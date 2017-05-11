Student Transportation's (STB) CEO Denis Gallagher on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ:STB)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Doug Coupe - Director, Communications and IR

Denis Gallagher - CEO

Pat Walker - EVP & CFO

Pat Vaughan - COO

Tom Kominsky - Chief Growth Officer

Analysts

Mark Neville - Scotiabank

Jonathan Lamers - BMO Capital Markets

John Larkin - Stifel

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Doug Coupe. You may begin.

Doug Coupe

Thank you, Tiara. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss the third quarter fiscal year 2017 results, which ended March 31, 2017. Joining me today on the call are Denis Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer; Patrick Walker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Pat Vaughan, Chief Operating Officer; and Tom Kominsky, Chief Growth Officer.

Yesterday, the earnings release, MD&A and financials were disseminated. The release, MD&A and financials are accessible on SEDAR, EDGAR and our website at ridestbus.com. In addition to our standard disclaimer about forward-looking statements, please also note that all figures are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise specified. I will also remind you that this conference call is being webcast live on our website.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Denis Gallagher.

Denis Gallagher

Thank you, Doug. Good morning, everyone and thanks again for joining us. It's been a busy few months for us as usual and it's also that special time of the year when we celebrate employee appreciation week. In my opinion we have the best employees in the business and I can't stress enough the importance that their dedication and commitment to safety and continuous improvement make not only in our reputation in the industry but also in the results will be discussing today. Safety, information, technology, service, community, are all key parts of what these folks do each day.

Let me begin by saying we're encouraged with the performance of our operations during the third quarter of fiscal 2017 and enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead that are setting up a promising fiscal 2018. We developed a number of programs and initiatives over this past year that are being implemented and installed to improve our operating results for the future. It's a process that does take time as I have said but our local regional and headquarter teams are making great progress.

During today's call, I'll review some of that progress and share some highlights of our third quarter and also keep you aware of some of the challenges before I turn it over to our CFO, Pat Walker to review our complete financials for the third quarter. After Pat's remarks, I'll wrap up with a snapshot of what's ahead and a brief look into 2018 which starts in just less than two months.

As Doug mentioned also with me on the call today are Patrick Vaughan, our Chief Operating Officer and Tom Kominsky our Chief Growth Officer and Leader of the Managed Services Group. We’ll all be available at the end of the call to take some questions from our analysts. So let's get started.

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 increased 7% to $185.2 million from $173 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2016. Pre-tax net income for the quarter rose to $13.7 versus $6.4 last year same quarter. Now year-over-year net income more than doubled to $7.9 million or after tax to $0.08 per common share compared to $3.8 million or $0.04 per common share for the third quarter of fiscal '16.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $43.3 million compared to $39.3 for the same period last year. As I said earlier, we are pleased with these positive quarterly results despite the severe winter weather and regional driver shortages that have created headwinds in our operations.

This year's winter weather produced everything from floods and tornadoes to snow and ice storms across the U.S. and Canada resulting in an unusually and quite frankly in historical high number of school day closings in the second and third quarter. In the state of Oregon, we had as many as 11 days canceled which is unprecedented. At the end of the third quarter, company-wide we still had approximately $6 million in deferred weather related revenue.

Now historically we have anticipated recouping most of that amount and actually half. However, we do only get paid for what we run so we are at the discretion of the state and local governments regarding the actual number of school days if they choose not to make a few of those dated up. The added costs for wages fuels snow removal, well those have already been incurred and expense so those expenses will not be recovered.

We've also seen a tightening of the labor pool available for school bus drivers and still have some shortages in several of our markets. It's a trend impacting the entire transportation industry. 90% of school districts and contractors report they need more drivers. Our local operating teams are working very hard to improve our retention and turnover which I believe is very important as well as further developing new drivers and improve recruiting efforts by attacking the driver shortage in new and innovative ways.

One of our terminals in Pennsylvania hosted Bring A Friend To Work Day, while another region held a competition to see which local teams could develop the best recruiting event. And our theme for this year's employee appreciation week was Tell A Friend.

Current employees can be our best recruiters. So we encouraged each of our 15,000 STI family members to share the pride day, feel every day as part of our strategic recruitment efforts. Retention is very important. Yes improved wages are as well which can be offset with higher contract prices and of course the company culture that we believe we have the best - is the best in the business. These are key attributes to our success.

We also know that we can improve efficiencies, takes busses out of the system and redeploy them where it makes sense to continuously drive to improve the revenue per bus, invest the profitability of our fleet. So one way to improve profitability is to become more efficient which we are working on and to simultaneously renegotiate and raise contract prices which we have been doing so when contracts come up for renewal.

