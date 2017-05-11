Good Numbers From SodaStream!

SodaStream presented very good results for its 1Q 2017 yet the stock fell hard on the news. Is there a cause for concern?

SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) presented very good results for its 1Q 2017 yet the stock fell hard on the news. Is there a cause for concern?

Wednesday morning SodaStream announced 1Q result which above market expectations of $110 MM in revenue and $0.38 per share. These are the key financial metrics of the report:

Revenue increased 14.3% to $115.3 million compared to $100.9 million in the first quarter of 2016 EBITDA increased 62.9% to $20.0 million compared to EBITDA of $12.3 million in the first quarter of 2016 Net income increased 141.8% to $14.7 million compared to $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2016 Diluted earnings per share increased 129.3% to $0.66 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.29 in the first quarter of 2016

Furthermore, the company enjoyed record FCF for a quarter with $29 MM and now it holds a considerable cash balance of $94 MM and no debt. Looking forward the company was able to sell 770,000 soda machines (34% more than 1Q 2016) and 7.6 MM CO2 refills (a 12% improvement y/y).

The first quarter of the year is always supposed to be the weakest, so the strength with which SodaStream has started the year bodes well for the rest of the year. Machines sales came very strong and that is very important as it feeds the consumable business. In a recent interview the CEO of SodaStream estimated that 30%/35% of the new people that buy a soda machine become a regular user, this means for the company exchanging CO2 refills once per quarter and buying some flavors or extra bottles.

Why did the stock dropped after the report?

For once, the stock had already had quite a good run prior to the earnings report:

SODA data by YCharts

So traders could have taken the opportunity to take profits. On the other hand, the company cautiously warned investors not to expect wild increases anymore as the year progresses since starting 2Q the comparisons against the prior year are more challenging. This "warning" could have spooked a few people new to the company.

The company guided 2017 results to $510 MM in revenues or $524 MM in constant currency, the appreciation of the dollar against the Euro and the Israeli Shekel could be a headwind throughout this year, it already took off approximately $1.7 million on revenue and $2.0 million on operating income from the 1Q results. My impression is that the company is guiding to the low side and the business will do better than forecasted. It is important for the company to surprise to the upside for all the positives effects that it brings. In the Conference Call was mentioned that the recent success of SodaStream and the strong numbers that is posting is also helping the company get new business and is finding more interest from potential partners.

Looking forward, the company is in the first innings of its business expansion. The market tendency is clearly towards healthy beverages and water vs. sugary soda, and over time, it will be increasingly clear that people will prefer the environmental friendly solution of SodaStream vs the traditional plastic bottles. Just to get an idea of the market potential, this is a response to a question in the Conference Call regarding its three major markets and the company projections:

"So Germany, our current penetration is estimated at about 7%. And we refer to active users, folks who use the product regularly. In France, we estimate 4.8% active users. And in the U.S., we're at about 1.5% or almost 1.5%. In 5 years, we don't have that much patience, but we'd like to see Germany reach 20% ahead of that. The U.S., we have to crack. So it's hard to put a number. That would be irresponsible to just paste a number out there. In France, should be able to more than double in 2 years."

Given that historically the first quarter is always the weakest, we can expect the results for the next coming quarters to be even better. The company is moving forward with the new strategy and now has the financial resources to invest in its future. Given this strong start to the year I am raising my earnings estimate for 2017 to approximately $3/per share and a price objective of $70 by year end. I am also sticking by my previous call that we will see $100 by the end of 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SODA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.