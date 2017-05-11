Mountain Province Diamonds' (MPVD) CEO Patrick Evans on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NYSEMKT:MPVD)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Patrick Evans - President and Chief Executive Officer

Perry Ing - Chief Financial Officer

Reid Mackie - Vice President Diamond Marketing

Analysts

Geordie Mark - Haywood Securities Inc.

Richard Hatch - RBC

Edward Sterck - Bank of Montreal

As a reminder, this call is being recorded today Thursday, May11, 2017.

Patrick Evans

Thank you, Jessa. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our 2017 first quarter results conference call. With me on the call today are, Perry Ing, Chief Financial Officer; and Reid Mackie, Vice President Diamond Marketing. We're all available to answer questions after my introductory remarks.

Please note that we have such an amount of time for analyst questions, so please reach us directly after the call if you have any additional questions.

Before we being, please note that this conference call will include forward-looking information, various factors and assumptions were used in arriving at this information and actual results differ materially. Additional information about these and assumptions and the risks that could cause actual results to different materially from our current expectations are detailed in our most recently filed annual information and MD&A, which are publically available.

First, I would like to comment on operating part De Beers Canada for the delivering the Gahcho Kué safely and largely on budget and schedule, building an off the grid mine in arty conditions in an enormous engineering and logical challenge which was very well executed.

In particular, I would like to recognize the enormous effects of Allan Rodel, first the Project Manager at Gahcho Kué, who led the construction of the mine and now the General Manager. Allan and his team of outstanding mining professionals have done and continued to do an outstanding job at Gahcho Kué. I am particularly proud of their exceptional record for which they have been widely recognized. Thank you, Allan.

Now for some highlights from the first quarter. The Gahcho Kué mine declared commercial production on March 1, having achieved more than 70% of nameplate capacity of 8,226 tonnes per day of the preceding 30 day period. Mining of overburden, waste rock and ore in the 5034 open pit for the three months ended March 31 was approximately 7.7 million tonnes, with approximately 222,600 tonnes of ore stockpiled at the end of the period all on a 100% basis.

For the three months ended March 31, the GK Mine treated approximately 492,000 tonnes of ore through the process plant and recovered approximately 867,000 carats on a 100% basis for an average grade of approximately 1.76 carats per tonne. This recovered grade is approximately 17% above budget for the quarter. It remains unclear at this time whether or to what extent this positive grade variance will be sustainable. The company's attributable share of the first quarter diamond production was approximately 424,830 carats.

In the eight months since commencing production ramp-up in August 2016 to the completion of the third sale in March 2017, the company sold approximately 523,000 carats for total proceeds of US$40.4 million or approximately US$77 per carat. This represents the sale of diamonds produced during the pre-commercial production phase and importantly, includes proceeds received in 2016 from De Beers through the bidding for Fancy and Special diamonds. This result will not be comparable to any quarterly operating results.

In the three months to March 31, the company conducted three diamond sales through its broker in Antwerp for a total of approximately 522,000 carats, which included Fancies and Specials. Proceeds of approximately US$37.7 million or an average of US$72 per carat were received by April 5. A portion of the third sale closed subsequent to quarter end.

Gem and near-gem diamonds contributed approximately 96% of the diamond sales proceeds at an average price of US$118 per carat. The remaining 4% of proceeds came from industrial diamonds at an average price of US$7 per carat.

Gem and near-gem diamonds represented close to 60% of the first quarter sales by volume. Participation at the company's first sales increased steadily over the quarter. The average run-of-mine prices increased by approximately 16% in the March sale over the January sale. Bids per parcel with approximately 115 parcels per sale increased from an average of 8.1 in January to 10.4 in March. 57% of the winning bidders were repeat customers indicating a high level of interest in the Gahcho Kué diamonds.