Our fleet management team has done a great job in lowering our maintenance and operating cost, gathering data on everything from mileage to engine diagnostics and they have expanded into an innovative purchasing system to drive down cost. This process is taken over a year to implement but the results are beginning to show, the systems are in place and they are now working closely with our operations teams to reduce vehicles with this timely data which has greatly reduced our replacement capital expenditures for fiscal '18.

Overall, it's been a good year so far for our business. First and foremost our industry leading safety record and reputation for providing exceptional service continues to be key factor in our new contract awards. School district down fleets still need to better utilize our public private partnership that we have. Our expertise and are wide-ranging services to enhance their own operations while placing an emphasis on improving efficiency and safety.

Now as you know last quarter we announced the new 10 year $16.5 million annual revenue contract that expands our partnership with Florida's Duval County public schools and make them our largest operation for the coming year. The progress on that contract has gone extremely well and we have met with and interviewed over 300 new potential employees. We have as I discussed incurred some expense this year for that start up which goes like this July with summer school. The fleet has been ordered and is coming off the assembly line as we speak.

We have facilities lined up and the staffing is being finalized. Pat Vaughan and his team have done a remarkable job in negotiating this agreement and getting this new historic deal in place. It will be a showcase operation and by all accounts the new employees are excited to be joining with us.

We recently learned that we have been awarded three new contracts which will increase our regional density in Missouri, Texas and Oregon, and sets us up for additional growth in those states. Two of those three contracts we were not low bidders on.

We did choose though not to renew several contracts as well which we felt were below market prices let alone our own internal expectations. Customers in these four contracts basically wanted low bid providers. We have replaced the revenue with higher revenue and better margin business and reduced our replacement vehicle expense for the year as I stated before.

Many other renewals were completed and secured with increases in contract term extension some as far out as seven years. We expect to see further organic growth in some markets once school starts.

Now while that is late in the season, we are still getting requests for proposals and for bids and are reviewing each of those carefully. So the tailwinds as we call them continue to be fuel and contract price increases on existing contracts that we have rebid and secured, as well as renegotiated. With about 50% of our contracts up for renewal, we've done a great job of moving these up little by little which is an improvement over the past when we took CPI increases due to market conditions which were very low.

On fuel, as I said previously we've locked in the 2.6 million gallon portion of our fuel that is vendor contracted for the entire 2018 fiscal year at prices slightly lower than the current fiscal year. We are actually moving to a monthly rolling agreement where we will look to extend that out longer to perhaps 14 to 18 months with the weighted average remaining term of the revenue contracts rolling as well will now be able to line up fuel purchases with revenue contracts much better.

We have just received quotes for diesel fuel at even lower rates than fiscal 2018 for the beginning of fiscal 2019. So growth will be layered in as we go along, however we have been successful in having more customer paid fuel agreements in our contracts which basically makes fuel risk off.

On our new managed services group side we continue to be a leader in management of school owned operations and in school transportation consulting for the $16 billion school district owned and operated sector of Student Transportation. We have continued to build our managed services team and they are developing business, relationships and generating new revenue streams that we can leverage across our lines. The driver shortages I spoke about for example is one opportunity to market a driver staffing model to school districts.

We've already successfully recruited, hired, trained and licensed more than 120 drivers for customers of that group with just two contracts. The consulting business is also taking shape. We've hired and trained some new bright young talent and they're getting involved in projects in major cities across the United States and Canada. This is getting our foot in the door where we can then demonstrate our varied expertise which is quickly seen by customers. We want to anticipate - we also anticipate that that will lead to additional revenue opportunities in those markets.

The fact is, turnover in public school administration has created a brain drain and can provide - and we can provide the leadership management solutions and mentoring needed to increase transportation safety and efficiency. Aging fleets as we've discussed in the past and the influx of new technologies further increase the demands and services of this group.

This is a relatively new area for us as we build it and it's exciting to see the potential this group has going forward as we stay on point with this key industry trends. Our managed services group will continue to make significant strides and we anticipate good growth from them this fiscal year and next. Potential strategic acquisitions could ramp that up and expand the lines of products and services which we provide, as well as expand the core competencies to more corporate fleets and/or other school consulting services.

Lastly as I noted on our call, we’re trying to clean up some legacy issues including this past November where the shareholders approve the termination of what was known as B share plan which was completed in an exchange agreement in February. That required a non-cash expense to net income which we have already taken. We continue to review our options for our very small oil and gas portfolio which is less than half of 1% of our revenues. Our goal is to get that cleaned up as well whenever we can.

Pat Walker will now provide a detailed look at our quarterly financial results. I’ll be back after Pat's report to talk a little bit about our ABC growth plan and the outlook for fiscal '18. Pat?

Pat Walker

Thank you, Dennis. Good morning everyone, and thank you for attending our Q3 conference call for fiscal '17.

We released our Q3 results yesterday afternoon. We also filed the financial statements and the associated MD&A for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2017 on SEDAR and EDGAR yesterday afternoon after market closed which will include more detailed information. And as Doug mentioned, unless otherwise noted all the financial information I'll talk about be in U.S. dollars.

