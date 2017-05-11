Valener's (VNRCF) CEO Sophie Brochu on Q2 2017 Results -- Earnings Call Transcript

Valener, Inc. (OTC:VNRCF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Mariem Elsayed - Senior Advisor, Investor Relations

Sophie Brochu - President & CEO

Pierre Despars - SVP, Corporate Affairs & CFO

Analysts

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Jeremy Rosenfield - Industrial Alliance

Operator

I will now turn the call over to Ms. Mariem Elsayed, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Ms. Elsayed.

Mariem Elsayed

Thank you, Ruth. Good afternoon and welcome to Valener's second quarter 2017 conference call. With me today from Gaz Metro are Sophie Brochu, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Pierre Despars, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Financial Officer, both acting as Managers of Valener.

This call is being webcast and I encourage you to download the supporting slides, which are available in the Investors section of Valener's website under Events and Presentations.

As always certain subjects we will cover involve forward-looking information. Please refer to the Cautionary Notes section, which can be found on the second page of our presentation as well as in our quarterly MD&A, which was published earlier today and is available on our website and on SEDAR.

We may also refer to certain indicators that are non-US GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as substitute for other performance measures that are in accordance with GAAP. I will now turn the call over to Sophie.

Sophie Brochu

Merci, Mariem. Bonjour a tous, and good afternoon everyone. Let's start with the fundamentals. Yesterday Valener's Board of Directors approved the extension of its 4% dividend CAGR target on common shares for an additional four years.

We had initially guided for fiscal years 2016 through 2018. Today's extension of the targets is sustained by the quality of Valener's underlying assets i.e. Gaz Met and Seigneurie de Beaupre Wind Farm. They are growing unpredictable returns. Not to mention, Gaz Metro's realization of innovative projects in the unregulated fields such as tripling the capacity of LSR facility in the East of Montreal and trace of acquisition of Standar Solar in the United States. Valener will now be raising a dividend annually upto and including fiscal 2022, eventually leading to eight consecutive years of dividend increases.

As you can imagine working in Gaz Met– Gaz Met is constantly on a number of projects that we're excited about. Let me walk you through some of these as well as the highlights from the second quarter.

I am now on slide four. In March, we announced the acquisition of Standar Solar, a leading US based solar energy firm that specializes in the development, installation, operation and maintenance of commercial solar electric system. Standar Solar operates is multiple states across the US. This strategy deal not only expands Gaz Metro's presence and expertise in the rapidly growing US Solar Energy Industry but also opens the door to a promising approach of combining solar energy with other energy sources such as natural gas.

This acquisition also contributes our fulfilling Gaz Metro's objective of actively participating in the reduction of the energy sectors environmental footprint and to lower GHD emissions.

Standar Solar currently has a significant development pipeline as well as portfolio of construction ready projects, over 100 megawatts of solar generation capacity under management services and most importantly as a season and highly competitive management team with a sterling reputation and outstanding track record.

We paid $16.3 million for this acquisition and I am pleased to say that we are even more excited about with the deal just closed two weeks ago.

In Montreal, the construction of the second liquefaction train designed to triple production capacity at our natural gas liquefaction, storage and regasification plant is now complete.

The facility can now produce over 9 billion cubic feet of LNG annually. It is the only one of its kind in Eastern Canada. Together with our partner at Gaz Metro we can now more than every rely on LNG to make the energy needed industries that are too far from the distribution network and sort of plant and be ahead the road and lower time transport sector.

In the Saguenay region, the upgrade of the compressor station in Saint Maurice and the installation of a new compressor station in La Tuque were both completed during the second quarter.

What remains ongoing with an uncertain big plant for late 2017. This $80 million investment will improve and strengthen the transformation network and insure reliable gas supply to our customers for years to come.

The new city of Saint-Hyacinthe, the infrastructure required to contact the city's renewal energy output to our distribution network in Quebec is ready and we should begin injecting it with RNG in June. RNG being Renewable Natural Gas.