Subsequent to quarter end, on May 5, 2017, the company closed its fourth sale at an average price of US$86 per carat, this represents 19% increase from the average first quarter realized price per carat. Bids per parcel at the fourth sale increased to 11.4 and 73% of winning bidders were repeat customers confirming strong and growing interest in the Gahcho Kué diamonds. Approximately one-quarter of the run-of-mine production sold at the company's fourth sale was sourced from the 5034 Center lobe. This production shows a higher volume of white diamonds and also diamonds of a larger size compared with production from the upper portion of the 5034 North East lobe sold in the first quarter.

For the three-month period ended March 31, the company reported a net loss of $2.1 million or $0.01 per share. Proceeds from all of the diamond sales during the quarter were credited against Property, Plant, and Equipment, net of operating costs, rather than recorded as revenue as the diamonds sold were produced prior to declaring commercial production on March 1.

In our first quarter results, we provide a detailed breakdown of the individual sales to illustrate the progress being made through the price discovery process. We do not anticipate providing this level of detail in future quarterly reports. In addition, given the variability in the diamond population between the different lobes and facies of the 5034 kimberlite, the prices achieved at individual sales will vary depending on the mix of production.

At March 31, the company had drawn US$357 million of the US$370 million loan facility leaving the balance of US$13 million, which will be used for upcoming September interest payments. At March 31, the company had cash and restricted cash totaling $77.5 million.

Since declaring commercial production on March 1, the ramp-up has been strong and we expect to reach full production in the current quarter. The company's first diamond sales took place in the midst of a perfect storm for a first-time seller with significant challenges in four areas. First, all new producers go through the price discovery process as buyers of rough diamonds assess the quality and potential profitability of the new production. This process usually extends over the first six months of sales as it takes approximately six months before the rough purchased from a new mine is sold into the polished market. We expect to be through the price discovery period in the second half of the year.

Secondly, demonetization in India caused severe liquidity challenges in the world's major diamond cutting and polishing country impacting our first quarter sales. Liquidity began returning to the Indian cutting centers during the first quarter and it's expected to be fully restored by midyear. The lower quality production in the first quarter was particularly affected by this one-off event.

Thirdly, the world's two major diamond producers sold a record combined 28.2 million carats into the rough market during the first quarter. That was 58% more than their combined production during the quarter making it particularly challenging for a first-time seller introducing new product to the market. We had to find particularly hard for tension at our sales with such an enormous amount of rough go to the market by the majors.

Fourthly, the production sold during the first quarter was sourced primarily from the upper portion of the North East lobe of the 5034 kimberlite. The predominantly transitional tuffisitic kimberlite in this zone has a higher population of lower quality diamonds compared to the hypabyssal kimberlite found at depth at the North East lobe and also at the Center lobe. As a consequence, realized prices achieved during the first quarter were below the expected average for the 5034 kimberlite as a whole, but are expected to improve as more production is sourced from hypabyssal kimberlite at the Center lobe and deeper portions of the North East lobe.

At March 31, the company was subject to maintaining a cash call reserve account balance of approximately US$27.9 million. On March 27, the lenders provided a waiver whereby the amount is now to be funded by May 31. Despite encouraging recent operating and sales results, the company expects to require further waivers in respect for this and other reserve accounts that are required to be funding during 2017. We are in active discussions with our lending group to defer and realign the reserve account funding requirements to reflect current market conditions. With the benefit of additional operating and sales results, and subject to continued improvements on both fronts, the company expects to conclude the realignment of the reserve account funding schedule by mid-2017.

Subject to agreement between the company and lenders, the 65 million in restricted funds in treasury could be used to support reserve account funding. While good progress is being made, there is no assurances that the lenders will accommodate further waivers or amendments that the company will seek.

I would now like to open the line to questions.

Geordie Mark

Hey, good morning, Patrick. Nice real pump there for you operations I see. If you could - obviously few question I just relating to if you remind me commenced on the new recognition I guess that's in the upcoming sales in June. And just in terms of the nature of this, do you also get an idea of the period of production that this sales will sort of encompass maybe the number of carats in the sale and potentially the providence from - in the sale where they came from?

