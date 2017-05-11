Roka Bioscience's (ROKA) CEO Mary Duseau on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roka Bioscience (NASDAQ:ROKA)

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Roka Bioscience First Quarter 2017 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder this conference call is being recorded. I’d now like to turn the conference to our host Mr. Lars Boesgaard, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Lars Boesgaard

Thank you, Carrie. Good afternoon everybody and thank you for joining us on our first quarter earnings call for 2017. Joining me on the call today is Mary Duseau, our President and Chief Executive Officer. During this call, we’ll discuss the financial results we released earlier today. The press release regarding our first quarter is available in the Investor section of our website. A replay of this call will also be archived on our website.

Before we get started let me remind everyone that certain statements made during our call today may be forward-looking statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

There are number of important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors including those set forth in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as maybe required by law. I’ll now turn the call over to Mary Duseau.

Mary Duseau

Thanks Lars and welcome to our first quarter results call. During the first quarter we continued to make commercial progress. We placed four instruments with three new customers in strategically important segments of dairy, produce, and poultry. The underlying growth of our business is expressed by test volume which was up a healthy 15% from the previous quarter. It is fair to say that the food safety market is very active. According to food safety magazine 2016 saw a 22% increase in food recalls reaching approximately 764 total recalls in the U.S. and Canada or more than two per day.

Lars will discuss our financial performance in more detail but first I would like to add some color regarding the strategic and human health importance of the new customers. Two of the initiatives this quarter are for cheese testing. These outlets placement are timely given two significant food recalls involving cheese in the last 60 days. One of the recalls resulted in two deaths. Both situations involved Listeria in cheese and the more precise tracking methods being used by the regulators allowed the quick action to contain the impact of this food-borne outbreak.

The first case involves soft cheese from Vulto Creamery and unfortunately resulted in eight illnesses and two deaths. In this case the same genetic sequence of bacteria was found in the patient and the cheese in the patient's refrigerator and in the Vulto Creamery production front. Quick regulatory action and DNA evidence allowed contaminated product to be recalled before the others could be impacted.

In the second case contaminated products was identified during routine grocery sampling by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The bacteria found in the grocery store cheese had a DNA match to bacteria found in a plant operated by Deutsch Kase Haus. This led to a large recall impacting over a 130 different cheese products from well known brands including Sargento, Sara Lee, Saputo, and Dutch Valley. Additionally there were knock on recall effects in further processed food such as Taylor Farm Signature Salad. Fortunately in this case state level product sampling, DNA evidence, and traceability back to the source issue likely prevented many illnesses.

These recent incidents remind us of how dangerous and deadly pathogenic bacteria can be and how important it is for food producers to understand and manage the quality of their pathogen testing program. We applaud the food producers who are becoming more proactive and upgrading their testing technology to Atlas. This is in an effort to strengthen their food safety testing program. At Roka our commercial team is making good progress in finding these proactive companies and I am pleased with the work that we're doing to close important accounts.

In addition to the good work with customers we're active with regulators, consumer groups, and legislators as we work to raise awareness for the importance of food safety and using accurate and current technology for pathogen testing. Overall I feel very good about the progress that we're making. This is laying an important foundation for future growth of our Atlas business. As we are midway through the second quarter we have secured three additional instrument placements with customers.

We also had to make some very tough decisions in the first quarter in order to reduce our expenses. And although reductions and personnel are never easy, we need to be focused on building a profitable business. Since our beginning we have developed a portfolio of highly competitive pathogen detection assays which address the vast majority of the market, and this allowed us to reduce our expenses and product development and focus our resources on commercialization of our existing products. In summary I am encouraged by the progress that we are making to grow our business and to realize efficiencies wherever possible.

With that I'll turn the call back over to you Lars.

Lars Boesgaard

Thanks Mary. I'll now turn to the financial results for the first quarter of 2017 as we reported just earlier today. Revenue for the quarter was $2 million which was an increase of $0.4 million or about 25% compared with the same quarter of last year. During the quarter we sold approximately 248,000 Atlas detection assays which compares to 197,000 for the same period in 2016. We ended the quarter with 54 installed instruments and our average analyzed revenue per instrument was approximately $150,000.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 we saw our revenue increase by 7%. In the fourth quarter our revenue included the sale of an Atlas instrument and when you look beyond the overall revenue numbers, sales of Atlas test increased by 16% from the previous quarter as mentioned by Mary just previously. We believe that this increase is a meaningful indicator of the underlying growth of our business which reflects the recurrent use of our customer's Atlas instruments.

As Mary mentioned during the quarter we placed four Atlas instruments with three separate customers. We also took back three instruments from customers in locations where the instruments were not being utilized. We therefore do not expect that the return of three instruments in the quarter will have a negative impact on our future Atlas test volume sales and revenues. Cost of revenue was $2.1 million for the quarter mostly unchanged compared to the same period in 2016. We’re pleased that although revenue and sales volume are up approximately 25% compared to last year we've been able to keep cost of revenue roughly unchanged.

During the first quarter of 2017 we completed actions to reduce our operating expenses. We expect these actions which were primarily aimed to reduce our organizational footprint in our development group and administrative area will result in a reduction of operating expenses of approximately $1 million quarterly going forward. We recognized approximately $0.8 million in separation related expense in the first quarter.