The operating results summarized in the press release include revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2017. We use adjusted EBITDA internally as a useful measure for tracking performance. As noted previously, adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

In advanced of discussing the operating results for the third quarter of fiscal '17, I will note the seasonality of the school bus transportation industry and thus the company's operations as I've done on all previous quarterly conference calls. Based on the seasonality, the financial results of the company for any one quarter are not indicative of the financial results for full fiscal year.

The company's third quarter and nine-month results for fiscal '17 reflected continued growth of the company through the execution of our ABC strategy. The company started operations on nine new bid contracts and one conversion contract in July for the 2017 fiscal year two of which were tuck-ins. And we continued operations on the two acquisitions that we made two small acquisitions of the management consulting firms completed in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

As such, the third quarter and first nine months of the prior fiscal year do not include any operations for the new bid and conversion wins secured for '17 while the first half of the prior-year also does not include the operations for the two small acquisitions completed in the third quarter of fiscal '16.

Looking at the results for the third quarter of fiscal '17, revenue for the third quarter of fiscal '17 totaled $185.2 million, an increase of $11.9 million or 6.9% over the third quarter of fiscal '16. The change in exchange rates between the Canadian dollars and the U.S. dollar from the third quarter of '16 to the third quarter of '17 in connection with the translation of our company's Canadian operations in the U.S. dollars at 0.7 million positive impact on the period-over-period change in revenue.

$3.9 million and $7.3 million of the revenue increase from the third quarter fiscal '17 are primarily attributable to the net new business noted along with same terminal operations respectively. The $7.3 million revenue increase for same terminal operations includes net new routes and contract rate increases combined with the additional operating days during the current year at third quarter resulting from the timing of the spring break holiday. Spring break out in Q3 last year and will occur in Q4 this year.

The combination of those were partially offset by routes and days that were in that coverage due to the current driver shortage environment and revenue deferrals due to weather related school closings during the quarter compared to anticipated school days for the quarter. As Denis had mentioned at March 31, weather related deferrals totaled approximately 6 million.

Historically we make up such weather related revenue deferrals over the balance of the year. This year due to the share number of weather days incurred and some of the new locations we operate in, the number of school days that the district's choose to make up will be at the discretion of the state and local government entities that provide funding to them.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal '17 totaled $43.3 million, an increase of $4 million or 10.1% over the adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal '16. The change in exchange rates between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar in connection with our translation of the Canadian ops into U.S. dollars had a 0.2 million positive impact on the period-over-period change in adjusted EBITDA.

$2.3 million of the net increase in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of '17 is attributable to the net new business noted earlier. Same terminal operations reflected the adjusted EBITDA contribution associated with the same terminal revenue increase previously noted combined with reductions and maintenance cost and insurance cost which were partially offset by increases in wages, operating expense and fuel expense.

The decrease in maintenance expense reflects lower net parts expense, while the decrease in insurance expense resulted from favorable claims development for the interim period. The increase in cost of operations wages primarily reflected higher driver wages reflecting a continued tightening of the available drivers resulting from low unemployment rates in many of the markets we operate in. The increase in operating expenses reflect an additional year of vehicle lease cost, higher business taxes and additional costs associated with the current driver shortage environment.

In terms of fuel, the increase in fuel primarily reflects the absence of the alternative fuel tax credit in the current year's third quarter that was included in the prior-year third quarter. The alternative fuel tax credit expired at December 31, 2016 so there were no alternative fuel tax credits recorded in the third quarter of fiscal '17. We had recorded approximately $400,000 in alternative fuel tax credits in the third quarter of fiscal '16.

The alternative fuel tax benefit recorded in the prior-year third quarter resulted from the legislation that was passed towards the end of the prior calendar year on December 18, 2015 that reinstated retroactively from January 1, 2015 certain tax benefits and credits that had originally expired back on December 31, 2014. The legislation retroactively extended the alternative fuel tax incentives through December 31, 2016 providing for a $0.50 per gallon excise tax allowance for alternative fuel use.

As we have discussed on past quarterly calls, we continue to fuel mitigation features in our revenue contracts in the 60% range with approximately 30% reflecting customer paid fuel and 30% reflecting other forms of mitigation. In addition, we've also noted the fuel lock-ins we have done historically in regards to fuel expense. We look to lock-in approximately 20% of our exposure with fixed price contracts annually in addition to 6% covered by mitigation, with the remaining 20% of fuel exposure fully subject to market fuel price variations.