Perry Ing

Hi, Geordie. It's Perry Ing, the CFO. You are correct. So sales number five which is coming up to close in June will be down by sale that will be recorded in the second quarter revenue. It will be somewhere close to 0.25 million carats I believe just under that and I can let Patrick speak in terms of where in the ore body that source from.

Patrick Evans

Yes, good morning, Geordie. And thanks for joining us. I'll just talk about the - where it comes from. The diamonds for the next sale are currently been sorted in India and that's way Reid Mackie is at the moment. And I'll ask Reid to give us some sense of what the parcel looks like, although it's still currently in sorting.

For the first time, the bulk of the diamonds in this parcel come from the West lobe, approximately 70% from the West lobe. The geology of the West lobe is not too similar to the geology of the North East lobe. It has a somewhat stratified facies structure with transitional toughest as the kimberlite in the upper levels. So with 70% of the June sale coming from the West lobe, it will be interesting to see whether we see a similar quality as we have from the North East lobe. There is of course wholesale production in this sale is coming from the Central lobe which has been delivering the whiter larger diamonds and some from the North East lobe. And this is also for the first time roughly 10% coming from the south part.

Let me ask Reid, how's been the sorting in India if he can provide us any more color.

Reid Mackie

Thanks Patrick. Yeah, indeed with this shipment coming up for the June sale, the one thing that isn't sorting, it's still going to concentrate from a quality perspective what we're going to get out of it. But initial presence are compared to Central lobe certainly it's looking like it is a lower quality distribution within that the goods going to the June sale.

Another indication that it might be of a lower quality or lower distribution rather is that the size distribution is looking finer than what we saw in - on those sales. So indications today are that from a distribution standpoints, it will be a lower quality sales than that we saw in the goods obviously from the results that you just described has been high market today in terms of price.

Patrick Evans

Geordie, just one last point to that, of course we're going to mining from all the lobes through the course of the year. And based on the current mine plan, we will be sourcing approximately equal volumes from the North East lobe, the Central lobe and the West lobe through the year. So give or take approximately 800,000 tonnes from each of those lobes and we will see somewhere in the order of about 350.000 tonnes coming from the South pipe.

Geordie Mark

Okay, thank you. Just one other question and I'll go back in the queue. Just any commentary, I know that the forth sale had a quarter that can price down from the Central lobe, just maybe generally any commentary on pricing changes from say January through to the fourth sale in terms of like-for-like change instead of average, instead of the parcel average? That would be useful. Thank you.

Patrick Evans

Reid?

Reid Mackie

It's a difficult one to say because as Patrick put it out, there has been some variation in inputs from where the goods are coming from. So De Beers Gahcho Kué the distribution effect from the pricing effects is quite difficult at this point and something I wouldn't comfortable about putting on it at this particular time. I am comfortable in saying that the increases that we saw in the last sale you know had portions that were a result of market prices increase on like-for-like goods.

We're hearing from the industry that the average increasing since January in the rough market are anywhere between 2% to 4% you know without actually putting a number out there. What we're seeing is like-for-like, but it would be consistent with those numbers that we are seeing generally in market. But the factor that comes in as a result of the earnings that manufacturers are finding as they polish the product is part of the price discovery or product discovery case that Patrick mentioned earlier on.

Geordie Mark

Okay. Thank you very much, all. I get back in the queue.

Richard Hatch

Thank you and morning gentlemen. Thanks very much for the call. First question just on in terms of you inventories, I just want to clarify say since that they started at mines production, you've had attributed shade on the 150,000 carats and you sold including the most recent sale about 670. So on my math that about 170,000 carats of inventory, is that correct or is my math is wrong?

Perry Ing

I believe that's Richard. Those numbers are being right to me.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Is that what - can you just give us a bit of a flavor on that inventories in particular, is it mainly quality goods or is it kind of - is it mixture, run of mine, general or what's that kind of makeup of it?

