Verizon Vs. AT&T: Clash Of The Titans

In the following piece we do our best to provide dividend growth and income investors some color on the current state of affairs.

What happened?

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) prevailed over AT&T (NYSE: T) in the bidding war for Straight Path Communications (NYSE: STRP), sources told The Wall Street Journal, for the price of $3.1 billion. That nearly doubled AT&T's initial bid of $1.6 billion in stock. According to people familiar with the situation, AT&T has declined to match Verizon's $3.1 billion offer.

The prize the telecom giants are after is valuable millimeter wave spectrum needed to support the next-gen 5G wireless networks both companies are in the process of implementing. Straight Path was worth about $400 million two months ago and now sports a market cap of $3.1 billion. All told, STRP is up 513% since AT&T's April 10th offer. Verizon definitely won this battle, but may still lose the war. Let me explain.

AT&T's growth prospects bright

I submit AT&T's future growth prospects are much brighter than Verizon's at present. From my perspective, AT&T has a much better plan to increase revenue and EPS by purchasing Time Warner: (NYSE: TWX) and DirecTV. What's more, the plan to vertically integrate is genius. By doing so, the company essentially kills two birds with one stone. AT&T can both increase and diversify the company's future income streams simultaneously.

Verizon's not so much

On the other hand, Verizon has purchased AOL and Yahoo (NASDAQ: YHOO). That sounds like dead wood to me. As a former IT consultant I am very familiar with both these properties and am not impressed with either of them. In fact, Verizon recently settled for $350 million off its agreed deal price to acquire Yahoo after the revelations of mass security breaches. Originally Verizon pressed for a $925 million discount. That would have brought the price to less than $4 billion for the core assets. I'd say that was about $3 billion too much. What's more, Verizon agreed to share some future legal liabilities tied to the recent breaches. No thank you.

My Take

I have to say I like AT&T's plan and recent acquisitions much better than Verizon's. Even so, Verizon still may make a move and attempt to purchase a large content provider itself at some point. The rumor mill has Disney (NYSE: DIS) as one of the potential candidates.

Nonetheless, at present, I believe AT&T's plan to vertically integrate with a premium content provider beats Verizon's purchase of Yahoo and AOL by a wide margin. We can agree to disagree on these points, yet comparing the PEG ratio of the two companies underpins my thesis.

PEG ratio is the tell

The PEG ratio is a broadly-used indicator of a stock's prospective worth. It is preferred by numerous analysts over the price/earnings ratio because it also accounts for growth. Similar to the P/E ratio, a lower PEG means that the stock is more undervalued. When comparing the two, you can plainly see AT&T presents a much better value proposition the Verizon with a PEG ratio of 2.38 versus Verizon's at 6.23. This is due to the fact AT&T's projected EPS growth for the next five years is vastly greater than that of Verizon's at 7.90% versus Verizon's at 2.46%.

So while the companies may seem to be a tossup based on past performance, the future is telling a completely different story. What's more, AT&T is trading for approximately two times book value while Verizon trades for closer to eight times book value. This is huge in my book.

The Bottom Line

Verizon may have won the battle, yet I believe AT&T will win the war. AT&T has a much better growth plan. AT&T's leadership team identified Straight Path as a buyout candidate in the first place. I give them a lot of credit for this in and of itself. If they did not feel the Straight path spectrum assets were worth $3.21 billion, I believe them.

What's more, the stock offers a much better total return opportunity. Even though the two yields are essentially equal, AT&T's superior management team and greater prospects for growth make this stock the better buy at present. I believe AT&T will prevail in the end. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours.