And looking at our net income for the third quarter of fiscal '17, it totaled $7.9 million reflecting net income per share of $0.08 compared to net income of $3.8 million reflecting net income per share of $0.04 for the third quarter of fiscal '16. The $4.1 million increase in net income for the current year fiscal - third quarter of the current fiscal year primarily results from the $4 million increase in adjusted EBITDA combined with the $2.5 million increase in other income, a $1 million timing reduction in non-cash compensation expense, a 0.6 million increase in foreign currency gain and $0.3 million in lower and non-cash losses associated with the convertible feature of the U.S. 6.25 convertible notes that were redeemed in the first quarter of '17.

Those were partially offset by the $1.4 million increase in operating lease expense, $0.6 million increase in interest expense, and the $2.5 million increase in tax expense. The $2.5 million increase in other income for the third quarter of fiscal '17 compared to the third quarter of fiscal '16 primarily relates to lower non-cash expense related to the Class B shares. We recognized $4 million in cash loss in the third quarter of last year associated with the remeasurement of the B3 shares and the dividends paid on those shares compared to an approximate 0.3 million non-cash gain recognized in the third quarter of the current year for those same items.

In the fourth quarter of last year we put in place an equity hedge to mitigate the remeasurement gains and losses associated with the B3 share. As such, any remeasurement gains and losses on the B3 shares in the current period are basically offset by the change in the value of the corresponding equity hedge.

The lower class B3 non-cash expense was partially offset by a combined $2.1 million decrease in unrealized foreign currency gains and lower gains on asset sales in the current interim period compared the prior year interim period.

On February 23, the company issued 2.3 million public company shares to redeem the remaining Class B3 shares then outstanding basically on an exchange for a one-for-one basis. After this exchange, the Class B3 shares were canceled and the EIP plan was terminated. And with the redemption of the Class B3 shares, the company began the process to terminate the equity hedge.

As I noted on our Q2 call, shareholders approved the share exchange at the November 2016 annual general meeting and to end the EIP plan and replace with the new equity plan for the future. The former EIP plan that shareholders had also approved was in effect for almost 11 years and was very key as an incentive to reward and retain key employees.

And looking at the fleet, deployment for 2017 and the first nine months of fiscal '17 we utilized leasing for approximately $10 million in growth capital and $40 million in replacement capital which covers a majority of such replacement CapEx. These operating leases have six-year terms with the majority or approximately 85% of the lease vehicles in the U.S. where we had indicative rates in the 1.9% to 2.8% range.

The lease vehicles in Canada representing the other 50% had a negative rates in the 3.8% to 4.4% range due to the lack of a tax benefit to lessor in Canada. The lease expense recorded in our P&L is a direct expense in our cost of operations. We purchased $28.9 million in fleet directly in the first nine months of fiscal '17 and received cash proceeds from equipment sales of $2.5 million. The majority of the fleet purchased directly relates to the 10 new bids and conversion contracts in vehicles associated with additional routes secured as part of the net new business for fiscal '17 but also includes some lease buyouts associated with the prior year leases that I will touch on shortly.

As discussed on prior calls, the company finances the replacement fleet value through purchases of buses where we own them out right and through operating lease financing where the lessor owns the buses. The buses purchased by the company are included as assets on the balance sheet and are included in the replacement CapEx spending. The buses leased are not included as assets as the lessor retains ownership of those buses.

The lease payments are included in operating expense on the income statement and thus are reflected as cash outflows and the cash flows provided by used in operating activities line item for the cash flow statement.

As just mentioned included in the net replacement CapEx for fiscal '17 is approximately $6 million in lease buyouts for leases that into for the 2011, 2012 fiscal year. We purchased approximately 321 vehicles coming off lease. These vehicles have an approximate fair market value of 9.8 million in the remaining useful life of 6 to 8 years or more in some areas.

We most likely will continue to purchase these leased vehicles at the end of their lease term to benefit from the remaining 8-years or so the assets useful life. We continue to view leasing as the financing alternative available to us as we look to increase our retained cash for growth. We have in a lot of cases lined the lease terms up directly with new contract terms and renewals.

In regards to our monthly dividends, we paid cash dividends during the third quarter and nine-month period ended March 31, 2017 of $9.6 million and $28.6 million respectively.

And turning to the balance sheet, during the fiscal 2017 interim period we significantly strengthened our balance sheet with the two debt restructuring transactions that we did in the first quarter. That first transaction reflected the July 27, 2016 the company entering into a fourth amended and restated credit agreement. The new amended credit agreement extends maturity of the agreement back five years now reflecting a maturity date of July 27, 2021 and it increased the commitments under the credit agreement to 340 million from the previous level of 225.

The increase and the size of the facility resulted from the addition of two new lenders to the bank group with certain existing lenders increasing their commitments as well. The new amended facility continues to provide a $100 million accordion feature which provides access to even larger facility should it be needed in future.

The company used drawings under the new credit facility in part to repurchase the 35 million senior secured notes that were set to mature on November 10, 2016. And then the second transaction we did in the first quarter, on August 16, 2016 the company issued Canadian dollar 5.25% convertible debentures due September 30, 2021 for net proceeds of approximately 62.5 million.