As a reminder, when the project is fully ramped up, the city of Saint-Hyacinthe will be able to produce over 13 million cubic meters of RNG per year through the process known as BO Mechanation [ph] which will then be injected in our distribution network allowing our customers to benefit from greener form of energy.

Gaz Metro is also working on converting the city's fleet of vehicles to run on RNG. So far seven vehicles have been converted and the remaining 52 will be by the end of 2017.

South of the boarder now; Vermont Gas Systems completed its pipeline extension in Addison County. This 66 km project is now fully commissioned and VGS is looking forward to getting several other customers up and running by the next eating season.

Also in Vermont, Green Mountain Power completed the first phase of its acquisition of hydroelectric power plant from NL in January with the purchase of the first four of these power plants for $7.5. Once we obtained the remaining [06:45] which we expect we will receive this month, we can forward this with the acquisition of the remaining power plants. We continue to expect that the deal, value at $60 million and which will add 40 megawatts of capacity to GMP's asset base will close by the third quarter of this fiscal year.

And finally, and keeping with its business objective of providing renewable energy sources to the residents of Vermont, we mapping powers at a three solar part projects to the VPSB in March. These parts will have a production capacity of 5 megawatts each as well as potential to store up, up to 2 megawatts of power. They will be held in partnership with a third party and represent an investment of approximately equally $26 million and largely approvals from the VPSB are expected in early 2018 and construction to start in the fall.

Now let's turn over to Valener's fiscal month on slide five before I hand the call over to Gaz to walk you through Gaz Metro's results.

Valener generated adjusted net income of $32.9 million during the second quarter, up 2.5% from the second quarter of last year. Adjusted net income per share was $0.85 up from $0.83 in the second quarter of 2016. Normalized operating cash flows for the second quarter was $11.3 unchanged from the second quarter of last year, that is $0.29 per share for both the second quarters of 2016 and 17.

These strong and steady results reflect the quality of Valener's to assets, Gaz Metro and Seigneurie de Beaupre Wind Farms. At Gaz Metro we're fully focused on our clients and their needs. This is the driving force behind everything we do. Whether we are strengthening a network or expanding it. It is for our clients. Our clients are north and south of the border and so are our initiatives. The same goes for our growing appetite for renewable energy.

We offer wind, hydro and solar energy and soon will be adding renewable natural gas to the mix, not only because we believe in it but because our customers are asking for these cleaner, greener power sources.

The benefits are of course to fold. With our latest acquisition of Standar Solar, not only will be catering to new and existing clients but we are also positioning ourselves to take full advantage of the projected growth in the solar energy industry one of the fastest growing sector in the United States.

Solar energy is a thriving industry in the US and this acquisition comes at the perfect time in the life of Gaz Metro.

I will now turn the call over to Pierre who will walk you through segment per forma. Pierre?

Pierre Despars

Thank you, Sophie. On the slide 6, Gaz Metro generated net income of $142.5 million during the second quarter, up $2 million from the second quarter of last year. On a per unit basis, net income for the quarter was $0.85 up from $0.84 in the same period, last year. These stronger results were driven mainly by the growth of the rate base assets in our Québec distribution business and at Green Mountain Power. The energy distribution segment generated net income of $136.8 million during the second quarter of 2017, up 3% compared to last year.

As you see on slide 7, natural gas distribution in Québec generated net income of $114.4 million in the second quarter, up $1.5 million from the prior year period. This was driven by growth in the rate base investment as well as the favorable impact of Gaz Metro's $2.8 million share of overearnings recorded during the second quarter partly offset by lower distribution revenue as a result of an overall average price decrease following changes in customer consumption.

As a result of recording or share of overearnings we now expect Gaz Metro's to finish the year slightly above the $136.3 million of net income prescribed for in the 2017 rate case.

