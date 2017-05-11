Is It Foolish To Expect The OPEC Meeting To Be A Catalyst For Oil Prices?

Overview

In an effort to balance the crude oil market, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached a deal in November 2016 to cut output. Unfortunately for OPEC, their efforts were thwarted by weak seasonality and rising US shale production. With WTI prices essentially unchanged from the OPEC deal, questions abound regarding the market's post-deal reaction.

Cut #1

The initial OPEC cut was met with exuberance that pushed prices beyond $55/bbl. The rally that ensued seemed to be a mix of muted expectations and reflation trade sentiment. However, as 2017 progressed, the oil market's ascension into a new age of dynamics became ever more relevant as Uncle Sam has stolen the torch from OPEC. The result: a chicken and an egg dilemma with OPEC cuts pushing up prices leading to greater US shale production, which pressures prices. It all seems more apparent that the demand side of the equation will have to take up a greater share of the activity.

Alas, with demand in the spotlight, its performance was the least bit convincing through the duration of cut #1 as observed through changes in crude oil inventories. Through Q1, the market had expected large drawdowns in inventories, but was met with builds. A confluence of factors appear to be at work and are illustrated in the chart below. Most obvious and widely discussed is the rise in US shale output. Overall production from the lower 48 production has risen by ~468 tb/d, or 5.6% from 8.315 mmb/d to 8.783 mmb/d y/y.

Source: BlackVault Investments Research

What is also obvious, but less discussed, is the inverse relationship between refinery inputs and inventory changes. Refineries tend to utilize less capacity in the winter months as they undergo annual maintenance. The outcome is intuitive: greater builds through winter, greater draws through summer.

Taken together, it seems that neither the US shale industry or time was on OPEC's side through cut #1 resulting in market indifference toward cut #2 as seen in WTI price action.

Source: FactSet

Cut #2:

News flow from OPEC and analysts seems to conclude that a cut extension is probable. Furthermore, deal speculation hasn't existed to the extent it did prior to November's cut. Taken together, these signs point to a complacent oil market ahead of the cut making me skeptical that we will see any notable price action pre, or post deal. (Aside from the unexpected blow-up in the geopolitical situation) My assumption is that markets will treat OPEC with a "show me the money" approach for cut #2. In other words, market action will take place after the cuts filter through the data.

This could set the stage for a decent opportunity for oil investors headed into Q3 looking to catch a bid ahead of the data. The key here is the outsized affects that cuts will have on inventories now that seasonality is favorable.

Source: Bloomberg

Inventories already are falling below their five-year average, and as Goldman's Jeff Currie notes, "the volume of crude oil in floating storage is dropping like a brick." Such positive physical market developments will certainly be aided by a cut extension paving the way to our $59 PT in Q3 2017. Markets may not give weight to an OPEC agreement, but will take notice to a backdrop of an improving physical market and an OPEC supply cut.

If you have any questions, feel free to leave them in the comment section or message me directly. Thank you for reading and good luck to all.