And then at September 19, 2016 the company finalized the early redemption of the U.S. dollar denominated $60 million in convertible debentures originally set to mature on June 30, 2018. So the net proceeds from the issuance of the similar size 5.25% convertible debentures funded the early redemption of the 6.25% convertible debentures effectively lowering the interest cost and extending maturity of this tranche of subordinated debt five years to 2021.

At March 31, 2017 our outstanding debt balances totaled approximately $322 million which included $116 million in net convertible debentures and $206 million in credit agreement debt. The credit agreement balance includes the interim timing impact of an investment in networking capital of 39 million compared to the 6/30/2016 fiscal year-end.

The company's credit agreement currently provides for $340 million in available commitments and includes the $100 million accordion feature for additional capacity as I mentioned. The current credit agreement has a maturity date of July 27, 2021. The convertible debentures include Canadian dollars 6.25% convertible debentures issued in November 2013 that mature June 2019 and the Canadian dollar denominated 5.25% convertible debentures that we issued in August, that are due in September 2021.

Before I turn it back over to Denis, I would like to conclude with a few comments. We entered fiscal '17 with an estimated 6% to 7% growth in year-over-year contract revenues as we previously reported associated with the 10 new bid and conversion wins for fiscal '17 and the two small acquisitions we did last year.

Based on some of the issues noted reviewing the Q3 revenue and the year-to-date Q3 trends, it is looking like we will end up in a range closer to 5% to 6% revenue growth for fiscal 2017 on a full-year basis. We have been and continue to review additional acquisition and bid opportunities for fiscal '18 as well with that shortly coming to a close as Denis had mentioned.

We continue to review and monitor the debt and equity markets, as well as exploring new lease financing proposals on an annual basis. At the end of the current year third quarter, we have approximately 132 million in availability under the credit agreement commitments with the additional 100 million in the accordion feature.

In addition we are in the middle of the annual review process in regards to the annual lease financing proposals. In the last three years we received lease offers in $100 million to $130 million range which is what we actually needed or used in any of those years. And the total of the current year proposals for fiscal '18 fall right in that range again. As in prior years, we will utilize the current year proposals to extend - to finance part of the fiscal 2018 replacement CapEx to be deployed.

We currently anticipated approximately 30 million in new replacement CapEx deployment for fiscal '18 again a majority of which we will finance with operating leases that I just noted. In addition to that, we will spend approximately 6.7 million in lease buyouts during the first quarter of fiscal '18 associated with the leases that we entered into in the 2012, 2013 fiscal year. We will purchase approximately 344 vehicles related to these lease buyouts.

These vehicles have an approximate fair market value of $11.1 million and a remaining useful life in the range of 6 to 8 years. The final level of growth CapEx will be dependent on the final outcome of the current bid season which Denis mentioned is coming to a close here shortly.

With the current availability under the credit agreement, the current level of lease financing proposals received, we are in good shape to cover any potential or additional new bids, opportunities along with the replacement CapEx deployment for fiscal '18.

Now with that, I'll turn back over to Denis for his concluding remarks.

Denis Gallagher

Thanks Pat.

Well next week May 15 marks 20 years since I founded this company. I began that at my kitchen table at age 42 with the support of wife, four young kids and a wing and a prayer is grown into a family of companies with over 175 locations some 15,000 employees who are encouraged each day to respect and treat each other like family and to treat our passengers with compassion and respect.

Our culture is a huge part of our success. Any service business has to this way and ours starts with me. It has been 12.5 years since we went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange and their income trust structure of high dividend paying stocks, very utility like but not meant for growth companies.

Back then in 2004, we had about 3000 vehicles and about $80 million pro forma revenues. Today we transport over 1,250,000 passengers mostly students back and forth to school each day. We have over 13,500 vehicles including spares doing about 630 million in annualized revenue and always opportunities for additional growth. It has to be the right growth though.

Our people are our competitive advantage. For 20 years we've dedicated ourselves to staying ahead of the curve in this industry. We continue to involve, evolve, invest in our people, technology and new equipment. We've been leaders where it counts, safety, service, innovation, clean fuels, technology and culture of caring.

Earlier this week, our Board of Directors which approves the dividend on a quarterly basis, in advance approved monthly cash dividends for the first three months of our next fiscal year. This marks the 153 consecutive monthly dividend approve for payment since we became public 12 years ago. By the way, I get as many questions of if the dividend is sustainable as I do is the dividend going to be increased?

So while we have been growing into the yield, and it is sustainable, once we get to a level of where we feel we can review an increase, I assure you we will. As the Canadian Dollar has grown lower, our dividend has in fact increased for those Canadian holders.