Patrick Evans

Carry on, Perry.

Perry Ing

Though diamonds are predominantly what is going to be sold in our sale number 5 coming up in June and Patrick and Reid have commented on the last question in terms of what we should be seeing for those diamonds.

Richard Hatch

Okay.

Patrick Evans

Yes, Rich. It's not actually inventory, it's well - it's product in the process of sorting for sale.

Richard Hatch

Okay. That makes sense. Okay, good. And then just in terms of - just a clarification point on you reserve account funding. Are they - in the schedule of reserve accounts funding that you required this fund, are these numbers cumulative or are they how much you require having them reserve accounts by the end by the each quarter, can you just clarify that?

Perry Ing

Those parts was great, Richard, so in total for 2017 it's worked about US$177 million and then I think we have another funding requirement early next year. So the total over the next four quarters is the US$193 million.

Richard Hatch

So that the total amount you have to have in reserve account by the end of March 2018?

Perry Ing

Correct, under divisional loan facility agreement.

Richard Hatch

Thank you. And I mean Patrick, you kind of talked a bit about, how - I mean I know in your results you talked about in December that you are required to provide you lenders a couple of few items including the revised mine plant by the end of May to be suggested that mine will be available in food chain, I mean how comfortable that you can avoid it at the full year?

Patrick Evans

Perry, will you?

Perry Ing

Sure. I think our lender work is very supportive. We received unanimous support for the waiver that we received at March 31. Discussions are ongoing with all lenders currently. So they understand that we're in a different price environment compared to the feasibility steady prices and recent prices late last year. We've seen encouraging results and production at the mine has gone exceptionally well. So that's a very appreciative of the job that peers has done building the mine and operating the mine currently. And we do need some support from them in terms of restructuring the timing and the extent of the reserve accounts and we hope to be able to reach something accommodated with them over the next few weeks and months. All I can say is that discussion so far has been very constructive.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Thanks. And then my last question is just in the encouraging see the prices improve across the full sales that you've given us in the table, just to clarify how much of that is mix and how much of that is market?

Patrick Evans

I would prefer to read in the minutes, but purposes just as an initial comment my sense is that the bulk of it in the first quarter was as a result of the market getting to know our product. But of course also fighting as I said earlier, we afford a place in the market during the quarter when the two majors sold maybe 60% more than they produced in that quarter. The market was flooded with rough in the first quarter making a particularly challenging for a first time seller to grow attention to their product.

So I think in the first quarter it was principally finding our place in the market. With a last sale as we mentioned in the introductory comments, there was about a quarter of the parcel that was sourced from the Center lobe and we have always known and we have now established that the Center lobe has both higher white quality than the Northeast lobe and also a larger size distribution. So that undoubtedly also helped the much better results that we saw in the fourth sale. Reid, can you add to that?

Reid Mackie

Yeah. So as I indicated, we're kind of seeing on average the rock market increasing, it's depending on who we targeted that we would appreciate there's a lot of variability in what gets reported back. But we're hearing in the neighborhood of 2% to 4% is kind of new average. Obviously the percentages increases, we're seeing at our sales are well above that. As I mention on the earlier question that I am little bit uncomfortable trying to decouple okay, which portion of that difference is based on the higher distribution or higher quality mix versus the market. And I don't know if you split in half and half and I wouldn't want to do at this stage until we have a better understanding at detail. The key drivers to the production, distribution and that production mix program.

But one other things that we are hearing to support some weight behind the portion that you can account towards the price discovery, a product discovery, Patrick alluded to in that the buyers are - cutting centers are reporting good results from GK product, good yields. There's a color green improvement through polishing. And naturally demonstrated through the amount actually the bidding behavior at there, we're seeing returns of winners fail upon sale and we're seeing what we - one of the things that we're looking at in monitoring quiet closely is the increased bids prologue. We think that's the appropriate measures to look for and tender for the popularity of the product in compensate the competition that will sort of creating a tender. And we got from 8.1 in January to 11.4 at this month, six months reason sale and I think that's a testament to customers discovering the product, understanding it better and realizing that there's a upside there.