Turning to slide 8; Vermont's operations generated a combine net income of $22.4 million during the second quarter, up $1.9 million or 9% from last year. These positive results come mainly from the increase in Green Mountain Power average rate base and the timing difference between the recognition of sales and expenses which is expected to reverse over the course of the year.

The natural gas transportation segment generated net income of $6.7 million during the quarter, down from $7.4 million last year mainly due to lower volume transported by Portland Natural Gas Transmission System.

In electricity production we recorded $1.5 million of net income during the quarter unchanged from the prior period. No distribution were paid out during the second quarter. In April however, Wind Farm two and three paid out $7.4 million distribution and Wind Farm four paid our $1.3 million distribution. We expect Wind Farm four to make a distribution this month and both Wind Farms to make distribution in the fourth quarter.

The energy services, storage and other segment generated a net income of $1.6 million during the second quarter, that's $700,000 increase compared to the second quarter of last year. The increase was mainly the result of an equation related to the acquisition of the additional 50% interest in CDH that granted us the sole ownership of CPUM.

LNG shipment were lower year-over-year as we temporarily help new orders so as to redirect resource, tower the ramp up of the second train at the LSR facility. Now that it's fully up and running and the liquefaction capacity tripled, we have reopened the order book.

Onto slide 9, Gaz Metro invested $254 million in CapEx during the first six months of the year of which approximately $100 million was spent during the second quarter.

The second quarter's capital expenditures include investment in the LSR facility capacity expansion, Green Mountain Power recent acquisition of small hydroelectric power plant in Vermont as well as the usual maintenance capital expenditure.

We are not forecasting that we will deploy approximately $510 million by the end of the fiscal year, above $80 million more than previously guided. $30 million relates to the investment in Green Mountain Power solar plant, previously accounted for as equity accounted interest understatement of cash flow and that are now being book as for plant and equipment.

The remainder is a result of an upward revision of our initial estimates to account for project in Vermont and Gaz Metro QDA. In March Gaz Metro completed an equity offering by a way of private placement issuing 4.5 million units for total gross profit of approximately $100 million.

The issuance was to rebalance Gaz Metro's capital structure and the fund were used for general corporate purposes. Valener subscribed to1.3 million units of the offering or $29 million and are now pro-rated based on its respective shares of units outstanding.

Gaz Metro Inc. subscribed to the remaining 3.2 million units for a total proceeding of approximately $71 million.

In closing and as Sophie just mentioned, Valener is extending its dividend program through 2022. Eventually bringing the company to eight consecutive years of annual dividend growth at a 4% gagger. This decision does not alters Valener's strategy which is to remain financially flexible in order to support the growth and the development and its underlying assets without which such dividend increase wouldn't have been possible.

Sophie Brochu

And with that note, as a reminder, Valener will be hosting an Investor Day on June 8. For more information you can reach out to our Investor Relation Department. They will be happy to help you out. That concludes the call. Operator, we will now open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Robert Kwan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Robert Kwan

Good morning. Just coming to the 4% dividend growth guidance extending that out; I'm just wondering, what's changed in the business in terms of -- do you have enhanced physically? Are there new projects that are likely to come to formation that gives you the confidence to extend the growth out to that date?

Pierre Despars

When that question was read in previous conference call, we said that we were doing our strategic review. Gaz Metro. And when we look at the result of that sharp strategic review, the growth and the underlying asset that we actually have Gaz Metro's QDAs or Green Mountain Power, potential investment in either solar or high growths or maintenance CapEx going forward we see that we're sensible in using that dividend by 4% year-after-year up to that 2022.

So it's really, we refined our model, we're reviewing our strategy for the coming five years and we're comfortable with growth.

Robert Kwan

Perfect. And so is it fair that the vast majority then about 4% growth is similar growth in earnings from the regulated business, just given and I really think that you need there?

Pierre Despars

I will say yes.

Robert Kwan

Okay. So I guess put differently than, how much upside do you potentially see if you're able to pursue other kind of unregulated investments?