Looking ahead, we are well positioned to expand strategically in our core contracted student transportation business and in our outsourced managed services group in fiscal 2018. As always, we are guided by our principles of public trust, our ABC growth strategy which stands for acquisitions bids and conversions, are all in play.

So as we celebrate our 20th year since the founding, and enter our 13th year as a public company, I’m more confident than ever that we have created a great company that is built to last and we will continue to grow.

We will mark our 20th anniversary next week by participating in the NASDAQ closing bell ceremony at the NASDAQ market site in New York City's Times Square on May 17th at 4 PM. We hope you all tune in and celebrate along with us, say, hey, I know those guys.

So with that, I’ll take some questions from our analysts. Tiara, please open the line if you can.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mark Neville from Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Mark Neville

Good morning, guys. Just wondering on our fiscal '17 guidance. So we're at 5% to 6% now. I think year-to-date revenues are at least up 7%. So I’m just wondering in Q4 what you’re seeing to change the guidance.

Denis Gallagher

I think, Max, for the first time in 20 years, we're a little concerned with the amount of days off, there are due to weather. There are as some states have said, if the governors choose not to make up those amount of days, as I said in the context of my script, it's been unprecedented for us. We've historically always gotten those days.

So we're just being cautiously optimistic, and we’re being forth lift and putting it out there for you. If that occurs, that could have an impact on some days. Most of our places where we have actual wording of contracts, let's say you have to go 180 days, then we’re going to try to enforce obviously that. We've never had to do that in the past. We've always somehow made those up.

I think the other thing to note is, and I think Pat mentioned it also, was the timing of the spring break. So from an operating days point of view, Easter was in March last year and it's in April this year. That created a little bit of a forward-looking revenue for us that won't be made up in the current quarter.

So we’re not necessarily giving guidance. I think we're hopeful, and we plan on getting back as much as we can which we've always done. But there's been some hints and bells and whistles that the state of New York or the state of Oregon or Illinois, some of these states where the governors would declare a state of emergency for different snow days - and you just going to have to excuse the fire truck that’s flying by our office here - but that's one of the challenges that I think we would never really had before. Again, I think we’re just being cautious with that.

Mark Neville

What about on fiscal '18? I think last call you’re also seeing on 5%, 6%. Any change to that?

Denis Gallagher

No changes at this point. No change with that at this point. Pat Vaughan, why don’t you at least just talk about the renewal process and how that's going I mean for the percentages that you’ve kind of seeing?

Pat Walker

Certainly. Roughly we have each year 10% to 15% of our business at risk. This year we've been fortunate enough to renew that segment of the portfolio. It is slightly above 5% increase on the price side. And we're starting to see the competitors tightening up a little bit on their price increases.

Last year, we might have seen them take their prices up 20%, 25%. This year, they’re in the 6% to 8% range. So we’re certainly pleased with our renewals and as Denis said, trying to participate in all the opportunities that are out there between now and year end.

Mark Neville

And Pat, what do you think? I mean, right now you're trending towards about…

Pat Walker

So the entire portfolio looking at about a 3% increase in price.

Mark Neville

Just on the yellow court contract.

Pat Walker

On the yellow court contract.

Denis Gallagher

And that's without any new business that we’ve booked so far. So that's just on price. I did tell you, Max, we purposely lost some business. So right now we won about, I think 300, what's our number, Pat? We’re going to add about 317 vehicles for almost $21 million, $22 million, and we did not renew 313 vehicles at $14 million. So that's a good trade. We will take that trade all day.

Mark Neville

Okay. Also just on the maintenance CapEx, you guys have been talking about reducing the number of vehicles in the fleet, running more efficiently. So it seems I think you said 30 million for maintenance CapEx. Is that right next year?

Denis Gallagher

Yes.

Mark Neville

Is that mainly due to this new efficient system in yellow buses? Or can you maybe talk how many buses you’re planning on taking out of the fleet?

Denis Gallagher

So far, as of yesterday which was reported at our board meetings yesterday, our fleet team has taken out just over 250 vehicles through optimization and through better fleet management which is huge for us. So I think last year, Pat, we took out about 300?

Pat Walker

Yes.

Denis Gallagher

And this year, they got another 250 out. I mean, we’re not going to be able to keep doing this every year, but we're getting a lot more efficient. And that efficiency is enabling us to lower the replacement CapEx. So if you looked at last year, our replacement CapEx, Pat Walker, I think it was about 48 million?

Pat Walker

48 million. I think that included the 6 million of lease buyouts.

Denis Gallagher

So say about 42, and then another 6 or so roughly in the lease buyouts. And this year, we’re at 30 million and about 6 million in the buyout of the fleet. And your number you have was by those fleets out. But at $6 million, they’ve got a market value of about $11 million. And we’ve got another 6 years to run.