Richard Hatch

Thank you very much, guys.

Edward Sterck

Hi. Good morning, gentlemen. A couple questions for me, if I could start with the funding requirements for the reserve accounts. You know it seems to me that interestingly the lenders allow some lasted some of the problems on those, but in your - given that they don't, have you plan B that you're working?

Perry Ing

Hi, Edward, it's Perry. Obviously the company continues to evaluate the capital markets and financing alternatives. But see our processes is to work with the lending group that help us build the mine, so that our priority and we - as I said before we've had very constructive discussions. We are open to other arrangements, but our priority right now is working with our existing lending groups.

Edward Sterck

Okay, fair enough. And then just a question on the auction timings, can you remind me, is it - what was the schedule on fringe quarters, say quarters 1, 2, 3, and 4?

Patrick Evans

There are three tenders closing in Q1 and Q4 and two tenders closing in each of Q2 and Q3.

Edward Sterck

Okay. Thank you. And then just in terms of getting into full production, what's the remaining funding that's required?

Perry Ing

Since it's the third commercial production we're are fully funded as of now. Now there has been some issues with the conveyance system that we noted to the market earlier in the year which caused the delay in production. So the peers are looking at potentially some modernization taking place on the conveying system, but we don't have final numbers on that yet. I don't think they're going to be very material relative to the cost of the project but other than that we're essentially fully built like planed.

Edward Sterck

Okay. So just in terms of thinking this then and referring to the technical reports has last published, we should now be thinking about ongoing - attributed ongoing spending CapEx of around 10 million plus any stripping costs in terms of the capitalized numbers?

Perry Ing

Yeah. Those things are real numbers to me, Edward.

Edward Sterck

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Good morning, gentlemen. Thank you for hosting the call. My question has to deal a little bit with the circumstances under which you found yourself in a little bit of a short term difficult financial position and the events that led to this and you prominently point out in the release that two of the major diamond producers very much oversold their production in the first quarter at a time when prices were generally weak in the marketplace which is a bit of a curious strategy.

And I guess my question is to whose advantage is it, for you to be in a difficult financial position in the short run in a point where you may be willing to perhaps raise equity capital, add this advantages time. I am just curious given that one of those producers is your partner in the mine, what advantage can others hope to gain by this, are they looking to perhaps join into larger equity participation at favorable prices. I'm just curious if you give any thoughts as to the motivation behind the dumping the diamond in the early part of the year?

Patrick Evans

I don't think - this is Patrick. I don't think that either of the majors was thinking about Mountain Province. And Mountain Province's first sales when they decided what volume sell into the market. I fully expect that they felt that they were meeting a reasonable demand in the markets as they approach their sales strategy during the quarter. The particular circumstances that you referred to relation to us of course, more to do with the decrease in the diamond prices, the average diamond prices since 2014 when we did a feasibility study for the mines. And when we also arrange the current debt facility, diamond prices been of course were considerably higher than they are at present. And the work that we are doing, Perry outline with our lending group is simply to restructure the reserve accounts fund in schedule to reflect the new reality in the diamond market as it exists at present. And it is a reality. And as Reid has mentioned despite the large volume that the majors brought to the markets in the first quarter, it appears that the average prices have increased by somewhere between 2% and 4%.

So we did fight, we had to fight hard for our place in the market as a new producer in the first quarter and we had two other peers, Stornoway and Firestone were establishing themselves in the market for the first time as well. So I don't think that on balance that anything to the major is that it was because with consideration to the new produces. And as I said I think all circumstances with respect to the reserve account funding schedule relate more to the general market decline and we think that given the progress we're making with our lending groups that this is entirely manageable.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

Geordie Mark

Yes. Thank you again, gentlemen. Just some follow-on questions. Just in terms of maybe on the timing of sales, can you just remind me the more detail in terms of the cut-off stakes when you split between yourselves and De Beers, so the margin high profiles?

