merged DowDuPont from the closing of the deal, expected by September, through April 1 next year. Mr. Liveris had originally been expected to retire this summer, but is staying on to see the deal he long sought through.

The Journal says the board had outwardly considered the structure of the spins a fait accompli: One agriculture company, one industrial materials company, and one specialty products company. But now Third Point and Trian, among others, are wondering whether the companies should be split along those categories, and whether three companies is really enough companies to divide the (not yet) combined Dow and DuPont into.

I tend to believe in the overall power of and value in spinoffs. I'm not really used, though, to industrial behemoths more or less publicly agonizing over which departments need to go where. Does such ambiguity create additional noneconomic selling? Hmm.

In Europe, Uber Is Not A Tech Platform

(From this angle it looks like a transportation service to me, too. Wikipedia)

Maybe calling your company "Uber Technologies, Inc." makes it sound like you're trying too hard to be something you're not.

The name notwithstanding, I like thinking of venture-funded tech companies as public works projects, and while a European Court of Justice advisor's recommendation that Uber (Private:UBER) be classified as a transportation service isn't full confirmation of my idea, it's a step in the right direction.

"The Uber electronic platform, whilst innovative, falls within the field of transport: Uber can thus be required to obtain the necessary licences and authorizations under national law," the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said in a statement. - (CNBC)

The court's Advocate General, Maciej Szpunar, said that the use of Uber's electronic platform is not economically independent of the act of driving passengers around. Szpunar also said that whatever Uber says they are, Uber drivers are Uber employees.

In other words, Europe says slick app, but you're basically a giant taxi company. First you're a revolutionary technology, then you're a low-morale bureaucracy with management issues, next you're a capital intensive and heavily regulated logistics provider (at least in Europe), and eventually, sometimes you close the loop by becoming a public service. Uber may never get there, but it's one step further along the continuum.

The Retail Narrative Stays Gloomy

(Wikipedia)

Though there have been ambient murmurs about it for decades, the "death of retail" meme has been noticeable in my social media feeds lately, and a few headlines today will only crank up the volume. Macy's (NYSE:M) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) have provided the latest in a series of discouraging sales reports. Also, retail landlords had a rough day in sympathy with their tenants.

I have an idea that brick and mortar finds a bottom owing in part to an estimated 10-15% adult illiteracy rate and/or a similar proportion of households lacking a computer. Those are obstacles to online ordering. I don't know whether that's material, but it's something that tends to cross my mind when I consider where retail is going next.

Oh, and look at that: Nordstrom lower after earnings.

Have a great evening!