Pierre Despars

Sorry could you -- you have a question about or other investments and the regulated assets?

Robert Kwan

Well, yes. So it sounds like its really regulated rate base growth, it's kind of a low risk. Clearly the growth staff within your existing business driving the four?

Sophie Brochu

This is where I'm smiling…

Pierre Despars

Because I should have completed the answer with the LNG sales and the growth that we're expecting in the sales as of LNG because we have just completed the construction at the asset and the impact of our new acquisition on Standar Solar and their renewable and in the solar. So I can understand that my answer was not completed.

Sophie Brochu

No. It was not but I think it's fair to say Robert, I think it's fair to say Robert that when we look at it they have increased and they still represent a large chunk of our businesses.

So it's fair to say that growing the dividend on the floor of the rate base activities in the right one. Is there upside? Absolutely, and this is what we're working on and everything we do notably on the non-regulated side is something that we wait for. So, but when we do look at dividend increases we want to move forward and always forward.

So I think it's fair to say that the increase we're proposing today are based on the fact that the large chunk of our assets are regulated. Yes, but…they are outside the uncertainty, yes. But we've to work on them and we want to make sure that we're going to deliver which we are strongly believing we will.

And there are new businesses and frankly to write them off those business is very hard to predict because we're writing a book in the LNG business. We didn't know three years ago that we were going to be able to do what we're doing right now. And we still believed in it, that we invested a $120 million in it with a partner. And now we have customers that we never dreamt about and they are more knocking on our doors.

So could there be more of that? You know as the business grows we'll see and we're working on it. It's a solid four.

Robert Kwan

Okay. If I can then turn to Standar Solar and not necessarily that specific transaction background but when you're kind of looking at that business did you want to get into the solar business outside of regulated rate base? And I guess as an extension of that, what other businesses that you're not currently in are on your radar screen just as we think about what potentially might come next. So we're not surprised?

Sophie Brochu

I think the way to look at it is that when -- if we were not into solar, if we were not into LNG -- we are most and for all an energy company. And even if we were quickly in the natural gas distribution in Quebec; if we did it on the rest understood the rest of the energy industry, we would be missing a point.

So we looked at solar before, absolutely. Was it something that we were hoping for, absolutely but that was a matter of timing and because we are invested as you know in Green Mountain Power and that Green Mountain Power is itself putting solar energy from a utility standpoint. Because we're so connected with some of the customers requirement and because we look at various ways of producing power; be it solar, be it hydro, be it wind, the solar industry is something that we have been following, studying.

And as you are much aware the wind industry is a fairly major, is at a fairly major point, where solar is just beginning and what we really wanted to do was to embark on the way before it was too major but major enough that we knew what we were going to do.

And the fact is that the team that we have found in Standar Solar is really a stellar Management Team because they know how to manage. They know how to deploy but they are extremely connected on both the market and the technology.

Now markets, they serve from states-to-states. There is no single state that is exactly like the other. Some states people will be -- and forget about the sun itself for a second. The regulatory compounds of each state is different. The expectation of the people are different. It is so different between Vermont and Québec in itself and we're an hour and a half drive from Burlington to Montreal.

And when you step into Vermont it's another energy where -- so this is case. So for us it's a natural extension of what we're doing in Quebec or what we're doing Vermont as a utility and now what we're going to do in many states south of the border. And it's behind the meter click, it is a first for us going behind military and serving the customer from that point of view.

So and if you think only what Mary is doing in Vermont with Green Mountain Power; Green Mountain Power is small but is extremely brilliant team and the state itself is a fundal place because people are innovative and looking at new ways of doing things and what she's doing and the team is doing and what our customers there are doing with the Tesla Power for example, it just opens the imagination.

So when you take the expertise of a group of people like Mary or the group of people like Scot and his team with Standar Solar and the team that we have here; we frankly have around the table great minds to put together to see what we can do even more in the future.