Patrick Evans

Reid, do you have those numbers at hand?

Reid Mackie

I don't. I'll get back to you. We cutoff and I am assuming went to production 5129.

Geordie Mark

Yeah, yeah, exactly when I guess ultimately at what last production date those were attributed to I guess, just give an idea?

Reid Mackie

Yeah. I don't have it in front of me, but we can that to you after the call.

Geordie Mark

Fabulous and maybe just a follow-on question for - obviously mining ramp-ups going very well and it looks like purchasing ramp-ups sort of getting there with your sort of language around full production in some this quarter. You noted that in the financial year that 27 days sort of stockpile for all, do you expect this to be a sort of sustaining stockpile going forward or do you expect sort of rights of all production to drop further the Neilson catch up or Neil sort of exceed production, we looking to Neil to exceed production or are we looking for something more static in nature to the end of the year?

Patrick Evans

I think the - Geordie, I think the stockpile is going to remain pretty much at these levels. We are continuing to guide 2017 production at 2.7 million tonnes processed 4.4 million carats recovered, of course in the 100% basis. But we are very encouraged at the recent very strong operating performance at the mine which gives us the confidence that we will be in full production this current quarter. If the continuing strong performance is seen at the end of the current quarter then we will potentially look at revising our guidance for the year but we won't do it before we receive the second quarter production results.

Geordie Mark

Okay. Thank you. And then should to the last five sales of the year in terms of volumes think of them as a similar sort of order of magnitude as of the June sale?

Patrick Evans

Reid, the last five sales the year, but we looking at roughly 200,000 per sale.

Reid Mackie

I think that's we had in the current plan based on, because only received from our partner. So, you know - that's what our capacity set up to deal with that of referencing 200,000 and 300,000 carats versus per cycle.

Geordie Mark

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Richard Hatch

Firstly, just wonder whether you can just give bit more flavor on how much of the discount market is booking for fluorescence at the moment? And secondly, I just wonder whether you might just be able to give a bit more made from the fluorescence debt covenants and when they're applying kick in please?

Reid Mackie

And Richard, I'll answer the first question for you on fluorescence. Right now on average, we're seeing about a 20% discount for fluorescence goods. And it's that from standard we talked to in the marketplace.

Richard Hatch

Yeah, and if you were say we were this time last year, what would be Reid?

Reid Mackie

That tough, and I don't have that on hand. I would assume at this time last year, we would have still been in an unstable and relatively weak market. So I wouldn't be surprised that they bit similar. What you find though is when you have strengthened the stability retrain to the market and I think that's where your question's probably coming from is that you've other discounts for fluorescence reduce. And simple factor that is unfortunately has had the experience in the marketplace for doing its lower seller. So we can hang around and stock with wholesaler or even - for wholesale dealer for a little bit longer. And obviously last year at 2016 and then obviously 2015, the due was more especially in 2015, it was more than issue at that powerful sale level.

One of the other things is that you can see the discount vary from 5% for week to 30% for strong. Obviously it is strong fluorescence that hasn't past during market cost structure to hang around the little bit longer and has been attributable to the deeper discounting. But with the stability we train to the market, we expect to see any discounts out there to abate or not that I introduced.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Fair enough. And do - just follow-ups on that, what kind of - do you have a view kind of how long that take that discount that we are seeing at the moment at bids? And then secondly, can you just given a bit of comment Gahcho Kué and how they sort of kind of compare?

Reid Mackie

Sure. And you know you it will be able to bid a few stages to kind of schedule when the reductions would occur. I am just kind of confident in saying that our stability which trench the market which we are seeing and you are kind of coming out of you know especially in January on back of demonetization, a big of thought in the market. I would expect now that we are seeing stability returning to the market that we should start to see you know within the next six months some reductions, see the type of discounting that we are seeing. That will be something also that cost prices there and cost prices have a little bit flattish. And once we start seeing that those cost prices come up, a little bit of stability more from the rough part of the market into the polish part of the market. I think that's when the timing that you should be looking for in order to schedule or try to get an idea of when those fluorescence discounts can come.