Pat Walker

Max, I mean, we’ve said historically on calls but also in some of our reports, when you think about when we lease, and we’re leasing because we’re getting very low rates, that are fixed for six years. So in the U.S. here, I said 1.9 coming into this year was low, and the high was like little over two in the U.S.

Mark Neville

What are you seeing so far this year?

Denis Gallagher

So far this year, we’re probably right around two. I don’t think we’re close the 1.9, but 2 to 2.4.

Pat Walker

2 to 2.4. 2 to 2.5% fixed pricing for six years. Yes, we’re going to lease some vehicles if we can.

Denis Gallagher

And Max, when you look at it, I mean, if we buy the vehicles, we appreciate it. Big vehicles, we do that over 12 years. So at the end of six years, we would expense the P&L 50% of that value. In the lease scenario, we have about 30% residual on most of these leases. So I’m really expensing 70% of the value that vehicle over the first six years, over the lease term. And we’re accelerating that expense to the 2.20% because we're getting 2% fixed financing for six years.

Mark Neville

All right. I’m going to get back in the queue. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Lamers from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Jonathan Lamers

In Q4 of 2016, were there any weather revenue deferrals realized?

Denis Gallagher

Yes. Jonathan, I don't know if I have the exact number, but on the third quarter, MD&A of last year, we would've set forth what our revenue deferral was, and we probably would've made up a majority of that and substantially all of that in the fourth quarter of last year.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay. And Pat do you have an estimate of the impact to revenue from the spring break in Q3 this year?

Pat Walker

No, I don’t know off the top of my head Jon what that revenue would be the spring break holiday that fell last year in the fourth quarter at least during the third quarter.

Jonathan Lamers

You could find it out.

Pat Walker

Yes, I could find it out but I’d be guessing on you right now Jon, but I don’t want to do that.

Jonathan Lamers

Not a problem. And on the EBITDA contribution you mentioned in opening remarks the $2.3 million from new contracts on revenue contribution of $3.9 million is that right?

Pat Walker

Yes for the quarter?

Jonathan Lamers

For Q3 yes.

Pat Walker

Yes, handy $2.3 million in net adjusted EBITDA for revenue I think it was for it – yeah so some of the business that we dropped off last year as Denis said we’ve chosen not to renew some for 2018. We did the same thing coming into 2017 so the business that we lost was poor performing contracts.

Denis Gallagher

That’s lower margin.

Pat Walker

That’s lower margin so that’s why you’re saying I’m giving you a net new business number there.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay. The effective margin on the new contract was not 50% it was just that?

Pat Walker

It’s the mix yes.

Jonathan Lamers

The mix yes, okay great. Does it look to fiscal 2018 can you give us a sense of what’s the margin on the new contracts would be like for next year?

Denis Gallagher

Pat any thoughts there. Pat Vaughan yes.

Pat Vaughan

Okay. With respect to as Denis shared we traded 313 at.

Denis Gallagher

About 14 million.

Pat Vaughan

14 million for.

Denis Gallagher

317.

Pat Vaughan

Equal above for $21 million and the margin difference is about 6% improvement over what we traded from what we, on that same.

Denis Gallagher

On the same momentum of buses.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay. And on fuel, can you tell us what price you locked in at for fiscal 2018?

Denis Gallagher

Sure, for fiscal 2018 we are locked in 2.6 million gallons at $2 pretax delivered. Now here is the unbelievable good news and we get further good news here while we’re on the call, we literally have gone out and I talked about John doing a rolling from now on because we used to look at this annually, now we’re going to start doing this as a rolling 14, 18 months kind of look out and sometimes you can’t get somebody on the other side of the trade that far out but in this particular case, we’ve already started to negotiate prices for fiscal 2019 at $0.15 a gallon less than fiscal 2018.

So that would be a significant change for us if we are able to lock that in the next day or so here. So we've already gotten prices for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and what would be an equivalent U.S. dollar to $1.85 a gallon for diesel pretax delivered.

Jonathan Lamers

Great. And the 3% price increase across the portfolio that Pat mentioned, will that be reinvested into the business to address the driver wage shortages?

Denis Gallagher

Well drive wage, I mean this is driver wage are built into our plans each year I think we’re certainly very cognizant and aware that wages have to come up and as we’ve said many times on all of our calls and obviously every day with our own folks and with our customers, wages across the board have to come up for drivers and so prices have to come up.

So as Pat said, we've been moving prices up that was in average he gave you of a little bit of right on the price increase side. And what you have almost 30 some renewals there that you did. So pricing went up on average 5% to 5.5% some of them went up a lot more than that in markets where we need to raise wages.

So I think price is going to be 3% I think that's the highest we've probably seen in Pat Walker seven or eight years, you know I mean seven years or so. We haven't seen prices overall companywide portfolio go up three and again that's not adding growth in, that’s not adding managed services, kind of growth in. So driver wages are critical and it's not a driver shortages, it's a driver wage issue so we know that we have to move wages up that's why prices have to come up.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay I’ll get back in the queue thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Larkin from Stifel. Your line is open.