In addition to the reduction in headcount we’ve also amended our bid agreement to defer principal repayments for the second quarter of 2017 and entered into a revolving line of credit agreement which we expect will contribute positively in to our cash position in the future. Research Development expense was $1.4 million for the quarter compared to $2 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease was primarily due to lower external research expenses incurred in the quarter as well as lower expenses for payroll and supplies.

Selling, general, and administrative expense was $4.9 million for the quarter compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2016. The increase was primarily due to separation payments to employees and high expenses related to outside services. Those are partially offset by decreases and other compensation costs and lower promotional expenses. Amortization expense for intangibles was unchanged at $0.9 million compared to the same period last year.

Net loss for the first quarter was $7.6 million compared to a net loss of 8.2 million for the same period in 2016. The primary driver of the reduced loss was the increase in our revenue for the quarter. We ended the quarter with cash investment of $16.3 million compared to $24.8 million at the end of 2016. Our cash burn during the first quarter was therefore approximately $8.6 million.

We generally incur higher expenses in cash usage in the first quarter of the year and based on cost savings measures implemented during the first quarter along with changes to our loan agreement we expect our cash burn to decrease significantly in the second quarter where we estimate a cash burn in the range of $5 million to $5.5 million. At this time I will ask the operator to open up the call for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Jeffrey Cohen of Ladenburg Thalmann. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Cohen

Alright guys, can you hear me okay.

Mary Duseau

Yes, we hear you great Jeffrey.

Jeffrey Cohen

Wonderful, thanks Mary, thanks Lars. Just two questions, there is something you could extrapolate and give us further color on. Firstly Lars you just said that the income was actually up, you expected the OPEX to decrease down to the 5 million to 5.5 million on a quarterly basis, can you talk about that mainly further detail and as far as how that looks relative to our SG&A and R&D? And secondly, can you talk about the instrument placements. You mentioned 54 but I am reading 53 and can you talk about utilization and trends out there amongst utilization and can you also talk about some of the pipeline in some of the sectors of industry that you're seeing with some of the pipeline? Thank you.

Mary Duseau

Thanks for that. I'm going to Lars take the first question and then I'll take the second.

Lars Boesgaard

Hi Jeff, so the majority of the decrease we expect to see in the future as we saw the reductions we had to do in the first quarter are going to come out of our development expense. That's where as Mary mentioned we have been able to slim down the organization a bit there reflecting the completion of the bulk of the development work that we had to do in order to get the Atlas assays developed.

Mary Duseau

Great, and then I'll take the second question which I’ll take in a couple of different pieces. I’ll start with the pipeline and how things are looking and you know as you may know the commercial team is focused by segment. I mentioned quite a bit about dairy at the start but we were also focused in produce, poultry, etc. In each one of those segments the pipeline is looking good so there's a good active list of key customers and the team is focused on getting what I would call those evangelists customers across the line. That will hopefully pull their friends along with them as well, so from a pipeline perspective that's looking good.

From a utilization and from a commercial strategy standpoint there is really two things, one is new instrument placements but, then also as you mentioned utilization of existing instruments. And so we're focused both at finding new placements and new customers as well as driving additional capacity in the fleet that's out there. And we're making some progress in that regard as well. So the commercial team continues to be focused on both of those I think...

Lars Boesgaard

I think Jeff had a question about utilization and trends in that respect?

Jeffrey Cohen

Yes little bit on utilization and Mary if you could further expound any at all I would appreciate as far as pipeline related to animal and protein as well as grains as well as vegetables and some of the areas in particular that you see strength out of?

Mary Duseau

Lars you take utilization first?

Lars Boesgaard

Yes, I can talk about utilization Jeff. So the average utilization of the instruments at the end of the first quarter was more or less flat as we've seen in the past. So we're still looking at about 150,000. When we decided together with our customers to pull back a couple of instruments in the first quarter that's really part of us making sure that the fleet we have out there is a fleet that's being run optimally and so that alone will contribute to us to see a higher utilization on the fleet out there. It is really a fairly wide range we're seeing right now in terms of utilization I think to Mary's earlier point, we are really working to -- with both new customers as well as existing customers to fill up the instruments effectively to achieve a higher -- high utilization and there's plenty of capacity in some of the instruments out there that can really add to the top line for us.

Mary Duseau

And then Jeffrey let me take a stab at the other market segments as well. So I think we've talked in the past about the Food Safety Modernization Act that puts down rules now that processors have to test. And in the case of segments like produce that's new. And while the Food Safety Modernization Act was signed quite some time ago, back in 2011 the produce safety rules in terms of being implemented are just now happening. So I would say produce is an example where we're getting some good traction. And we already have good business in the produce segment.

The other area where again tied to the Food Safety Modernization Act is the new regulation to knock down the Salmonella load in poultry and the poultry processors out there are working hard to make that happen and that's an area where again we see some good traction and the Atlas system has some unique capabilities to do some novel applications in terms of the connotations of Salmonella load on poultry. Other market segment like ingredients and things like spices, chocolate, other areas, I had mentioned dairy, pet food these are all areas where we have good line of sight in the pipeline.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay, thanks Lars and Mary, I appreciate it.

Mary Duseau

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Lars Boesgaard for any closing remarks.

Lars Boesgaard

Thanks Carrie. I just want to thank everybody for dialing in today and we look forward to updating you again in the future.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines, have a nice day.