So strategically we are seeing approximately 30% on the goods that we've seen today about approximately 30% has some degree of fluorescence.

Richard Hatch

Thanks. That's really helpful.

Patrick Evans

Richard, I wonder if I could just add to Reid's comments before Perry response on the reserve accounts. As we just mentioned about 30% of Gahcho Kué diamonds have some degree of fluorescence. That's very much in line with the average for all diamond production in the world about 30% of all mine diamonds have fluorescence. So it's not unusual. As Reid just pointed out the market tolerance for fluorescence if really focused on what it means for the manufacturer who buys the fluorescence diamond. And I have - at our sales I have spoken to buyer; I have asked them what the problem is because frankly our fluorescence stones look fabulous. For some reason the fluorescence makes them look brighter in natural color. It doesn't at all detract from the quality of the stone.

And the simple answer from there is that it takes a little bit longer to sell a stone with fluorescence and to sell a stone without fluorescence. So that obviously increases their working capital. And we feel that in the discounts.

In the 1990s, you will recall, producers actually got a premium for fluorescence. Consumers wanted fluorescence. The fluorescence diamonds glow under black light in the evenings and night clubs was considered to be quite desirable. We are of course acting we've been proactive in addressing this issue of fluorescence. It's pointless selling fluorescence diamonds to people who have low tolerance risk. There are buyers in the market who seek fluorescence, for example the online diamond retailer Blue Nile [ph] sells a very volume of fluorescence diamonds apparently as much as $500 million a year of fluorescence diamonds.

So it obviously makes sense for us to ensure that we get people who have an appetite for fluorescence diamonds to come to our sales. So to present these this product to people who want this product rather than to people who are reluctant to take the product because it takes him a little bit longer to sell us.

So we other initiatives underway which are more medium term, the fluorescence diamonds we believe represent an attractive marketing opportunity for particularly Asian tourist coming to the North West to view their roller aurora borealis. So we have some initiatives underway all designed to reduce the discount that we current been subject to.

Richard Hatch

That's very helpful. Thanks.

Reid Mackie

Patrick, I may add on to that. In addition to the marketing initiatives in quite correctly and value point to that online retailers like Blue Nile are specializing and have a high tolerance for fluorescence. One of the other aspects of fluorescence that you can hear is that there can be polishing before, we've been following our product very closely to the cutting centers here in India and we have seen and heard of noble ports of proponent issue relating to fluorescence, little clarity issues related to fluorescence. And we've actually heard some incidences of fluorescence reducing through the polishing process. So you know the cutting centers and our buyers are very actively mitigating any of the classical polishing issue of manufacturing issues that have been no to a company fluorescence.

Richard Hatch

Thank you.

Perry Ing

And just in terms of your question on the covenants Richard, they would have otherwise kicked in as September 30th upon technical and financial completion of the loan facility. We do expect to get there on the technical side with the strong performance at the mine. On the financial side, you know we wouldn't expect to get there just give - where given that realized prices is one of the financial test to achieve completion. So this is all going to be part of the discussions and realignments that we are undertaking with the lenders currently.

Richard Hatch

Right, thank you, guys.

Edward Sterck

Thanks. Just one follow-up question from me on the updated Mountain, are you expecting anything any substantial changed from the plans is to previously or this more confirmatory in nature?

Patrick Evans

And it is very difficult to say at this stage. We haven't yet seen the first draft of the updated life of mine plant from the operator. So I think we'd like to at least wait until we receive that first draft before commenting on that.

Edward Sterck

Fair enough. Thank you.

Patrick Evans

Thank you, Jessa. And thank you to everyone for joining us today. Any follow-up questions can be addressed to me and we look forward to talking to you again when we report our 2017 second quarter results on August 10th. Thank you, every one.