And all of a sudden Standar Solar opens up our presence in many states of the United States. What will unfold from that we don't know exactly but something will.

Robert Kwan

Understood, okay. And if I can just maybe finish on funding; looking at the Valener level balance sheet, not necessarily how much actual credit capacity you might have but when you look at where you want to be from a credit metric point of view. How much additional debt do you think you can add at Valener level based on kind of the adjusting assets and cash flows?

Pierre Despars

We actually have a credit facility of $200 million that is used at approximately half of it. So we have ample flexibility. So but I cannot answer you how much additional debt we would go above that but we have -- actually we have a lot of flexibility within Valener.

Robert Kwan

Okay. So you've got the liquidity if I am understanding your answer correctly, you are comfortable from a credit metric point of view, they're all taking that right out to the top based on current cash flows and assets?

Pierre Despars

Yes.

Robert Kwan

Okay. Thanks very much.

Sophie Brochu

And Robert, if I may add something because it's important on what you ask, it's true that for example what we're doing with Standar Solar isn't a non-related business but the profile, the financial profile of the business is very compatible because what Standar Solar is doing is shining long term contracts, PPAs with customers that are strong credit rating like many securities, like hospitals, like universities, military buildings. So it's very different from a business perspective but financially speaking it's completely compatible.

Robert Kwan

Understand, thank you, Sophie.

Sophie Brochu

Thank you.

Operator

And your next question is from Jeremy Rosenfield with Industrial Alliance. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Thanks. First, can you just talk about the new solar project, the GNP and presumably the project that developers is partner on those investments and maybe what you see over a longer term period in terms of further development opportunities in solar sector at GNP?

Pierre Despars

These three project are 5 Megawatt project each with a tax equity partner. So these are the similar project and the one that we did last year. That was 20 megawatt installation. Same concept; for sure Green Mountain Power is always diversifying its source of energy or power generation. Solar is one good vector and there is in the rate base of Green Mountain Power. So they're looking at additional opportunity either hydro or solar or power generation.

Jeremy Rosenfield

So the partner is are really tax equity? There's no developer of GMP is the actual developer within, you're doing with in-house essentially?

Pierre Despars

No. It's outsources. The investment is in Green Mountain Power but it's contracted with an outside lender.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Okay. Let me just ask one other question on the delivery on QDA; there was a mention in the disclosure just around the addition to rate base related to cap and trade, cost related to cap and trade; may be you can clarify if that has any impact on sort of the rate design and if is this to say earnings impact from Green that cost within rate base?

Pierre Despars

No. There's going to be no impact on income. It's just the regulatory treatment that will be different. As of now it's the, those credits were considered as not included in the rate base but we kept -- returned on it -- so it's going to be much more efficient and that will smooth the cost per customer if we included in the rate base and have a specific rate related to that.

So from rate perspective it will stabilize the cost per customers and for the shareholders there's going to be impact on the net income.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Okay. And then in terms of the forecast for the remainder of the year relative to what was initially forecasted in the rate application for fiscal year 2017. So far you're exceeding the expectations and you booked some overearnings in the quarter; just the outlook for the remainder of the year presumably is favorable and that's why you've booked those overearnings? Can you just confirm that?

Pierre Despars

Yes. So what we're doing is when book overearnings we look at preferred cash flow the year and we booked on a pro-rata basis, basis on the sales that occurs in the year. So as you know most of our sales comes from the two first quarters. So at the end of the second quarter we have a good view of what could be the overearnings unless we have a bad luck in the last six months. But we're -- and this is where we decide on the level of overearning that is expected but also the overearning that is booked at that point.

So based on our forecast at this point, we were comfortable with the overearning that we booked.

Jeremy Rosenfield

Okay. Good, that's it from me. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Mariem Elsayed

We thank you very much and look forward to be with you again in a quarter or so.

Pierre Despars

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. This concludes this conference call. You may now disconnect.