John Larkin

I just had a quick question regarding your operating ratio, you guys reported I think it was 91.4 which is the lowest I can see since maybe 40.13. That's in the face of incurring $5 million weather deferred revenue and some weather expense on top of that. I'm wondering if you guys can comment on knowing that you guys are driving some operational efficiency programs, big leverage that you’re pulling and if that may be influencing the new net norm and the way we think about modeling?

Pat Walker

John, Pat Walker here. We've been talking about some of the initials were put in place and Denis had mentioned and even I had mentioned. We’re seeing some real synergies or some real efficiencies in maintenance - on the maintenance expense. We've also seen - we mark-to-market if you will our liability are close to our actuary and we've seen some very favorable trends in our claims.

So I think both of those have helped us on the driver wages while we certainly seen some increases I think we tried to control those as best we can with that headwind of driver shortages. So without, while we're seeing the percentage blips on we could be – and that how much higher than last year it could be a lot worse, if we didn't see some of the synergies of putting in what it’s called time clock plus which is a time and attendance system - to kind of track the driver wages.

So we didn’t have some of those newer synergies I think the driver shortage industry issue would be the more impact or it would have even more impact on us.

John Larkin

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you for that. It almost looks like your fixed cost coverage even just on the G&A level is also putting you in a period where that's not inflating as much as your revenues which is also levering your operating ratio.

Pat Walker

Yes, when you look at - the one thing that I think sometimes folks I'm interrupt and I'm not sure if you are or you - not John and I'm interrupting that, but you know on the face of the P&L our external P&L we have operating costs and now we've got the G&A.

In the G&A cost that is not just a corporate overhead number or a corporate and regional overhead number. Included in the G&A expense on the external P&L, there are things like facilities so facility rank utilities that's when we get 10 new contracts, we have 10 new facilities. So we have 10 new ranks. So you will see that increase because that’s included there with our new business but yes the corporate and regional overhead absolutely we’re trying to leverage that as we move forward.

John Larkin

Got it. And thank you. And to talk to one other line item D&A as a function of your overall revenues, looks like it coming down. Is that a function of the increased portion of leasing within your portfolio or is that maybe just the wrong way to interpret that?

Denis Gallagher

No, I think you hit the nail on the head - what we have - we started leasing maybe 10 years ago or so. So I think if you look at, if you went back over the last several years five, six, seven years and kind of looked at a combination of depreciation and lease expense as a percentage of revenue. It's gone up some may be half point may be a bit more again on leasing we’re expensing 70% of that in six year versus 50% of it over six years when we buy and depreciate.

But yes, certainly you’re seeing a reduction in depreciation expense because we’re leasing more vehicles.

Pat Walker

But you’re seeing the increase in the lease expense was combined they have been running about 14 plus or minus half point or so each way.

John Larkin

Okay, that’s very helpful commentary. Thank you both very much for your time.

Operator

Thank you. And we do have a follow-up question from the line of Mark Neville from Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Mark Neville

Hi guys, sorry if I missed it. Did you guys comment on growth CapEx at all for next year?

Pat Walker

We did not. Growth CapEx right now - we still have as Denis had mentioned we still have a couple of opportunities. So it's going to depend on ultimately what comes out of that. So we haven’t mentioned yet I mean we did I think we did in the second quarter maybe in the press release but also certainly on the call I think we talked about the new Jacksonville contract that we won and that roughly capital there I think that was about $21 million or $22 million. But we usually wait…

Denis Gallagher

Some of our other growth was going to kind of be offset a little bit with some of the other losses we had to redeployment of some of those. There is still going to be some new equipment that we do want to buy. We do want to take advantage of the fact that it is a low year for us maybe to look at certain markets and things like that. We still have some - there is a term out there called a VT365 which is a certain vehicle that was manufactured at a certain agent every fleet in America has them and we’ve got a few and those are things we’d like to work out of our systems.

So we’re going to take a look at that but believe it or not I mean we have bids going off today, we have bids going off Pat ran into next two weeks.

Pat Walker

Yes though the next 30 weeks. So that number can change a lot based on what happened so that’s one reason why we're not thrown out…

Denis Gallagher

Historically we wouldn't be on these things this late but we've gotten some slots that we've held with manufactures. And so there's some opportunities that buses could come in late. Again we are trying to squeeze a bit on our own existing contract work and trying to get the price increases and if we can't, we’re going to redeploy the fleet and bid some of these other ones so.

Mark Neville

All right sounds good thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. We show no further questions in queue. I would like to turn the call over to Denis Gallagher for closing remarks.

Denis Gallagher

Thank you everyone for joining us and that concludes the call for the day. Have a safe day. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. And you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

