SLC Agricola's (SLCJY) CEO Aurelio Pavinato on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SLC Agricola SA (OTCPK:SLCJY) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Aurelio Pavinato - CEO

Ivo Marcon Brum - CFO & IRO

Analysts

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for waiting. At this time, we will like to welcome everyone to SLC Agricola First Quarter of 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Today we have with us Mr. Aurelio Pavinato, CEO and Mr. Ivo Marcon Brum, CFO and Investor Relations Officer.





Aurelio Pavinato

Good morning. Thank you for participating in SLC Agricola's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2017. Please go to Slide 3, where we will begin with comments on the recent price variations in our main products and the short-term price outlook.

Cotton prices in general, in the international market continue on their upward trends. As we have been saying in our earnings release and conference calls, this shift in the levels of price through the concurrent level of between BRL0.75 and BRL0.80 per pound is due to the series of reductions in stocks we see in 2016-2017 is of two consecutive years. The USDA is currently estimating global stock piles at the BRL890.5 million which is down significantly from the peak in the 2014-2015 crop year, partly a BRL112.5 million. Data release yesterday by the USDA points to our continuation of this trend in the 2017-2018 crop year. We issued the department estimated another dropdown in the stock piles to the end of the crop year at BRL87.1 million.

The dropdown in the U.S. stocks, the word is like exporter also had a positive impact on international cotton prices. Stronger than expected demand for U.S. cotton led to [indiscernible] revision in forecast for exports and inventory dropdowns. As we can see on the Slide 4, the initial forecast for exports of BRL10.5 million was revised significantly upwards to BRL14 million.

Moving onto Slide 5, we can see the dropping soybean prices in the year-to-date which is mainly to the three-quarter halves in Latin America which combined a precendented rise in the United States last year led to a built-in towards stocks. On the other hand, this low volume, the pace of the producer sales combined with good demand, especially from China are the major part sectors at this timing, keeping prices close to the level of $10 per bushel.

For cotton, we must differentiate between the situation in international and local prices. As you can see on Slide 6, since they had filed for opposite past in the recent months, the shark pace of corn in Brazil during 2016 led to a decoupling with the export [ph] which follows prices in Chicago. This partly begins to undergo a correction in early 2017 with the start of the new crop year leading domestic prices to fall despite the relative stability in international prices. The word corn supply demand balance is comfortable for the time being, however, if the contractual in the U.S. corn plus this year crop year which is underway and the retraction from the U.S. is seller prices in Chicago recoverage in the late 2016 and early 2017. The USDA current estimates points to a reduction in word corn stocks for the 2017-2018 crop year which should continue to provide price support.

Let's go please to Slide 8 which shows our operational performances in the 2016-2017 crop year. As detailed in our earnings release, the current crop year has been highly favorable for good crop development in all regions where we operate which have led us to revise upwards our yield estimate for practically all crops. For fighting whose heart has already been precluded, we will detain a yield off a 3,282 kilogram of per hectares or 6.7% higher than our initial forecast. A highlight I was the yield at the hour [indiscernible] farming in much gross which was 4,380 kilogram of per hectares on 6,420 hectaress setting a new record for our Company and our internal benchmarlk.

Ounces like now [ph], we can see the situation of the cotton crop which is present excellent aspects and whose field evaluation has led us to revise upwards our yields forecasted by 7.6% for the cotton crop, first crop, and by 2.7% for cotton second crop. Cotton harvesting will begin in the late of May. It indicates that the second crop corn or for the time being we are keeping unchanged our yield forecast off the 6,877 kilograms per hectares. We can now move onto [indiscernible] where we demonstrated detail of our hedged position and a comparison against 2016. I will like to point out to the level of in fact hedging after BRL3.5 per dollar for 75% of exposure. In the cotton price of $75.6 set the dollar per pound compared to a realized price of $0.704 in 2016.

I will now pass the call over to my colleague, Ivo Brum, our CFO and IRO, who will comment on our financial results in the period.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Good morning, everyone. Let's go to Slide 12 which shows some highlights from our income statement for this year. The good performance of our crops has already begun to be reflecting in our results this quarter. We saw 13.6% reduction in unit cost of soybean prices, an increase the mark-to-market adjustment of our [indiscernible]. We also saw significant gains in sales price in the quarter compared to a year ago with increase of 12.7% for soybean, 16% for corn and 54% for cotton. With this increase support [in at] the revenue growth of 9% as we can see on which is stable.

Given the lower soybean unit cost in higher prices, EBITDA and net income set new record for the first quarter of the year of BRL123.5 million and BRL83.9 million respectively which consolidates our expectation of significant improvement in the results compared to 2016.

Let's go to Slide 13 please which shows breakdown of our net debt. Net debt declined in the quarter in relation to the end 2016 to close the build at BRL829.7 million and with improvement in EBITDA the net debt EBITDA also fell to 2.6 times - our preaching [ph] what we consider comfortable levels for this indicator.

Thank you. And let's open the call for questions.

